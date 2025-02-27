Best Protein Powders Of 2025, According To Experts (2025)

We independently select all products and services. If you click through links we provide, we may earn a commission. Learn More.
Updated: Jun 5, 2024, 10:28am
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman Health Writer
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman is a journalist living in the Midwest with her husband and two young children. Her work explores the intersection of mental health, wellness and parenting. She is the former managing editor of Pregnancy Magazine. When not beh...
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman Health Writer
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman is a journalist living in the Midwest with her husband and two young children. Her work explores the intersection of mental health, wellness and parenting. She is the former managing editor of Pregnancy Magazine. When not beh...
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman Health Writer
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman is a journalist living in the Midwest with her husband and two young children. Her work explores the intersection of mental health, wellness and parenting. She is the former managing editor of Pregnancy Magazine. When not beh...
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman Health Writer
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman is a journalist living in the Midwest with her husband and two young children. Her work explores the intersection of mental health, wellness and parenting. She is the former managing editor of Pregnancy Magazine. When not beh...
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N. Food and Nutrition
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., C.D.N., is a distinguished culinary nutrition expert and thought leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of professional cooking and nutritional science. As a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist, sh...
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N. Food and Nutrition
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., C.D.N., is a distinguished culinary nutrition expert and thought leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of professional cooking and nutritional science. As a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist, sh...
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N.
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N. Food and Nutrition
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., C.D.N., is a distinguished culinary nutrition expert and thought leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of professional cooking and nutritional science. As a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist, sh...
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N. Food and Nutrition
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., C.D.N., is a distinguished culinary nutrition expert and thought leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of professional cooking and nutritional science. As a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist, sh...
Updated: Jun 5, 2024, 10:28am
While not necessary for everyone, research suggests that supplementing with protein powders can assist with increasing muscle mass, enhancing athletic performance and even supporting healthy weight loss. If you’re on the hunt for the best protein powder out there, Forbes Health has you covered.
To highlight the best from the rest, the Forbes Health editorial team consulted with a panel of accredited nutrition experts, who gave us their top recommendations. Star ratings were assigned solely by the editorial team, based on factors like cost, amount of protein per serving and ingredient transparency.
10 Best Protein Powders of 2025, According to Experts
Best for Included Digestive Enzymes
Bloom Whey Isolate Protein (Chocolate)
5.0
- Cost per serving: $1.67
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 22 grams
- Additional flavors: Iced coffee, blueberry cheesecake, vanilla, cinnamon bun, strawberry milkshake, cookies & cream, banana cream and chocolate banana
- Added ingredients: Organic cocoa, natural chocolate flavor, guar gum, xanthan gum, salt, acesulfame potassium, silica, maltodextrin, sucralose, whey protein isolate
- BBB rating: F
- Trustpilot rating: 2.9 out of 5 stars
Best Egg White Protein
Naked Nutrition Egg White Protein Powder (Unflavored)
4.8
- Cost per serving: $1.55
- Type: Egg white
- Protein per serving: 25 grams
- Additional flavors: None
- Added ingredients: Sunflower lecithin
- BBB rating: F
- Trustpilot rating: 3 out of 5 stars
Best Plant-Based Flavor Variety
Orgain Organic Protein Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge)
4.6
- Cost per serving: $1.52
- Type: Plant-based
- Protein per serving: 21 grams
- Additional flavors: Chocolate caramel sea salt, chocolate peanut butter, churro caramel swirl, cookies ‘n cream, fruity cereal, horchata, iced coffee, natural unsweetened, peanut butter, strawberries and cream, vanilla bean and vanilla horchata
