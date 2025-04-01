Best Mattresses to Prevent Bedsores: 9 Best Picks Expert Tested & Reviewed | Sleepopolis (2025)

Written by Lauren Hapgood, Performance Staff Writer Our Methodology Our Certified Sleep Science Coaches have reviewed more than 300 mattresses in our lab, testing each one on its materials, comfort, cooling, support, and other categories. Learn more Just Updated We’ve recently updated this list to include more professionally reviewed medical information in our buying guide. That way, we can provide you— our reader —with the most well-researched information on preventing bedsores.

Bedsores, also known as pressure ulcers or pressure sores, are a form of skin damage resulting from a prolonged deprivation of blood flow. These sores are common at bony areas (such as the elbows, heels, tailbone, and back of the head), as pressure builds more easily in these sensitive spots and makes it susceptible to a loss of circulation over time.

Often, those who have bedsores are already struggling with other conditions. Since bedsores occur from long periods of immobility, those who struggle with them are typically patients on bedrest and those recovering from a major surgery.

The pain that comes from bedsores may not go away from the right mattress, but we do believe that this roundup of the best mattresses to prevent bedsores can help. In this article, we break down our favorite pressure-relieving mattresses. Beneath these beds is a curated buying guide that should provide you with everything you need to know about picking out the right bed.

Our Top Pick for the Best Mattress for Preventing Bedsores The Helix Midnight Luxe earned the top spot on this roundup because it combines the three most important elements in a mattress for preventing bedsores: responsiveness, support, and most importantly, pressure relief.

Best Mattresses for Preventing Bedsores

Helix Midnight Luxe – Best Overall Mattress

– Best Overall Mattress Nolah Evolution –Best Hybrid Mattress

–Best Hybrid Mattress WinkBed – Best Mattress for Stomach Sleepers

– Best Mattress for Stomach Sleepers Nectar Luxe – Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

– Best Mattress for Side Sleepers Saatva Sola ire – Best Mattress for Heavy Sleepers

– Best Mattress for Heavy Sleepers Titan Plus Mattress – Best Mattress for Back Sleepers

– Best Mattress for Back Sleepers Bear – Best Memory Foam Mattress

– Best Memory Foam Mattress Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite – Best Luxury Mattress

– Best Luxury Mattress Plank Firm –Best Firm Mattress

Comparing the Best Mattresses for Preventing Bedsores

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress WinkBed Mattress Nectar Luxe Mattress Saatva Solaire Mattress Titan Plus Bear Original Mattress Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Mattress Rating 4.3 4.4 4.7 4.5 4.8 4.5 4.1 4.3 4.3 Firmness Medium-soft: 6/10 Multiple firmness options Firm: 7/10 Soft: 5.5/10 Multiple firmness options Firm: 7.5/10 Firm: 7.5/10 Soft: 5.5/10 Multiple firmness options Material Hybrid Hybrid Hybrid Foam Other Hybrid Foam Hybrid Foam Cooling — — — — Best For Side Sleepers, Back Sleepers, Stomach Sleepers, Hip Pain, Seniors Side Sleepers, Back Sleepers, Hip Pain, Seniors, Side Sleepers, Back Sleepers, Stomach Sleepers, Hot Sleepers, Back Pain Side Sleepers,

Back Sleepers,

Hot Sleepers Side Sleepers, Back Sleepers, Stomach Sleepers, Hot Sleepers, Hip Pain Back Sleepers, Stomach Sleepers, Back Pain, Hip Pain, Seniors Side Sleepers, Back Sleepers, Hot Sleepers, Hip Pain, Side Sleepers,

Hot Sleepers,

Couples Stomach Sleepers,

Back Pain,

Seniors

Helix Midnight Luxe – Best Overall

Best Overall Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.3 Helix Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress Medium-Soft Comfort Cooling Pillow Top Zoned Support Hybrid 100 nights Free shipping March Madness Sale Use code MARCH20 and save 20% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Hybrid, combining foam and zoned support coils for a supportive feel. Firmness The Helix Midnight Luxe is a medium-soft to medium-firm bed in the brand’s luxury line of hybrids, coming in at a 6 out of 10 on our mattress firmness scale (1 is the softest and 10 is the firmest). Price $1,373–$2,873 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full. queen, short queen, king, California king, RV king Back Sleepers The springs in the Helix Midnight Luxe should help back sleepers maintain a neutral posture. Side Sleepers The pillow top and layer of memory foam should give these folks plenty of softness and contouring. Pros of the Helix Midnight Luxe The luxury version of the standard Helix Midnight comes with a pillow top and Tencel cover. The Midnight Luxe should sleep fairly cool, thanks to its airflow-promoting coils and breathable Tencel cover. The springs give the Helix Midnight Luxe a good deal of bounce and responsiveness that should make it easy for combination sleepers to change. positions Cons of the Helix Midnight Luxe The softness of this mattress isn’t going to be an ideal fit for stomach sleepers. They’ll need something more supportive to keep their hips elevated and in line with their shoulders. See our best mattresses for stomach sleepers for more options. Likewise, heavy sleepers over 250 pounds will likely need a firmer and more supportive mattress. They should look at our best mattresses for heavy people. Shipping Free shipping Trial Period 100 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns Free refunds after 30 days, as long as it’s still within the 100-night trial period. Helix has a line of six hybrid mattresses, each with a different level of firmness. The Midnight is one of their medium models. It has enough contouring for side sleepers, but should still be supportive enough for back sleepers, as long as they don’t mind a softer bed. Learn more in ourvideo review. What our tester says: “I like the Helix Midnight Luxe forback sleepers and side sleepers. The medium-soft to medium-firm feel should give these folks the right balance of comfort and support.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and mattress tester

Expert Opinion

The key to a good mattress for bedsores is plenty of pressure relief. Remaining in the same position over time can cause a buildup of pressure at the joints. Those in the same position for too long, especially on a firmer surface, can develop pressure ulcers. A pressure-relieving mattress utilizes softer foams to prevent pressure buildup.

The Helix Midnight Luxe should absolutely deliver in this category. As the luxury version of the brand’s medium-soft to medium-firm Helix Midnight, it has an extra layer of cushioning, thanks to an added pillow top. You should experience some contouring as soon as you lie down on the mattress. At the same time, the bed’s layer of individually wrapped coils creates enough responsiveness for you to easily switch positions. This is also important for people who suffer from bed sores, as they shouldn’t be in the same position for too long.

To make sure the Helix Midnight Luxe wouldn’t cause any added pressure (and thus increase the likelihood of bed sores), we put it through our pressure map test, wherein we spread a mat across the mattress’s surface. This mat uses our body temperature to track areas of high, moderate, and low pressure. High pressure is indicated by the colors red and orange, moderate pressure shows yellow, and lower pressure uses green and blue. We found low pressure in all sleeping positions, indicating that folks with bedsores should find some extra cushioning, relief, and support with the Helix Midnight Luxe.

