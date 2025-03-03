Best Pillows for Neck Pain (2025)

A proper pillow to ease neck pain is essential, whether you deal with chronic neck aches, occupational realities like hunkering over a keyboard, a physically rigorous job, the labors of everyday life like schlepping groceries, or previous injuries. In this guide, we’ll share some surprising insights about neck support pillows that will bring you some actual relief so that you can sleep.

Our sleep product testing team has vetted hundreds of pillows that claim to reduce neck pain to come up with our list of 2025’s best. Read on for the top picks and practical guidance into what you, as a consumer, need to seriously consider when purchasing a pillow for neck pain.

Best for Combination Sleepers – Layla Kapok Pillow View Details Swipe for more Best Overall Saatva Latex Pillow 9.6 /10 Test Lab Score Shop Now Use this link for the most current discount. Shop Now Use this link for the most current discount. Saatva Latex Pillow“The down alternative layer created a comfortable surface, while the shredded latex core prevented me from sinking in too far. No matter what position I slept in, it felt like my head and neck were kept in a neutral, comfortable position. Our field tester has used the pillow for over a month and has already noticed an improvement in her spinal alignment.” – Mark Horiuchi, Lead Product Tester



Credit: Sleep Foundation Test Lab Price Range $165 – $185 Fill Shredded Talalay latex and down alternative Firmness Medium Soft Full Details Our Verdict An adjustable design won over side and stomach sleepers with an inner pillow and core that play together or come apart to create a flatter surface. Expect a cool night’s sleep and a sustaining shape with very little fluffing, thanks to a thick gusset. How It Performed You can choose between using the inner pillow and the core together or using just the inner pillow. Stomach sleepers on our team who prefer flatter models enjoyed using the inner pillow, which has a 2-inch loft and a softer feel. If you sleep on your side, we recommend using both pillows. This configuration has an 8-inch loft that helps keep a side sleeper’s head and neck aligned with other areas along the spine. A thick gusset helps the pillow maintain a full shape, earning it high marks in our shape retention tests. Thanks to this feature, you shouldn't need to fluff it very often. Latex and cotton are both naturally breathable materials, so the internal components didn't retain too much body heat and the pillow slept fairly cool during our tests. What It's Made of The core contains shredded Talalay latex that feels soft and responsive in equal measure. Down alternative microdenier fiber cushion the inner pillow to enhance the plushness without compromising support. The outer cover is made of breathable organic cotton. As a bonus for owners, both the cover and microdenier pillow can be laundered at home, allowing you to avoid inconvenient hand washing or dry cleaning bills. Queen and king sizes are available. As part of your purchase, you may include two sateen pillowcases for an added charge. Saatva provides free shipping to all customers in the contiguous U.S. The pillow is backed by a 45-night sleep trial and 1-year warranty. Read Our Full Saatva Latex Pillow Review

Best Foam Sleep Is the Foundation Shredded Memory Foam Pillow As someone who enjoys snuggling my pillow at night, I really liked the Sleep is the Foundation Loft Pillow. The shredded foam fill was squishy without feeling overly soft. And the price-point is fair compared to other foam pillows I've tried out." – Jackson Lindeke, Director of Product Experience

Price $90 Fill Shredded memory foam (gel-infused) Firmness Adjustable Full Details Our Verdict Adjustable loft and firmness earn high marks for sleepers who want to max out this pillow's 8-inch thickness and accolades from those who want to take it down a notch with removable fill. Shredded foam promotes airflow, memory foam is adaptive and cradling, and snugglers will not be disappointed. How It Performed During testing, one of our favorite features of this pillow was the adjustable loft and firmness. Depending on how much fill you insert, you’ll get anywhere from a soft to medium feel. At its fullest, the pillow measures 8 inches thick, but you can make the pillow thinner simply by removing some fill. The pillow earned the highest marks from side sleepers, who typically enjoy higher profile pillows. Back sleepers also found the pillow comfortable, especially after removing some of the fill to achieve a medium loft. The shredded design of the foam fill enables airflow through the pillow, so we found this model cooler than solid foam counterparts. The memory foam has an adaptive feel that gently cradles your head, neck, and shoulders, while still delivering plenty of support to keep your head aloft. It's a good match for sleepers who enjoy snuggling their pillow at night. What It's Made of The pillow contains shredded memory foam, and you'll receive an extra bag of fill to use as needed. The foam is infused with a cooling gel engineered to minimize heat retention. The outer cover is made with a breathable fabric blend of polyester and bamboo-derived viscose. You may machine wash the outer cover in cold water, then machine dry on a low-heat setting. The foam is encased in an inner cover that is also machine-washable, but you'll need to remove all fill before washing. The Sleep is the Foundation Loft Pillow is available exclusively on Amazon. You may return the pillow within 30 days, and Amazon Prime members receive free shipping within the contiguous U.S. The pillow comes with a one-year warranty. Read Our Full Sleep Is the Foundation Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Review

