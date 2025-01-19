Best smart scales 2025: Weigh up the best options for you (2025)

Buying the best smart scales in 2025 can help you manage a lot more than just your body weight. Smart scales take your bathroom scales of yesteryear and add a host of sensors and smartphone connectivity to provide you with accurate and comprehensive insights into your health and fitness.

Any smart scale worth its salt will be able to tell you about your weight, BMI, body composition, and perhaps even your heart health and fitness. We've been testing smart scales for many years, and have a list of top picks for all budgets and compatible devices. We score them on a range of factors including value, performance, features, and more.

So if you want the best smart scale to help kickstart those 2025 fitness goals, read on to find the best pick for you. We'll be testing some new ones in 2025 too, so keep an eye on this list in 2025 to see how smart scale tech evolves.

The quick list

If you don’t have time to read our full list of the best smart scales below, then you can read the round-up below for a shortcut to the top options. If you find one that takes your fancy, use the links to jump to our full write-up.

Best overall 1. Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 Best overall Our top pick because these scales are easy to set-up and deliver accurate data to your phone. Choose to see just your weight or all kinds of other metrics. Read more below Best budget 2. Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale Best budget An incredibly cheap scale that can keep up with dedicated body composition technology, the Vitafit is a $20 health hero with great metrics and a useful companion app. Read more below Best premium 3. Withings Body Scan Best premium Our premium pick, because the Withings Body Scan packed full of features for tracking your health, painting a comprehensive picture of your body composition thanks to integration with many other apps and services. Read more below Best for fitness 4. Withings Body Cardio Best for fitness Our top pick for fitness, which provides an indication of your overall cardiovascular health, helping you to take action to improve it as well. Read more below Best for added features 5. Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro Best for added features The most feature-packed pick in our list, these scales measure 16 metrics – including resting heart rate and body age – for different members of your household. Read more below Best for Garmin 6. Garmin Index S2 Best for Garmin If you're a Garmin user, the Index S2 is the ultimate companion thanks to its excellent synchronization with Garmin Connect. It's got a hi-res display and a tough build but will set you back a fair bit of cash. Read more below

The best smart scales in 2025

Below you'll find full write-ups for each of the best smart scales in our list. We've tested each one extensively, so you can be sure that our recommendations can be trusted.

The best smart scales overall

1. Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 The best smart scales overall Specifications Max user weight: 150 kg Connectivity: Bluetooth Size: 300 x 300 x 25 mm Reasons to buy + Sturdy and steady + Minimalist design + Works with or without app Reasons to avoid - Doesn't measure heart rate - No Wi-Fi connectivity

The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 takes our number one place as the best smart scale you can buy today. Not only is it a breeze to set up, it also delivers accurate and consistent body composition data that you can track easily in the Mi Fit smartphone app.

The design is sleek and minimalist, the display (which only appears when the scale is in use) is bright and easy to read while standing up, and the non-slip glass platform feels sturdy and stable underfoot.

In our tests, we were particularly impressed by the simplicity of the whole process. If you only want to see your weight then no setup is required at all, but the scale allows up to six people to keep profiles with comprehensive stats including fat and muscle mass, BMI, and even estimated basal metabolic rate.

Your weight and body composition stats will sync with Google Fit, Apple Health and Samsung Health automatically, and if you own a Xiaomi fitness tracker like the Mi Smart Band 6, it's even easier to recommend, as all your health and wellbeing data will be gathered together in one place.

Read our full Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 review

The best budget smart scales

2. Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scales The best budget smart scales Specifications Size: 280 x 280 x 25 mm Connectivity: Bluetooth Maximum user weight: 180 kg Reasons to buy + Incredibly cheap + Easy connection + Extremely fast results + Comprehensive app Reasons to avoid - Questions over accuracy in more niche metrics - Full functionality requires a smartphone - Lacks premium features

We were blown away by the overall accuracy of the Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scales in our review, considering its incredibly cheap price tag. For a $20 smart scale, the Vitafit is very well built and sturdy, with a sleek design that will look right at home in your bathroom.

It's accompanying app is snappy and helpful, displaying lots of important information in the blink of an eye. Seamless connection is supplied by Bluetooth, and the app works on iPhone or Android.

It'll show you important metrics like weight, BMI, bone mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. It's got a generous weight limit of up to 180kg/400lb and support for limitless numbers of users. There's also functionality to weigh babies and children, so it makes a great scale for the whole family.