- Added ingredients: Organic pea protein, organic brown rice protein, organic chia seed, organic acacia, organic high oleic sunflower oil, organic inulin, organic rice dextrin, organic sunflower lecithin, organic rosemary extract, organic erythritol, organic alkalized cocoa, organic natural flavors, sea salt, organic guar gum, organic reb A (stevia extract), natural flavor and xanthan gum
- BBB rating: NR
- Trustpilot rating: 3.8 out of 5 stars
Best For Larger Container Sizes
Ascent Vanilla Protein Powder (Vanilla Bean)
4.6
- Cost per serving: $1.29
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 25 grams
- Additional flavors: Chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, mocha cold brew, lemon sorbet and unflavored
- Added ingredients: Native whey protein isolate, whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, natural flavors, lecithin, stevia leaf extract and sea salt
- BBB rating: N/A
- Trustpilot rating: N/A
Best Bone Broth-Derived Protein Powder
Naked Bone Broth Protein Powder
4.5
- Cost per serving: $1.90
- Type: Beef broth protein
- Protein per serving: 20 grams
- Additional flavors: None
- Added ingredients: None
- BBB rating: F
- Trustpilot rating: 2.2 out of 5 stars
Best for Flavor and Ingredient Customization
True Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate (Cold-Filtration)
4.4
- Cost per serving: $1.68
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 30 grams (unflavored; varies depending on flavor)
- Additional flavors: 30+ (including chocolate fudge brownie, lemon cake, horchata and natural fruit punch)
- Added ingredients: Varies by flavor
- BBB rating: A-
- Trustpilot rating: 2.3 out of 5 stars
Best for guaranteed Halal and Kosher
NOW Whey Protein Isolate Powder (Unflavored)
4.2
- Cost per serving: $0.95
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 25 grams
- Additional flavors: Creamy chocolate and vanilla
- Added ingredients: Varies by flavor
- BBB rating: A+
- Trustpilot rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars
Best Single-Ingredient Whey Protein Option
Raw Organic Whey Grass Fed Whey Protein
4.2
- Cost per serving: $0.94
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 21 grams
- Additional flavors: None
- Added ingredients: None
- BBB rating: A+
- Trustpilot rating: N/A
Best for Buying in Bulk
Optimum Nutrition 100% Gold Standard Whey (Double Rich Chocolate)
4.1
- Cost per serving: $1.06
- Type: Whey
- Protein per serving: 24 grams
- Additional flavors: Banana cream, chocolate coconut, chocolate hazelnut, chocolate malt, chocolate mint, chocolate peanut butter, cinnamon roll, coffee, cookies & cream, delicious strawberry, extreme milk chocolate, French vanilla creme, fruity cereal, mocha cappuccino, rocky road, strawberries & cream, strawberry banana, vanilla ice cream and white chocolate
- Added ingredients: Varies by flavor
- BBB rating: B-
- Trustpilot rating: 1.9 out of 5 stars
Best High-Protein, Plant-Based Option
Vega Sport Protein (Vanilla)
3.9
- Cost per serving: $1.79
- Type: Plant-based
- Protein per serving: 30 grams
- Additional flavors: Chocolate, mocha, berry, peanut butter
- Added ingredients: Pea protein, natural flavors, pumpkin seed protein, organic sunflower seed protein, alfalfa protein, tart cherry powder, stevia leaf extract, sea salt, xanthan gum, probiotics (bacillus subtilis de111)
- BBB rating: A+
- Trustpilot rating: N/A
Methodology: How We Picked the Best Protein Powders of 2025
To determine the best protein powders of 2025, the Forbes Health editorial team consulted four accredited nutrition experts who provided their product recommendations. Star ratings were then determined solely by the editorial team, factoring in data points such as cost, protein per serving and ingredient transparency.
The breakdown of each data point is as follows:
- Price per serving: 20%
- Protein per serving: 20%
- Sugar per serving: 20%
- Fiber per serving: 20%
- Ingredient transparency: 20%
What Is Protein Powder?
Protein powders are dietary supplements designed to increase your intake of protein. They’re meant to enhance the diet, not be a replacement for food. Once marketed primarily to athletes as a way to build muscle and aid in post-workout recovery, these products have garnered appeal with a wider consumer audience in recent years.
Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in human health—it helps build and repair muscle tissue, and it provides energy, too. Dietary protein can come from plant or animal sources, such as meat, seafood, pulses, nuts and seeds. However, many people turn to protein powders for a convenient and concentrated dose of protein, often before or after exercising. Many protein powders contain other nutrients, too, such as added vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids or fiber, and can often be mixed with milk or water to make a shake or smoothie.
How Does Protein Powder Work?
Protein powders can be used to supplement the amount of protein received from whole foods. These powders can offer different health benefits, but are typically used for their ability to enhance muscle and strength.
Protein itself offers important support for the immune system and is needed for the proper functioning of organs like the heart, brain and skin.
What Does Protein Powder Do?
