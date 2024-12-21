Best Movies Coming to Peacock in July 2023 (2024)

Summer is kicking into full swing. As Peacock gears up to stream the Tour de France and FIFA Women's World Cup later this month, it will add dozens of new movies and series to its extensive catalog.

The Hunger Games (July 1)

The 2012 dystopian action film The Hunger Games is finally coming to Peacock. After grossing over six hundred ninety-four million dollars on opening weekend (ultimately becoming the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2012), the Hunger Games franchise has set records left and right.

Catching Fire set the record for the biggest opening weekend in the month of November, and Mockingjay - Part I had the largest opening day and weekend of 2014. Having earned over 2.97 billion dollars worldwide, The Hunger Games franchise is the twenty-first highest-grossing film franchise of all time behind the Toy Story franchise. The Hunger Games is incredibly successful, it is generation-defining, and on July 1, it is coming to Peacock.

In addition to the first adaptation of Suzanne Collins's trilogy, audiences can watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part I, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II on July 1, 2023. Catch up on the post-apocalyptic world before the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Jaws (July 1)

Peacock is diversifying its television and movie offerings to include the classics: the Steven Spielberg thriller, Jaws. The film used unprecedented, innovative techniques to make a shark prop strike fear into millions during the peak of summer in 1975 (and arguably, every summer since).

The '70s summer blockbuster promoted Spielberg to be alongside his fellow "movie brats" (George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Brian De Palma) while also cementing the film in a cultural "hall of fame."

Spielberg's masterful direction combined with John Williams's commanding film score created a villain that was universally feared–a difficult feat that has been attempted by many filmmakers. Jaws created a story that almost everyone could identify with and a villain that everyone could fear.

The iconic film and its three sequels–Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge–will be available exclusively through Peacock starting July 1.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (July 6)

Kevin Hart is back with a new hour-long stand-up comedy special on July 6, 2023, in celebration of the comedian's forty-fourth birthday. In an epic return to the stand-up stage, Kevin Hart: Reality Check shows Hart reflecting on his growing family, fame, his relationship with Black Twitter, and much, much more.

While Hart has pivoted towards feature-film roles in recent years, he has deep roots in stand-up comedy. With seven stand-up specials, five comedy albums, and three international tours, Hart is a powerhouse in the comedy world.

Fans of Kevin Hart can also watch the upcoming season three of his talk show, Hart to Heart. The series features interviews with celebrity guests on a wide variety of topics, with notable season three guests including Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J. Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell, and Will Smith. The series will air exclusively on Peacock.

Twilight (July 17)

Twilight, a fantasy-romance adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's young adult series, is coming to Peacock on July 17. The film follows Bella Swan as she relocates from Arizona to Forks, Washington, in the Pacific Northwest. As she settles in with her estranged father and the small-town community, Bella meets Edward Cullen, a mysterious, aloof vampire.

Bella pines after her immortal boyfriend-to-be while Edward tries to save her from a coven of hostile, ruthless vampires. Bella must navigate the centuries-old dynamics between the peaceful Cullens, the elusive Volturi, and other supernatural forces at play in Forks, all while entering into the most dangerous relationship of her life.

Fans of Twilight are in luck. In addition to the first film in the franchise, Peacock subscribers can watch The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I: and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part II on July 17.

Ambulance (July 23)

Ambulance is one of the most recent productions from director-producer Michael Bay, and in true Michael Bay fashion, the film more than delivers on its action sequences, stunt coordination, and tense, thrilling feel. The film takes audiences along on a high-speed chase and, as the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus phrased it, "comes riding to the rescue for audiences facing an emergency shortage of Michael Bay action thrills."

This action-thriller film follows two adoptive siblings turned bank robbers as they hijack an ambulance and take two first responders hostage. One of the brothers, Will Sharp, is a former Marine and Afghanistan veteran in desperate need of approximately $231,000 to fund his wife's experimental cancer surgery. Will's adoptive brother (and lifelong criminal) Danny agrees to take part in a bank heist with a payout of over thirty-two million dollars.

When things go south, the brothers embark on an elaborate, death-defying ruse to evade law enforcement and hold on to what scarce heist money they can keep.

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez, with Michael Bay serving as director and producer.