Best PMU Machine in 2024 | 5 Best Picks According to Artists (2025)

Choosing the right PMU machine is very important.But with so many options, it can be so hard to choose, especially if you’re a beginner!

To help you decide and invest in the best PMU machine for your needs, we’ve done some research and conducted a survey among professional PMU artists.

For each PMU machine, we considered:

Expertise level

PMU artists’ reviews

Features

Level of versatility

Overall quality

Based on these, we’ve come up with the top list of best PMU machines in different categories – and where to buy them!