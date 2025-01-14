Best Self-Tanners and Bronzers (2025)

Some people are born blessed with melanin that can handle the heat, but my fair skin and the summer sun have never gotten along well. My skin simply does not tan, no matter how much I wish it would. That's why I've always been a self-tanner advocate.

With self-tanners, I can have a healthy glow whenever I want, and I don't have to risksunburnor skin cancerin the process.

But given my decade (or more, TBH) experience with tanning lotion and self-tanning products, I've learned a thing or two about how to get a sunless golden glow.

The first step to nailing a fake tan that will have people wondering which beach you just got back from is finding a quality sunless tanner. And believe me, there are a lot of questionable ones out there that can leave you too dark, orange or with streaks that can take a lot of time to wear off.

Thankfully, the list below has been vetted based on reviews, beauty editor picks or my personal experience. Keep reading for the best sunless tanner and bronzer for your face and body.

The difference between a bronzer and self-tanner

The list below includes both bronzers and self-tanners (some self-tanning products contain bronzers, FYI).

A self-tanner is a product that contains a color additive, usually dihydroxyacetone, aka DHA,an ingredient that reacts with your skin to turn it darker. Because of the nature of the product, you can't "wash off" the tan.

The color will usually last for about a week, depending on how much you sweat and shower, and if you moisturize.

A bronzer is a product designed to give you a bronze glow, but it does not "tan" your skin and the color is only temporary.

It's just a layer of color, like makeup, that you apply to your face and body that can wash off.

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum Multitasking self-tan serum for face with SPF This Tan-Luxe serum is the perfect multitasker for when you want some color, plus hydration, antioxidants and an SPF in one product. I've been using this serum under my moisturizer, and it gives you a natural looking glow and feels great. But don't just take my word for it --Allure beauty editors said it will give you an "otherworldly glow." I love that it contains an SPF so I can put it on before going outside and come back with a glow and no redness. The color is subtle and buildable, so you can wear it every day until you get the result you want. You can build up the color based on how many drops you use at a time -- start with just a few drops and you can build up to 12 drops for a more noticeable result. $49 at Amazon

Drunk Elephant D Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Face bronzer for a natural look Drunk Elephant's bronzing drops are so much more than a bronzer -- they contain a mix of nourishing oils and protective antioxidants. Although the color washes off, it looks so good when you mix it into a tinted moisturizer or even with your foundation for a subtle, bronze shimmer. $36 at Sephora

Jergens Natural Glow Daily moisturizer and gradual self-tanner in one Jergens Natural Glow is a classic self tanner that gives a natural looking tan (I used it nearly every day for years) and is a bestseller on Target.com. If you want a tried-and-true, no-fuss self-tanning body lotion, this product is a solid choice. It's affordable and the results are not dramatic -- perfect for those who are new to sunless tanning and want a gradual tan and a subtle glow. This sunless tanning lotion comes in two shades: medium for fair skin, and medium-tan for medium skin and darker skin tones. $11 at Target $10 at Amazon

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Affordable drugstore self-tanner If you're looking for a similar but more affordable product to St. Tropez tanning foam, Bondi Sands self-tanner is a similar option but for less money. This foam is on par with sunless tanning mousse. Like the St. Tropez foam, the Bondi Sands foam dries fast and results appear within hours. The longer you leave it on, the more dramatic your results. You can purchase the Bondi Sands foam in light/medium or dark, and it also sells a self-tanning mitt to help apply it. $24 at Amazon $17 at Walmart $24 at Target

Supergoop Super Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40 Moisturizing self-tan spray for body with SPF Supergoop's sunless tan is similar to a lotion but sprays on for easy application. You can use it on your face or body, but I prefer to use it on my body, especially when I'm about to go outside. This spray tan product is light but moisturizing and easy to blend in over your legs or arms. It doesn't contain a bronzer though, so be sure to spray where you want color liberally and also blend well. The product easily washes off your hands after applying. When I've used this spray, I noticed it gave my pale skin a subtle, healthy looking glow. If you're looking for a more dramatic tan, definitely try the St. Tropez bronzing mousse, but this is great for daily use. $38 at Supergoop

