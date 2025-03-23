Best straighteners for curling your hair in 2025, tried and tested (2025)

Best for: What if we told you that you could style your hair three times faster – would you believe it? Well, that’s exactly what GHD is claiming with its latest innovation. The Chronos was created with one sole mission: to streamline the styling process without compromising strand health.

The tech bit: The most advanced model in its portfolio, the Chronos has trademarked motion-responsible technology. This very innovative feature allows your tool to monitor and adapt to your hair type and the way that it is being used. For those who are prone to multiple passes or what is known as slap-slap styling, this is a game-changer.

The iron provides consistent heat but, using an intelligent algorithm, adapts power depending on speed, section size and hair type so that it only requires one stroke to create your go-to look, be it poker straight or bouncy curls. This feature also means that it is as effective on fine locks as it is on thick and the same goes for coarse and textured – all of which absorb heat differently.

Just to add: The brand says that the Chronos results in more defined styles, provides 85 per cent more shine (thanks to ultra-gloss floating plates) and has twice the frizz-fighting effects.