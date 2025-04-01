Best Mattresses to Prevent Bedsores (2025) | Expert-Tested (2025)

Written by Julia Forbes, Sleep Advisor Mattress Tester Our Testing Process The Sleep Advisor review team consists of mattress experts who test beds and other sleep-related products in person at our studio. We follow a rigorous product review process to give you informed, unbiased suggestions. Physician-Reviewed Our team consulted a quadruple board-certified physician to compile a list of traditional mattresses that may help prevent pressure ulcers, also known as bedsores.

Bedsores, also known as pressure ulcers, are painful wounds that result from prolonged pressure on certain areas of the body. They’re most common in people who have medical conditions that cause them to spend a lot of time reclining or sitting in the same position.1

For people who are largely bedridden and often in hospital-grade beds, alternating pressure mattresses (APMs) are a good option for keeping pressure ulcers at bay. However, traditional mattresses can also help with bedsore prevention, and many people find them more comfortable than APMs.

Here, I’ve collected some of our favorite traditional beds that may guard against bedsores. I’ve also listed a few alternating pressure mattresses that you can order online.

As you browse, remember: guidance from a doctor and attention to personal preferences are the keys to finding the best mattress for preventing bedsores, whether it’s for you or a loved one.

Best Mattresses for Preventing Bedsores

Dr. Raj Discusses How to Prevent Bedsores

Comparing the Best Beds for Pressure Ulcers 2024

How We Picked the Best Beds for Preventing Bedsores

At Sleep Advisor, we test beds in person at our studio to grade them across various performance categories, including pressure relief, cooling, and more. We have multiple people interact with each mattress so that we know how it feels for different body types and sleeping positions. While deciding on the best mattresses for bedsore prevention, we narrowed our focus to a few key categories revolving around pressure relief and support. We also consulted our chief medical advisor, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, for important context around how pressure ulcers develop.

What We Want to See in a Mattress for Bedsore Prevention

A mattress must showcase a few key traits to effectively prevent bedsores. I chose the beds for this roundup based on the following factors, which were also informed by Dr. Dasgupta’s expertise.

Lots of Pressure Relief Pressure relief refers to the ability of the bed to reduce pressure around areas of the body that tend to experience large amounts of it. These can include your “sharp” joints, such as the hips and shoulders, as well as zones where lots of weight is concentrated when you lie down. Every bed on this roundup received either a 4 out of 5 or a 5 out of 5 in this performance category. Even Distribution of Body Weight A bed that distributes your weight evenly will be much better at preventing pressure ulcers than one that concentrates your weight in certain areas. For this list, I chose beds that made me and my fellow testers feel comfortably elevated and level. Spine-Aligning Support A strong support system will hold your spine in a neutral alignment, rather than having it dip or arch unnaturally. The tailbone can be a common spot for bedsores, so you definitely want your lower back and hips to get the right amount of lift. All the beds highlighted here got at least a 4 out of 5 for support from our testing team.

The Best Mattresses for Preventing Pressure Ulcers, Reviewed

Helix Midnight Luxe – Editor’s Pick

Editor’s Pick Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.0 Helix Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress Sleeps Cool Pillow Top Zoned Support Hybrid 100 nights Free shipping minus HI and AK Cyber Monday Sale – Extended Save 20% sitewide + 2 FREE pillows with any mattress ($150+ value) See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress contains foam layers and coils. Price $1,393.75 – $2,873.75 (before any discounts) Firmness Medium-firm with a cushiony top. On our firmness scale, it registered as a 6 out of 10. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, short queen, king, California king, RV king Back Sleepers Our testers enjoyed this bed the most on their backs, and appreciated the built-in lumbar support. Hot Sleepers This bed received a perfect cooling score due to its gel-infused foam, Tencel™ cover, and hybrid design. Couples It’s a solid bed for couples, with strong edges, cooling capability, and decent (but not awesome) motion isolation. Helix Midnight Luxe Pros A combination of strong, zoned coils and cushiony top layers make the Helix Midnight Luxe great at providing comfortable lift This same balanced feeling mentioned above makes the mattress great for most sleeping positions and body types It has a bit more sink than the Helix Midnight, so may feel like a cozy upgrade if you were considering that bed Helix Midnight Luxe Plus-size stomach sleepers may still find it too soft for their liking; they need a mattress with even more support beneath the hip region There was some pressure detected under our lightweight tester’s shoulders when she tried this bed on her side; check out the best beds for shoulder pain if you need an alternative Shipping Free shipping within the contiguous United States Trial Period 100 nights Warranty 15-year warranty Returns Free returns The Advisor Says:An upgraded version of the Helix Midnight, this bed added zoned support for more lift beneath the lower back as well as a plush pillow top. It should appeal to people (and back sleepers in particular) who want just a bit of comfy sink from the top layer of their hybrid mattress.

