Best Natural & Non Toxic Deodorant that Works (I Tried the Best) - ORGANIC BEAUTY LOVER (2025)

In today’s article, I’m sharing the absolute best clean and natural deodorants that really work after 8 years of testing deodorants. I’ve taken my years of trying out new natural deodorants and created the ultimate guide to aluminum-free, non toxic deodorants that actually work on me and the stinkiest men in my life.

Switching to a non-toxic deodorant that’s aluminum free and made with clean ingredients is one of the first things you should do. By now we all know the serious health risks aluminum and toxins in conventional deodorants pose to our well-being, most notably breast cancer. But with all the natural deodorant options that exist today it can get more than confusing knowing which one you should buy.

I’m sharing the best organic deodorants for sensitive skin, affordable budget-friendly nontoxic deodorants, best natural deodorants for men, best clean luxury deodorants and more.

Best natural deodorant for men: Corpus Natural

Best non-toxic that works (hands down): Routine Cream

In November 2021 a variety of Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol deodorant sprays were voluntarily recalled after the manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, found the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, in some of its products. Corporate giants do not care about people’s health — they care about profits — and that will never change. Check out how some of these super popular deodorants rate in toxicity on the Think Dirty app.

I’ve spoken to many people in my online community over the years, and deodorant can be a very tricky thing because everyone’s body and body odor, climate that you live in, not to mention personal preference, is so unique!

Remember: Most people who experience reactions to natural deodorants are usually sensitive to the baking soda ingredient. If this is you, look for baking soda free deodorants specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

The great thing about US deodorant companies is that many of them have risk-free return policies, so my special tip is to check if you can return the deodorant in case it doesn’t work for you!

Budget Friendly Deodorants

Not everyone can drop over $20 on a deodorant, so here are the best affordable natural deodorants. These deodorants won’t break the bank AND they’re notoriously effective.

The tried-and-true best option for clean affordable deodorants

Certified 100% natural origin

Schmidt’s used to be an indie brand but sold off to a major corporate giant so while I do prefer to support small brands, Schmidts remains the gold standard

Ingredients: magnesium hydroxide, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, maranta arundinacea (arrowroot) powder, butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, caprylic/capric triglyceride (fractionated coconut oil), sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), euphorbia cerifera (candelilla) wax, natural fragrance, simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, vitamin E (tocopherol / beta sitosterol / squalene)

$9.99

Thinksport is known for their affordable mineral clean sunscreen for athletes, but they also have great budget bodycare products

No frills deodorant that’s great for men

Ingredients: CAPRYLIC / CAPRIC TRIGLYERCIDE, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT OIL), EUPHORBIA CERIFERA (CANDELILLA) WAX, CERA ALBA (BEESWAX), ZEA MAYS (CORN STARCH), MARANTA ARUNDINACEA (ARROWROOT) POWDER, SODIUM BICARBONATE, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA) BUTTER, CORIANDER SEED OIL, CITRUS PARADISI (GRAPEFRUIT) OIL, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) JUICE EXTRACT

$8.49

Native is a great affordable option if you need a standard strength deodorant

Made with just 10 ingredients (note that Native is not 100% clean but is still better than most conventional deodorants as well as Lume)

Ingredients : caprylic/capric triglyceride, tapioca starch, ozokerite, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), magnesium hydroxide, coconut oil, cyclodextrin, shea butter, dextrose, and L. Acidophilus (probiotic).

$13

If you’re looking for something a little more special, a little more unique and don’t mind paying more, these clean deodorants are beautiful inside and out.

My top favorite non toxic deodorant that really works and doesn’t cause irritation!