What Our Tester Says: “Combination sleepers are likely to be happy with the Helix Midnight Luxe, as it is pretty responsive and offers some bounce. Sleepers shouldn’t feel ‘stuck’ in the bed, and switching positions should feel easy.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

There are almost 5,900 customer reviews of the Midnight Luxe on Helix’s website, with an average rating of 4.4 stars. Dozens of customers praise the bed’s ability to relieve pressure and soothe their pressure points.

Pros of the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Another feature of the luxury version of the Helix Midnight is a cover made of Tencel, a soft and breathable fabric that assists with cooling.

We think the Midnight Luxe’s blend of comfort and support is a good match for back sleepers and side sleepers alike.

The support on the Helix Midnight Luxe is zoned, meaning that the springs are firmer in certain spots and softer in others.

Cons of the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Stomach sleepers will likely need a firmer and more supportive mattress than the Helix Midnight Luxe.

Want to learn more? Click here for our best deal. You can also see our full Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review or look at our roundup of the best mattresses.

Nolah Evolution – Best Hybrid Mattress

Best Hybrid Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.4 Nolah Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress Multiple Firmnesses ArcticTex Cover HDMax Support Coils Hybrid Mattress 120-night Trial and Lifetime Warranty Free shipping Sale Use code SLEEPOPOLIS50 and save an additional $50 off mattress purchases See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Hybrid, meaning this bed combines foam and coils in its construction. Firmness Multiple Firmness Options: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. We tested the Luxury Firm and rated it as 6.5 out of 10, meaning it is a medium-firm mattress. Price $1,499–$3,198 (before any discounts) Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Hot Sleepers If you overheat while you sleep, this mattress may help you stay cool. Side Sleepers Ideal for lightweight and average weight side sleepers. Back Sleepers Ideal for lightweight and average weight back sleepers. Pros of the Nolah Evolution Great for couples due to its good edge support and low motion transfer Works for back sleepers who need good lumbar support Side sleepers should appreciate the pressure relief Cons of the Nolah Evolution Too soft to be one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. Bargain hunters may find this to be a bit pricier and may want to stick to the best mattresses for the money. Doesn’t have a slow-moving memory foam feel that you’d find in the best memory foam mattresses. Shipping Free shipping and returns Trial Period 120 Nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Full refund after 30 days and within the 120-night trial period The Nolah Evolution’s hybrid construction offers the cushioning of memory foam with the responsiveness of coils. The Luxury Firm model is a good option for side and back sleepers due to its medium-firm feel, though there are Plush and Firm versions as well. Those who share a bed may also appreciate its low motion transfer, so you won’t be disturbed by a partner’s movements and its solid edge support to allow you to maximize surface area. For more information, check out ourvideo review. What our tester says: “I laid down to rest on this mattress on my back — my primary sleep position. I felt comfortable, but also appreciated the cozy, plush top of the bed. After some time lying on my back, I switched over to my side. I didn’t find this position quite as comfortable, as I did feel some slight pressure buildup in my shoulder.” – Amelia Jerden, senior staff writer

Expert Opinion

The construction of hybrid mattresses combines foam and innerspring coils for a mixture of comfort and support. It’s a design that’s a sensible choice for anyone looking to prevent bedsores, as the springs make for ease of movement while the foam can result in deep pressure relief. We think the Nolah Evolution achieves this most delicate middle ground. Up top, it treats sleepers to cooling AirFoamICE — a more breathable alternative to memory foam —which gives them plenty of contouring. Below, there’s a layer of firmer foam, followed by coils with reinforced edge support.

When we laid down on the Nolah Evolution, we sank into the plush top of the bed, while still getting a lot of support from the bottom. Overall, we rated the Nolah Evolution a 6.5 out of 10 on our mattress firmness scale — the industry standard for medium firm. We should clarify that this mattress comes in three different firmnesses: Plush, Luxury Firm, and Firm. We tested the Luxury Firm.

What Our Tester Says: “This mattress provides good pressure relief and body contouring. It’s a great choice for side sleepers, and back sleepers who like a softer mattress.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

On Nolah’s website, the verified customer reviews of the Nolah Evolution come out to an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. Several commenters love how the the mattress has soothed their lower back pain.

Pros of the Nolah Evolution Mattress

The AirFoamICE sleeps cooler than memory foam, plus the coils allow for plenty of airflow. Both of these features should help hot sleepers keep a low temperature.

There’s enough support on the Nolah Evolution to keep back sleepers comfortable and help them maintain a proper spinal alignment.

Side sleepers should also be comfortable, getting the contouring they need at the shoulders and hips.

Cons of the Nolah Evolution Mattress

We don’t think stomach sleepers or heavy sleepers over 250 pounds will get the support they need on the Nolah Evolution.

Want to learn more? Click here for our best deal. You can also see our full Nolah Evolution mattress review or look at our roundup of the best hybrid mattresses.

WinkBed – Best for Stomach Sleepers

Best for Stomach Sleepers Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.7 WinkBeds WinkBed Mattress Firm, Supportive Feel Euro Pillow Top Sturdy Coils Hybrid 120 nights Free shipping Spring Sale $300 off any mattress See Details Check Price Watch Video Review See Also Bed Sore Pads & Pressure Relief Mattresses7 Best Pressure Pad For Bed Sores - Medical Equipment Insider6 Best Patient Positioning Pillows [Prevent Bedsores] | AlzheimersLabBest Mattresses to Prevent Bedsores (2025) | Expert-Tested Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Hybrid, combining a plush pillow top with coils and foams for a luxury feel. Firmness Multiple firmness options: Softer, Luxury Firm, and Firmer. We tested the Luxury Firm and scored it a 7 out of 10, meaning it’s on the firmer side of medium-firm. Price $1,149–$2,049 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Hot Sleepers If you often overheat while you sleep, this mattress should help you stay cool. Back Pain This bed is ideal for anyone suffering from back pain. Back Sleeping A great option for lightweight and average weight back sleepers. Pros of the WinkBed Back sleepers should get the support they need It has a traditional, supportive feel The WinkBed has cooling capabilities to help people who sleep hot Sturdy edge support and good motion isolation make this a good choice for couples Cons of the WinkBed It lacks a contouring, slow-sinking feel that most associate with the best memory foam mattresses. It may be too pricey for some, and we recommend those shoppers browse the best mattresses under $1,000. Shipping Free Shipping Trial Period 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Full refund within the 120-night trial period The WinkBed is a luxury hybrid mattress. It has a similarly supportive and sturdy feel to a traditional innerspring mattress, but upgrades like a Euro top and cooling Tencel cover give it a touch of modern luxury. Available in three firmness levels, there is a WinkBed for just about every sleeper. And a responsive and bouncy feel makes it a great pick for combination sleepers. Learn more in ourvideo review. What our tester says: “If you like the feel of atraditional innerspring mattress, the WinkBed could work for you.Since this bed offered great pressure relief around my lumbar region, I’d also recommend it to folks who suffer from lowerback pain.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and staff writer

Expert Opinion

Stomach sleepers require a lot of support and a much higher firmness than back and side sleepers, but those avoiding bedsores still need some pressure relief. Luckily, the WinkBed has three different firmnesses, and we believe the Firm version to be the best option for stomach sleepers because of the support it provides.