Why the Helix Midnight Luxe Earned Editor’s Pick It doesn’t get much better than the Helix Midnight Luxe when it comes to even weight distribution, pressure relief, comfort, and cooling—all of which are important for preventing bedsores. The bed is medium-firm for a middle-of-the-road feel. The top layers cradle the body without much risk of overheating, leading to a drier surface (which should also help to stave off pressure ulcers). Testing Studio Soundbite “We use a heat map that shows pressure distribution and found that [the Helix Midnight Luxe] evenly distributes your weight, which helps keep pressure and pain off of the hips and shoulders of side sleepers. It also kept us aligned.” Loren Bullock , Lead Product Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention While testing this mattress, Loren highlighted its zoned support system. The springs have been split into separate zones that provide either enhanced lift or cushion, depending on the area of the body they’re meant to support. This zoning encourages proper spinal alignment. It should also help to prevent bedsores from developing in high-pressure areas, as these regions will get extra lift from the bed instead of sinking in too deeply. Customer Reviews of the Helix Midnight Luxe The Helix Midnight rates 4.5 stars out of 5 on Helix’s website. The main negative is that reviewers tend to find it too soft for their liking and feel as though they’re sinking. But overall, users say they’re getting a great night’s sleep and some pain relief. Want to know more? Check out our full Helix Midnight Luxe review or browse the best mattresses of 2024. Read More

WinkBeds GravityLux – Best Foam Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Best Foam Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.5 WinkBeds WinkBeds GravityLux Mattress Memory Foam Pressure Relief Multiple Firmnesses Foam 120 nights Free shipping minus AK and HI Holiday Sale $300 off any mattress See Details Check Price Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress is made up of multiple foam layers. Price $1,199 – $1,999 (before any discounts) Firmness Multiple firmnesses. We rated the Medium GravityLux at a 6 out of 10 firmness, which means it’s medium-firm. There are also Soft and Firm models. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Memory Foam Fans The GravityLux has that signature “hug” that should appeal to foam fans. Pain Relief Thanks to the bed’s perfect score in pressure relief, those with pain concerns should feel cradled by the bed’s cushiony surface. Restless Couples The GravityLux also earned a perfect motion isolation score, so you shouldn’t feel your partner’s movements. Pros of the GravityLux The GravityLux uses zoned foam (firmer near the center) to promote proper spinal alignment when you lay on its surface We tested the Medium version, but it comes in multiple firmness options (Soft, Medium, and Firm) The GravityLux is constructed with hypoallergenic materials, including a Eucalyptus-derived TENCEL® cover Cons of the GravityLux The GravityLux isn’t super bouncy, so you might want to consider the brand’s hybrid bed, the WinkBed This bed is made to handle a lot of weight, but it might not be one of the best beds for heavy people Shipping Free shipping, except for Alaska and Hawaii ($99) Trial Period 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns within trial period The Advisor Says:We think the GravityLux is a great option if you’re looking for a well-rounded bed with that iconic foam feel. We gave it high marks for pressure relief, motion isolation, support, and cooling! Why the WinkBeds GravityLux Earned Best Foam Mattress for Preventing Bedsores The GravityLux by WinkBeds seeks to provide the soothing feel of an all-foam bed without the temperature-trapping qualities of typical viscoelastic foams. Its three layers each have a role to play in promoting proper spinal alignment and cradling common pressure points, which tend to be hotbeds for pressure ulcer formation. My Take With its fluffy feel, the GravityLux should work for most sleepers, especially those who run hot but don’t want to sacrifice the iconic hug of a foam bed. Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention The standout material here is AirCell™ memory foam, aptly named because of its perforations that allow air to flow through the material. According to WinkBeds, the tiny “capsules” of air throughout the foam compress independently of one another, which means they relieve pressure precisely where it’s applied. They also make the foam run cooler than traditional memory foams, which is a big plus if you’re bedridden and at risk for pressure ulcers. Customer Reviews of the WinkBeds GravityLux On the WinkBeds website, the GravityLux scores a 4.8 stars out of 5. Customers appreciate the WinkBed GravityLux mattress for its exceptional support and durability, but some have reported that it may not be as responsive to pressure relief as they expected. Want to learn more? Read our WinkBeds GravityLux mattress review or explore our picks for the best memory foam mattresses. Read More

DreamCloud – Best Hybrid Mattress for Preventing Pressure Ulcers Best Hybrid Mattress for Preventing Pressure Ulcers Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.5 DreamCloud DreamCloud Original Mattress Affordable Hybrid Medium-Firm Feel Cashmere Blend Cover Hybrid 365 nights Free shipping minus HI and AK Cyber Weekend Extended See Also Bed Sore Pads & Pressure Relief Mattresses7 Best Pressure Pad For Bed Sores - Medical Equipment Insider6 Best Patient Positioning Pillows [Prevent Bedsores] | AlzheimersLabBest Mattresses to Prevent Bedsores: 9 Best Picks Expert Tested & Reviewed | Sleepopolis Up to 50% off mattresses + spend $1,000 and save $100 See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress contains foam layers and coils. Price $1,013 – $2,326 (before any discounts) Firmness Medium-firm. On our firmness scale, it’s a 6.5 out of 10. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split sking Back Sleepers Its medium-firm feel puts support and pressure relief in just the right balance for back sleeping. Stomach Sleepers Stomach sleepers should get enough lift beneath their midsections to stay aligned. Couples Though its edge support is merely average, its motion isolation and versatile firmness level make it a good choice for co-sleeping. DreamCloud Pros We don’t see too many mattresses for stomach sleepers that feel this comfy and crowd-pleasing. It has a high motion isolation score for a bouncy hybrid—it’s responsive, but it also cancels out movement Sales are running pretty much constantly on the DreamCloud site, allowing you to snag a queen-size model of this bed for much less than $1,000 DreamCloud Cons The DreamCloud favors support over pressure relief, so lightweight sleepers and exclusive side sleepers may want more softness. Its edge support received a 3 out of 5 from our testers, who weren’t blown away by the strength of its perimeter. Shipping Free shipping within the contiguous United States Trial Period 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns The Advisor Says:The DreamCloud is a pleasantly supportive hybrid that really appealed to the stomach sleepers on our testing team (though it proved itself capable of aligning spines in every position). Its affordable price and couple-friendly features have made it a mainstay of the bed-in-a-box scene. Why the DreamCloud Earned Best Hybrid Mattress for Preventing Pressure Ulcers The DreamCloud consistently ranks as one of my top mattresses overall. Regarding bedsore prevention, I think it has all the right stuff: four layers of foam at the top for comfort and an even distribution of pressure, plus a strong spring base. As a hybrid, this bed does emphasize support over softness, so my fellow stomach sleepers should take note. Testing Studio Soundbite “Aside from the memory foam layers designed for supporting your back and cushioning your pressure points, wrapped coils work to give your body just the right amount of support it needs.” Julia Forbes, Lead Product Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention The DreamCloud offers stellar motion isolation for a hybrid. I gave it an above-average 4.5 out of 5 in this category, thanks to its steadying upper foam layers and individually pocketed coils. Motion isolation is an important trait if you’re concerned about bedsores and don’t want too much jostling around key pressure points. Customer Reviews of the DreamCloud The DreamCloud Original scores a solid 4.7 out of 5 stars among customers on its site. One potential downside of the DreamCloud Original mattress is its weight, making it challenging to move or rotate, but it offers excellent support and comfort for those who prefer a medium-firm feel. Want to know more? Read our full DreamCloud review or discover the best hybrid mattresses. Read More