It's not perfect, and some of the body composition measurements lack the accuracy of more expensive alternatives, but at this price, it's hard to argue with as a budget pick.

Read our full Vitafit Smart Scale review

The best premium smart scales

3. Withings Body Scan The best premium smart scales Specifications Size: 28 mm x 325 mm x 357 mm Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth Maximum user weight: 200 kg Reasons to buy + In-depth body analysis + Controls are easy to use + Accurate measurements Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option

The Withings Body Scan smart scale has all the basic features and more, showing you simple metrics such as basal metabolic rate, your vascular age, or more esoteric info such as pulse wave velocity.

Though it comes with an eye-widening price tag, it's a fantastic model if you want to take a deep dive into your body stats, and ideal for families with space of up to eight profiles. One of the most impressive features of the Withings Body Scan smart scales is its segmental body composition analysis, stretching across six separate areas including muscle mass and water mass.

But it's the accompanying Withings Health Mate app that takes the smart scales to the next level. When set up, the app does more than show your stats, providing guides that explain what your measurements mean if you're unsure. In addition to reading your measurements, the app will take your stats to identify changes and keep you updated on which direction your health journey is going.

Aside from its complex features and in-depth analyses, the scales are very simple to use and show you everything you want to know on the display screen during casual weigh-ins. They also adopt a slick and modern design, with a useful handle that acts as a wall mount.

Read our full Withings Body Scan review

The best smart scales for fitness

4. Withings Body Cardio The best smart scales for fitness Specifications Size: 327 x 327 x 18 mm Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth Maximum user weight: 180 kg Reasons to buy + Detailed body composition data + In-depth health metrics + Practical lifestyle advice Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Withings Body Cardio is the company's most advanced smart scale. Not only does it give an accurate measurement of your weight, muscle mass, body fat and so on, it can also provide an indication of your overall cardiovascular health, and help you take action to improve it.

The scale can measure both standing heart rate and pulse wave velocity. A lower heart rate is generally a sign of better fitness, while pulse wave velocity indicates how flexible your arteries are. Stiffer arteries mean your heart has to work harder to pump blood around your body.

If that sounds confusing, don't worry – it's all clearly explained when your data is synced with the Withings Health Mate app (via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi). together with practical advice to help you improve your readings.

This isn't a scale you'll want to be carrying often (it's much heavier than the others in this listing), but its two-layer design with no feet means it can be used on any type of floor. That's a real win if you want to weigh yourself in a carpeted bedroom – electric scales are usually only suitable for hard floors,

This is a premium scale, and has a price tag to match, but if you're interested in making long-term changes and improving your fitness rather than just losing weight, it could be well worth the investment.

Read our full Withings Body Cardio review

The best smart scales for added features

5. Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro The best smart scales for added features Specifications Size: 280 x 280 x 26 mm (11.0 x 11.0 x 1.0 inches) Water rating: IPX5 Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth Maximum user weight: 180 kg Reasons to buy + Incredibly good value for money + Sleek design + 16 different metrics measured + Can weigh pets and babies with it Reasons to avoid - Fat, resting heart rate and BMR readings are way off - Trends only available for four metrics

Eufy's Smart Scale P2 Pro is a feature-rich full-body monitoring system that can measure 16 different metrics for multiple members of your household, including pets and babies. But this smart measuring device can do more than just measure weight and body fat – the P2 Pro can also measure resting heart rate, protein percentage and body age, among other things.

But wait, there is more! Via the EufyLife app, you can also log your food intake – just like in MyFitnessPal – and set goals, create weekly/monthly reports, check daily/weekly/monthly/yearly trends and more. Needless to say, the more you use the scale, the better, as frequent measurements will help the app and the scale build a more accurate picture of your body.

Sadly, not all measurements are accurate, especially fat calculations. During our testing, both visceral and subcutaneous fat levels were reported as high, despite the overall body fat level being in the normal range. Even more strangely, this overall fat level was also much higher than expected; our reviewer had a DEXA scan done and been given a fat score of 12% three months prior to testing the Eufy P2 Pro, yet the scale said he had 21% body fat – and that's without any visible changes in physique.

Resting heart rate and, therefore, basal metabolic rate (BMR) measurements also seem off. Nevertheless, we enjoyed using the Eufy P2 Pro, and considering the low price, it's easy to look past the scale's flaws and appreciate its many useful features. The P2 Pro might not be the best smart scale on the market, but it's worth the money – not to mention, it syncs with third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit and even Fitbit.

