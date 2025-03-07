Best new Moroccan Movies in 2024 & 2023 (Netflix, Prime, Hulu & Cinema List) (2025)

Touda As a traditional sheikha singer, Touda works her magical voice at bars to scrape by with what little money she makes from her performances. Although the bars are scummy, she still strives to achieve her dreams of being a legendary singer. At the same time, she’s also trying to care for her son, Yassine, who is deaf and mute. It’s not easy for a mom to make ends meet while being a singer in the most unsavory of venues. This drama from Morocco comes from writer and director Nabil Ayouch (Casablanca Beats, Horses of God) and stars Nisrin Erradi, Jalila Talemsi, and Khalil Oubaaqa. Read more