Nectar Premier – Best Cooling Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Best Cooling Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.4 Nectar Nectar Premier Mattress Pressure Relief Supportive Foams Motion Isolation Foam 365 nights Free shipping minus HI and AK Winter Flash Sale Save Up To 50% On Nectar Mattresses See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress is made up of multiple foam layers. Price $1,480 – $2,842 (before any discounts) Firmness Medium-firm. On our firmness scale, it’s a 6.5 out of 10. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Back Sleepers Our tester, Sosha, loved how this bed filled in the gap underneath her lower back with cradling foam. Side Sleepers Side sleepers should appreciate the pressure-relieving layer of memory foam at the top of this bed. Couples This bed received a perfect score from our testers for its motion isolation, and a near-perfect one for its edge support. Nectar Premier Pros The Nectar Premier has a good ratio of support to pressure relief, with perfect testing scores in both categories Its motion isolation is absolutely stellar; Sosha couldn’t feel any of her fellow tester’s movements It’s probably not as cooling as a hybrid, but it still performed admirably for a foam bed during our temperature test Nectar Premier Cons There’s little to no bounce on this bed, so it’s not our first choice for sexually active couples; the best mattresses for sex tend to be springy hybrids It’s squarely medium-firm, so it may not feel as plush as you’d expect a memory foam mattress to be Shipping Free shipping within the contiguous United States Trial Period 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns The Advisor Says: The Premier has a bit more memory foam at the top than the Nectar Classic for a more side-sleeper-friendly feel. Average-weight sleepers will likely enjoy this bed across all three sleeping positions, and the motion isolation is spectacular. Why the Nectar Premier Earned Best Cooling Mattress for Preventing Bedsores All-foam mattresses have a reputation for running hot, which is a problem for sleepers worried about bedsores. It can be difficult to maintain a drier environment while benefiting from the pressure relief that foam offers. Enter the Nectar Premier, which impressed our tester Sosha by feeling cool to the touch and performing well on our temperature tests. She deemed its cooling powers “very nice for memory foam” and gave it a 4 out of 5 cooling score. Testing Studio Soundbite “The more I was on this bed, the more I liked it for my back. The foam is slow moving so it took it a minute to “catch” my lower back, but once it did, I liked it!” – Sosha Lewis, Senior Staff Writer Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention Special fibers within the cover make the surface of the bed feel cool (literally and figuratively) and contribute to temperature regulation. They also make sweat and moisture buildup less likely, thereby helping with bedsore prevention. Customer Reviews of the Nectar Premier Over 5,600 reviewers on Nectar’s site have given the Nectar Premier an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars. It’s important to note that Nectar just recently updated their Premier model, so these reviews may not account for changes to the bed’s construction. Want to learn more? Read our full Nectar Premier mattress review or check out our top picks for the best cooling mattresses. Read More

