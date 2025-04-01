Best Salon and Barber Products for Reducing Hair Loss in 2025 (2025)

Stress, hormonal changes, environmental factors and medication are behind the rising incidence of hair loss and thinning in men and women.

To adequately deal with the challenge, South Africans are actively seeking hair loss shampoos, conditioners, treatments and supplements that are effective and backed by science.

Salons and barber shops that stock topical and oral products with proven efficacy for reducing hair fall and stimulating re-growth are well-placed to increase their market share.

Here’s a round-up of the best salon and barber products for reducing hair loss in South Africa in 2025. Selections are based on various criteria, including price, ingredients, user ratings and reviews, and how the product works to prevent hair fall.

Best shampoo for preventing hair loss

Contempora Hair Superfood for Hair Loss Tendencies Densifying Shampoo, 500ml

Rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids derived from a range of plant-based superfoods, this densifying shampoo is formulated to reduce hair fall and support strong growth.

It’s a gentle daily cleanser that works on the hair and scalp to strengthen hair fibre, restore strength and vitality, and stimulate blood circulation – all factors that help produce a full and healthy head of hair.

Active ingredients include Indian gooseberry extract to encourage new growth from follicles, and amla oil, a nutrient- and antioxidant-rich fruit extract that reinforces hair shafts and reduces breakage and split ends.

Sea buckthorn oil is the brand’s “secret” ingredient. It has a high concentration of omega fatty acids that can boost re-growth, and densify and strengthen strands.

What we like:

manufactured by Barex Italiana

plant-based active ingredients

nourishes, hydrates and strengthens

stimulates dormant hair follicles

formulated to inhibit hair loss

rebalances the scalp

improves hair structure.

Best conditioner for thinning hair

R109.00 Add to cart

This weight-free texturising conditioner reduces hair fall, and repairs and restores damaged tresses.

The key ingredient is hinoki oil, which is derived from the leaves and bark of the Japanese cypress tree. As well as antibacterial and antifungal properties, hinoki oil soothes the scalp, fortifies follicles and hydrates the strands.

Hinoki Texturizing Conditioner protects the hair, promotes volume and shine, and helps prevent hair from thinning and receding.

What we like:

locks in moisture

reduces oil build-up

improves volume and texture

natural ingredients

re-growth noticeable in 10 to 12 weeks

made by Hayashi in the US.

Best scalp scrub for boosting hair growth

Bosley Scalp Therapy Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub with Bamboo Charcoal, 150ml

This gentle, detoxifying scalp scrub cleanses, refreshes and rejuvenates the scalp.

Active ingredients include caffeine and rosemary oil, which stimulate the metabolism, increase blood circulation and aid in the production of cells – the bedrock of a strong, healthy head of hair.

Activated bamboo charcoal breaks down and removes excess oil, debris and contaminants that naturally build up around the follicles.

In addition to creating the ideal environment for hair re-growth, Bosley’s Scalp Therapy Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub with Bamboo Charcoal prevents the overproduction of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone linked to premature aging and hair loss.

What we like:

promotes hair growth in men and women

easy to apply

natural ingredients

free of sulphates and parabens

effective when used once a week.

Best all-in-one hair loss prevention kit

Bosley Revive for Non-Coloured Visibly Thinning Hair Starter Pack, 3 Pieces

Bosley Revive for Coloured Visibly Thinning Hair Starter Pack, 3 Pieces

Bosley has formulated a range of hair care products to reduce hair loss, restore thinning hair and stimulate re-growth – Bosley Revive Nourishing Shampoo, Volumizing Conditioner and Thickening Treatment.

Products are available for coloured or non-coloured hair, and can be purchased singly or in three-piece starter kits.

All Bos Revive products contain the same active ingredients:

saw palmetto to inhibit the build-up of DHT on the scalp

rosemary extract to boost the scalp’s blood circulation and prevent follicle die-off

pumpkin seed extract to nourish and strengthen hair and reduce hormonal hair loss.

