Best private health insurance 2025 - Which? (2025)

What is private health insurance?

At its most basic, private health insurance pays out for private treatment if you fall ill.

Generally speaking, health insurance is designed to pay for private treatment of medical conditions that respond quickly to treatment (usually called 'acute' conditions), as well as elective surgery and medical tests.

This guide explains exactly what you need to know about private health insurance, from how it works to the best providers.

Best private health insurers

We've surveyed private health insurance customers who have claimed within the past two years to get their views.

How much does private health cover cost?

Like many other types of insurance, the costs of private health insurance vary depending on your circumstances and the specifics of the cover bought.

Similarly, where you live can have a dramatic effect on costs of treatment and, consequently, on the premium you'll pay.

Premiums also inevitably rise with age. For younger customers, a comprehensive health insurance policy might cost a few hundred pounds a year. For customers over retirement age, cover is more likely to be well into the thousands.

The table shows some example quotes of what two couples (aged 35 and 55) would potentially pay annually if they sought cover for surgery, comprehensive heart and cancer cover, diagnostic tests and scans and also cover for therapies (such as physiotherapy).

However, these are illustrative. Prices can vary considerably depending on the specific cover options you choose, as well as your age and medical history.

Table note: These are illustrative quotes obtained from the insurers' websites in August 2023. We selected the cheapest combination of cover providing full inpatient care, comprehensive heart and cancer cover, diagnostic tests and scans and some cover for therapies for a couple, in good health, living in south London. Outpatient cover was removed where it was possible to do so. We selected no excess, but did select a waiting time where offered. 1Cover for therapies not available online so not included in quote.

Is private health insurance worth it?

Private health insurance can be helpful, but whether it's right for you depends on your preferences, finances and recent medical history.

In our survey conducted in June 2023, we found that one in five patients had paid for private treatment in the past two years, out of 14,821 Which? members we surveyed.

Even though it can be pricey, private patients we heard from in our survey were generally very happy with their care. Private hospitals can offer nicer rooms and extras, and skipping the long NHS wait lists can be a big relief if you need treatment fast.

Paying for private treatments with your own savings can be difficult: a hip replacement might cost over £13,000, for instance, while cataract surgery could cost around £2,800 per eye.

Insurance can help you avoid these big one-off costs, in exchange for paying a smaller premium every year - whether or not you claim on your policy.

If you're unlikely to claim on your insurance, and/or would be comfortable using NHS services on the rare occasions you do need healthcare, private insurance may not be worth it.

But if you're easily able to afford the premiums and have a preference for private treatment, insurance is one way to control its costs.

More on private health insurance

Most private health insurance policies will offer some level of cover for: Private treatment

Hospital accommodation

Nursing care

Outpatient treatment (where you don't stay in hospital overnight)

Consultations Extra cover that may be available can include psychiatric treatment, complementary therapies and drugs that aren't available on the NHS (but that have been approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence). Most private health insurance policies have some exclusions as standard. Most won't include: Pre-existing conditions – conditions that were known to you or for which you had symptoms before taking out the policy. If you have a workplace policy, this may include pre-existing conditions, so it's worth checking.

Most long-term (chronic) conditions, such as diabetes or asthma. Cancer is a notable exception to this rule.

Cosmetic procedures.

Pregnancy, childbirth, and related conditions. There are two main types of private health insurance: fully underwritten or moratorium policies. Fully underwritten policies If you choose fully underwritten private health insurance, you will have to give your provider your full medical history. It uses this to decide whether to insure you, and how much to charge. Moratorium policies With a moratorium plan, you will only need to give limited information to your insurer. Buying a moratorium policy is more convenient than going through your extensive medical history with your insurer, but fully underwritten plans can actually be cheaper and you'll know from day one which conditions you're covered and not covered for. Specialist policies Some insurers also have specialist policies. For example, some only cover you when you have to wait longer than six weeks for NHS treatment. Other policies are designed specifically for the over-55s, or have a special focus on one disease, such as cancer. Modular, pick-and-mix style policies are increasingly common. These cover you for inpatient treatments but also allow you to add or subtract elements of cover so that you tailor-make your insurance package. Speak to a broker for help Private health insurance is a complicated product so it's best to speak to a broker, especially if you have had medical problems or need specialist cover for certain illnesses. To find a broker, you can check out the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) or the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) or use the service provided by Lifesearch. Find out more: LifeSearch's website