Nolah Evolution – Best Luxury Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Best Luxury Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.8 Nolah Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress Euro Top Cooling Border Gusset Luxurious Height Hybrid 120 nights Free shipping minus HI and AK Cyber Monday Sale 35% off sitewide + 2 free pillows + $150 off BedJet with mattress purchase See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress contains foam layers and coils. Price $1,499 – $3,198 (before any discounts) Firmness Multiple firmness options (Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm). We tested the Luxury Firm and placed it at 6.5 out of 10 on our scale, which is squarely medium-firm. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Combination Sleepers This is a versatile hybrid that felt great in pretty much every sleeping position during testing. Hot Sleepers The Evolution earned a perfect 5 out of 5 in the cooling category from our testers. Couples One our staff members bought this bed to avoid a “sleep divorce,” and its motion isolation, cooling, and edge support really did the trick. Nolah Evolution Pros It worked across all sleep positions for our testers, even supporting our hips enough for cozy stomach sleeping The cooling border gusset really makes a difference, as this bed did not hold onto heat It’s both bouncy and motion-isolating, a rare combination See Also Bedsore Mattress | Pressure Sore Mattress | AvaCare Medical Nolah Evolution Cons It’s a relatively pricey bed, so if you’re on a tight budget, consider some of the best affordable mattresses instead At 15 inches high, this is a very tall and stately mattress, which makes it difficult to move once it’s unboxed Shipping Free shipping within the contiguous United States Trial Period 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns $99 fee for mattress retrieval The Advisor Says:The Nolah Evolution is a team favorite with a highly competitive score spread—our testers gave it at least a 4 out of 5 in every single performance category. It’s definitely a luxury mattress, with the height (and price) to match. Why the Nolah Evolution Earned Best Luxury Mattress for Preventing Bedsores When it comes to luxury, Nolah has you covered with their spiffy Evolution model. Its thick, pillowy upper portion lends itself well to pressure relief and features advanced proprietary foams. Meanwhile, the coils underneath provide support and airflow. Overall, it should create a cushioned and temperature-regulated environment that should benefit those wanting to avoid pressure ulcers. Testing Studio Soundbite “The Nolah Evolution has been one of my favorite mattresses to try. Not only is it supportive, but it’s really comfortable.” Liz, Sleep Advisor Mattress Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention We’re big fans of AirFoamICE™, Nolah’s proprietary cooling foam. The brand maintains that this material easily outcompetes memory foam in terms of pressure relief, durability, and temperature regulation. It should cradle the high-pressure zones where bedsores tend to appear as well as beat the heat. Customer Reviews of the Nolah Evolution Earning a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Nolah’s website, the Nolah Evolution seems to be a hit. Customers appreciate the Nolah Evolution mattress for its superior pressure relief, but some have mentioned that the edge support could be improved for a more consistent sleep surface. Want more info? Read our full Nolah Evolution review or check out our top picks for the best luxury mattresses. Read More

Saatva Solaire –Best Mattress with Adjustable Firmness for Preventing Bedsores Best Mattress with Adjustable Firmness for Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.4 Saatva Saatva Solaire Mattress 50 Firmness Levels Zoned Latex Foam Dual-Sided Controls Adjustable air-chamber mattress 365 nights Free shipping and white glove delivery Limited Time Offer Take $300 off your order of $1,000 or more See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress contains poly foam, latex foam, and vulcanized air chambers that inflate and deflate to change the overall firmness. Price $3,295 – $6,590 (before any discounts) Firmness Medium-firm to firm. There are 50 available firmnesses, and they ranged between a 5.5 and 7.5 out of 10 on our firmness scale. Size Twin XL, full, queen, upper-flex queen, king, split king, California king, split California king, upper-flex king Couples If you order a queen or larger, you’ll be able to adjust the two sides of the Solaire separately, so each member of a couple can sleep on their preferred firmness. Back Sleepers Our tester preferred the Solaire in this position, as it aligned her spine and supported her lower back well. Picky Sleepers You can choose between so many different firmness levels on this bed, so it should delight people who really need a precise feel. Saatva Solaire Pros The Solaire is both impressively precise in its firmness adjustments and simple to operate with its connected remote In addition to the air chambers, there are many high-quality and eco-friendly materials in this bed, such as organic cotton and natural latex Saatva will send workers to your home to get rid of your old mattress and install your new one, which is especially helpful when your mattress has this many features Saatva Solaire Cons As a fancy adjustable mattress, it’s not one of the most affordable beds During your first week with the Solaire, small fluctuations in firmness can happen; the air chambers need a bit of time to reach their full functionality Shipping Free shipping and white glove delivery within the contiguous United States Trial Period 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns $99 processing fee for returns The Advisor Says:The Solaire should resolve many an argument between couples with different firmness preferences. Its ability to adjust its feel is indeed impressive, though it goes more for precision than range—we thought the softest setting and the firmest setting were about 2 digits apart on our firmness scale, which ranges from 1 to 10. It’s a pricey bed, but it offers unflagging support from both its air chambers and a layer of natural latex foam. Why the Saatva Solaire Earned Best Mattress with Adjustable Firmness for Preventing Bedsores The ability to manually adjust firmness can be a godsend when it comes to bedsore prevention, as it’s a simple way to limit pressure buildup. The Saatva Solaire is an air chamber mattress that offers up to 50 unique firmness levels, each controlled by a remote. It also keeps cool by incorporating naturally breathable materials, including latex foam and organic cotton. By helping sleepers stay sweat-free, this bed should make the environment drier and less conducive to pressure ulcers. Testing Studio Soundbite “Here’s the wonderful thing about this bed: Whatever sleeping position or firmness you like, you can adjust the mattress to achieve it … I liked playing around with the remotes to find what works for me.” Michael, Sleep Advisor Mattress Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention The Solaire’s 50 available firmness settings are the height of convenience if you’re worried about pressure ulcers. You’ll be able to change the feel of your bed beneath worrisome pressure points by using the provided remote. If you watch our video review of this bed, you’ll see Michael cycling through different firmness levels while lying in all three major sleeping positions. Each time, he’s able to pinpoint a different number on the remote that works best for him in that posture, illustrating just how sensitive this mattress is to different sleeping habits and preferences. Customer Reviews of the Saatva Solaire On Saatva’s website, the reviews for the Saatva Solaire are overwhelmingly positive, coming in at 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers appreciate the Saatva Solaire mattress for its adjustable firmness settings but may find its price point to be higher than expected. Still want more? Read our full Saatva Solaire review. Read More

