Best PCs to Play Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader (2025)

Released December 7th 2023, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is a brand-new RPG that comes packed with a rich story and classic RPG gameplay.

We’re here to give you an in-depth overview of everything you can expect from gameplay, multiplayer, and official PC specs to our top five PCs to play Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. Plus, we’ve even got a stunning Warhammer themed noblechairs gaming chair just for you.

The Gameplay

Set in the darkness of the 41st millennium, you can become a Rogue Trader. As a scion of an ancient dynasty, you are now part of a group of daring privateers who have full reign over their trade empire.

Travel between all the different systems within the Koronus Expanse, a perilous region of space which has barely been charted. This huge solar system is packed full of dangerous creatures, exploration, and plenty of opportunities for you to secure a profit. What more does a Rogue Trader want?

Rogue Traders never journey the universe alone. You’ll be able to gather your rag-tag team of righteous heroes, who are all ready to follow into battle. Your team will offer you counsel, aid you during the heat of battle, and even grant you more power. In return, you’ll need to guide them through their own personal story, changing their destiny forever.

Your Decisions Matter, Lord Captain

As you embark on a series of challenging quests, every decision you make will alter the ever-changing world around you. Even your choices in character creation will have an impact on the world and those who inhabit it.

You’ll need to plan your next steps extremely carefully. During battle, the combat is turn-based, giving you plenty of opportunity to overpower your enemies. Take advantage of the environment around you, strategic positioning, and even your companion’s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and secure victory over your foes.

Does Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Include Multiplayer?

In addition to the in-depth single-player campaign, there is a dedicated co-op game mode. Team up with a group of friends to embark on this incredible journey together. You and your squad can explore the world, complete missions, and battle enemies alongside your friends.

There hasn’t been any confirmation if there will be support for crossplay, however, we do hope it’ll be included in a future update.

Is Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader a PC Exclusive?

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is available to play on multiple platforms. This includes PC, PlayStation 5, and XBOX Series X/S.

Official PC System Specification

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Processor Intel i5 4590T

or equivalent Intel i5 6400

or equivalent Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 6

or equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

or AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 100GB available space 100GB available space

Best PCs to Play Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Looking to kickstart your future as a Rogue Trader but need a PC that is up to the task?

At Overclockers UK, you can find plenty of gaming PCs and laptops that are perfect for playing Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. We've included our top five

Refract Gaming Celeste Pre Built PC

Designed for mid-range gaming, the Refract Gaming Celeste Pre Built PC comes armed with everything you need to play Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU delivers ultra-fast performance in gaming and streaming alike. Your adventures across the Koronus Expanse will be rendered in photo-realistic quality, thanks to the NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. AI-powered tools, such as DLSS 3.5 ensure silky-smooth frame rates for optimised performance every time. Lastly, with both 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, enjoy quick in-game loading times with virtually zero latency or input lag.

As one of our Refract Gaming systems, the Celeste comes with a three-year warranty which also covers parts and labour for any much-needed repairs.

Pre-built gaming PC

Designed for mid-tier gaming and streaming

Includes both an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU

Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM

Comes with a three-year warranty

MSI Raider GE68 Gaming Laptop

Dominate your in-game enemies and workloads wherever you go with the MSI Raider GE68 Gaming Laptop. Powered by an Intel 14th Gen CPU, harness the hybrid core architecture and Intel Thread Director to achieve next-level performance with the best core assigned to the job. The NVIDIA RTX 4070 has been crafted utilising Ada Lovelace architecture along with third-gen RT and fourth-gen Tensor cores, to deliver stunning visuals. This is further enhanced by the high-quality QHD+ display and 240Hz refresh rates.

16.0′ QHD display

240Hz refresh rates

Intel i9 14900HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070

32GB DDR5 RAM

1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

OcUK Gaming Sabre Configurable PC

Traverse the Koronus Expanse with ease thanks to the OcUK Gaming Sabre PC. Housed within a Kolink Unity Lateral ARGB Mid Tower, this PC boasts both an Intel 13th Gen CPU and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. These combined ensure fast performance and enhanced efficiency with virtually zero latency. The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU features built-in support for ray tracing and AI-powered frame rates to heighten your in-game immersion. Plus, with a 1TB M.2 SSD, you’ll never need to worry about running out of precious storage space. There’ll be plenty for your expanding gaming library, creative projects, and more.

Configurable gaming PC

Customisable base hardware specification

As standard includes an Intel i7 13700F CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU

Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM

Flexible storage options to choose from

Gigabyte AORUS 7 Gaming Laptop

Perfect your skills as a Rogue Trader wherever you go with the Gigabyte AORUS 7 Gaming Laptop. Built with an Intel i5 12500H, utilise the hybrid P- and E-core design to unlock blisteringly fast performance and seamless multitasking. Both of which are backed up by Intel Thread Director, ensuring the best core is assigned to the job for optimised performance every time. What’s more, the NVIDIA RTX 4060 will render your favourite gaming worlds in hyper-realistic quality. All this powerful hardware is kept cool and quiet by the integrated thermal solution.

17.3” FHD display

Up to 360Hz refresh rates

Intel i5 12500H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4060

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

OcUK Gaming Oxygen Configurable PC

Equipped with the OcUK Gaming Oxygen PC you’ll have everything you need to enjoy playing Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader at up to 1440p resolutions. Harness the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F CPU, with six cores and twelve threads, to unlock ultra-fast processing speeds in both single- and multi-threaded tasks alike. The NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU will render your favourite gaming worlds in stunning realistic quality, complete with silky-smooth frame rates.

Configurable gaming PC

Customisable base hardware specification

As standard includes an AMD Ryzen 5 7500F CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU

Up to 16GB DDR5 RAM

Flexible storage options available

