Best Natural & Non Toxic Deodorant that Works (I Tried the Best) - ORGANIC BEAUTY LOVER (2025)

In today’s article, I’m sharing the absolute best clean and natural deodorants that really work after 8 years of testing deodorants. I’ve taken my years of trying out new natural deodorants and created the ultimate guide to aluminum-free, non toxic deodorants that actually work on me and the stinkiest men in my life.
Switching to a non-toxic deodorant that’s aluminum free and made with clean ingredients is one of the first things you should do. By now we all know the serious health risks aluminum and toxins in conventional deodorants pose to our well-being, most notably breast cancer. But with all the natural deodorant options that exist today it can get more than confusing knowing which one you should buy.
I’m sharing the best organic deodorants for sensitive skin, affordable budget-friendly nontoxic deodorants, best natural deodorants for men, best clean luxury deodorants and more.
- Best natural deodorant for men: Corpus Natural
- Best non-toxic that works (hands down):Routine Cream
In November 2021 a variety of Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol deodorant sprays were voluntarily recalled after the manufacturer, Procter & Gamble, found the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, in some of its products. Corporate giants do not care about people’s health — they care about profits — and that will never change. Check out how some of these super popular deodorants rate in toxicity on the Think Dirty app.
I’ve spoken to many people in my online community over the years, and deodorant can be a very tricky thing because everyone’s body and body odor, climate that you live in, not to mention personal preference, is so unique!
Remember: Most people who experience reactions to natural deodorants are usually sensitive to the baking soda ingredient. If this is you, look for baking soda free deodorants specifically formulated for sensitive skin.
The great thing about US deodorant companies is that many of them have risk-free return policies, so my special tip is to check if you can return the deodorant in case it doesn’t work for you!
Budget Friendly Deodorants
Not everyone can drop over $20 on a deodorant, so here are the best affordable natural deodorants. These deodorants won’t break the bank AND they’re notoriously effective.
Schmidts Deodorant
- The tried-and-true best option for clean affordable deodorants
- Certified 100% natural origin
- Schmidt’s used to be an indie brand but sold off to a major corporate giant so while I do prefer to support small brands, Schmidts remains the gold standard
- Ingredients: magnesium hydroxide, cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, maranta arundinacea (arrowroot) powder, butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, caprylic/capric triglyceride (fractionated coconut oil), sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), euphorbia cerifera (candelilla) wax, natural fragrance, simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) esters, vitamin E (tocopherol / beta sitosterol / squalene)
- $9.99
Thinksport Deodorant
- Thinksport is known for their affordable mineral clean sunscreen for athletes, but they also have great budget bodycare products
- No frills deodorant that’s great for men
- Ingredients: CAPRYLIC / CAPRIC TRIGLYERCIDE, COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT OIL), EUPHORBIA CERIFERA (CANDELILLA) WAX, CERA ALBA (BEESWAX), ZEA MAYS (CORN STARCH), MARANTA ARUNDINACEA (ARROWROOT) POWDER, SODIUM BICARBONATE, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII (SHEA) BUTTER, CORIANDER SEED OIL, CITRUS PARADISI (GRAPEFRUIT) OIL, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) JUICE EXTRACT
- $8.49
Native Deodorant
- Native is a great affordable option if you need a standard strength deodorant
- Made with just 10 ingredients (note that Native is not 100% clean but is still better than most conventional deodorants as well as Lume)
- Ingredients: caprylic/capric triglyceride, tapioca starch, ozokerite, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), magnesium hydroxide, coconut oil, cyclodextrin, shea butter, dextrose, and L. Acidophilus (probiotic).
- $13
If you’re looking for something a little more special, a little more unique and don’t mind paying more, these clean deodorants are beautiful inside and out.
Routine Deodorant (best option and scent variety)
- My top favorite non toxic deodorant that really works and doesn’t cause irritation!
- Pheromone scents that can’t be beat in my opinion (no boring scents at Routine)
- Wide variety of options for every need (full strength, classic strength, baking soda free, vegan)
- Ingredients for Superstar: cocos nucifera oil, magnesium hydroxide, kaolin, zea mays (corn) starch, maranta arundinacea root powder, sodium bicarbonate, cera alba (beeswax), theobroma cacao seed butter, butyrospermum parkii (shea) butter, caprylic/capric triglyceride, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, tocopherol, rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract, vanilla planifolia fruit oil, cetearyl olivate, sorbitan olivate, calendula officinalis flower extract, brassica glycerides, salvia sclarea (clary) oil, vetiveria zizanoides root oil (vetiver), charcoal powder, inulin, alpha-glucan oligosaccharide, pogostemon cablin oil (patchouli), elettaria cardamomum seed oil (cardamom), melaleuca ericifolia leaf oil (rosalina), piper nigrum (pepper) fruit oil, dipteryx odorata bean extract (tonka), linalol*, limonene*. *naturally occurring in essential oil.