The WinkBed uses individually wrapped coils in combination with soft, pressure-relieving foam. This creates a mattress that provides comfort and support in a suitable ratio for the prone position. While testing the Luxury Firm option, we found some impressive results for edge support and an overall responsive feel that should only increase with the Firm version.

What Our Tester Says: “One of my favorite things about the WinkBed is its durability. This is a high-quality mattress that should really stand the test of time. This is great news for any sleeper, but especially nice for heavy people and couples.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

Different customers have tried out different firmness versions of this mattress, but a general agreement is that the WinkBed is a solid choice for back pain.

Pros of the WinkBed Mattress

The WinkBed is also offered in a Plus version designed for heavier sleepers.

This mattress’s Tencel cover, gel-infused comfort foam, and breathable coils make it a great option for hot sleepers.

Those who like to switch from back sleeping to stomach sleeping and vice versa might find enough support on the Luxury Firm version. The good news is that WinkBeds has a 120-night trial, allowing folks to test out this mattress before fully committing.

Cons of the WinkBed Mattress

At $1,799 for a queen size, the WinkBed isn’t the cheapest mattress on the market. However, there are plenty of coupons and many discounts around the holidays that take the overall price down a notch or two.

Need additional information? Click here for our best deal. You can also hop over to our full WinkBed mattress review or check out our roundup of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers.

Nectar Luxe – Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

Best For Side Sleepers Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.2 Nectar Nectar Luxe Ultra-Soft Comfort Thick Memory Foam Cooling Cover Memory Foam 365 nights Free shipping Spring Into Savings Save up to 50% on mattresses & up to 66% on bundles See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Memory Foam Firmness We rated this mattress a 5.5 out of 10, meaning it’s a very soft mattress. Price $1,696–$4,148 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Back Sleepers This bed offers a soft feel for the lumbar region while still providing enough support for a neutral spinal alignment Hot Sleepers The cooling cover helps make this bed one of the best cooling mattresses on the market, especially for an all-foam bed. Side Sleepers They should get all the contouring they need at the shoulders and hips from the mattress’s soft foams. Pros of the Nectar Luxe Back sleepers and side sleepers alike should get plenty of contouring while also receiving spinal support. While memory foam mattresses tend to sleep hot, the cooling cover helps the Nectar Luxe keep a low temperature. The foams should provide deep pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. Cons of the Nectar Luxe It’s probably not going to be supportive enough for heavy sleepers over 250 pounds. Instead, check out some of our best mattresses for heavy people. Shipping Free shipping Trial Period 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns within 365-night trial period The Nectar Luxe is an ultra-plush yet supportive bed with a soft feel. It also provides a cool sleep experience, thanks to its cooling cover. We think it’s an especially good fit for back sleepers and side sleepers. Learn more in our video review. What our tester says: “I thinkside sleepers could really like the slow-moving, body-contouring feel of the Nectar Luxe. It should offer them plenty of pressure relief around the shoulders and hips.Back sleepers who prefer a softer mattress might also like this bed’s plush feel. It should offer these sleepers a nice balance of pressure relief and support.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and staff writer

Expert Opinion

The best mattress for bed sores is going to provide you at least some pressure relief, and no sleeping position needs more pressure relief than side sleepers, who press all their weight onto their shoulders and hips while resting. So they usually need a mattress that’s soft and contouring without sacrificing support. We think that the Nectar Luxe (formerly Nectar Premier Copper) fits the bill. Built with a combination of gel-infused memory foam and firmer conventional foam, it has a plush yet balanced feel.

Like all of the other mattresses on this list, we put the Nectar Luxe through our pressure map test to gauge its pressure relief. While lying on our back and side, we saw almost no pressure buildup. This indicates that in these positions, folks with bedsores should find some extra cushioning and relief.

What Our Tester Says: “I think side sleepers could really like the slow-moving, body-contouring feel of the Nectar Luxe. It should offer them plenty of pressure relief around the shoulders and hips.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and mattress tester

What Customers Say

There are almost 2,500 reviews of the Nectar Luxe on Nectar’s website. It has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 300 of the reviews speaking to the bed’s comfort for side sleepers.

Pros of the Nectar Luxe Mattress

The memory foam has an infusion of gel and the cover has an infusion of copper fibers, both of which help the Nectar Luxe sleep cool, especially for a foam mattress.

The foam also does a great job at absorbing motion, which should help couples from feeling each other’s tossing and turning at night.

We recommend this mattress for back sleepers and side sleepers under 250 pounds, as the medium-firm hybrid construction strikes a balance between comfort and support.

Cons of the Nectar Luxe Mattress

This bed probably won’t be supportive enough for heavy people over 250 pounds.

Want more information on the Nectar Luxer? Click here for our best deal. You can also head on over to our full Nectar Luxe mattress review or see our roundup for the best mattresses for side sleepers.

Saatva Solaire – Best Mattress for Heavy Sleepers

Best for Heavy Sleepers Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.8 Saatva Saatva Solaire Mattress 50 Firmness Settings Adjustable Air Bed Cushiony Pillow Top Other (Air Bed) 365 Nights Free white glove delivery Limited Time Offer Take $300 off your order of $1,000 or more See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material The Saatva Solaire is unique in that it’s an adjustable air bed, built with a high-tech construction of latex, memory foam, and air chambers. Firmness On the lowest setting, the Solaire felt like a 6 out of 10 on the mattress firmness scale. On the highest setting, it felt like a 7.5 out of 10. Price $3,295–$5,995 (before any discounts) Size Twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king, split California king, upper-flex queen, upper-flex king Back Sleepers The different firmness settings allow the Solaire to be comfortable for all sleeping positions. Side Sleepers The different firmness settings allow the Solaire to be comfortable for all sleeping positions. Stomach Sleepers The different firmness settings allow the Solaire to be comfortable for all sleeping positions. Pros of the Saatva Solaire With all the different firmness settings, there really is something here for everyone Due to all the space between the air chambers, the Solaire sleeps nice and cool The mattress has good motion isolation, so if you sleep with a partner, you aren’t likely to feel each other tossing and turning Cons The high-end technology comes at a high-end price; this definitely isn’t a mattress for budget shoppers. Shipping Free shipping and white glove delivery Trial Period 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Free returns See Also Bedsore Mattress | Pressure Sore Mattress | AvaCare Medical The Saatva Solaire is a truly unique mattress that should appeal to a huge number of sleepers. No matter what position you sleep in, you’re likely to find something within its 50 different firmness settings. Simply adjust the firmness and see what feels best. Learn more in our video review. What our tester says: “The Solaire offerspersonalized support, and can be set to 50 different firmness levels. So I think it should feel comfortable in almost any sleeping position.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and staff writer