Bear Original – Best Mattress for Back Sleepers and Preventing Pressure Ulcers Best Mattress for Back Sleepers and Preventing Pressure Ulcers Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 3.9 Bear Bear Original Mattress Memory Foam Firm Affordable Foam 120 nights Free shipping minus AK and HI December Deals Use code DEAL30 for 30% off sitewide + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress is made up of multiple memory foam layers. Price $699 – $1,690 (before any discounts) Firmness Medium-Firm. We ranked it at a 7 out of 10 on our firmness scale. Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Stomach Sleepers The Bear Original’s firmer feel should provide just the right amount of support for those who sleep on their stomach. Combination Sleepers Though it’s made entirely of foam, this bed has enough bounce to make repositioning easy. Budget Shoppers Before discounts, a queen Bear Original will cost just under $1,000–but coupons and sales can bring that closer to $700. Pros for the Bear Original Bear offers an upgraded cover made with cooling Celliant® fibers We found that the mix of support and pressure relief provided by the Bear Original yields A-plus spinal alignment The Bear Original is offered at a very reasonable price Cons for the Bear Original This bed doesn’t isolate motion very well, so it’s not a great mattress for couples It’s not very soft, either, so steer clear if you’re a side sleeper and check out these softer beds instead Shipping Free shipping (additional fees may apply to Alaska or Hawaii) Trial Period 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns The Advisor Says:With a name that inspires hibernation, it’s no surprise we found the Bear Original to be an attractive all-foam mattress at its fair price. It’s got a firmer feel that’s sure to please folks looking for support—and a surprising amount of bounce. Why the Bear Original Earned Best Mattress for Back Sleepers and Preventing Pressure Ulcers The Bear Original was originally constructed with athletes in mind, but it has plenty of features that make it a great option for back sleepers who are concerned about bedsores. First, an all-foam construction should provide cushioning for problem areas. Additionally, a Tencel™ cover makes for a dry, sweat-free sleeping environment. And finally, the medium-firm feel encourages weight to be distributed evenly. Testing Studio Soundbite “It’s a little firmer than the typical all-foam mattress, which should make it a little bit more versatile for different kinds of sleepers.” – Stuart Petty , Sleep Advisor Mattress Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention We were surprised by the firmness and steady support this bed offered—not many foam beds receive a perfect 5 out of 5 in the support category from our testing team. But the three foams in the Bear Original create a spine-aligning mattress that’s ready to help with both bed sore prevention and back pain. Customer Reviews of the Bear mattress According to Bear’s website, the Bear Original scores about 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers appreciate the Bear Original mattress for its excellent pressure relief but have reported that its edge support may be lacking, which could affect those who use the full mattress surface. For more: Read our full Bear Original review or discover the best mattresses for back sleepers. Read More

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid – Best Mattress for Side Sleepers and Preventing Bedsores Best Mattress for Side Sleepers and Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.0 Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress Plush Hybrid Cooling and Springy Multiple Firmnesses Hybrid 120 nights Free shipping minus HI and AK Use code GIFT25 for 25% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress contains foam layers and coils. Price $665 – $1,599 (before any discounts) Firmness Multiple firmness options (Soft, Medium, and Firm). We tested the Medium and found it skewed soft, around a 5 out of 10 on our firmness scale. Size Twin, twin XL, full, short full, queen, short queen, Olympic queen, king, short king, California king, split California king, RV king Back Sleepers This bed felt wonderful to our testers when they rested on their backs, with a nice mix of support and pressure relief. Side Sleepers The foams on top are plush enough to cradle hips and shoulders. Hot Sleepers This bed handily passed our cooling tests with a score of 4.5 out of 5. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Pros We felt very lifted and yet cushioned by this hybrid, awarding it perfect scores in both support and pressure relief It’s a very bouncy bed that should encourage rather than hinder movement For a hybrid of its caliber, this bed is priced extremely affordably Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Cons It’s too soft for stomach sleepers, who will need more support beneath their hips; read up on the best mattresses for stomach sleepers to see other options The Medium model felt very plush; if you’re looking for a firmer hybrid that’s also pretty customizable, check out the Saatva Classic Shipping Free shipping inside the contiguous United States Trial Period 120 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns Free returns The Advisor Says:For shoppers on a budget, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is one of the top hybrids we recommend. It’s simultaneously soft and bouncy, with three firmness options and decent cooling power. Why the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Earned Best Mattress for Side Sleepers and Preventing Bedsores The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is a rare find: a bed with springs and a very plush surface. Even the Medium version felt softer than average, and it cushioned our bodies while maintaining support. Side sleepers especially should benefit from the pressure relief on offer. This same pressure relief makes this hybrid a great option for those at risk for bedsores. Its plush surface should soothe and cradle common pressure points. Testing Studio Soundbite “That pillowy surface is putting in the work, because as soon as you lie down it responds to hug around you softly.” Julia, Mattress Tester Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention As the uppermost foam beneath the quilted top, the Supreme Response Comfort Foam has the most apparent pressure-relieving abilities and feels supported from the layers below—the right combination for taking strain off of body parts that may be susceptible to bedsores. Customer Reviews of the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid On Brooklyn Bedding’s website, the Brooklyn Signature has over 10,000 reviews and a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress receives praise from customers for its versatility with different firmness options, but some have mentioned that it may produce slight noise when bearing weight.General Pros & Cons For more: Read our full Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review or discover the best mattresses for side sleepers. Read More