details of what your GP told you

details about your condition

details of your referral. Step 4: Call your private health insurance provider (again) once you have seen a specialist Once you have seen a specialist, call your provider again to let them know what steps will be taken next. Also, make sure you understand how you'll pay for any consultations or treatment – either you'll have to pay and claim the money back, or you'll provider will pay directly. Step 5: Don't be afraid to complain If your claim doesn't pan out as you expect, or you feel your insurer has treated you unfairly, don't be afraid to complain. Speak to your provider first, but if it isn't proving helpful (and you've exhausted their complaints process) take the matter up with the Financial Ombudsman Service by calling 0300 123 9123. Going private for medical treatment gives you extra choice, but it also potentially opens up additional confusion when deciding where to go and working out how much procedures will cost. Your GP may be able to provide some advice, as might your health insurer. Another source of information worth considering is the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), which was tasked by the Competition and Markets Authority to help make the private healthcare more transparent to consumers by compiling and publishing data on private hospitals and consultants. You can use PHIN's website to compare options in your area, including customer ratings of local private hospitals and fees charged by different consultants. Find out more: The PHIN website Most people who make use of private healthcare do so via insurance, but paying directly - 'self-paying' - is increasingly common. The costs that you can expect to chalk up will include the initial consultation and any necessary diagnostic costs, the price of the treatment itself, hospital fees and followup care. Hospitals often sell these as a package. The price you would pay as a self-payer versus what an insurer would be invoiced for are often different. Insurers can sometimes negotiate lower prices - but on other occasions there will be preferable discounts only available to self-payers. This is less an alternative to health insurance than it is an alternative way of owning it. Many employers offer health insurance as a perk of the job. Employer private health insurance schemes are usually cheaper and more generous - for example, covering pre-existing conditions - than policies you can buy separately from an insurer. Healthcare cashplans are generally much cheaper than private health insurance, but are only designed to cover everyday health expenses such as dental work, glasses, contact lenses, or physiotherapy. The cover you get is unlikely to extend towards the costs of serious medical treatment, such as an operation. You pay a monthly premium, and the cashplan provider will reimburse you for medical expenses covered in the plan. There's an annual limit on how much you can claim, with more comprehensive policies having higher limits. Critical illness insurancecover is often sold with life insurance and pays out a cash lump sum if you're diagnosed with one of a number of listed critical illnesses, including some types of cancer, a heart attack or stroke, multiple sclerosis or the loss of limbs. A critical illness policy can be used to pay for anything - and so might include medical treatment costs, adaptations for your home (such as mobility aids, special equipment or structural changes required due to a disability), or to pay off your mortgage. The one thing it doesn't do is provide a regular income, which income protection does. The illnesses covered vary between insurers, so get advice before buying a policy and check the policy document. Pre-existing conditions tend to be excluded, but some insurers will base cover on your medical history Find out more in our full guide to critical illness insurance explained. Private health insurance isn't a replacement for life insurance as the two do quite different jobs. Health insurance will pay for treatment if you get ill, and possibly cover some other costs of being in hospital. But it won't provide anything to make up for lost income from not being able to work. And it doesn't pay out if you die (which is the purpose of life insurance), potentially leaving your dependents in a difficult situation. Critical illness cover pays a lump sum if you're diagnosed with certain conditions, which can help with costs such as housing, but can also be used for medical bills. Income protection cover pays regular income if you can't work due to illness or injury. It's possible to hold all the above types of cover alongside each other, as they perform slightly different roles.

How we analyse private health insurance

Our Which? Recommended Providers are companies that go the extra mile to satisfy their customers, based on feedback from our surveys. These insurers stand out in our analysis for their customer score, as well as having an average or better claims score.

WPA (Western Provident Association) achieved a customer score of 74% and a claims score of 82%, making it our only Which? Recommended Provider.

Find out what it offers in our full review.

What about cover levels?

Our Which? Recommended Provider analysis isn't a comparison of the cover levels in insurers' policies.

Health insurance cover is highly complex with wide ranges of options designed to suit different customer needs and budgets. If you're unsure which kind of cover will suit you best, we highly recommend enlisting some expert help.

You can find a specialist broker on the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) website.

