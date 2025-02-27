Best Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine of 2025: Consumer Rating and Reports (2025)

Brian Lam
Feb 19, 2025 9:22 PM
Wonder which Best Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine to buy? Our guide to the Best Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine in 2025 can help point you in the right direction. Already tested and compared by our specialists in the field. Simply check out our guide and pick one of your choices.
After searching and testing many models of best permanent makeup tattoo machine on the market, our staff chose out the list of 13 best permanent makeup tattoo machine for you to invest. Undoubtedly, these choices are the most worth-buying products this year. Take a look at the table below.
1
MARLLOGIVA Wireless Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine for Eyebrow Eyeliner Lips MTS Microblading Machine 50pcs Cartridge Needles 1R (Black Machine and 50pcs needles)
SCORE8.2
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandMARLLOGIVA
2
Charme Princesse Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit with Microblading Manual Pen Eyeliner Eyebrow Ruler Practice Skin Ring Cup Microblading Supplies Pigments for Eyebrows EK516
SCORE8.4
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandCharme Princesse
Package Includ: This kit include 1 pen kit( 1 x Eyebrow Tattoo Machine Pen,1 x AC/DC Adaptor, 1 x connection line) ,1 x Microblading Manual Pen ,15pcs cartridge needles(1rl, 3rl, 5rl each 5pcs),10pcs manual microblading needles(Random Color),7pcs microblading pigments , 2pcs practice skin and 10pcs ring ink cup etc. It is a very comprehensive permanent makeup machine for beginners.
Manual Tattoo Pen: Crafted from high quality aluminum alloy, The microblade needles can used with eyebrow tattoo pen to make permanent makeup.The microblade needles is made of 316 Stainless Steel.It will come with 5pcs S12 needles+ 5pcs S14 needles.more
3
Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine-BIOMASER Permanent Makeup Eyebrow Tattoo Machine Kit with Foot Pedal Touch Control Power Supply Rotary Tattoo Machine Pen Practice Skin 10pcs Cartridge Needles(Silver)
SCORE8.8
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandBIOMASER
【MULTIPLE USES】This Permanent Makeup Machine Device features a dual liner and shade output that can be switched with the press of a button. Hook up your favorite liner and shade and run them without having to switch out cables and reset. It has Multi-functions for eyebrow/eyeliner micro pigmentation and skin management such as skin tightening, Cure acne scar & wound healing, Improve wrinkles and fine lines.
This permanent makeup machine tattoo kit is an upgrade of P300 permanent makeup pen machine which include Foot Pedal, microblading pigment (1 FOR EYEBROW, 1 FOR LIP), practice skin (NO NEED PIGMENT) and ring ink cup. It is a very comprehensive permanent makeup rotary machine for beginners. THIS MACHINE CAN BE USED WITHOUT FOOT PEDAL.more
4
Permanent Makeup Machine - BIOAMSER Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine Kit with Foot Pedal Touch Control Power Supply Rotary Tattoo Machine Pen Practice Skin 2 Microblading Inks 10pcs Cartridge Needles
SCORE8.8
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandBIOMASER
【NEW UPGRADED HANDPIECE】This permanent makeup tattoo pen has adjustable speed controller 8000r/m -10000r/m which makes you more convenient with the permanent makeup work. 12V STRONG POWER SEISS CORELESS MOTOR make this machine avoid vibration, powerful, lower noise, more durable and stable. This handpiece has ADJUSTABLE SCALE to help you control the depth of cartridge needles. ATTATION: DO NOT TWIST PEN BUT NEEDLE WHTN YOU INSTALL YOUR MACHINE.
This permanent makeup machine tattoo kit is an upgrade of P300 permanent makeup pen machine which include Foot Pedal, microblading pigment (1 FOR EYEBROW, 1 FOR LIP), practice skin (NO NEED PIGMENT) and ring ink cup. It is a very comprehensive permanent makeup rotary machine for beginners. THIS MACHINE CAN BE USED WITHOUT FOOT PEDAL.more
5
Pinkiou 3RL Disposable Pigment Cartridges Stainless Steel Sterile Tattoo Needles for Tattoo Machine Permanent Makeup Pen (Pack of 10)
SCORE8.8
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandPinkiou
DISPOSABLE, SINGLE-USE CARTRIDGES - Each permanent makeup cartridge needles is pre sterilized with E.O Gamma Ray before individually sealed. single-use design to makes sure each client get clean and safe cartridge.
EASY TO INSTALL - Just screw the cartridges into the tip of the machine, rotate the pen machine to get the length that you need! These cartridges are compatible with Pinkiou Micropigmentaion Pen. Make Sure you use it with Pinkiou Machine instead of the other brands.more
6
Charme Princesse Permanent Makeup Wireless Tattoo Machine Kit With 15pcs Needles Microblading Supply for Eyebrow Lip Eyeliner EK403-4-US
SCORE8.8
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandCharme Princesse
Package Includ: This kit include 1 pen kit( 1 x Eyebrow Tattoo Pen,1 x AC/DC Adaptor, 1 x connection line, 1 x battery) 15pcs 1R cartridge needles 1pc microblading pigment , 2pcs practice skin and 10pcs ring ink cup etc . It is a very comprehensive permanent makeup machine for beginners.