Best Value Silk & Snow Pillow Shop Now Use this link for the most current discount. “What I like about this pillow is its best-of-both-worlds construction. I often find that compression in memory foam pillows can lead to an overly firm feel. With the Silk & Snow Pillow, the inner memory foam layer provides support while the outer layers of microfiber create a wonderful cloud-like softness. Even stomach sleepers on our team, who typically have a harder time finding suitable pillows, found this pillow comfortable. If you sleep on your stomach, you often require low-loft pillows to keep your head aligned with your spine. This pillow allows you to remove large amounts of foam in order to achieve this low loft. The plush fill and memory foam together offer excellent contouring for your head and neck, which goes a long way toward relieving aches and pains. At the same time, we found the pillow retains a medium feel that prevented our testers’ heads from sinking deep into the pillow. What It’s Made of The pillow features a core made of shredded memory foam that helps lift the head while remaining quite moldable. The foam core is surrounded by a chamber of microfiber fill that mimics the plush feel of down, offering cushioning for the head and neck. A breathable cotton shell encases the pillow. This cover is also removable and machine-washable for easy care. Silk & Snow recommends you wash on a cold cycle and dry on a low setting. Silk & Snow offers a 100-night sleep trial, during which you can test the mattress and return it after a mandatory 30-day break-in period. The pillow is also backed by a 3-year warranty. Shipping within the contiguous U.S. and all Canadian provinces is free.

Best for Side Sleepers Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow



Credit: Sleep Foundation Test Lab Price $131 Fill 75% Latex and 25% Polyester Fiber Firmness Medium, Adjustable Full Details Our Verdict The shape is unconventional with a recessed middle to hug the shoulder, an ideal match for side sleepers with neck pain. You still get a relatively high loft with versatility. Just add fill, or not. Its responsive, latex fill and highly breathable cotton offer a combination of temperature control and bounce with support. The Eli & Elm Side-Sleeper Pillow has a unconventional shape with a recessed middle for the shoulder, designed to fit to your body while side sleeping. This accommodates your shoulders and provides the needed support to reduce neck pain. How It Performed The pillow has a relatively high loft that our side-sleeping testers thoroughly enjoyed. This thickness helps keep your head and neck aligned with the rest of your body while sleeping on your side. Although the pillow is specifically designed for side sleepers, our team’s back sleepers weighing up to 230 pounds also enjoyed this model’s mid-range feel. Latex has a more responsive feel, and this prevented the pillow from sinking beneath the weight of our testers’ heads. Thanks to the use of breathable materials like cotton and latex, the pillow excelled in our temperature neutrality tests. We recommend this model if you tend to run hot or sweat at night. What It’s Made of The filling is a blend of latex and polyester fiber that provides enough resistance to hold your head aloft. Latex is a naturally breathable material, and the filling features gel infusions for enhanced cooling. Filling can be added or removed to adjust the loft, which also had an impact on the firmness during our tests. You can also purchase additional fill if you prefer an even thicker profile. The pillow has a breathable cover made of an organic cotton and polyester blend, which you can machine wash for easy care. The Eli & Elm Organic Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is offered in just one size, suitable for a queen or a king mattress. Shipping is free to the contiguous U.S. The pillow comes with a 45-day return policy and a 5-year warranty.

