Best Strong Deodorant For Excessive Sweating Comparison (2025)

7 Best Strong Deodorant For Excessive Sweating In the UK
strong deodorant for excessive sweating comparison
Certain Dri Anti-Perspirant, Roll-On, Pack of 1, 1.2 oz
Triple Dry Original Anti-Perspirant Roll On 50ml | 72-Hour Protection Against Excessive Sweating| Fights Odour| Triple Active Formula | Fragrance-Free | Clinically Proven | Unisex
Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray, Strong Deodorant for Excessive Sweating & Hyperhidrosis Treatment, Lasts up to 5 Days - Unscented (50ml)
Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid Women's Antiperspirant & Deodorant Completely Clean Scent, 1.6 Fluid Ounce by Secret
Our Score
1
Best Choice
9.9Exceptional
2
9.7Exceptional
3
9.6Exceptional
4
9.3Excellent
5
9.2Excellent
6
9.1Excellent
7
8.9Very Good
To Amazon
Model
Certain Dri Anti-Perspirant, Roll-On, Pack of 1, 1.2 oz
Triple Dry Original Anti-Perspirant Roll On 50ml | 72-Hour Protection Against Excessive Sweating| Fights Odour| Triple Active Formula | Fragrance-Free | Clinically Proven | Unisex
Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray, Strong Deodorant for Excessive Sweating & Hyperhidrosis Treatment, Lasts up to 5 Days - Unscented (50ml)
Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid Women's Antiperspirant & Deodorant Completely Clean Scent, 1.6 Fluid Ounce by Secret
Driclor Antiperspirant Roll On Applicator 20ml
PERSPIREX Extra Strength Antiperspirant Roll On STRONG 20ml - Fresh Scent 3+ days Odour Protection
Sure Maximum Protection Sport Strength Anti-Perspirant Cream Stick 96-hour protection deodorant for 3x stronger* sweat protection 45 ml
Brand
Certain Dri
Triple Dry
Perspi-Guard
Secret
Driclor
PERSPIREX
Sure
Reviews
91,071 reviews
1,488 reviews
15,018 reviews
13,728 reviews
21,039 reviews
4,074 reviews
51 reviews
Features
Comfort
8.6
9.8
7.9
7.6
7.7
7.0
7.0
Worth the money
8.6
9.9
8.6
8.4
9.1
8.4
8.1
Sweat control
9.8
9.9
9.8
9.4
9.9
9.3
9.1
Odor elimination
9.9
9.9
9.9
9.6
8.6
9.3
9.1
Tech Specs
product dimensions
4.14 x 6.68 x 13.34 cm 99.79 g
3.51 x 3.51 x 10.59 cm 58.97 g
3.3 x 5 x 12.5 cm 80 g
5.33 x 2.79 x 12.7 cm 45.36 g
4.1 x 4.3 x 8.7 cm 50 g
4.4 x 4.2 x 7.5 cm 10 g
-
Our Top 3 Picks
Here are the top 3 recommended products with more information to help you find the right product for you
9.9
1
Certain Dri
Certain Dri Anti-Perspirant, Roll-On, Pack of 1, 1.2 oz
9.9 Odor elimination
9.8 sweat control
8.6 Comfort
Why we love it
Highly effective, prescription strength antiperspirant.
Stops excessive sweating for up to 72 hours.
Certified cruelty-free by PETA.
Main highlights
- One of the most effective antiperspirants can be bought without a prescription
- Helps stop excessive sweating for up to 72 hours
- Country of Origin: United States
- A certified cruelty free product from PETA
9.7
2
Triple Dry
Triple Dry Original Anti-Perspirant Roll On 50ml | 72-Hour Protection Against Excessive Sweating| Fights Odour| Triple Active Formula | Fragrance-Free | Clinically Proven | Unisex
9.9 worth the money
9.9 sweat control
9.9 Odor elimination
Why we love it
Effective 72-hour protection against excessive sweating.
Gentle on skin, no stinging or irritation.
Fragrance-free, suitable for both men and women.
Main highlights
- Trusted for over 30 years. Suitable for men and women
- Triple Dry Original Roll On is a clinically proven, high-performance anti-perspirant. It protects against excessive sweating for 72 hours and fights bacteria causing odour.
- The triple active formula, blends three highly efficacious active ingredients that have complementary actions to combat sweat.
- Includes Allantoin, helping care & soothe the skin. Fragrance-free.
- For best results apply nightly before going to sleep, this is when the skin is most receptive to the active ingredients building stronger protection. This continues to work after showering in the morning.
9.6
3
Perspi-Guard
Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray, Strong Deodorant for Excessive Sweating & Hyperhidrosis Treatment, Lasts up to 5 Days - Unscented (50ml)
9.9 Odor elimination
9.8 sweat control
8.6 worth the money
Why we love it
Provides clinical strength protection against sweat and odour.
Long-lasting application; effective for days even after washing.
Versatile use for various body areas and all skin types.
Main highlights
- MAXIMUM PROTECTION FORMULA: Originally designed for hyperhidrosis (a medical term for excessive sweating). The unscented antiperspirant to control sweat and odour can be used with scented items like roll-ons, body sprays, or regular antiperspirants.
- MADE IN THE UK: Perspi-Guard is a family-run, British business based in Norwich. All products are manufactured in the UK.
- LONG-LASTING APPLICATION: Use on clean, dry skin to avoid irritation. Apply at night before bed. Spray 2-3 times ensuring good coverage and allow to dry. Guards against odour and excessive sweating for days and is not affected by normal washing.
- FOR PROBLEM PERSPIRATION: This versatile extra-strong antiperspirant for men or antiperspirant for women was designed for underarms, but can also be used on hands, feet, and torso. It is ideal for all skin types, adults, teens, and children (6+).
- CRUELTY-FREE & VEGAN: Not tested on animals, contain no animal byproducts and are vegetarian and vegan friendly. Fragrance-free, this product will not cause staining, white marks or wet spots.
- CONCENTRATED FORMULA: One, 50ml bottle will last the average user up to 5 months. Our concentrated antiperspirant comes in a small, recyclable bottle. The locally sourced packaging is kind to the environment. Go clean and green!
- CLINICAL STRENGTH: The ultimate level of protection from sweat and odour. This antiperspirant deodorant spray is specially formulated to reduce wetness, stop odours, and eliminate discomfort and embarrassment.
Features
Our team of experts analyzes key attributes, capabilities, significance, and many more depending on the type of product to determine its effectiveness.
Consumer Reviews
We ensure an evaluation of the ratings using references all over the internet for each product. With the help of our AI technology and professional review teams, we give weight to the worth of individual user experiences.
Popularity
Popularity is an important criterion in choosing a product. Several factors contribute to the popularity of the products on our site, including prestige, relevance, reputation, news, and more.