According to online reviews, the majority of users have reported reduced hair loss and/or a noticeable improvement in the volume and thickness of hair.

What we like:

suitable for men and women

free of parabens and sulphates

prevents hair loss and stimulates re-growth

eliminates DHT

restores, strengthens and thickens hair.

Best hair loss treatment

Hannon Follicle Booster Spray Anti-Hair-Loss Treatment, 125ml

Developed for men and women with rapidly thinning hair, this daily spray-on treatment enjoys top ratings and reviews from users.

It contains a range of active ingredients, each carefully selected for its efficacy at supporting and promoting hair re-growth:

niacin for improved keratin synthesis

biotin for strengthening hair

saw palmetto for inhibiting the uptake of DHT to the follicles

zinc for maintaining the follicles’ structure and integrity within the scalp.

With regular use, the Hannon Follicle Booster Spray Anti-Hair-Loss Treatment makes the hair look and feel thicker, stronger and visibly healthier.

What we like:

reduces hair fall and promotes re-growth

boosts volume and texture

easy application

subtle, fresh fragrance

blocks DHT

absorbs quickly

no oily residue.

Best scalp tonic for a receding hair line

JOC Cure Re-Power Scalp Tonic, 150ml

The spray-on-and-leave scalp tonic is super-effective at boosting scalp health, yet gentle enough for daily use.

It is formulated with plant-based oils and extracts renowned for stimulating the scalp and creating the optimum conditions for health hair growth – hazel leaf, ginger root, horsetail, cinchona and coltsfoot extracts, and rosemary leaf oil.

What we like:

nourishes and fortifies follicle structure

actively boosts hair growth

increases elasticity of hair and scalp

blue light protective properties

user-friendly application.

Best styling crème for thinning hair

Bosley Volumize Ultra Boost Styling Crème, 50ml

A light creamy styling product formulated to add density, volume and texture to fine, thinning hair.

Bosely’s Volumize Ultra Boost Styling Crème is jam packed with natural oils to condition, hydrate and protect the hair. Active ingredients include:

moringa oil – prevents hair fall, strengthens and fortifies strands and protects against contaminants, heat styling tools and UV damage

argan oil – moisturises hair and scalp, reduces split ends and can help prevent hair loss

gingko biloba oil – vasodilator properties help widen the blood vessels supplying the hair follicles, potentially boosting growth.

What we like:

leaves hair smooth, hydrated and with a semi-matte finish

no weighing down of hair

volumising effect

natural ingredients to strengthen and nourish hair

contains DHT inhibitors.

Best supplements for reducing hair loss

Hannon Anti-Hair Loss Capsules, 60/Pack

Specially formulated to provide a nutrient boost to the hair and scalp, Hannon Anti-Hair Loss Capsules reduce the impact of ageing, stress, medication and genetics on hair.

Each capsule contains key vitamins, minerals and nutrients essential for healthy hair and the re-growth of new hair from dormant or previously damaged follicles – folic acid, inositol, manganese and vitamins B3, B5 and B12.

One of the hero ingredients is iron, an element that helps oxygenate the cells of the scalp and actively encourages hair growth.

What we like:

positive results in two to three weeks

contains essential vitamins and minerals

safe for use by diabetics

protects and strengthens hair

stimulates growth and re-growth.

Hair loss FAQs

Q. What are the main causes of hair loss?

A. Thinning hair is caused by a range of factors including genetics, aging, hormonal changes, poor nutrition, stress, medical conditions, and certain medicines and treatments.

Q. What are the best treatments for hair loss?

A. Choose nutrient- and antioxidant-rich shampoos, conditioners, serums and tonics, and oral supplements containing essential vitamins and minerals.

Q. Are all hair loss treatments effective?

A. No. It all depends on the underlying cause. Hair loss due to medication, hormonal imbalances, a medical condition or diet is typically easier to resolve than when there is a genetic predisposition to thinning or baldness.