Expert Opinion

Heavier sleepers with bedsores are going to need a bed that’s supportive enough for their bodyweight, but also soft enough to cushion pressure points, such as the hips or shoulder blades. The Saatva Solaire is our top pick in this category. Unlike the other mattresses on this roundup, the Saatva Solaire is an airbed (no, not an air mattress) that uses air chambers to increase or decrease the mattress firmness. There are 50 different firmness settings on the Saatva Solaire, so folks struggling with pressure ulcers can fine-tune their comfort like never before.

Our pressure map test revealed that the Saatva Solaire’s adjustable firmness made it easy for us to find the right comfort level for all sleeping positions. We think a lot of average weight sleepers would find a comfort somewhere around 20. However, heavier sleepers might need to go a bit higher. In any case, we believe this to be a magnificent option for back pain, joint pain, and consequently, bedsores.

What Our Tester Says: “My favorite thing about the Solaire is how customizable it is. Almost any sleeper should be able to find a firmness setting that works for them. And couples might especially appreciate the Solaire’s customizability, breathability, and low motion transfer.” – Logan Block, former content director

What Customers Say

Shoppers appreciate that Saatva offers White Glove Delivery, and we think this should be useful to anyone struggling with mobility or bedsores as well. White Glove Delivery means that Saatva will set up your new mattress and help dispose of your old one.

Pros of the Saatva Solaire Mattress

Sleepers of all body types and sleeping preferences should enjoy the Saatva Solaire, as the airbed technology can adjust to virtually any firmness level.

The latex layer inside the Saatva Solaire is naturally cooling and should help keep hot sleepers’ temperature at bay.

Couples who sleep with different firmnesses should like how queen sizes or larger are offered in split sizes.

Cons of the Saatva Solaire Mattress

While the Saatva Solaire is a high-tech and quality mattress, it does come at a price. Budget shoppers will want other options, and for some solid choices, we recommend checking out our roundup for the best mattresses for the money .

Interested in the Saatva Solaire? Click here for our best deal. You can also check out our full Saatva Solaire mattress review or see our roundup for the best mattresses for heavy sleepers.

Titan Plus – Best Mattress for Back Sleepers

Best for Back Sleepers Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.5 Brooklyn Bedding Titan Plus Firm, Supportive Feel Built for Heavy People Extra-Strong Coils Hybrid 120 nights Free shipping Spring Sale Use code SPRING25 and save 25% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Hybrid, meaning it uses both foams and coils in its construction. Firmness We rated this bed as 7.5 out of 10, meaning it is significantly firmer than average. Price $699–$1,699 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split California king Back Pain This bed should be a great option for anyone suffering from back pain. Back Sleepers Ideal for heavyweight back sleepers. Stomach Sleepers Ideal for heavyweight stomach sleepers. Pros of the Titan Plus Heavy sleepers should find this mattress comfortable and supportive It’s responsive, so combination sleepers should move around easily on it It’s durable and has great edge support — it should last for many years Cons of the Titan Plus Lightweight sleepers probably won’t get any pressure relief or contouring, so they might be better off with one of the best mattresses for lightweight sleepers Shipping Free shipping Trial Period 120 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns Brooklyn Bedding offers returns and exchanges with a $99 return fee The Titan Plus mattress is a durable mattress made with heavy sleepers in mind. It’s firm and features heavy-duty coils and Titanflex foam that makes it bouncy and easy to move around on. We think that heavy back sleepers and stomach sleepers should be especially comfortable. For more information on the Titan Plus, check out our video review. What our tester says: “I thinkthe Titan Plus lives up to its name as a good mattress for heavier sleepers. It will offer them the deep compression support and durability they need.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and staff writer

Expert Opinion

An ideal mattress for back sleeping has enough cushioning to prevent excessive pressure buildup at the hips and shoulder blades. It also has enough support to keep the hips and the rest of the body lifted and in proper alignment. A fantastic example of this is the Titan Plus, a hybrid mattress that uses plush foams and sturdy coils to achieve the appropriate ratio of comfort and support.

Time and time again, pressure relief is a theme when we talk about bedsores. For our pressure map test, the Titan Plus evenly distributed our weight, so we didn’t see much pressure buildup at our hips while back sleeping. This means that the Titan Plus should do a good job of preventing bedsores in this position. While this is a firmer mattress (7.5 out of 10 on our firmness scale), the Titan Plus should be a nice fit for average weight to heavyweight back sleepers.

What Our Tester Says: The materials under the Titan Plus’ hood are sturdy and durable. You get just the right amount of cozy mobility on top, but the theme here is support. Heavier people with back pain will likely enjoy the lower body alignment the Titan Plus provides.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

A lot of customers say they’re so comfortable with the Titan Plus because of its high level of durability and support. They don’t feel like the foam sinks too far beneath them.

Pros of the Titan Plus Mattress

The Titan Plus tested well in motion isolation, meaning partners shouldn’t feel each other moving around much at night. We think it’s a good option for many couples.

Given this mattress’s higher firmness level and high level of support, this should be a great mattress for average weight and heavyweight stomach sleepers.

The Titan Plus has strong edge support, meaning it has a strong perimeter that doesn’t collapse much when we lie down or sit down on it. A mattress with solid edge support is important for those wanting to make most of the mattress surface, as well as those who like to rest close to the edge of the bed.

Cons of the Titan Plus Mattress

Lightweight sleepers will probably find the Titan Plus to be far too firm. We think a bed like this will only worsen pressure points for these folks.

Want to learn more about this mattress? Click here for our best deal. You can also take a look at our full Titan Plus review or see our roundup of the best mattresses for back sleepers.

