Best Protein Powders Of 2025, According To Experts (2025)

Protein powders should be used as directed by the manufacturer or retailer where you purchased the product—and, when possible, in conjunction with advice from a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN). You should first check the bag or container that your powder comes in to ensure your product is not expired and that it hasn’t been opened or tampered with in any way. You can then turn to the nutrition label, which will likely offer a serving size suggestion. For example, you might be directed to take one to two scoops of powder, many of which come with a scooper for ease of use.

Protein powder labels commonly direct users to mix it into a smoothie, water or another preferred drink of choice. Some brands advertise that their powders can also be combined with foods as well, like a baked dish.

What to Mix Protein Powder With

While commonly mixed with water, many protein powders can also be combined with your choice of milk, juice or other beverages. Another popular combination is adding protein powder to smoothies.

What Helps Protein Powder Absorption?

“To help increase the absorption of protein powder, there are a couple things you can do,” explains Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian nutritionist, preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com and a Forbes Health Advisory Board member. “Add kiwi, mango, papaya or pineapple to your shake. These foods are rich in protease, a digestive enzyme that helps to break down protein,” she continues.

Research also shows that a certain probiotic, called Bacillus coagulans, can help increase protein absorption, continues Routhenstein. This specific protein is found in sauerkraut, kimchi and yogurt, which can be added as a side to a meal that includes protein powder.

“It is important to note for optimal absorption of protein, more is not necessarily better,” says Routhenstein. “The average adult can absorb about 30 grams per meal and having too much may impede on the body’s utilization of this key macronutrient.”

How Much Protein Powder Should You Take Per Day?

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, this recommendation is based on the minimum amount of protein necessary to meet basic nutritional needs, meaning some individuals may need to consume more than the RDA. Additionally, the amount of protein needed per day fluctuates depending on an individual’s age, sex and level of activity.

For older adults and individuals seeking to increase muscle growth, research suggests that consuming one-and-a-half to two times as much protein as the RDA may promote an increase in muscle mass.