Best stick-on nails: Faff-free false nails for a touch of glam | Expert Reviews (2025)

How to choose the best stick-on nails for you

There are a few things that you might want to consider before purchasing a set of stick-on nails, some of which are obvious, others less so. Here’s a quick guide on how to choose the perfect set for you.

Length

Pay attention to how long each set of stick-on nails is before you buy them. Super long stiletto nails might look beautiful for an evening out, but the minute you try to do anything remotely practical with your hands, they make the task a million times more difficult. Longer false nails are also much more likely to fall off when they get caught on something. For sure, they have a time and a place, but if you’re out for longevity and practicality take a look at some shorter options.

Saying that — there’s nothing to stop you from filing or clipping longer false nails down to the desired length if you want to. That will just take a little extra time and equipment.

Size

When a set of false nails has 24 nails in a pack, that’s not because the brand forgot we only have ten fingers; they come with that many nails because everyone’s nail beds are different widths, so they provide enough sizes to fit everybody. If the false nails come with fewer size options, that means you’ll have to spend more time filing them down to fit so it’s best to buy some that have a bigger range.

One major tip is to figure out the sizes you need for each nail and do any necessary filing before you start applying the nails. The sizes will often be numbered on the back, so pay attention to the size numbers and lay out the nails you’ll use before in order to save yourself faffing about in a pile of different sizes with gluey hands later.

Longevity

As much as this doesn’t affect your overall look, stick-on nails are only as good as the glue that holds them down. So it’s unfortunate that many of the mini-sized glues that come with stick-ons aren’t very strong or easy to apply.