Plank Firm – Best Firm Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Best Firm Mattress for Preventing Bedsores Sleep Advisor Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.0 Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Mattress Ultra-Firm Memory Foam Flippable Foam 120 nights Free shipping minus AK and HI Use code GIFT25 for 25% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This mattress is made up of multiple foam layers. Price $749 – $1,532 (before any discounts) Firmness Flippable with two possible firmnesses, both on the firmer side. The firm side ranked a 7 out of 10, and the extra-firm side ranked 8.5 out of 10. Size Twin, twin XL, full, short full, queen, short queen, Olympic queen, king, short king, California king, split California king, RV king Stomach Sleepers Stomach sleepers need a firm surface to keep their hips supported, and the Plank Firm succeeds at just that. Heavyweight Sleepers Sleepers over 230 pounds should feel aloft on the Plank Firm’s firm surface. Couples Since it earned decent marks in edge support, cooling, bounce, and motion isolation, we think the Plank Firm is a good fit for couples. Pros for the Plank Firm This mattress is flippable, so you don’t have to compromise between a traditional firm feel and a sleeping-on-the-floor feel The Plank Firm is supportive enough for both stomach sleepers and folks over 230 pounds Spinal alignment felt wonderful on this mattress Cons for the Plank Firm The Plank Firm is truly firm, so check out our picks for the best medium-firm mattresses if that’s more your jam This bed might not provide the necessary pressure relief for some sleepers Shipping Free shipping in contiguous United States ($125 for Alaska and Hawaii, $250 for Canada) Trial Period 120 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns Flat return fee ($99) The Advisor Says:We’re constantly calling this mattress one of the firmest in the online market, and if you don’t believe us, try it for yourself! It offers both a classic firm and extra-firm feel in its flippable design, alongside posture-aligning support. Bonus points for good marks in performance for cooling, bounce, and couples. Why the Plank Firm Earned Best Firm Mattress for Preventing Bedsores The Plank Firm is a flippable bed that lives up to its name as one of the firmest mattresses you can find on the online market. When it comes to mitigating pressure ulcers, the mattress definitely has even weight distribution down pat. My Take In my opinion, Plank beds are some of the best when it comes to even weight distribution. Folks looking for this quality plus a firm surface should be satisfied with what the Plank Firm has to offer. Our Favorite Feature for Bedsore Prevention The dual-sided design of the Plank Firm is awesome for variety, especially if you spend a lot of time in bed. We recommend the medium-firm side for a smidge more pressure relief around areas that might develop bedsores, but both sides should feel firm and supportive. For an added fee, you can also get a cooling cover on both sides to regulate temperature and moisture buildup from sweat. Customer Reviews of the Plank Firm On Plank’s website, the Plank Firm gets 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers appreciate the Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm mattress for its exceptional firmness, but some have found it to be too rigid for their comfort preferences. Find out more: Read our full Plank Firm review or check out the best firm mattresses. Read More

What’s the Best Type of Mattress for Bedsores?

Research suggests that the best mattresses for bedsores are alternating pressure models. But traditional mattresses can also aid in bedsore prevention.2

You’ll want to think about how you (or your loved one) will be using the mattress, whether you’re prioritizing bedsore prevention or treatment, and your budget.

Advice from a Medical Expert We reached out to Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a quadruple board-certified physician, to help us identify key factors for bedsore prevention. “To help with pressure ulcers, look for a mattress that’s great at relieving pressure,” he said. “The mattress [also] needs to distribute weight evenly to prevent having too much pressure in one area. It should be supportive enough to keep your body properly aligned while sleeping, which will help to reduce the likelihood of pressure points that can contribute to ulcers.” Importantly, he added that anyone at risk for bedsores should consult a medical professional as they shop for mattresses, then reevaluate their condition and comfort regularly.

Dr. Dasgupta recommends that you consult your doctor before you shop, as well. Keep in mind that just because a mattress has a certain label or qualification doesn’t mean it will always be the best bed for your needs.

Below, we’ll describe the various types of mattresses that can prevent bedsores in more detail.

Alternating Pressure Mattresses

An alternating pressure mattress is an electrically powered mattress (or mattress pad) that inflates and deflates connected air chambers inside its construction. This process changes the distribution of pressure on the user’s body, ensuring that no one area experiences an outsized amount of pressure—which would place it at increased risk for developing a bedsore.

You can buy an alternating pressure mattress (APM) to keep bedsores from appearing or worsening. They’re often used in hospital or hospice settings, but can be set up at home as well.3 They come with a variety of optional features, such as whisper-quiet air pumps and continuous pressure-changing modes.

Some APMs are also low air loss mattresses. These beds are powered by a blower, which works to circulate air throughout the mattress continuously.4 Low air loss products are great for keeping patients dry, and their pressure control is considerably more delicate.

if you already have bedsores, or spend most of your time bedridden, you may want to consider an alternating pressure mattress. Below, you’ll find a selection of these beds available on Amazon.

