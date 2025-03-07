Best new Moroccan Movies in 2024 & 2023 (Netflix, Prime, Hulu & Cinema List) (2025)

Table of Contents
New Moroccan movies in 2024 in Cinema & on VOD Best Moroccan movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ or DVD in 2025 References
List of the latest Moroccan movies in 2024 and the best Moroccan movies of 2023 & the 2010's. Top Moroccan movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+ & other Streaming services, out on DVD/Blu-ray or in cinema's right now.

New Moroccan movies in 2024 in Cinema & on VOD

Top movies up for release in 2024 in cinema and on VOD

  • Touda As a traditional sheikha singer, Touda works her magical voice at bars to scrape by with what little money she makes from her performances. Although the bars are scummy, she still strives to achieve her dreams of being a legendary singer. At the same time, she’s also trying to care for her son, Yassine, who is deaf and mute. It’s not easy for a mom to make ends meet while being a singer in the most unsavory of venues. This drama from Morocco comes from writer and director Nabil Ayouch (Casablanca Beats, Horses of God) and stars Nisrin Erradi, Jalila Talemsi, and Khalil Oubaaqa. Read more
Best Moroccan movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ or DVD in 2025

2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and the 2010's best rated Moroccan movies out on DVD, Bluray or streaming on VOD (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ & More).

  • Razzia DIRECTOR: Nabil Ayouch CAST: Maryam Touzani, Arieh Worthalter, Amine Ennaji, Abdelilah Rachid Influential Moroccan filmmaker Nabil Ayouch returns with a sprawling new ensemble film. 'Razzia' takes place in modern day Casablanca and follows five people who live completely different lives. Over time, their narratives slowly collide. Read more
    RATING: 77/100
    See Also
    Marrakech Film Festival 2023: 5 Moroccan Films on our Radar13 Netflix TV Shows and Movies Filmed in Morocco (2023)FIFM 2023: deux films marocains en lice pour décrocher l’Étoile d’or à Marrakech

  • Les Chevaux de Dieu DIRECTOR: Nabil Ayouch CAST: Abdelhakim Rachi Abdelilah Rachid Hamza Souidek The film portrays the event of Casablanca bomb blasts that took place in 2003 as it presents a fictional account of the lives and inspirations of the men responsible for... Read more
    RATING: 73/100
  • Rock the Casbah DIRECTOR: Laïla Marrakchi CAST: Morjana Alaoui Nadine Labaki Hiam Abbass As a man passes away, his whole family is reunited at one place for his funeral, including his estranged daughter, Sofie, but soon the cracks start to appear and the... Read more
    RATING: 66/100
  • Atlantic. DIRECTOR: Jan-Willem van Ewijk CAST: Fettah Lamara Thekla Reuten Mohamed Majd The film promises a great adventure as a man from Morocco embarks upon the journey of his dreams towards Europe on his wind surfboard but the pursuit of glory demands... Read more
    RATING: 65/100
  • Al bahr min ouaraikoum DIRECTOR: Hicham Lasri CAST: Malek Akhmiss Fairouz AmiriMohamed Aouragh A man whose father has forced him into becoming a cross dressing jongleur who dances around on carts to make his living, is falsely accused of being a homosexual in a... Read more
    RATING: 67/100
  • Le Retour du Fils DIRECTOR: Ahmed Boulane CAST: Oulad AhmedAmal AyouchMyriam Bella Mehdi, who had been kidnapped by his European mother 15 years ago, feels a strong desire to reconcile with his father and visit the country where he had spent his early... Read more
    RATING: 83/100
  • Sweat Rain DIRECTOR: Hakim Belabbes CAST: Ayoub KhalfaouiFatima Ezzahra BennasserAmine Ennaji A poetic portrait of M’Barek, a poor farmer who determined to stay where is, despite the hardships that fall upon him and his family. Read more
    RATING: 77/100
Related: In most North-African countries, there is hardly such thing as a film industry. Morocco is an exeption, as it produces something worthwile every once in a while. Check them out!

References