Best Neck Support Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow Available in two loft options and plenty of padding to fill the head and downward facing shoulder (side sleepers). Back sleepers preferred the lower-loft version. A+ for temperature control. How It Performed Our side sleepers felt most comfortable on the high-loft pillow. This design provides plenty of padding to fill the space between your head and downward-facing shoulder, which is crucial for proper spinal alignment and less neck pain when lying in the side position. Some of our back sleepers also preferred the high-loft pillow, but others found the lower-loft pillow better suited to their needs. The pillow will probably be too thick for stomach sleepers regardless of loft selection. Temperature control was a testing highlight. The latex is ventilated with small holes to promote air circulation and the cover is highly breathable, so the pillow should sleep noticeably cooler than competing models with memory foam cores. Our tests also show the pillow excels at shape retention, even after prolonged use. What It's Made of The pillow's core consists of solid Talalay latex, a material known for natural springiness and durability. A soft Tencel cover encases the latex. You may remove and machine wash the cover whenever a cleaning is needed. The pillow is available in lofts of 4 and 5 inches. Customers can also choose between queen and king sizes. The Talalay Latex Pillow is affordably priced compared to many competing models made from the same materials, and Brooklyn Bedding offers free ground shipping throughout the contiguous U.S. Your purchase comes with a 30-night trial period. If you decide to keep the pillow, it's also covered under a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.

Best for Spinal Alignment Sweet Zzz Plant-Based Pillow Best for Spinal Alignment Sweet Zzz Plant-Based Pillow 8.4 /10 Test Lab Score Shop Now Use code SF10 for 10% off sitewide Shop Now Use code SF10 for 10% off sitewide “This pillow is a great mid-loft option, especially for back or combination sleepers. It felt comfortable while I was on my back, supporting my neck while still offering pressure relief. I tend to wake up with neck pain in the morning, and this pillow helped to lessen that by keeping my spine in line with my neck. The fact that it’s vegan is also a bonus.” – Logan Foley, Managing Editor Credit: Sleep Foundation Test Lab Price Range $135 – $150 Fill Plant-based down alternative fibers Firmness Medium Full Details Our Verdict Deep cushioning for the head and neck from a core of botanically derived down alternative fibers eases pressure points. Expect a balance of cushioning and support, and accolades from back sleepers who appreciate the mid-range feel. Also great for hot sleepers. How It Performed The medium feel offered a comfortable balance of cushioning and support that most of our team enjoyed. Our testing found back sleepers particularly appreciated the mid-range feel, which helped keep their bodies on an even plane while relieving pressure in the neck. You may also enjoy the pillow if you tend to sleep hot because the fibers retain less heat than traditional down. The cover is naturally moisture-wicking, making it a great option if you often sweat at night. What It’s Made of Natural cotton makes up the pillow shell, which is breathable and moisture-wicking. The pillow core features two layers of plant-based fibers. The outer layer contains plush fibers that add great cushioning for the head and neck, while the inner layer has firmer, denser fibers for extra support. The pillow is fully washable in household machines. Simply wash it in cold water on a gentle cycle, and tumble dry it on low heat. Two sizes are available: standard and king. Along with the competitive price-point, you're eligible for free shipping if you live in the contiguous U.S, and Sweet Zzz offers a 50-night sleep trial. Plant-Based Pillow purchases are backed by 1-year warranties that cover structural defects.

Best Luxury Noble Head Pillow If you’re a finicky sleeper with neck pain who wants options, you can adjust the firmness because of its nine-chamber design and calibration feature to inflate or deflate the loft. It’s the ultimate “your way” pillow design. How It Performed The pillow has a unique nine-chamber design that allows you to customize each chamber with the fill of your choice. You may add or remove fill as needed to achieve a calibration of loft and support that works for you. Our product testers have encountered very few pillows with this degree of customization, so we recommend it for sleepers seeking a highly adjustable pillow to alleviate neck pain or discomfort. What It’s Made of You may choose from three different fill options, each with different performance features and firmness levels. The shredded memory foam fill has a medium soft feel, the shredded latex fill has a medium firm feel, and the wool fill has the firmest feel of all three. Latex and wool are both breathable materials that retain little heat, so hot sleepers may gravitate toward these fill materials. Foam retains more heat but excels at pressure relief, offering the deepest cradling of all three fill materials. The pillow cover is composed of breathable cotton with GOTS certification to ensure it's been organically sourced. The wool is GOTS-certified, as well, and the latex has GOLS certification. You'll receive one bag of extra fill with your pillow, and you may order additional fill free of charge within 30 days. All pillows come with a GOTS-certified organic cotton pillowcase. Noble Pillow offers free shipping to addresses in the U.S and Canada. The pillow comes with a 30-day sleep trial and 5-year warranty.