Foam Mattresses

Traditional foam mattresses can also be used when trying to eliminate or prevent pressure ulcers. Per Dr. Dasgpupta, “Materials like memory foam or gel can be really comfortable and supportive, helping to prevent further issues and help you heal.” The American College of Physicians also recommends traditional mattresses made of foam or gel that cradle you and don’t move much, as this could help reduce friction.5

Hybrid Mattresses

Even though foam beds are generally more effective at preventing pressure ulcers, Dr. Dasgupta said that “hybrid beds can be a good option for those who prefer the feel of springs or need extra support.”

Just be mindful that these beds may not feel as cushiony as all-foam models.

Latex Mattresses

Latex mattresses may also help to prevent bedsores, as latex foam is a highly pressure-relieving material that runs cooler than memory foam.

However, not much research has been done on this material and pressure ulcers specifically. A 2017 study concluded that a latex mattress could outperform a foam bed in terms of overall pressure on the sleeper’s body and evenness of pressure distribution, but only tested one latex bed model against one foam bed model.14

Alternating Pressure Mattresses vs. Other Mattress Types

Don’t know which type of mattress to get? According to Dr. Raj, you’ll want to weigh the mattress’s effectiveness at preventing bedsores against how comfortable it feels.

Alternating pressure mattresses tend to be better at reducing the risk of pressure ulcers overall. Per Dr. Dasgupta, “APMs offer several advantages, including … reducing the risk of friction and shearing forces, and improving circulation, which helps lower the risk of skin breakdown.” However, they can be tough to sleep on, and may not feel as cozy as a traditional bed. Traditional foam and hybrid mattresses, on the other hand, may be more affordable, comfortable, and versatile. “However,” Dr. Raj cautioned, “they are not as effective at preventing pressure ulcers as APMs, and may contribute to friction and shearing forces, which can increase the risk of developing pressure ulcers over time.” Your personal preference should be the final judge. As Dr. Dasgupta concluded, “The best way to choose a mattress specifically for pressure ulcer prevention is to try out different mattresses and see what is most comfortable for that person.”

What to Look for in a Mattress for Preventing Bedsores

Bedsores are common in those who are bedridden, in a wheelchair, or otherwise unable to sense pain6, and they can be quite dangerous to your health—especially when left untreated. There are many features to keep in mind when searching for a mattress that prevents them; we’ll dive into the details to help you know what to prioritize.

Sleeping Position

It’s recommended that people at risk for developing bedsores reposition frequently7 when in bed. By moving around, they diminish the chances of any one area experiencing excess pressure.

Back Sleeping

Back sleeperstend to sleep best on medium-firmness mattresses. These kinds of mattresses typically have good support and some comforting contouring.

While many people who experience bedsores are those who are immobile and spend much of their time on their back in bed, it should be noted that many of the places most susceptible to bedsores—such as the tailbone and hips, heels, back of the head, shoulder blades and back of the knees—are areas that will be in direct contact with the mattress if you sleep in this position6.

Side Sleeping

Softer, plusher mattresses tend to work best forside sleepers. This is because these sleepers put a lot of weight and pressure on relatively small areas of the body, specifically the shoulders and hips, and softer mattresses give them much-needed comfort and pressure relief. This also means that these mattresses could be good at preventing or relieving pressure ulcers. The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP)8 also has specific recommendations for how side sleepers can reposition to prevent bedsores from forming.

Combination Sleeping

Frequently repositioning your sleep posture is one of the ways to prevent bed sores. Therefore,combination sleepers, who switch between two or three positions, should be less likely to develop bedsores. These sleepers typically do well on a mattress that falls in the middle of the firmness scale.

Stomach Sleeping

Those who spend a lot of timesleeping on their stomachswill need to be mindful of developing bedsores around their pelvis, knees, and front of the ankles. Additionally, they will need a mattress that is a bit on the firmer side to help keep their hips from sagging too far down as this could lead to lower back pain.

Weight/Body Type of Sleepers

When loved ones become immobile and are bound to a bed or wheelchair, weight gain is typical due to the lack of exercise and movement. Once you realize they need a particular mattress to prevent or treat ulcers, be sure to check the weight capacity and account for possible weight gain. For example, if they weigh 160 pounds, get one that supports 260 pounds to be safe.

Read more about mattresses for heavy sleepers here.

Firmness

“A mattress can make pressure ulcers worse if it’s too firm and puts too much pressure on sensitive areas. But a mattress that’s softer and helps distribute weight more evenly can actually help ease pressure ulcers by reducing the strain on those spots and promoting healing. It’s about finding the right balance to give your skin the support and relief it needs.” Dr. Raj Dasgupta

When you have pressure sores, the best thing you can do is stick with amattress firmness levelthat offers the most pressure relief for your sleep position. However, this does not mean you should run right out and get the softest mattress you can find.

Getting a too-soft mattress for your sleep position can leave you with poor body alignment, which could lead toback pain. Generally speaking, you should try to stick to the mattress firmness level that most closely matches your sleep style and body type, and perhaps go down one firmness level to account for your increased need for pressure relief.

Cooling

Althoughcooling mattressesmay not directly affect pressure ulcers and bedsores, they can provide overall comfort. Given that many people who develop these types of wounds spend much, if not all, of their time in bed, mattresses with cooling gels and breathable materials like coils, latex, or cotton may help prevent overheating.

Motion Isolation

The American College of Physicians recommends beds made of foam or gel that don’t move much. As such, foam mattresses that prevent motion transfer would likely be a good choice for these people because these mattresses are likely to absorb the kind of motion that could cause friction, which is one of the ways that bed sores occur.