Pheromone scents that can’t be beat in my opinion (no boring scents at Routine)

Wide variety of options for every need (full strength, classic strength, baking soda free, vegan)

Ingredients for Superstar: cocos nucifera oil, magnesium hydroxide, kaolin, zea mays (corn) starch, maranta arundinacea root powder, sodium bicarbonate, cera alba (beeswax), theobroma cacao seed butter, butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, caprylic/capric triglyceride, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, tocopherol, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract, vanilla planifolia fruit oil, cetearyl olivate, sorbitan olivate, calendula officinalis flower extract, brassica glycerides, salvia sclarea (clary) oil, vetiveria zizanoides root oil (vetiver), charcoal powder, inulin, alpha-glucan oligosaccharide, pogostemon cablin oil (patchouli), elettaria cardamomum seed oil (cardamom), melaleuca ericifolia leaf oil (rosalina), piper nigrum (pepper) fruit oil, dipteryx odorata bean extract (tonka), linalol*, limonene*. *naturally occurring in essential oil.

$24

Try Sexie Sadie or Superstar

Tiny sample jars available at small cost

Corpus is an amazing deodorant if you miss the traditional deodorant feel but want clean ingredients

Water-based natural deodorant

The only deodorant I’ve come across with this perfectly slick solid gel texture

Makes some of my favorite scents other than Routine deodorants

9 scents available (try Neroli)

$24

Ingredients: Propylene Glycol (BIOBASED), Water (Aqua), *Sodium Stearate, **Alcohol Denat., *Glycerin, *Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Diatomaceous Earth, ***Parfum (Natural Fragrance), Silica, *Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate/Succinate, *Propamediol, *Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, *Citric Acid, *Glyceryl Caprylate, **Phenethyl Alcohol, *Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate, *Sodium Chloride, *Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, *Sorbitan Oleate Decylglucoside Crosspolymer, *Tapioca Starch, *Citral, *Coumarin, *Limonene, *Linalool.

If you’re looking for a roll-on deodorant, the Kosas Sport deodorant works great for men with stinky pits (and women!).

Odor-fighting AHA serum (Shikimic Acid, Mandelic Acid and Lactic Acid)

Baking soda free

Non-staining

Vegan

2 scents + unscented option available

I’ve been testing the Primally Pure deodorant more extensively and this has worked when my pits were already super stinky.

I like that this has just the right amount of creaminess

Made with asmall amount of baking soda to combat odor

Kaolin clay (powerful detoxifier), non-nano zinc oxide, grass-fed tallow, arrowroot powder

Dense creamy consistency

SAVE: Affiliate code OBL saves 15%

Pretty Frank was previously Primal Pit Paste, and they definitely know how to make deodorants.

Charcoal Seaside is my favorite scent!

Made with natural, organic, and vegan ingredients

Uses the power of Charcoal, Zinc, and Magnesium

Gentle for More Sensitive Skin

Packed with charcoal and 100% natural and organic ingredients

Absorbs wetness

Light herbal scent (unscented option available)

Ingredients: Tapioca Starch, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Bicarbonate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Magnesium Hydroxide, Activated Charcoal, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint ) Leaf/Stem Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary Sage) Oil, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus (Lemongrass) Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Flower/Leaf Oil, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil.

$15

Highly luxurious natural deodorant with great odor-fighting strength

Baking soda and baking soda-free options

Ingredients : Organic Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Fruit Butter, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Butter, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Organic Honey, Organic Lavandin Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Globulus Oil.

$21

If you like a ultra creamy deodorant, Cleo and Coco is the creamiest option in the best clean deodorants list (would not recommend if you live in a warm climate)

activated charcoal, plant-based powders, clay, and essential oils

They have a couple scent options including an unscented one

Ingredients : Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil,Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Manihot Esculenta (Arrowroot) Powder, Beeswax, Sodium Bicarbonate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Lavender Officialis (Lavender Essential Oil), Vanillin (Vanilla Essential Oil), Charcoal Powder, Bentonite, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil.

$17.99

If you’re bored of stick, cream and liquid deodorants and want to feel like 18th century French royalty, Madame Lemy is a fun and unique option

Puff applicator and loose deodorant powder

I find it works best by taking off the sifter and letting the puff sit on the powder

All deodorants formulated with up to just 8 ingredients

Major Bridgerton vibes if you like that show

Ingredients : Himalayan Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Maranta Arundinacea (Arrowroot), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Powder, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil.