Appearance : Ergonomic design and exquisite appearance. Also you can adjust length of protrude needle with handle partmore
7
Semi-permanent Makeup Tattoo Machine,Rechargeable Wireless Microblading Tattoo Pen Semi-throwing tattoo machine for Eyeliner Eyebrow Tattoo(Golden)
SCORE-
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandYinhing
➣REASSURE CUSTOMERS:Makeup tattoo machine has light weight and low noise.Effectively reduce the tension of the customer when tattooing, allowing the tattoo artist to operate more smoothly.
➣ADJUSTABLE:Semi-throwing tattoo machine has three modes,which can be adjusted for eyebrow, lip and eyeliner needs.You can also see the power display, adjust the work at any time.more
8
Permanent Makeup Machine - BIOAMSER P300 Permanent Makeup Tattoo Machines Device Kit Include Digital Permanent Makeup Power Supply Permanent Makeup Tattoo Pen and 2 Clip Cord with 10pcs Microbladi
SCORE8.2
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandBIOMASER
【MULTIPLE USES WITHOUT FOOT PEDAL】The Permanent Makeup Machine Multi-functions for eyebrow/eyeliner micro pigmentation and skin management such as skin tightening, Cure acne scar & wound healing, Improve wrinkles and fine lines. The tattoo pen uses our BIOMASER BRAND unique screw cartridge needles. THIS MACHINE CAN BE USED WITHOUT FOOT PEDAL AND ALSO OUR PACKAGE DO NOT INCLUDE FOOT PEDAL.
【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED】12 MONTH WARRANTY for SEMI PERMANENT MAKEUP MACHINE SET, NO RISK OF PURCHASE! For any problem about this PERMANENT MAKEUP TATTOO MACHINE, please contact us via AMAZON, we will do our best to solve all your problems! Add to Cart Now!more
9
100pcs 1R Small Size Tattoo Tips Cap For Permanent Makeup Eyebrow Lips Machine Giant Sun Tattoo Needle caps
SCORE-
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
Brandvbcdgfsdy
Professional tattoo tips for standard needles.
Dispoable design, for single use only. NOTE:please measure your machine caliber,usually it should be 1mm wider than tips inner diameter,so it can match.more
10
Pinkiou Makeup Tattoo Machines Eyebrow Lip Tattoo Permanent Makeup Machine Eyebrow Carving Rotary Tattoo Pen kit
SCORE-
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandPinkiou
Easy to Use: With a simple click of a button, you can power on and off, start and stop, and switch between Eye, Brow, Lip, and MTS working modes. The LCD digital display shows the voltage, NPS, time, and current working mode, while the touch button is sensitive and durable.
Upgraded Handpiece: The adjustable speed controller (8000 r/m -10000 r/m) and 12V strong power seis core motor make this machine powerful, stable, and low noise. The handpiece also has an adjustable scale to help you control the depth of cartridge needles.more
11
Tattoo Pen,Professional Semi-permanent Wireless Eyebrow Lip Eye Liner Tattoo Machine, Waterproof Semi Permanent Makeup Tattoo Gun Rotary (Rose Gold)
SCORE8.0
H Score
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandClina
Security Guarantee: We promise 30 days of redemption or money back guarantee, quality pre-sales consultation and after-sales customer service, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
High-quality materials: Made of high-quality stainless steel, durable, high-quality frame. You can buy with confidencemore
12
Charme Princesse Permanent Makeup Wireless Rotary Tattoo Machine With 1pc Wireless Battery 15pcs Needles For Eyebrow Eyeliner Lip Tattoo Machine EM509-2
SCORE8.6
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandCharme Princesse
Includes most used size needles, 5*1RL/3RL/5RL, total 15 needles
Wireless Use: Come with 1PCS 900mAh rechargeable battery,provide wireless experience. 1PCS high precise control gadget, provide power exactly you wantmore
13
JXMY Tattoo Machine 35000R Professional Permanent Makeup Machine Eyebrow Tattoo Machine Pen Tattoo Guns for Tattoos
SCORE-
H Score is a ranking system developed by our team of experts. It from 0 to 10 are automatically scored by our H tool based upon the data collected.
BrandJXMY
5) Used for small pattern tattoos, eyebrows and lips
1)Suitable for eyebrows, eyelids, lips, and also suitable for small tattoo designs. Exquisite design, high quality, low noise silencing, durable. The service life is twice longer than that of ordinary permanent makeup machines.more