Best for Back and Stomach Sleepers Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow – Back & Stomach Sleeper Best for Back and Stomach Sleepers Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow – Back & Stomach Sleeper 8.1 /10 Test Lab Score Shop Now Use this link for the most current Helix discounts Shop Now Use this link for the most current Helix discounts Back and stomach sleepers on our team enjoyed the Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow for its combination of close contouring and deep compression. Thanks to the mid-loft design, most of these testers noticed minimal neck strain and felt little to no pressure buildup. Price Range $123 – $136 Fill Solid memory foam Firmness Medium Full Details Our Verdict Back and stomach sleepers on our team enjoyed the Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow for its combination of close contouring and deep compression. Thanks to the mid-loft design, most of our testers noticed minimal neck strain and felt little to no pressure buildup. How It Performed Most of our back and stomach sleepers found the GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow – Back & Stomach Sleeper comfortable during hands-on tests. The fill is both plush and adaptive, resulting in a squishy yet supportive surface for the head and neck. A small number of these testers found the pillow too thick. Side sleepers on our team preferred the thicker profile of Helix’s corresponding pillow designed for this position. We were impressed at the reduced heat retention compared to other foam pillows we’ve tested, which can be attributed to the cooling GlacioTex fabric cover. The pillow also performed well during our moldability tests. Our off-gassing tests indicate some initial odor that should pass within a few days. What It’s Made of The pillow contains a fill made of solid memory foam infused with copper intended to reduce heat retention. The GlacioTex cooling cover is composed of a polyester and polyethylene fabric blend. It's that easy." – Jeremy Klein, Senior Product Expert

Price Range $100 – $115 Fill Down alternative, shredded gel-infused memory foam, and solid gel-infused memory foam Firmness Adjustable Full Details Our Verdict Adjustable with excellent cushioning, this pillow delivers major pressure relief and you can fine-tune the loft to suit side, back, and stomach sleepers. Includes three inserts with varying firmness and material. You decide. It’s that easy.” – Jeremy Klein, Senior Product Expert Credit: Sleep Foundation Test Lab Price Range $100 – $115 Fill Down alternative, shredded gel-infused memory foam, and solid gel-infused memory foam Firmness Adjustable Full Details Our Verdict Adjustable with excellent cushioning, this pillow delivers major pressure relief and you can fine-tune the loft to suit side, back, and stomach sleepers. Includes three inserts with varying firmness and material. You decide. How It Performed The LAYR Customizable Pillow offers excellent cushioning, which is beneficial for sleepers who prioritize pressure relief. In addition, the customizable design allows you to fine-tune the amount of cushioning and loft you’ll receive, making the pillow well suited to a wide range of sleep positions. Side sleepers usually need thicker pillows, so you can opt to use the maximum number of layers if you sleep on your side. Back sleepers gravitate toward mid-range pillow lofts and stomach sleepers tend to prefer very low lofts, so if you sleep in either position, you can use fewer layers. What It's Made of The pillow includes three inserts, each with a different firmness and material. You can use whichever number and combination of layers feels best. The down alternative insert has a soft feel, while the shredded memory foam offers a medium firmness. The solid memory foam insert has the firmest feel and contains two foam pieces — one 1 inch and the other 2 inches — to further customize the firmness and loft. Each insert is encased in a breathable cotton cover, and the entire pillow cover is made with bamboo-derived viscose. You may machine-wash the insert and pillow covers so long as you remove the fill first. Shipping is free to addresses in the contiguous U.S. and the pillow comes with a 30-day return policy.