Protein is an essential nutrient for maintaining a healthy immune system and supporting organs like your brain, heart and skin. While most people eat a sufficient amount of protein through diet, research suggests that consuming protein powder may aid in increasing muscle growth, strength and lean body mass for those unable to easily meet their unique protein needs through food alone, especially for older individuals and avid exercisers.
How to Use Protein Powder
Protein powders should be used as directed by the manufacturer or retailer where you purchased the product—and, when possible, in conjunction with advice from a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN). You should first check the bag or container that your powder comes in to ensure your product is not expired and that it hasn’t been opened or tampered with in any way. You can then turn to the nutrition label, which will likely offer a serving size suggestion. For example, you might be directed to take one to two scoops of powder, many of which come with a scooper for ease of use.
Protein powder labels commonly direct users to mix it into a smoothie, water or another preferred drink of choice. Some brands advertise that their powders can also be combined with foods as well, like a baked dish.
What to Mix Protein Powder With
While commonly mixed with water, many protein powders can also be combined with your choice of milk, juice or other beverages. Another popular combination is adding protein powder to smoothies.
What Helps Protein Powder Absorption?
“To help increase the absorption of protein powder, there are a couple things you can do,” explains Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian nutritionist, preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com and a Forbes Health Advisory Board member. “Add kiwi, mango, papaya or pineapple to your shake. These foods are rich in protease, a digestive enzyme that helps to break down protein,” she continues.
Research also shows that a certain probiotic, called Bacillus coagulans, can help increase protein absorption, continues Routhenstein. This specific protein is found in sauerkraut, kimchi and yogurt, which can be added as a side to a meal that includes protein powder.
“It is important to note for optimal absorption of protein, more is not necessarily better,” says Routhenstein. “The average adult can absorb about 30 grams per meal and having too much may impede on the body’s utilization of this key macronutrient.”
How Much Protein Powder Should You Take Per Day?
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, this recommendation is based on the minimum amount of protein necessary to meet basic nutritional needs, meaning some individuals may need to consume more than the RDA. Additionally, the amount of protein needed per day fluctuates depending on an individual’s age, sex and level of activity.
For older adults and individuals seeking to increase muscle growth, research suggests that consuming one-and-a-half to two times as much protein as the RDA may promote an increase in muscle mass.
Health Benefits of Protein Powder
Adequate protein intake—about 50 grams a day for people eating a 2,000 calorie daily diet—provides energy for your body and supports adequate growth, immune function and eye health, among other essential processes. To aid training, athletes may need twice as much protein as individuals with a less active lifestyle.
When trying to meet these nutritional needs, protein powder can be beneficial, especially for on-the-go moments, according to Kelly E. Powers, a registered dietitian in San Francisco. “Several protein powders have added vitamins and minerals, making them nutrition insurance,” she says. Aside from the convenience factor, research suggests protein powders may also offer the following benefits[1]Schoenfeld BJ, Aragon A, Wilborn C, Urbina SL, Hayward SE, Krieger J. Pre- versus post-exercise protein intake has similar effects on muscular adaptations. PeerJ. 2017;1(5). [2]Candow DG, Chilibeck PD, Facci M, Abeysekara S, Zello GA. Protein supplementation before and after resistance training in older men. Eur J Appl Physiol. 2006;97(5). :
- Healthy weight loss support
- Reduced risk of obesity
- Enhanced muscle mass and performance for training athletes
But Cara Harbstreet, a registered dietitian working in sport nutrition in Kansas City, Kansas, cautions against overly relying on protein powders, issuing a reminder that the best way to achieve proper protein intake is by eating whole foods.
Is Protein Powder Good for You?
When used as directed, protein powder is safe for most individuals. However, it’s important to consider the ingredients—and ingredient transparency—of the protein powder you decide to use. Because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate supplements in the same way as medications, it’s up to the brand to disclose all the ingredients, fillers, and major allergens in its product.
To ensure you’re ingesting exactly what the label says, consider using brands that have undergone third-party ingredient testing from an accredited organization like NSF International.
While most healthy individuals can get enough protein through their diet, athletes, older adults and pregnant individuals are typically advised to get extra protein, and may want to consider supplementing with protein powder if they are having difficulty meeting their higher needs through food alone.
Potential Side Effects of Protein Powder
“For most people, there’s little direct harm in consuming protein powders, and there can be a time and a place for the convenience and simplicity they offer,” says Harbstreet. “Depending on lifestyle, budget and performance or training goals, [protein powders] can be one of many useful tools.”
