Best Short-Term Health Insurance for 2025 (2025)

PivotHealth Deluxe is the best short-term health insurance plan because of its low deductibles, premiums, and out-of-pocket costs for office visits and prescriptions. Plans from PivotHealth topped multiple categories, but the right plan for you will depend on your needs. Investopedia analyzed 16 plans from three short-term health insurance providers to create these rankings. Best Short-Term Health Insurance for 2025 Best Overall, Best for Low Deductibles: PivotHealth Deluxe Plan

PivotHealth Deluxe Plan Also Great for Low Deductibles: PivotHealth Standard

PivotHealth Standard Best for Low Premiums: PivotHealth Economy

PivotHealth Economy Best for High Coverage Benefit: UnitedHealthcare Plus Elite Short-term health insurance plans shouldn’t be considered a replacement for traditional major medical coverage, because they exclude many categories of care, they’re not required to cover the same essential health benefits as Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, and pre-existing conditions are typically not covered. Best Short-Term Health Insurance for 2025 Best Short-Term Health Insurance for 2025 Our Top Picks

Pivot Health Deluxe was tied for the lowest deductibles in the three ZIP codes Investopedia analyzed, so you'll pay less out of pocket before the plan starts covering your medical expenses. It also has low copays for doctor visits and prescription drugs. Pros & Cons Pros Low deductible

Low copays for doctor visits and prescriptions

Free unlimited telemedicine doctor consultations Cons High premiums

PivotHealth Deluxe is a great choice if you can afford the relatively high monthly premiums, which averaged $153 across the ZIP codes we researched. In exchange, you get low out-of-pocket costs, including an average deductible of $5,000, which is the lowest deductible Investopedia researchers found among the plans we analyzed. After that, you pay a 20% coinsurance until you hit your max-out-of-pocket limit of $8,000. The plan also keeps medication and preventive care affordable, with copays of $30 for general practitioner doctor visits and $10 copays for generic prescription drugs. PivotHealth's plans let you visit any provider you like since there are no network restrictions. But there are drawbacks. The maximum coverage benefit for the Deluxe plan is as low as $500,000 in some areas, while plans from UnitedHealthcare have limits of up to $2 million, so you won't have as much coverage if your health costs spiral. Emergency room visits come with an affordable $250 copay, but if you're admitted, it'll count toward your deductible and then will be subject to a 20% coinsurance. Doctor's office and urgent care visits are capped at three per year at a $30 copay before being subject to deductible and coinsurance. PivotHealth, part of HealthCare.com, was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami. Also Great for Low Deductibles : PivotHealth Standard Get a Quote Why We Chose It PivotHealth's Standard plan has deductibles on par with its Deluxe plan, plus below-average premiums. But it has a lower coverage limit and a higher maximum out-of-pocket cap than the Deluxe plan. Pros & Cons Pros Low deductibles

Low copays for prescriptions

Below-average premiums Cons Doctor visits subject to deductible and coinsurance

Low maximum coverage benefit Overview PivotHealth’s Standard plan is another strong choice if you want certainty over your out-of-pocket costs because of its average deductible of $5,000, which is tied with PivotHealth Deluxe for the lowest in Investopedia’s study. The Standard plan has the same low drug copays as the Deluxe plan: $10 for generics, $30 for preferred, and $75 for non-preferred. But the premiums for a Standard plan are about $20 lower on average than those for a Deluxe plan. However, you’ll pay more for doctor visits, since they’re all subject to the deductible and 20% coinsurance payments. And the Standard plan has even lower maximum coverage benefits than the Deluxe plan: $250,000 in the areas we researched. So, while its premiums are a bit more affordable than the Deluxe plan, the plan comes with bigger drawbacks. Best for Low Premiums : PivotHealth Economy Get a Quote Why We Chose It PivotHealth Economy has the lowest average premiums among the short-term health insurance plans Investopedia reviewed, making it a good choice for healthy people who want low monthly costs. Pros & Cons Pros Low premiums

Deductibles as low as $3,000 Cons Low maximum coverage benefit

Doctor’s office visits subject to deductible and up to 30% coinsurance

Drug coverage limited to discounts Overview If you’re healthy and want an affordable, bare-bones coverage option, PivotHealth’s Economy plan has the most affordable premiums in Investopedia’s review. You can buy a plan with a deductible as low as $3,000, though a plan with a lower deductible usually means a higher premium. In fact, the lowest-premium plans we found for the Economy plan (which had an average premium of $72 a month) had average deductibles of $10,000. In contrast, the lowest-premium Standard plans cost about twice as much on average, with deductibles averaging $5,000. However, you’ll pay more out of pocket with the Economy plan than the Standard plan if you need health care. You’ll pay a deductible for doctor’s office and urgent care visits, and a 30% coinsurance after you hit the deductible. The Economy plan’s prescription drug coverage only includes discounts. For the three ZIP codes Investopedia researched, the maximum coverage benefit was $100,000, the lowest in each area. Best for High Coverage Benefit : UnitedHealthcare Plus Elite Get a Quote Why We Chose It Several of UnitedHealthcare’s short-term health insurance plans have a maximum coverage benefit of $2 million. That might seem like more than you’d ever need, but it’s not unheard of for medical bills to hit seven figures for just one hospital stay, so costs can add up quickly if your health takes a turn for the worse. Pros & Cons Pros $2 million maximum coverage benefit

Flat copay for generic drugs Cons High premiums

Doctor visits, including preventive care, subject to deductible Overview Many of UnitedHealthcare’s short-term health insurance plans have a maximum coverage benefit of $2 million, which is higher than other companies we reviewed. UnitedHealthcare’s plans are widely accepted, with more than 1.8 million providers. The Plus Elite is our favorite UnitedHealthcare plan because it has a flat copay of $25 for generic drugs and few expenses once you hit your deductible. On the other hand, most doctor visits are subject to the deductible, which can be as high as $15,000. Until you hit that deductible, you’ll pay out of pocket for even preventive care (except for mammograms, PAP smears, prostate checks, and some preventive care for children). The average premiums for Plus Elite plans ($187) are also higher than those for the PivotHealth plans on this list. Why Trust Us Investopedia’s team of researchers, editors, and writers conducts a thorough and impartial analysis of data to make its recommendations. Our guidance is focused on helping consumers make the best choice. While we may earn compensation when you click on certain links, our advertising partnerships don’t affect how we review products, though they may influence the order in which products appear on this page. Investopedia was founded in 1999 and has helped readers identify top health insurance companies since 2019. How We Chose the Best Short-Term Health Insurance Companies Investopedia’s rankings of the best short-term health insurance companies are based on our independent research into 14 plans offered by three providers. We evaluated costs, coverage, and plan availability. We collected quotes for the lowest-premium version of each plan in Florida, Illinois, and Texas, where available. Investopedia’s research for this ranking was conducted from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2024. After verifying this data with primary sources, we used it to create our scoring model to evaluate each company, based on the following weights: Out-of-Pocket Costs: 56%

Premiums: 27%

Maximum Coverage Benefit: 15%

State Availability: 2% Read our full methodology for reviewing health insurance providers.