Memory foam is one of the best materials for motion isolation, and if you want a bed with coils, look for ones that are individually wrapped to curbmotion transfer.

Pressure Relief

Considering that ulcers and bedsores often develop from abuildup in pressure9, beds that evenly distribute body weight and keep the spine in a supported, neutral position can offer relief to spots where the pressure may typically build up, such as the hips and lower back. However, the amount of pressure relief that is offered will also depend on body weight and sleep position. For example, lightweight sleepers won’t get as much pressure relief on afirmer mattressas a heavier person would.

It’s important to get a mattress that encourages proper body alignment, too, so there’s less opportunity for pressure points to contribute to the development of ulcers.

Edge Support

If a bed has goodedge support, it means that you will feel supported when sitting or sleeping on the edge of the bed. If you feel as if you are falling off when sleeping or sitting on the edge of the bed, then your mattress likely doesn’t have good edge support.

Often, those with bedsores are immobile or incapacitated to some degree. Therefore, good edge support can help provide them with an extra level of security. Furthermore, if they have a nurse or caregiver who manually moves them, good edge support will give these people a larger surface area to work with.

Budget

Somebudget mattressesmay work just fine considering the specific need or the individual resting on the product; however, keep in mind how it will be utilized. It’s wise to invest in a high-end bed if the damage to the body is already significant. However, if the product is only used preventatively or won’t be used for a long time, the price may not be an essential factor.

What Causes Bedsores (Pressure Ulcers)?

Bedsores develop from prolonged pressure on a region of the body9. They typically arise in people confined to wheelchairs or beds due to health or mobility reasons. According to Dr. Dasgupta, “Pressure ulcers most often develop on skin that covers bony areas of the body, such as the heels, ankles, hips, and tailbone.”

While these sores are progressive and difficult to treat once developed, the use of a pressure-relieving mattress can assist in preventing them.

Stages of Bedsores

Bedsores get progressively worse but can be identified early if you know how to look for the signs. Below we discuss what to look for6.

Stage 1

Some individuals begin to complain about an itching or burning sensation. The spot is red and warm to the touch.

Some individuals begin to complain about an itching or burning sensation. The spot is red and warm to the touch. Stage 2

The skin around the sore becomes discolored, and the area develops into an open sore or blister. The open wound is often painful.

The skin around the sore becomes discolored, and the area develops into an open sore or blister. The open wound is often painful. Stage 3

Due to the damage below the skin, the wound becomes crater-like in appearance, and the pain continues to worsen.

Due to the damage below the skin, the wound becomes crater-like in appearance, and the pain continues to worsen. Stage 4

The wounds become considerably large and severely damaged. The muscles, bones, and tendons are now at severe risk, and infection could strike at any moment.

Tips for Better Sleeping with Bedsores

Maintaining a watchful eye on a loved one’s skin and keeping them comfortable with frequent adjustments is key for helping with sores. If someone needs to rest in bed at all times, shift their position often to reduce the amount of pressure applied to one spot.

Additionally, make sure they’re kept dry. Moisture can lead to ulcers 11 , so using a moisture barrier cream to protect against wetness can help keep skin clean and dry. You may need to change their clothes and bedding regularly.

, so using a moisture barrier cream to protect against wetness can help keep skin clean and dry. You may need to change their clothes and bedding regularly. If your loved one uses a wheelchair predominantly, foams can relieve pressure from sitting in the same position all day.

Bedsore Mattress FAQs

How can a mattress help with bedsores? A mattress can help prevent bedsores by evenly distributing body weight so that no one spot receives an overly concentrated amount of pressure. This is often challenging with individuals who are bedridden or immobile, so frequent adjustments are critical for prevention. Various types of mattresses work well for preventing these ulcers. Alternating pressure mattresses work by inflating bubble cells for support and deflating ones near the infected region for relief 4 .

Static mattresses work by using modern foams to distribute weight and reduce the chance of bedsores and prolonged tension 5 .

What is the best sleeping position for bedsores? Resting on your back should help to distribute weight evenly. However, it’s always a good idea to adjust one’s position regularly because several areas of the back such as the shoulder blades, back of the head, buttocks, and others are highly susceptible to bedsores. There are still ways to mitigate potential sores if you cannot move someone regularly through the night. Another way to prevent bedsores is to use additional pillows or cushions around the shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles to reduce pressure and friction. Can using a waterbed and an air mattress together relieve pressure ulcers? While the data on how a waterbed could be used to treat pressure ulcers is limited, there are a few studies12 which have shown correlations in recovery and care. A waterbed’s delicate nature, as well as revolving air pressure in an air mattress, could provide significant relief to individuals suffering with bed sores. If you’re thinking about employing a waterbed to treat or help care for a loved one, consult your doctor to discuss the best strategy of care. View Our Guide: Best-Rated Waterbed Mattress How dangerous can pressure ulcers be? Bedsores can be extremely dangerous if not detected or left untreated. According to experts, untreated bed ulcers13 could lead to bacteria in the bloodstream, body tissue inflammation, an infection of the bones and joints, pus accumulation, and cancer. Most bedsores do heal when treated, but there’s a possibility that some might never heal completely. When should a person see a doctor when it comes to bedsores? According to experts with Mayo Clinic, you should first try to change positions to ease up on pressure around the affected area. If you don’t notice any improvements after 24-48 hours, then you should consult your doctor. Signs of infection should be addressed immediately, though1.