Best for Combination Sleepers Layla Kapok Pillow Best for Combination Sleepers Layla Kapok Pillow 8.4 /10 Test Lab Score Shop Now Use this link for the most current discount. Shop Now Use this link for the most current discount. “The shredded memory foam and resilient kapok fibers in the Layla Kapok offer the perfect mix of cradling and support. Our field tester has slept on this pillow for 4 years and has never had neck pain. He especially loves the ability to fine-tune the pillow by removing or adding foam.” – Tom Ryan, Head of Product Testing Credit: Sleep Foundation Test Lab Price Range $109 – $129 Fill Shredded memory foam and kapok tree fiber blend Firmness Medium Soft Our Verdict Our Verdict Kapok tree fibers feel like real down without allergy side-effects. Combine this with shredded memory foam for a plush surface that relieves neck and shoulder pressure. Like others, it’s adjustable. Breathability is another appeal How It Performed Since the Layla Kapok Pillow offers adjustable loft, our testers evaluated multiple profiles. The stomach sleepers on our team preferred a mid-level profile with roughly half of the fill removed. For our back sleepers, three-quarters of the fill provided enough loft without elevating the head too much, while our side sleepers preferred the pillow’s fill at full volume. Breathability proved to be one of the pillow’s biggest strengths during our tests. The shredded fill promotes steady airflow, and the cover is both breathable and moisture-wicking. We also found the pillow quite moldable and snuggly. If the Kapok Pillow feels uncomfortable at first, try removing some of the fill to lower the profile. What It’s Made of The fill consists of shredded memory foam and kapok fibers. This blend provides even contouring and exceptional softness, making this pillow the best of both worlds for people who need pressure relief and support. A cover made of poly-viscose encases the fill. The cover fabric is infused with copper for extra cooling. You can machine wash the cover, but first you should separate it from the inner pouch containing the fill. Queen and king sizes are available. The Kapok Pillow is competitively priced and Layla offers free ground shipping throughout the contiguous U.S. Each purchase includes a 30-night sleep trial. If you decide to keep the pillow, you’ll also receive a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty. Read Our Full Layla Kapok Pillow Review

In the next section, we’ll take an in-depth look at each pillow that made this list. Our team draws from a product database that includes nearly 550 individual pillow models. We test these pillows by lying on them in different positions, fluffing them, and even snuggling with them. The picks below all earned high ratings for pain and pressure relief, and each one stood out in a different way as shown in the different accolades we’ve awarded them.

Best Pillows for Neck Pain Video

Watch our video below to learn more about our lab’s top pillow picks for sleepers with neck pain.

Read our top picks to learn more about each one’s materials and unique qualities. In the buyer’s guide section, we’ll break down the reasons you could be experiencing neck pain and how your pillow can help. We’ll take a deeper look at how body position and pillow construction can enhance comfort, and we’ll teach you what to look for when shopping for a pillow for neck pain.

What Makes a Pillow Good for Neck Pain?

If the average head weighs 12 pounds, think about the last time you went bowling. Most grown adults will grab a ball between 13 and 14 pounds. A fifth-grader will likely bowl with a 10-pound ball. Really, this is a lot of pounds for any neck to carry.

The best pillows for neck pain offer support, reduce pressure around sensitive areas, and a chiropractor’s dream: a straight line from your head to your shoulders and back, down to your hips, knees, and feet. But as a sleeper dealing with neck pain, your pillow needs to work double duty. You also have to account for your sleeping position. Those who belly-flop into bed with neck pain and sleep face down will need a different pillow than side sleepers who curl up with neck aches.

Check out our best pillows report for guidance on all your options, from cubes to coodles, buckwheat and memory foam. Here, we’ll zero in on how various pillow materials can alleviate neck pain.

Memory foam: Support and cushioning, but retains heat

Because memory foam essentially hugs your head and molds to its shape, you’ll get the support you need for neck pain and a bit of healthy cush. They’re not too pricey, widely available, and we found them comfortable. If you toss and turn and are noncommittal to a sleeping position, the slow-to-bounce-back aspect of memory foam will leave you hanging in the support and comfort arena. Also, some sleepers complain that they’re too hot. If you’re someone who shops for cooling sheets, this type of pillow might make you sweat.

Down: A soft, luxury standard and shape-shifter

First, a note about replacing your pillow. We’re not talking about mattresses here. You should swap out your pillow every couple of years. This is especially the case with down pillows made from duck and goose feathers, along with some of the less lofty and more affordable down alternative pillows stuffed with polyester or plant-based fibers. These pillows lose their shape and are not ideal for side or back sleepers who need a thicker pillow. Stomach sleepers appreciate the material.

Latex: Responsive yet rigid, cool for sleeping

Made from material harvested from rubber trees, these solid or shredded pillows have some bounce and are known for sleeping cool and relieving pressure. Don’t expect to fluff a solid latex pillow, but it will keep its shape. Some like the fact that natural latex is organic and sustainable, though these features come at a cost. Side sleepers who want a cool night’s sleep, support, and some bounce, sleep well with neck pain on a latex pillow.