However, she adds that protein powders carry a risk of heavy metal contamination from arsenic, cadmium, lead, and/or mercury. In fact, one study found 40% of 133 protein powder products tested had elevated levels of heavy metals[3]Tunick MH, Thomas-Gahring A, Van Hekken DL, et al. Physical and chemical changes in whey protein concentrate stored at elevated temperature and humidity. J Dairy Sci. 2016;99(3):2372-2383. .Finding a brand that uses third-party testing for its products, and shares heavy metal testing results, may ease this concern. Additionally, regularly consuming more protein than necessary can come with its own set of risks, namely an increased risk of kidney stones.
A 2021 review also found chronic use of whey protein supplementation without professional guidance can lead to adverse health effects, particularly on liver and kidney function[4]Karlund A, Gomez-Gallego C, Turpeinen A, et al. Protein Supplements and Their Relation with Nutrition, Microbiota Composition and Health: Is More Protein Always Better for Sportspeople?. Nutrients. 2019;11(4):829. . Experts also note that the additional calories from protein powders, especially when consumed as dessert-like shakes, can add up quickly, potentially leading to weight gain.
Finding a brand that uses third-party testing for its products may ease this concern. Additionally, regularly consuming more protein than necessary can come with its own set of risks, namely an increased risk of kidney stones.
“Another consideration for collegiate and elite athletes is the potential for banned substances in protein powders or other supplements,” says Harbstreet. “This can pose a risk to eligibility if an athlete is subjected to drug testing.”
If you’re considering adding a protein powder to your daily routine, ask your physician or a registered dietitian nutritionist for help in determining the best and healthiest option for you.
How Much Protein Powder Is Too Much?
As previously mentioned, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, individual protein needs vary depending on factors such as personal health history, age, sex, weight, and level of activity.
When to Take Protein Powder
While older research previously pointed to the theory that consuming a protein shake directly after exercising was ideal for building muscle, newer research suggests that this timing may not be as necessary as many thought.
According to a smaller 2017 study that divided 21 young men into two groups —one group that consumed protein before resistance training and one group that consumed it after—the timing of protein consumption did not seem to matter, as both groups had similar muscle development[5]Pasiakos S, McLellan T, Lieberman H. The effects of protein supplements on muscle mass, strength, and aerobic and anaerobic power in healthy adults: a systematic review. Sports Medicine. 2015 Jan;45(1):111-31. . An earlier study from 2006 echoed the same conclusion, finding a very small difference between strength gains and muscle mass in those who consumed a protein shake before or after training[6]Bandara SB, Towle KM, Monnot AD. A human health risk assessment of heavy metal ingestion among consumers of protein powder supplements. Toxicol Rep. 2020;7:1255-1262. . Both studies support the idea that protein consumption often depends more on an individual’s needs and tolerance than timing.
Does Protein Powder Expire?
Protein powders do have an expiration date, which will likely be visible on the packaging of most products.
Manufacturers and brands of these products often recommend storing them in a cool or room temperature area. One study found that lower temperatures can extend the shelf-life of whey protein specifically, while heat can alter or damage it[7]Vasconcelos QDJS, Bachur TPR, Aragão GF. Whey protein supplementation and its potentially adverse effects on health: a systematic review. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2021;46(1):27-33. .
Who Should Use Protein Powder?
While protein powder can aid in muscle growth and recovery in athletes and individuals who exercise, other circumstances in which a person may benefit from consuming protein supplements include:
- Reduced appetite or difficulty eating
- People taking semaglutide injections (anti-obesity medication)
- Surgical incisions or wounds that aren’t healing well
- Conditions that require additional calories and protein, such as pregnancy
If you’re considering adding a protein powder to your diet, consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best supplement for your needs.
Who Should Not Use Protein Powder
Anyone considering adding protein powder to their diet should talk with their doctor or a registered dietitian for insight into whether the supplement is a good option. That being said, individuals with kidney disease may want to avoid too much extra protein, as excess protein can cause the kidneys to work harder.
Additionally, individuals with allergies to certain ingredients, such as dairy, should be sure they are selecting a type of protein powder that does not contain those ingredients (like whey).
Types of Protein Powder
Sources of protein found in most protein powders can be divided into two categories: animal-based and plant-based.