Bear – Best Memory Foam Mattress

Best Memory Foam Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.1 Bear Bear Original Mattress Supportive Foam Firm Comfort Cooling Gel Foam 120 nights Free shipping December Deals Use code DEAL30 for 30% off sitewide + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Memory foam, with no coils in the construction. Firmness We rated the Bear as a 7 out of 10, meaning it is just a touch firmer than medium firm. Price $786–$1,922 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Back Sleepers If you sleep on your back, you should feel well-supported on this bed. Hot Sleepers With the addition of the Celliant cover, the Bear keeps a cooler feel than some other foam beds. Budget Shoppers This affordable mattress is a solid choice for those looking to save. Pros of the Bear The Bear’s firm and supportive feel makes it ideal for back sleepers It doesn’t offer much sinkage, a benefit for those who prefer to feel “on top” of the bed The optimal Celliant cover gives this foam bed a cooling touch The Bear isolates motion well, so couples won’t be too disturbed by each other’s movements Cons of the Bear This bed is not supportive enough to be one of the best mattresses for heavy sleepers, which accommodate folks weighing 250 pounds or more The lack of sinkage means the Bear isn’t the best for cushioning or pressure relief, which is crucial for the best mattresses for side sleepers and the best mattresses for arthritis Shipping Free shipping Trial Period 120 Nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Returns Full refund and free returns within trial period Even though it’s made entirely of foam, the Bear has a firm, supportive feel that should be sturdy enough for back sleepers and stomach sleepers alike. Additionally, combination sleepers should be able to easily move around on its surface. You can also pay extra for a Celliant cover that may help with cooling and muscle recovery. Learn more in our video review. What our tester says: “I found the double poly foam construction produced a firm, supportive feel.Though you’re likely to sink into its top layer of memory foam, this sinkage is somewhat curbed by the taut poly foam transition layer. This means most folks are going to bepositioned more “on top” of the structure than “in” it.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and mattress tester

Expert Opinion

As a material, memory foam can help prevent bedsores because it excels at pressure relief. However, you want to make sure the memory foam isn’t too soft, as this can make it difficult to switch sleeping positions. Luckily, Bear has created an all-foam mattress that gives you a bit of contouring without skimping on firmness and support. When we tested it out, we rated it 7 out of 10 on our mattress firmness scale, which we would classify as slightly firm.

When we put the Bear through our pressure map test, the graphic was mostly blue while resting on both our side and back. This tells us that sleepers should get the pressure relief they need, and that, despite being firmer than average, the memory foam is very much doing its job. We should also point out that, as a brand, Bear builds mattresses that cater to athletes, so the design keeps factors such as pressure relief, support, and cooling in mind.

What Our Tester Says: “If you want a memory foam feel but don’t want to totally sink into it, this could be a good option for you. Though the Bear does have some sinkage and contouring, you won’t feel stuck in this mattress, which makes getting out of bed and switching positions easier.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

As of this writing, there are nearly 10,600 reviews of Bear’s original mattress on the brand website, with an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Sleepers with various back issues such as sciatica praise the bed’s blend of comfort and support.

Pros of the Bear Mattress

For an extra charge, you can outfit your Bear mattress with a cover made of Celliant — a material that some studies show promotes blood flow and recovery. While we haven’t independently verified this claim, we can say that Celliant helps a mattress stay nice and cool.

We think the Bear will be most comfortable for average weight back sleepers and combination sleepers.

Like many memory foam mattresses, the Bear is good at isolating motion. If you share your mattress with a partner and either of you are light sleepers, you’re unlikely to feel each other tossing and turning at night.

Cons of the Bear Mattress

As supportive as it is, the Bear probably isn’t a good match for stomach sleepers, who tend to put more pressure on a mattress than back sleepers. They’ll likely want something with more firmness and support.

Want to learn more? Click here for our best deal. You can also see our full Bear mattress review or look at our roundup of the best memory foam mattresses.

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite – Best Luxury

Best Luxury Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.3 Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress Extra-Soft Feel Cushioning For Joints Good For Shoulder Pain Hybrid 120 nights Free shipping Spring Sale Use code SPRING25 and save 25% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material This is a hybrid mattress, meaning it is made of one layer of foam and one layer of coils. Firmness Soft, 5.5/10 Price $1,249-$2,899 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, king, California king, split California king Side Sleepers The Sedona Elite is a great mattress for side sleepers. It’s a soft mattress that will allow them to sink in and provide pressure relief at the hips and shoulders. Hip Pain The Sedona Elite should be comfy for anyone who suffers from hip or shoulder pain. It should cushion their sensitive pressure points. Couples The Sedona Elite has low motion transfer, which means that you’re unlikely to feel your partner’s movements on your side of the bed. Pros of the Sedona Elite Hybrid construction makes this bed pressure-relieving, comfortable, and supportive. Couple should like this bed because it has low motion transfer. The coils help to keep the bed cool and breathable. Cons of the Sedona Elite This is an expensive option, and not a great choice for shoppers on a budget Shipping Free shipping Trial Period 120 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns Mattresses can be returned within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. The Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite is a hybrid bed with excellent motion isolation, making it perfect for couples. The coils keep the bed cool and supportive while the foam layer makes it comfortable and pressure relieving, which may be helpful for people with hip and shoulder pain. Learn more in our video review. What our tester says: “I consider this agreat selection for side sleepers. The foam layers provide a soft, almost quilted top portion, where you sink into the bed a little bit, but don’t get stuck.” – Logan Block, Sleepopolis former content director

Expert Opinion

Luxury beds are often equipped with special features such as cooling technology, or added comfort layers. They go well beyond the most basic form of a mattress. The best luxury mattresses are also known for their next-level comfort and top-tier support. With this in mind, luxury mattresses prioritizing pressure relief should generally be great options for bedsores. The Brooklyn Sedona Elite is an example of such a choice.

On our pressure map test, the Brooklyn Sedona Elite had some stellar results —almost entirely blue in both the side sleeping and back sleeping positions. All this pressure relief is thanks to the combination of the foam cover and double memory foam comfort layer. Still, folks should feel supported by the sturdy pocketed coils.

What Our Tester Says: “The foam layers provide a soft, almost quilted top portion, where you sink into the bed a little bit, but don’t get stuck. The individually wrapped coils add some nice support for the body, too. Definitely consider this model if you suffer from shoulder pain.” – Logan Block, former content director

What Customers Say

With 4.8 out of 5 stars on the company website, Brooklyn Bedding customers who sleep on their sides — even those with joint pain — find lots of comfort on this bed.

Pros of the Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress

Couples shouldn’t wake each other up in the middle of the night because of this bed’s excellent motion isolation.

The gel-infused cooling foams and the coils, which provide room for airflow, should make this a good option for those who overheat at night.

Lightweight and average weight back and side sleepers should feel extremely comfortable on the Sedona Elite.

Cons of the Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress

This bed is not a good option for heavier sleepers or stomach sleepers.

Want to learn more? Click here for our best deal. You can also see our full Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite review or look at our roundup of the best luxury mattresses.