Read our full Eufy P2 Pro review

The best Garmin smart scales

6. Garmin Index S2 The best Garmin smart scales Specifications Size: 320 x 310 x 28 mm Connectivity: WiFi and Bluetooth Maximum user weight: 181.4 kg Reasons to buy + Tough, stylish build + High-resolution display + Syncs with Garmin Connect Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Garmin Index S2 is another Wi-Fi-enabled body composition smart scale, that delivers accurate, consistent results. Its screen is particularly high resolution, which allows you to see detailed graphs of your weight over time.

Data from the scale syncs with the Garmin Connect app, which you'll already be familiar with if you own one of the company's running watches or fitness trackers, allowing you to see all your health data in one convenient place. Garmin Connect also synchronizes with a bevy of third-party fitness and diet apps, including MyFitnessPal, Nike+, and Noom to name just a few, so you don't have to enter data from your weigh-ins manually.

We'd appreciate a little more context around each of the metrics shown in the app (for example, it would be helpful to know whether your muscle mass is normal for your age and gender, and how close it is to the boundaries) but this is nevertheless a great smart scale if your budget will stretch to it.

Read our full Garmin Index S2 review

Also tested

Not every smart scale we test makes the cut, here are some of the models we've tested elsewhere on TechRadar that didn't make the grade, along with links to our full reviews.

Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 has previously been featured in this guide as a budget pick thanks to its very low price tag, but was eked out recently by the Vitafit. This is still a strong alternative budget pick, although it is quite small.

Read our full Eufy Smart Scale C1 review

Renpho Smart Body Fat scale

Another budget pick that no longer makes the grade is this Renpho, which has a decent weight capacity, precise readings, and a decent app.

Read our full Renpho Smart Body Fat scale review

Salter Curve Bluetooth Smart Analyse Bathroom Scale

The Salter is more expensive than many great budget picks but is let down by its outdated smartphone app and the fact you have to sync your data manually.

Read our full Salter Curve Bluetooth Smart Analyse Bathroom Scale review

How to choose the best smart scales for you

The top smart scale for your needs is likely going to be the one that suits your lifestyle. Firstly, there are budget considerations to be made. However, most of the scales on this list can be picked up fairly cheaply, at least compared to other pieces of smart technology.

If you’re just looking for a simple body composition-measuring device that doesn’t cost the earth, you may want to check out the uncomplicated, relatively affordable Eufy Smart Scale C1 or Eufy P2 Pro, as both are very comprehensive and offer you great value for the price.

It’s also worth considering the tech you already own and factoring that into the decision you make. For example, if you’re already heavily invested in the Fitbit economy (i.e. you own one of our best Fitbits and you subscribe to Premium), you may want to pick up one of Fitbit’s Aria-branded scales, which can

upload your data automatically to your Fitbit app. On the other hand, if you already own one of our best Garmin watch picks, the Garmin Index S2 might be the only scale that makes sense for you, as it interfaces in a similar fashion with the Garmin Connect network.

Finally, you obviously want something that looks nice if you're going to be leaving it out to step on every day. Most of the above scales look sleek with their glass platforms, but some can be found in multiple colorways. All are pretty slender, so if you can't find one that fits your vibe, you can always tuck it in a cupboard out of the way when guests are over.

Why get a smart scale?

Measuring your weight can have a positive impact on your weight loss efforts. One study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found a daily weighing habit improved overall weight loss in overweight participants. Smart scales can take these measurements and automatically upload it to an app, so you can better keep track of your progress. Whether you're trying to build muscle, lose fat or simply stay a healthy weight, smart scales are a powerful tool.

However, for some people, weighing themselves too often can create a challenging relationship with their bodies, especially those who are just beginning a weight management journey. It could potentially lead to unhealthy habits and disordered behavior, so if you see the signs that you're weighing yourself compulsively or too often, don't be afraid to take a break from the scale.

Likewise, if you do have issues around your weight or numbers on a scale are particularly triggering for you, a smart scale may not be the best option to keep you healthy.

How we test smart scales

As you can see in the entries above, we test each smart scale comprehensively. We look at the design of the scale, and that’s not just about looks: we check out whether it’s difficult or easy to set up, how complicated it is to operate, and the design of the companion app if it has one.

We also examine its features, such as what metrics the scale gives you, how many of these are useful, and if the scale requires batteries to be replaced rather than recharged. Finally, we look at its performance, checking its accuracy against its competitors. Check out our how we test page for more.