Animal-based protein powders are often made of either whey or casein. Whey comes from the translucent liquid part of milk while casein comes from the top solid portion of milk. Both contain all nine essential amino acids. Other animal-based protein powders may be made with egg white, collagen peptides, or bone broth protein concentrate.
Meanwhile, plant-based protein powders typically include proteins from soybeans, peas, hemp, rice, chia seeds and/or pumpkin seeds.
Whey Protein Powder
If you opt for a whey protein, consider the form you want to use. In addition to whole protein powder, options include:
- Whey protein concentrate, which excludes water and other minerals from the protein
- Whey protein isolate, a very pure protein source, which excludes all fat and lactose from the protein
- Whey protein hydrolysate, which is often considered a “predigested” form of protein
Casein Protein Powder
About 80% of cow’s milk is made of casein protein, while whey protein makes up the rest. Casein is a slower digesting protein, and because of this, is often taken before bed or before lengthy periods of fasting. Because it takes the body longer to digest casein protein than whey, casein may be a better choice for a meal replacement. Casein protein also contains lactose, which may be an important factor for those with intolerances and sensitivities.
Pea Protein Powder
Extracted from green and yellow peas, pea protein is lactose-free and safe for people with milk and dairy allergies or sensitivities. The three types of pea protein extracts include isolates, concentrates and hydrolysates.
While pea protein can offer a boost for athletic performance, it also has the potential to provide other health benefits. Research into pea protein isolate specifically has found that it may assist with lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Organic and Vegan Protein Powder
Those who follow vegan diets may have a tougher time getting the necessary amount of protein, which can make protein supplementation through the use of protein powders helpful. In addition to pea protein powders, other popular protein-containing ingredients in vegetarian and vegan protein powders include quinoa and amaranth. Choosing a blend of plant proteins, or mutually supplementing, can be the way to go to ensure you’re getting all the amino acids in the ideal ratios that your body needs. For instance, consider enjoying two protein powders, each featuring a different ingredient, like pulses and brown rice.
Egg White Protein Powder
Produced from dehydrated egg whites, egg white protein powders are low calorie supplements that provide a more easily-digestible and complete source of protein. In addition to helping to promote muscle growth and strength, research indicates that egg white protein powder offers a host of other potential benefits, including helping to lower cholesterol and improving muscle fatigue and liver function.
What Is the Healthiest Type of Protein Powder?
Popular types of protein powders include whey, casein, egg white and plant-based proteins. The healthiest protein powders will include ingredients listed on the label, are free of heavy metals and have been third-party tested for safety and efficacy.
Transparent Labs Whey Protein Isolate
Transparent Labs Whey Protein Isolate is made from naturally fed, hormone-free whey to support recovery and promote muscle growth, while promoting overall health and longevity.
Where to Buy Protein Powder: Online and In-Store
Protein powder can be found at your local vitamin and supplements stores such as GNC or The Vitamin Shoppe, as well as retail chains like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and many grocery stores. You can also shop each stores’ corresponding website if online shopping is more convenient.
If you’re already set on the powder for you, you can visit your chosen brand’s website. And for access to an even wider selection of powders, you can shop online at Amazon.
How to Choose the Right Protein Powder for You
Choosing the right protein powder for you largely depends on personal preferences in terms of protein type, lifestyle, health history and overall fitness goals.
What to Look for When Buying Protein Powder
When choosing a protein powder, Harbstreet recommends paying particular attention to the product’s certification(s). There are no standards for labeling, she says, so going with an item tested by a third party can offer peace of mind and make for a safer, healthier product.
“To me, this is the best indication of high quality and lower/limited contamination or ‘filler’ products,” says Harbstreet. “It’s a red flag for me if a brand uses a term like ‘proprietary blend’ without detailing what it contains. That’s a safety concern for things like heavy metals, botanicals and other ingredients that could potentially interact with other foods or medications.”
Whether you choose a plant-based or animal-based protein source (or both) is a matter of personal preference, she adds.
Final Thoughts
Bloom’s Chocolate Whey Protein Isolate tops our list for the best protein powder due to its relative affordability and protein per serving. Taylor Wallace, Ph.D., principal and CEO of the Think Healthy Group and a member of the Forbes Health Advisory Board, also recommends it for its taste. Naked Nutrition’s Egg White Protein Powder and Orgain Organic Protein Powder (in creamy chocolate fudge) also top our list.