Plank Firm – Best Firm Mattress

Best Firm Sleepopolis Score We rate each mattress on a scale from 1 to 5 to reflect its overall quality. This number is comprised of individual scores from hands-on testing of materials, firmness, pressure relief, motion transfer, cooling, responsiveness, and more. 4.3 Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Mattress Extra-Firm Feel Flippable Design Supportive Foams Foam 120 nights Free shipping Spring Sale Use code SPRING25 and save 25% off sitewide See Details Check Price Watch Video Review Read Full Review Mattress Overview Who It’s For Pros & Cons Shipping & Returns Bottom Line Material Foam Firmness The Plank Firm is a flippable mattress with a different firmness option on each side. We score firmest with 1 being the softest and 10 being the firmest, and the Plank Firm features a Firm side (7.5/10) and an Ultra Firm side (8.5/10). Price $749–$1,532 (before any discounts) Size Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split California king, short full, short queen, Olympic queen, short king, RV king Back pain Support for those living with back pain. Stomach Sleepers Ideal for average weight and heavyweight stomach sleepers. Back Sleepers Ideal for average weight and heavyweight back sleepers. Pros of the Plank Firm The Plank Firm often appears on many of our roundups pertaining to spinal health and back pain. This mattress is a good choice for couples; it scored 4 out 5 or more for motion isolation, edge support, and cooling. The quality materials, from its firm cover to its high-density foams, make it an extremely durable option. Cons of the Plank Firm Side sleepers won’t receive the proper cushioning or contouring on the Plank Firm. They should look at our best mattresses for side sleepersinstead. It’s not the best mattress for alleviating joint pain because of its firmer feel — take a look at our best soft mattressesfor alternative options Shipping Free within the contiguous US, but $125 for AK and HI Trial Period 120 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Returns There is a $99 return fee. The Plank Firm more than lives up to its name with its ultra-sturdy foams and supportive feel. While this bed certainly isn’t for everyone, it should be an ideal fit for back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and combination sleepers who want to feel more on top of their mattress than in it. For more information, check out our video review. What our tester says: “Ithink the Plank Firm is one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers. Both sides of the mattress, the firm side and extra firm side, should give these sleepers the support they need to keep their hips in line with their shoulders.Back sleeperswho like a firmer feel should also be happy on the firm side of the Plank.” – Nichole Mondshein, lead reviewer and staff writer

Expert Opinion

Memory foam mattresses aren’t usually known for their high level of firmness, but Brooklyn Bedding has bucked this trend with the Plank Firm. As a flippable all-foam bed, it comes with both a Firm and an Ultra Firm side, both of which could help prevent bed sores. That’s because the dense foams make it easy to move around. And if you sleep on your back, you might still get a little bit of pressure relief, as long as you enjoy a firm mattress (we recognize that not everyone will).

We tested out both sides of the Plank Firm and found that they had different levels of firmness. The Firm side came in at a 7.5 out of 10 on our mattress firmness scale, where the Ultra Firm side came in at an 8.5. You’ll definitely experience more pressure relief on the Firm side, but once again, this is going to be a firm mattress no matter which way you flip it.

What Our Tester Says: “Back sleepers who like a firmer feel should be happy on the firm side of the Plank. It should give them the support they need for a nice and straight spinal alignment.” – Bridget Chapman, former senior product editor

What Customers Say

With a little over 3,000 reviews on the Brooklyn Bedding website, the Plank Firm has an average customer score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Several folks describe the mattress as being firm and supportive, but with a decent amount of give.

Pros of the Plank Firm Mattress

Back sleepers should be comfortable on the Firm side of the Plank, getting a lift and some slight cushioning at the lumbar region.

Stomach sleepers should get the support they need on both sides of the Plank Firm. It just depends on what level of firmness they prefer.

Because it’s so easy to move around on the Plank Firm, combination sleepers should be able to switch sleeping positions with ease.

Cons of the Plank Firm Mattress

Side sleepers need a lot of contouring and deep pressure relief at the shoulders and hips, and they’re not likely to get it on the Plank Firm. They should seek out a softer bed.

Want to learn more? Click here for our best deal. You can also see our full Plank Firm mattress review or look at our roundup of the best firm mattresses.

What Are Bedsores?

Bedsores (also known as pressure sores or pressure ulcers) are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue that occur when blood is unable to travel to the affected area for a prolonged period of time. Pressure tends to build most at bonier areas, and therefore bony parts of the body are more susceptible to bedsores. At their earliest stages, bedsores don’t involve a breakage of the skin, but they can develop into a deeper wound that may reach the muscles and/or bones.

The National Library of Medicine states that are four stages of bedsores, with stage 1 being the least problematic and stage 4 being the most extreme. Regardless of a bedsore’s stage, it should be treated as soon as possible. Bedsores left untreated can lead to infection, and if bad enough, they can be fatal. (1)

Cause of Bedsores

While common in the elderly population, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society says bedsores can happen to just about anyone. People who are immobile for long periods— whether it’s because they’re on bedrest or are recovering after surgery —are more likely to develop bedsores. This is because these folks have a higher chance of staying in a position for so long that the pressure cuts off circulation to bony areas, resulting in these ulcers.(2)

How Bedsores Affects Sleep

One of the simplest, most elementary ways to picture the connection between pain and sleep is as a cycle. Pain, such as pain resulting from bedsores, can make it harder to fall asleep. The lack of sleep that comes from pain issues further worsens already existing pain, and the cycle goes on.

If you’re sleeping on an unsuitable mattress, it increases the likelihood of developing pressure ulcers. For those who already have bedsores, it’s also more likely that the mattress turns already existing wounds into a higher category pressure ulcer.

How to Prevent Bedsores

Once bedsores develop, it’s important to take immediate action to heal them. Once severe, bedsores can take months and at times years to go away completely. To prevent them from even surfacing in the first place, here’s a list of preventative measures you can take from Johns Hopkins Medicine: (3)

Reposition. Turn your body or have someone help you redistribute your weight frequently (at least every couple of hours).

Turn your body or have someone help you redistribute your weight frequently (at least every couple of hours). Cushioning. If you feel too much pressure under certain parts of your body, add or request additional cushioning. Perhaps you need a pad beneath your seat, or a small pillow to lift your heels.

If you feel too much pressure under certain parts of your body, add or request additional cushioning. Perhaps you need a pad beneath your seat, or a small pillow to lift your heels. Care for your skin. Ensure that your skin remains hydrated and healthy through cleanliness and good nutrition. Dry or moist skin is more prone to breakage and the development of bedsores.

What Makes a Good Mattress for Bedsores?

Excellent Pressure Relief: If a mattress is pressure relieving, it’s capable of helping ease pressure off of sensitive areas. This is typically thanks to soft foams that contour and cradle the body. A firmer mattress is less likely to be pressure relieving, and more likely to contribute to the cutoff of blood supply that those with bedsores experience when lying in the same position for a prolonged period.