Buckwheat: The epitome of firm, yet supportive and long-lasting

Some who sleep on a buckwheat pillow for the first time liken it to a bean bag or sack of sand. But there are some real health benefits associated with buckwheat pillows for people dealing with neck pain. The fill is made from buckwheat seed casings that interlock to create a stable sleeping surface. They’re great for side sleepers and back sleepers who are willing to trade cush — which is a good thing if your pains in the neck are keeping you up at night.

How to Choose a Pillow for Neck Pain

Sleeping position, along with personal preferences like cooling materials or fluffability, factor into choosing the best neck support pillow. Based on our lab results, here are some tips on what pillow firmness and height to choose for neck pain depending on your sleeping position, along with which pillows to stay away from.

Factor in your sleeping position

If you sleep on your side, choose a firmer pillow. Stomach sleepers should go for a softer pillow to maintain proper spinal alignment, which is what ultimately fires up neck pain at night when you’re trying to get some rest. Back sleepers are best with a medium firmness pillow, again, one with enough loft to keep the head and neck in line with the rest of your spine. As for specifics, we suggest a neck support pillow between 3 and 5 inches thick for side and back sleepers, and a pillow that is 3 inches thick or less for stomach sleepers.

A pillow that accommodates your body’s shape will help relieve neck pain. Those include cervical pillows, often made from memory foam. They offer increased neck support and come in contoured shapes to keep the spine and neck aligned. The best orthopedic pillows are available in different shapes and sizes, and they are designed for different sleeping positions. Shape and materials vary.

Which pillows are not good for back pain

We rounded out the advantages and drawbacks of the market’s array of pillow materials, from latex to down, but what point-blank is a bad pillow if you suffer from neck pain? Let’s make it clear, following deep-dive testing in our sleep lab, which evaluated several hundred pillows for all types of sleepers and conditions.

To prevent pains in the neck at night, avoid pillows that are too thick, too flat, or too high. All of these properties lack support, can cause strain, and will not accommodate ideal spinal alignment. This includes using no pillow at all.

How to Shop for a Neck Support Pillow

Trying dozens of different pillows isn’t always realistic, so here are a few things to consider when shopping for a neck pain pillow. Beyond thinking through firmness, loft, materials, sleeping position, and how your pillow will offer support and comfort while keeping you aligned, price, ease of care, and availability should also be thought through.

You can check out pillows at a big box or specialty store or buy online and have them delivered. Both offer different pros and cons. Going to the store can speed up the selection process. By testing them on the spot, you’ll quickly root out what feels right and what doesn’t.

But not everyone has that kind of time, and online shopping offers more convenience. Once you make a selection, it arrives at your door. The downside is that if the pillow is not right for you, returns often come with restrictions. Certain brands don’t accept pillow returns at all. Make sure you read the company’s return policy first to determine if it’s worth the risk.

Whether you buy in-store or online, do your research first by combing through customer reviews and the company’s business ratings. The last thing you want is to shell out for an expensive pillow only to find out it’s shoddily constructed and you’re stuck dealing with poor customer service.

How We Test: Rigor, Data, and Sleeper Feedback

Every sleeper has unique needs and preferences when it comes to choosing the best pillow for them. Our team of experts personally evaluates each pillow in our Seattle-based Test Lab. Each pillow undergoes the same hands-on process, which involves testing across different performance categories, including conforming, support, temperature regulation, and off-gassing.

We also consider firmness, ease of care, and pricing when assigning ratings. Our test team is comprised of sleepers with various sleep preferences and body types to ensure that our testing represents a wide array of sleepers. Guidelines for our pillow testing system are listed below.

Construction analysis: Our team carefully reviews the loft, firmness, and material composition of each pillow. This helps us determine overall quality, expected lifespan, and ease of care.

Product testing: We take turns lying on each pillow in different sleep positions — this helps us determine whether it is best suited to side, back, stomach, or combination sleeping. We also hold and handle the pillow to measure qualities like temperature control, shape retention, and moldability.

Field testing: In addition to evaluations in our Seattle Test Lab, we assign performance ratings to pillows based on the experiences of our field testers who use the pillows in their own homes. Field test data is collected over the course of several weeks to ensure accurate results.

User testing: We use feedback from real pillow owners collected from surveys and product reviews. This real-world data gives us insights into how each pillow performs over time, and whether our initial ratings reflect owner experiences.