Compare the Best Protein Powders of 2025
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best brand of protein powder?
The best brand of protein powder will depend on factors such as the type of protein included (animal protein vs. plant protein), cost and personal preference. Bloom’s Chocolate Whey Protein Isolate tops our list of the best protein powders due to data points such as price, flavor variety, clean ingredients and amount of protein per serving.
What is the best protein powder for women and men?
If it has been determined you can benefit from including a protein powder, the right one for you will depend on factors like age and weight, as well as what your goals are. Some may want to lose or gain weight, and others may want to build muscle.
Because the recommended amount of daily protein for adults, 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, was largely developed from studies that only included male participants, some experts note that this measurement should be looked at as more of a guideline than a rule. Furthermore, additional research is needed to determine what the “best” protein powders might be for men and women respectively.
What is the best-tasting protein powder?
Taste is subjective, so the best-tasting powder will come down to personal preference in terms of ingredients and flavor.
Which protein powder is best for beginners?
If you’re unsure where to start when it comes to protein powder, talk with a registered dietitian nutritionist who is trained in nutrition and wellness. They can help point you to a type and brand that would be best for you. Bloom’s Chocolate Whey Protein Isolate may be a good powder to start with since it tops our list as the best protein powder on the market.
Is whey protein better than plant-based protein?
Plant-based protein powder may be better for individuals who follow a vegan or vegetarian eating style, as well as individuals who are allergic to dairy. Whey protein is often considered the best choice for muscle growth because it is a complete protein and may be absorbed more quickly than other protein sources.
Does protein powder help weight loss?
Protein powder can assist with weight loss, weight gain or weight management depending on how you incorporate it into your diet. Protein powder for weight loss will contain a relatively lower amount of protein than those intended for building muscle.
Is protein powder good for you?
Protein powders can assist with building muscle, athletic performance and other potential health benefits, however, since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not evaluate the claims of protein powder manufacturers, it’s hard to be totally sure about what you’re consuming.
Additionally, some powders contain a high amount of added sugars and calories and research is limited on the long-term effects of supplementing with protein powder.
Is protein powder regulated by the FDA?
Because protein powder is classified as a dietary supplement, the FDA does not regulate it with the same standards as food or medicine. Third-party testing by independent organizations can evaluate whether a supplement’s contents include ingredients listed on the label and check for potentially harmful properties.
- Best Vitamin D Supplements
Information provided on Forbes Health is for educational purposes only. Your health and wellness is unique to you, and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer individual medical advice, diagnosis or treatment plans. For personal advice, please consult with a medical professional.
Forbes Health adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved or otherwise endorsed by our advertisers.
Lizzie Duszynski-GoodmanHealth Writer
Lizzie Duszynski-Goodman is a journalist living in the Midwest with her husband and two young children. Her work explores the intersection of mental health, wellness and parenting. She is the former managing editor of Pregnancy Magazine. When not behind her computer, you can find her on a yoga mat or with her nose in a good book.
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N.Food and Nutrition
Jackie Newgent, R.D.N., C.D.N., is a distinguished culinary nutrition expert and thought leader who seamlessly bridges the worlds of professional cooking and nutritional science. As a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist, she has established herself as a preeminent voice in plant-forward cuisine and innovative food education. With multiple award-winning cookbooks and a robust media presence, Newgent has emerged as a highly sought-after authority in culinary nutrition and wellness.A respected industry influencer, Jackie serves on the Forbes Health Advisory Board and leverages her expertise as a national media personality and contributor to national health platforms. She has made guest appearances on dozens of television news shows, including Good Morning America, and formerly served as a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Her professional journey includes an impressive tenure as a chef instructor at the prestigious Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. Currently, she continues to shape culinary education as an instructor at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica and through her private teaching. She provides her recipe development talent nationally and internationally to food companies, fitness programs and more.Newgent's professional portfolio extends beyond traditional roles, serving as a nutrition coach for My Peak Challenge, advisory board member for the Non-UPF Program and a strategic culinary nutrition advisor to major food companies and emerging plant-centered businesses. Her multifaceted approach to nutrition and cooking has positioned her as a unique and influential professional who is reshaping how we understand the intersection of food, health and sustainability. Based in Los Angeles, Jackie continues to inspire and educate through her dynamic work across media, education and culinary innovation, sharing her plant-based recipes through her blog and social media platforms.