- $24
- Try Sexie Sadie or Superstar
- Tiny sample jars available at small cost
Corpus Naturals Deodorant (solid gel)
- Corpus is an amazing deodorant if you miss the traditional deodorant feel but want clean ingredients
- Water-based natural deodorant
- The only deodorant I’ve come across with this perfectly slick solid gel texture
- Makes some of my favorite scents other than Routine deodorants
- 9 scents available (try Neroli)
- $24
- Ingredients: Propylene Glycol (BIOBASED), Water (Aqua), *Sodium Stearate, **Alcohol Denat., *Glycerin, *Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Diatomaceous Earth, ***Parfum (Natural Fragrance), Silica, *Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate/Succinate, *Propamediol, *Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, *Citric Acid, *Glyceryl Caprylate, **Phenethyl Alcohol, *Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate, *Sodium Chloride, *Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, *Sorbitan Oleate Decylglucoside Crosspolymer, *Tapioca Starch, *Citral, *Coumarin, *Limonene, *Linalool.
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant (Roll-On)
- If you’re looking for a roll-on deodorant, the Kosas Sport deodorant works great for men with stinky pits (and women!).
- Odor-fighting AHA serum (Shikimic Acid, Mandelic Acid and Lactic Acid)
- Baking soda free
- Non-staining
- Vegan
- 2 scents + unscented option available
Primally Pure Deodorant
- I’ve been testing the Primally Pure deodorant more extensively and this has worked when my pits were already super stinky.
- I like that this has just the right amount of creaminess
- Made with asmall amount of baking soda to combat odor
- Kaolin clay (powerful detoxifier), non-nano zinc oxide, grass-fed tallow, arrowroot powder
- Dense creamy consistency
- SAVE: Affiliate code OBL saves 15%
Pretty Frank Baking Soda Free Deodorant
- Pretty Frank was previously Primal Pit Paste, and they definitely know how to make deodorants.
- Charcoal Seaside is my favorite scent!
- Made with natural, organic, and vegan ingredients
- Uses the power of Charcoal, Zinc, and Magnesium
- Gentle for More Sensitive Skin
Piperwai Deodorant
- Packed with charcoal and 100% natural and organic ingredients
- Absorbs wetness
- Light herbal scent (unscented option available)
- Ingredients: Tapioca Starch, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Bicarbonate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Magnesium Hydroxide, Activated Charcoal, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint ) Leaf/Stem Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Citrus Reticulata (Tangerine) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary Sage) Oil, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus (Lemongrass) Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Flower/Leaf Oil, Eugenia Caryophyllus (Clove) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil.
- $15
Agent Nateur Holi stick Deodorant
- Highly luxurious natural deodorant with great odor-fighting strength
- Baking soda and baking soda-free options
- Ingredients: Organic Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Fruit Butter, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Butter, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Organic Honey, Organic Lavandin Oil, Organic Eucalyptus Globulus Oil.
- $21
Cleo and Coco Deodorant (Creamy)
- If you like a ultra creamy deodorant, Cleo and Coco is the creamiest option in the best clean deodorants list (would not recommend if you live in a warm climate)
- activated charcoal, plant-based powders, clay, and essential oils
- They have a couple scent options including an unscented one
- Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil,Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Manihot Esculenta (Arrowroot) Powder, Beeswax, Sodium Bicarbonate, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Lavender Officialis (Lavender Essential Oil), Vanillin (Vanilla Essential Oil), Charcoal Powder, Bentonite, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil.
- $17.99
Madame Lemy Deodorant (loose powder)
- If you’re bored of stick, cream and liquid deodorants and want to feel like 18th century French royalty, Madame Lemy is a fun and unique option
- Puff applicator and loose deodorant powder
- I find it works best by taking off the sifter and letting the puff sit on the powder
- All deodorants formulated with up to just 8 ingredients
- Major Bridgerton vibes if you like that show
- Ingredients: Himalayan Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda), Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Maranta Arundinacea (Arrowroot), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Powder, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil.