Discount code OBL saves 20%

Unscented and baking soda free options

Ingredients : cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, *maranta esculenta (arrowroot) powder, magnesium hydroxide, *+theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, *+butyrospermum parkii (shea) fruit butter, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed wax, sodium bicarbonate, *lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot FCF) peel oil, *mentha piperita (peppermint) oil / *certified organic / +fair trade

$14

Also sold at Target stores nationwide

Kaia focuses on getting to the root of the problem and detoxing the pits to reduce odor

Solid gel consistency

Scents can be extremely fragrant so beware if you’re sensitive to smell

Ingredients : Glycerin, Aqua, Maranta Arundinacea Root (Arrowroot) Powder, Propanediol, Sodium Stearate, Hydrated Silica, Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin, Allantoin, Salicylic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Charcoal, Magnesium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Rose Flower Oil.

$25

Ursa Major Sublime Sage is a refreshing and earthy liquid deodorant spray

scent of sage, geranium, sandalwood and lemon myrtle

Ingredients: Saccharomyces Ferment, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactylate, Triethyl Citrate, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Oil, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Polyglyceryl-3 Caprylate, Bisabolol

$18

Base of organic aloe leaf juice and organic cane alcohol with Pre and probiotics

INGREDIENTS:Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Cane Alcohol,Triethyl Citrate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Alpha Glucan Oligosaccharide, Organic Glycerin, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactylate, Magnesium Chloride, Salvia Oﬃcinalis (Sage)Oil, Heloianthus Annus (Sunﬂower) Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Oﬃcinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Fruit Oil , Sclerotium Gel,Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Absolute, Gardenia Jasminoides (Gardenia) Oil, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract.

$19

Best Natural and Organic Deodorants for Men

Men can be very picky with deodorants, even more so than women! While I feel a lot of the one’s I mentioned are already unisex, here are the 3 non-toxic deodorants that I have personally witnessed men really enjoy.



Cheapest option that men love

$7

Besides working well, men seem to love how sporty this makes them feel

For men who enjoy luxury, Corpus Naturals deodorant is a winner

Clean vegan deodorant with no Aluminum, Zinc, Talc, Baking Soda or Parabens

Lesser Known Natural Deodorants

These non-toxic deodorant brands are very indie and not as well known as the brands above OR they’re completely new in 2022. Check out these lesser known but up-and-coming natural deodorants!

Magnesium effectively neutralizes body odor

Unique BiodomePro™ prebiotic blend to balance and nourish skin’s microbiome

Baking soda-free formula

Features non-gmo and organic ingredients

Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Magnesium Hydroxide, Manihot Esculenta (Tapioca) Powder*, Shorea Robusta (Sal) Butter, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Zinc Ricinoleate, Natural Fragrance**, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Powder*, Inulin, Fructose,Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Bambusa Arundinacea (Bamboo) Stem Extract

*Certified Organic Ingredient

Launched in 2022, innovative zero waste peel off packaging that’s comparable

New performance-minded deodorant that works in harmony with people and the planet.

No aluminum, propylene glycol, baking soda, parabens or preservatives

Made in Canada

$16

Launched in April 2022 Monks is a completely new genderless deodorant brand

The scent they created is amazing: Yuzu peel, bright citrus, Cypress leaf, amber leather, Green balsam, sandalwood

Alpha hydroxy acids and saccharomyces ferment as powerful pH regulators that fight odor-causing bacteria.

stain-free, cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and contains no baking soda, or synthetic fragrances.

Ingredients: Purified Water, Saccharomyces Ferment, Alcohol Denat. with Citrus Aurantium (Bergamot) Oil. Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Citrus Junos (Yuzu) Peel Oil, Cupressus Sempervirens (Cypress) Leaf Oil, Santalum Astrocalendonicum (Sandalwood) Oil, Polylysine

$16