If a mattress is pressure relieving, it’s capable of helping ease pressure off of sensitive areas. This is typically thanks to soft foams that contour and cradle the body. A firmer mattress is less likely to be pressure relieving, and more likely to contribute to the cutoff of blood supply that those with bedsores experience when lying in the same position for a prolonged period. Supportive: It’s important to keep in mind that firmness and support are not the same. A mattress for preventing bedsores should be supportive, but not overly firm. This is crucial for spinal health and overall comfort. Moreover, when the spine is properly supported and aligned, there’s far less strain on the back.

It’s important to keep in mind that firmness and support are not the same. A mattress for preventing bedsores should be supportive, but not overly firm. This is crucial for spinal health and overall comfort. Moreover, when the spine is properly supported and aligned, there’s far less strain on the back. Responsive: Since pressure ulcers are often a result from sustained immobility, sleepers should select a mattress that either makes it easy for them to move around, or easy for someone else to help them change positions. Frequent movement helps redistribute the pressure between the body and the mattress, reducing tension from the affected body parts and lowering the risk of damaging the tissue.

What Mattress Type Is Best for Bedsores?

There are a number of different mattress constructions on the market. However, many of these models are going to be far too firm or not nearly supportive enough for those with bedsores. Read below for our walkthrough on the most common mattress materials and constructions so you know which mattress type is best for you.

Memory Foam

Memory Foam As pressure-relieving beds are crucial for preventing bedsores, memory foam mattresses are some of the best options. Historically, memory foam is known for its traditional slow-moving feel and contouring abilities. The foam is able to mold to the curves of the sleeper, hug the pressure points, distribute the weight evenly, and reduce tension. That said, a lot of memory foam is slower to return to its normal shape after compressing. The material is also more prone to sagging. That’s why it’s so important to keep an eye out for memory foam mattresses that are still responsive enough to provide ease of movement, and supportive enough to keep sleepers’ spines in neutral alignment. We recommend looking for memory foam beds with bouncy transition foams and high-density foam foundations. One last thing to note about memory foam is that it tends to trap heat. While memory foam does have the reputation of sleeping hot, modern foam mattresses are sometimes equipped with cooling technology. We recommend searching for open-celled (or ventilated) foams, or materials with cooling gel infusions. Innerspring Innerspring mattresses are known for their sturdy coils at the base of the mattress, which provides their responsive and supportive feel. However, because these mattresses have such a thin comfort layer, we do not recommend them for preventing bedsores. Hybrid Hybrid mattresses provide the best of both worlds: lots of pressure relief and plenty of sturdy support. Your own research is needed to determine what’s best, as there are a number of different ways to combine supportive coils and cushioning foams. When thinking about preventing bedsores, pick a hybrid that has thick comfort layers made with foam, latex, or both. They have to be thick enough to allow for a decent hug and prevent the protruding parts of your body from reaching the sturdy coil core of the mattress. There are also plenty of responsive and cooling hybrid options available, which adds even more comfort. Latex Whereas foam mattresses often envelop the sleeper’s body and create a quicksand sensation, latex springs back faster. This makes latex more naturally responsive and prevents sleepers from feeling trapped. When using one of the best latex mattresses, you’re likely to feel that you’re sleeping “on” your bed rather than “in” it. But don’t mistake high responsiveness for low pressure relief. Latex foam is one of the most contouring materials in the bedding industry. So, it’s still great for pressure relief. This material is also naturally cooling — a boon for hot sleepers. One possible drawback is that latex mattresses can be a bit expensive, since the quality is so high. Airbed An airbed (not an air mattress) is another suitable option, especially if it’s a special alternating-pressure mattress. Airbeds utilize air chambers to make a mattress firmer or softer, and it does so in a manner that allows folks to really fine-tune their comfort. That said, these beds are often expensive, but these mattresses might be some of the best for preventing bedsores.

How to Pick the Best Mattress for Bedsores

There isn’t one universally comfortable and perfectly suitable mattress for bed sores. To find what would work for you or your loved one, it’s important to research each potential model and narrow down your options. To help skip a step or two, we’ve compiled a list of important considerations when it comes to picking the best mattresses for bedsores.

Materials

Again, you’ll want to consider a mattress construction that’s pressure relieving enough to soothe sensitive areas, supportive enough to maintain spinal alignment, and responsive enough for ease of mobility. Ensure you purchase the best quality materials for your budget, as better materials last longer. Cooling mattress constructions should help folks avoid additional discomfort that comes with staying on a bed for a long period.

Firmness

The best mattress for pressure ulcers also has to work with your body weight and sleeping position. You’ll become more familiar with what firmness you’ll need once you understand a bit more how mattress firmness correlates with your sleeping preferences.

One crucial thing to note: an overly soft or an overly stiff bed could either throw your spine out of alignment or worsen existing pressure. Heavier sleepers will need a firmer, more supportive mattress compared to lightweight sleepers. After all, heavier sleepers compress through more of the mattress layers, and require a strong construction to maintain spinal alignment.

When testing mattresses for bed sores, we put each mattress on our firmness scale that ranges from 1-10, 1 being the softest and 10 being the firm bed we have ever been on. Keep in mind that we consider a 6.5 a true medium-firm mattress when testing. You should select mattress firmness based on your sleeping position. If you spend most of the time lying on your back, you probably need a medium-firm mattress. If you find it more comfortable lying on your side, choose a soft or soft-to-medium bed. And if you can sleep on your stomach (and find it the most comfortable), you might want to pick a firm mattress that would support your body and prevent the unwanted curves in the spine.

For more information, take a look at our officialMattress Firmness Guide.

Edge Support

Edge support is the strength of a mattress’s perimeter. More supportive mattress edges allow sleepers to maximize the mattress surface. It also lets sleepers rest near the edge of the mattress while still feeling secure.

If you have some minor mobility issues, it may be easier for you to get up if you press your arms into the mattress. For that, you’ll need a mattress with strong edges. Hybrid beds usually offer better edge support than foam and latex models. We test edge support by laying or sitting on the edge of the bed and measuring the amount of sinkage experienced using a yard stick. Anything larger than a 5 inch sink is considered bad edge support and we add this into the overall mattress score when testing.

Pressure Relief

Bedsore often develop as a result of pressure buildup, we recommend you prioritize a mattress that offers outstanding pressure relief, neutral spinal alignment and good support in your hips, shoulders, back and neck. The amount of relief you feel will be determined not only by the mattress but by your sleeping position and body weight. Heavy sleepers and stomach sleepers should look at firmer mattresses in order to get the support they need and side sleepers should look for softer mattresses that allow cushioning and relief in your shoulders.