- Discount code OBL saves 20%
Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant
- Unscented and baking soda free options
- Ingredients: cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, *maranta esculenta (arrowroot) powder, magnesium hydroxide, *+theobroma cacao (cocoa) seed butter, *+butyrospermum parkii (shea) fruit butter, helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed wax, sodium bicarbonate, *lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, citrus aurantium bergamia (bergamot FCF) peel oil, *mentha piperita (peppermint) oil / *certified organic / +fair trade
- $14
- Also sold at Target stores nationwide
Kaia Naturals Deodorant
- Kaia focuses on getting to the root of the problem and detoxing the pits to reduce odor
- Solid gel consistency
- Scents can be extremely fragrant so beware if you’re sensitive to smell
- Ingredients: Glycerin, Aqua, Maranta Arundinacea Root (Arrowroot) Powder, Propanediol, Sodium Stearate, Hydrated Silica, Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin, Allantoin, Salicylic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Charcoal, Magnesium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Pelargonium Graveolens (Geranium) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Rose Flower Oil.
- $25
Ursa Major Sublime Sage Spray Deodorant
- Ursa Major Sublime Sage is a refreshing and earthy liquid deodorant spray
- scent of sage, geranium, sandalwood and lemon myrtle
- Ingredients: Saccharomyces Ferment, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactylate, Triethyl Citrate, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Oil, Undecylenoyl Glycine, Polyglyceryl-3 Caprylate, Bisabolol
- $18
Honestly PhreshProbiotic Deodorant Spray
- Base of organic aloe leaf juice and organic cane alcohol with Pre and probiotics
- INGREDIENTS:Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Cane Alcohol,Triethyl Citrate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Alpha Glucan Oligosaccharide, Organic Glycerin, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactylate, Magnesium Chloride, Salvia Oﬃcinalis (Sage)Oil, Heloianthus Annus (Sunﬂower) Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Oﬃcinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Fruit Oil , Sclerotium Gel,Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Absolute, Gardenia Jasminoides (Gardenia) Oil, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract.
- $19
Best Natural and Organic Deodorants for Men
Men can be very picky with deodorants, even more so than women! While I feel a lot of the one’s I mentioned are already unisex, here are the 3 non-toxic deodorants that I have personally witnessed men really enjoy.
Weleda Men’s 24 Hour Roll On Deodorant
- Cheapest option that men love
- $7
Thinksport Deodorant for Athletes
- Besides working well, men seem to love how sporty this makes them feel
Corpus Naturals
- For men who enjoy luxury, Corpus Naturals deodorant is a winner
Briogeo Tea Tree + Eucalyptus Deodorant
- Clean vegan deodorant with no Aluminum, Zinc, Talc, Baking Soda or Parabens
Lesser Known Natural Deodorants
These non-toxic deodorant brands are very indie and not as well known as the brands above OR they’re completely new in 2022. Check out these lesser known but up-and-coming natural deodorants!
Rustic Maka Plant + Mineral Deodorant
- Magnesium effectively neutralizes body odor
- Unique BiodomePro™ prebiotic blend to balance and nourish skin’s microbiome
- Baking soda-free formula
- Features non-gmo and organic ingredients
- Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Magnesium Hydroxide, Manihot Esculenta (Tapioca) Powder*, Shorea Robusta (Sal) Butter, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Zinc Ricinoleate, Natural Fragrance**, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Powder*, Inulin, Fructose,Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Bambusa Arundinacea (Bamboo) Stem Extract
*Certified Organic Ingredient
Human Essentials Zero Waste Deodorant (Zero Waste)
- Launched in 2022, innovative zero waste peel off packaging that’s comparable
- New performance-minded deodorant that works in harmony with people and the planet.
- No aluminum, propylene glycol, baking soda, parabens or preservatives
- Made in Canada
- $16
Monks Yuzu Cypress Spray Deodorant (NEW)
- Launched in April 2022 Monks is a completely new genderless deodorant brand
- The scent they created is amazing: Yuzu peel, bright citrus, Cypress leaf, amber leather, Green balsam, sandalwood
- Alpha hydroxy acids and saccharomyces ferment as powerful pH regulators that fight odor-causing bacteria.
- stain-free, cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and contains no baking soda, or synthetic fragrances.
- Ingredients: Purified Water, Saccharomyces Ferment, Alcohol Denat. with Citrus Aurantium (Bergamot) Oil. Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Mandelic Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Citrus Junos (Yuzu) Peel Oil, Cupressus Sempervirens (Cypress) Leaf Oil, Santalum Astrocalendonicum (Sandalwood) Oil, Polylysine
- $16
Andrea
Andrea is a clean beauty expert from Los Angeles, California with 10 years of experience in natural skincare and organic living. She writes for Organic Beauty Lover using her expertise to guide readers in choosing the best clean products. Andrea graduated from the University of Southern California in 2012 and has worked at multiple skincare companies, big and small. Connect with her @organicbeautylover.