Best Tattoo Kits for Beginners! (2025)

As a beginner, whether you’re starting out on your apprenticeship or you’re a new tattoo artist fresh out of training, you need a tattoo kit that will help you develop your technique, enhance your skills, and give you the confidence to create great tattoos!

But if you’re new to tattooing, you might be unsure where to start in terms of choosing the best machines, power supplies, inks, cartridges, and other useful equipment like hygiene and aftercare products. That’s why tattoo kits for beginners are so great, they provide a bundle of everything you need to get started and for a more affordable price!

We’re going to look at the best tattoo kits for beginners to help you get a strong start on your tattooing journey!

What To Consider When Choosing A Tattoo Kit

Before diving into specific tattoo kits, it’s important to give consideration to the different components that are included in most beginner tattoo kits.

Machine Type: As a beginner, you’ll find that rotary tattoo machines are generally more user-friendly compared to traditional coil machines. Rotary machines are lighter, quieter, and require less frequent tuning, making them an ideal option for newcomers. They also offer more versatility as a lot of them can be used for both lining and shading.

So, what are the best tattoo kits for beginners?

Build Your Own Dragonhawk Tattoo Kit

The Build Your Own Dragonhawk Tattoo Kit is a great option for beginners who want to personalise their setup. With this kit, you can tailor the components to suit your practice goals, making it a flexible and customisable option for those starting out.

You can choose from a range of Dragonhawk machines which come in different stroke lengths making them perfect for a variety of techniques, including lining, shading, and colour packing.

The kit also gives the option between Kuro Sumi Imperial and World Famous Limitless tattoo inks which are high-quality and long-lasting! There’s also a variety of practice skins available to choose from, including a skull, flower and dragon design skin, which are perfect for building up your portfolio!

Overall, this is a great kit for those who want to explore different aspects of tattooing while having the flexibility to adjust their equipment as they progress.

Professional Tattoo Kit 1 - Apprentice - V2

The Apprentice - V2 Professional Tattoo Kit includes everything you need to get started, including the Dragonhawk Mast Pen Tattoo Machine which comes with a 3.5 mm stroke length. This versatile stroke length means you can practise a variety of techniques including lining, shading, and colour packing.

The kit also comes with Stellar cartridges which offer ultra-sharpness, stability, and reduced trauma to the skin! When used with the Kuro Sumi Imperial Tattoo Ink - Imperial Outlining, you’ll be on your way to mastering your line work.

Killer Ink Dragonhawk Pen Apprentice Kit 2 - UK Leads

The Dragonhawk Pen Apprentice Kit comes with essential tools, making it an ideal starting point for new artists.

It contains the Dragonhawk Mast Tour S pen-style tattoo machine which is perfect for beginners due to its sleek, ergonomic design and ease of use. It’s also great to use on-the-go, such as while you’re travelling on the convention scene!

The tattoo kit itself is also compact and easy to transport, making it great for beginners who want to practise wherever they are!

Killer Ink Dragonhawk Wireless Advanced B+G Kit

For beginners looking for more freedom in their tattoo setup, the Dragonhawk Wireless Advanced B+G Kit includes the Dragonhawk Mast Archer Wireless Pen, giving artists greater mobility and comfort.

It’s also perfect for those wanting to practise black and grey work with Imperial Outlining ink by Kuro Sumi Imperial!

Killer Ink Wireless Advanced Colour Work Kit

The Killer Ink Wireless Advanced Colour Work Kit is an excellent choice for beginners focusing on colour tattoos and shading. Its wireless setup offers easy mobility and flexibility, making it a favourite among beginner artists.

Colour-Focused : This kit includes accessories and tools specifically designed for advanced colour work and shading, making it ideal for beginners looking to improve in this area.

: This kit includes accessories and tools specifically designed for advanced colour work and shading, making it ideal for beginners looking to improve in this area. Complete Package : With high-quality inks , needles, and accessories, this kit has everything you need for a smooth tattooing experience.

: With high-quality , needles, and accessories, this kit has everything you need for a smooth tattooing experience. Advanced Techniques: Suitable for beginners wanting to learn advanced techniques like colour blending and shading.

Additional Tips for Choosing a Beginner Tattoo Kit

Research and Reviews - Always check reviews and ratings from other artists before making your purchase.

Always check reviews and ratings from other artists before making your purchase. Start Simple - It’s tempting to go for a complex, feature-packed kit, but starting simple is often the best route. Look for kits that offer the basics and give you the opportunity to upgrade as you gain more experience.

It’s tempting to go for a complex, feature-packed kit, but starting simple is often the best route. Look for kits that offer the basics and give you the opportunity to upgrade as you gain more experience. Gradual Upgrades - As you improve your technique and expand your services, consider gradually upgrading your tattoo kit with more advanced machines, inks, and additional accessories.

Choosing the best tattoo kit for beginners can set you up for success in the early stages of your tattooing journey. Whether you’re interested in customisable options like the Build Your Own Dragonhawk Tattoo Kit, all-in-one packages like the Apprentice V2 Kit, or more specialised options like the Wireless Advanced Colour Work Kit, there are plenty of choices available to suit your needs.

By understanding the essential components of a tattoo kit and researching reputable products, you can find the best tools to develop your skills and expand your knowledge. Start simple, focus on building your confidence and technique, and upgrade as you progress. With the right kit in hand, you'll be well on your way to mastering the art of tattooing.