We test for pressure relief by using a pressure map that identifies the pressure points and level of release in the bed. We roll the mat across the bed and our testers move in each sleeping position. Blue and green means that the bed offers great relief whereas yellow and red means that area is not supported enough and that sleeper will eventually feel pain in that area.

Adjustable Bed Frame Compatibility

Some conditions require people to sleep in a reclined position. In this case, an adjustable bed frame is needed. Memory foam and latex mattresses are usually compatible with adjustable bed frames. As for hybrid models, they have to use individually wrapped coils to work with this type of frame.

To find out whether a mattress is compatible with the best bed frames, check the company website, or contact the manufacturer.

Price

Most quality mattresses cost between $800–$1,800. If you go a lot lower, you risk purchasing a low-quality option. On the other side of the coin, expensive mattresses might not do much more than a moderately priced bed.

Foam mattresses are generally the cheapest, with hybrid, latex, and airbeds running on the pricier side. Keep in mind that many mattress companies offer financing to their customers, so there’s often a way to get a new bed without putting too much stress on your wallet.

It’s worth noting that many mattress companies have discounts going on year round, but especially around the following holidays:

When to Buy a Mattress

Presidents’ Day (February)

(February) Memorial Day (May)

(May) Labor Day (September)

(September) Cyber 5 (November)

(November) Christmas (December)

We also offer a number of deals on our Sleepopolis coupons page.

Company Policies

Sleep Trial An extended sleep trial will give you a chance to test your new bed in the comfort of your own home and figure out whether it’s suited for you or not. Typically, manufacturers offer around 100 days, but some can allow shoppers to test the mattress for up to a whole year. Warranties Mattress warranties are helpful when it comes to customer protection. Each company’s warranty is different— that’s why we recommend reading the fine print —but typically, warranties protect the customer from damages upon delivery or mattress defects. It’s also important to note that warranties give you an idea of how long that mattress should be durable for. We recommend looking at warranties that range from 10-20 years and staying clear of anything under 5 years. Shipping Every mattress selected on this list offers free shipping with your mattress purchase so you’t have to worry about that added cost. For an extra cost, however, some mattress companies offer a service called white glove delivery which involves them hand delivering, setting up the bed and removing your old mattress all included. This is a great option if you struggle with any chronic pain or if you are alone when the mattress is delivered. Shipping can also be very expensive if you are purchasing internationally, so we also looked into some of the Best Canadian mattressesto help you navigate international mattress shopping.

Does Rotating Your Mattress Help with Bed Sores? Yes absolutely! Rotating your mattress can help increase the longevity of your mattress as well as decrease the speed of sagging in certain areas thus helping your bed sores. We recommend rotating your mattress every 6 months for the best sleep and evens out the pressure buildup throughout the bed.

Conclusion

Ensuring that you or a loved one stays bedsore-free is stressful enough. We hope our guide on the best mattresses for preventing bedsores helps you in your journey. If nothing else, just remember to pay close attention to mattresses that are pressure relieving and still provide enough support to hold you through the night. Good luck on your journey to finding the best mattress for you.

Related

Best Mattress for Arthritis

Best Mattress for Fibromyalgia

Best Mattress for Back Pain

FAQ What is the best mattress for bedsores? We believe the best mattress for bedsores has excellent pressure relief for all sleeping positions, is supportive to relieve pain and is responsive enough to give you the freedom to change positions and move around. How can bedridden patients prevent pressure ulcers? To prevent bed sores, a patient should sleep on a pressure-relieving mattress. They should also be repositioned at least every couple of hours. Can an air mattress prevent bed sores? We don’t recommend using an air mattress, like the ones folks take camping. We suggest an airbed instead, a high-tech mattress that uses air chambers to pinpoint firmness. Is memory foam good for bed sores? Yes, memory foam is good for bedsores. It’s able to reduce pressure points in one’s body and can help with tension redistribution. How often should I change my position to prevent bed sores? It is recommended to turn every two hours, if possible. Some people may need an extra hand or two to help them shift this often, especially if they’re struggling with mobility issues. What is the Best Sleeping Position for Bedsores? We suggest rotating very frequently in order to not create any resting pain points. Starting on your back will help distribute the weight evenly and rotating to relieve tension in your lower back, shoulders, hips and more. If moving positions is especially hard for you, some alternative options to relieve pain are to use sleep accessories like pillows under your lower back, knees, hips or shoulders to alleviate the pain and friction.

How We Chose These Mattresses Our team of Certified Sleep Science Coaches hasreviewed more than 300 productsin Sleepopolis’ mattress lab, running each one through tests such as pressure-mapping and measuring motion transfer with a seismometer. From there, we give every bed an overall score based on materials, comfort, support, cooling, and edge support. We also factor in brand performance with categories such as value and warranty. For the mattresses on this page, we made sure they had the pressure relief to prevent and ease bedsores of varying severities. We also picked beds with sufficient support to maintain spinal alignment and lift the body in the right places. Many of these top picks are responsive, so it should be easy for folks with bedsores to shift sleeping positions (or have someone help them). Click here to learn more about our methodology.

Best Mattresses for Preventing Bedsores 2025

Mattress Best For Price (Queen Size) Coupon Review Helix Midnight Luxe Overall $2,374 Helix Coupon Read Our Review Nolah Evolution Hybrid $2,499 Nolah Coupon Read Our Review WinkBed Stomach Sleepers $1,799 WinkBed Coupon Read Our Review Nectar Luxe Side Sleepers $1,949 Nectar Coupon Read Our Review Saatva Sola ire Heavy Sleepers $1,995 Saatva Coupon Read Our Review Titan Plus by Brooklyn Bedding Back Sleepers $1,249 Brooklyn Bedding Coupon Read Our Review Bear Memory Foam $998 Bear Coupon Read Our Review Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Luxury $2,399 Brooklyn Bedding Coupon Read Our Review Plank Firm Firm $1,332 Brooklyn Bedding Coupon Read Our Review

Logan Block Mattress Reviewer About Author Logan is the former content director of Sleepopolis. As content director, he reviewed new mattresses every week and curated the comparisons, best of pages, and video guides on the site. Logan perfected his method by personally testing over 200 different mattresses, so he’s not only able to discern the overall vibe of a specific bed, but to contextualize its feel within the bed-in-a-box market as a whole. Combination Sleeper

Sources 1. Zaidi SRH, Sharma S. Pressure ulcer. National Library of Medicine. August 9, 2022. Accessed September 12, 2024. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK553107/.

2. Pressure sores. National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Accessed September 12, 2024. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Resources-Support/Living-with-Advanced-MS/Pressure-Sores.

3. Bedsores. Johns Hopkins Medicine. August 8, 2021. Accessed September 12, 2024. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/bedsores.