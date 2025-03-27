Best thermal paste database and charts - Paste versus paste comparison, reviews and durability for CPU and GPU (2025)

18. November 2024 05:40
Igor Wallossek
Thermal paste database version 2.0
After extensive tests and detailed measurements, I have redefined and restructured the three search criteria and the evaluation of the thermal pastes. The aim of this adjustment is to better reflect the real performance, especially for very thin layer thicknesses below 30 µm, as this area is the most relevant in practice. In previous databases and manufacturer specifications, this critical range was often not sufficiently taken into account, although it is decisive in determining how efficiently a thermal compound actually works in real application scenarios. Depending on the selected range, an average value is therefore calculated from the actual, effective thermal conductivity and used for subsequent sorting. However, all pastes are always displayed immediately, but sorted differently and adapted to the range.
|Preselection by layer thickness
|Smooth and even Surface
|The selection focuses exclusively on performance with layer thicknesses below 30 µm and clearly shows which pastes still perform well when applied extremely thinly. There are many contradictions here between nominal thermal conductivity values and real measurements, as filler distribution, viscosity and surface adaptation of the paste play a decisive role. Most manufacturers do not provide any specific data for this area, although it is precisely here that the thermal efficiency of a cooling system is significantly influenced.
|Rough and uneven surface
|This group refers to rather rough, curved or uneven surfaces, which occur in particular with certain CPU and GPU variants. These include CPUs in the LGA1700 socket, which place particular demands on the thermal paste due to their characteristic curvature, as well as very large monolithic GPU chips, whose surface structure also requires an adapted assessment. This segment measures how well a paste is able to ensure consistently effective heat transfer despite such unevenness.
|Gap Filler
|This group ultimately forms an average performance value of the effective thermal conductivity across all possible layer thicknesses of a paste up to the upper limit of 400 µm. While most applications are in a significantly lower range, this group enables a holistic evaluation of the paste performance.
|Help with the search result
|Skills
|The traffic light rating from 1 to 5 is based on consistency, because the more viscous a paste is, the more difficult it is to apply correctly. Green stands for liquid to normal, yellow for slightly viscous and orange for viscous. This value has no influence on the sorting, but is only a statement in the table.
|Sticky
|Sticks the desired paste and remembers it on all displayed pages. This allows you to compare a paste from page 1 with one on page 5, for example.
|Selection field
|If two fields are selected, a 1:1 comparison of these two pastes is possible
|Name
|Click on the manufacturer or the name of the paste to open the detailed individual test, including material analysis (ingredients) and microscopy (particle sizes)
This database is constantly being expanded and new products added. It is therefore always worth visiting again. Please select one of the following three selection criteria to display the results or to compare the products:
Test setup, measurement methods and basics
Our database is based on real laboratory values that we have elaborately determined according to industry standards. However, many of these results contradict the manufacturers’ marketing claims and ruthlessly expose contradictions and lies, but they are all well-founded, reproducible and legally sound. These measurements not only reflect the general performance values of the pastes, but also enable an assessment of the suitability for a specific area of application (layer thicknesses, surfaces) as well as the suitability taking into account the individual capabilities of the respective user. In addition, the material analysis including digital microscopy is suitable for making your own assessment of the possible durability of a paste, even if I do not want to and cannot guarantee this. Unfortunately, measuring more than 3000 cycles per paste is not feasible. Statements about the matrix and the particles used, including their size, are also important. Please refer to my other articles and all individual tests on pastes that have shown certain abnormalities.
|Test setup and methods
|Material analysis & microscopy
|Basic knowledge
|Here you can find out why effective thermal conductivity and bulk thermal conductivity can be completely different in practice, what role the contact resistance between the surfaces and the paste plays and how thermal compound can be measured precisely. There is also a detailed description of the equipment, the methodology and the error tolerances.
|You will learn how laser-induced plasma spectroscopy works and the advantages and limitations of the measurements. There is also high-resolution digital microscopy and analysis of particle sizes. This information is also used to estimate the long-term stability of a paste.
|Anyone who has always wanted to know what is in a paste and what is not and how these pastes are produced will find what they are looking for here. The basic article is intended to give you a better understanding of what is often sold for far too much money and sometimes with adventurous promises.
You are welcome to leave suggestions and comments in the forum, via PN or e-mail. If you would also like to contribute to the project and send me samples of thermal compound that have not yet been entered in the database, please contact me by e-mail. The e-mail address can be found in the imprint. Of course, this also applies to the manufacturers whose products we would like to test, regardless of which continent the product comes from. The scope of the database is de facto unlimited and as the methods and equipment are always the same, it can be expanded over the years and still remain comparable. That is the advantage over measurements on CPUs or GPUs and changing environmental conditions. And that is why I will continue to test and add new pastes and publish individual tests for interesting products. My very special thanks also go to my colleagues at Berlin-based Nanotest GmbH and Keyence for their expert advice and support to ensure that such a major investment pays off in the end.
Here are all the individual tests, basic and practical articles for you to read again:
Thermal Grease: Single Reviews and Basic Tutorials
Best thermal putty, database and charts – putty versus putty, tests and suitability for memory modules and voltage regulators
Tim Kutzner
Moderator
957 Kommentare 790 Likes
#1Oct 17, 2024
All Data is Beautiful ˚. ✦.˳·˖✶
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#2Oct 17, 2024
#2Oct 17, 2024
There will be more and more... Workload incoming :D
A
Apex Storage
Neuling
1 Kommentare 0 Likes
#3Oct 17, 2024
Awesome data! When viewing the information it says not suitable for long term or good for medium term. Do you have estimates on what this time frame is?
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#4Oct 18, 2024
#4Oct 18, 2024
I have several indicators for this. One is the so-called tear-off pattern, where I apply pressure to spread the paste on a very smooth surface. Poor pastes ‘fall apart’, i.e. the particles can be easily removed from the matrix mechanically. The second indicator is the measurement itself, which takes place in 17 individual cycles. When the measuring head is raised at the end, you can also see the surface structure of what is still adhering to the test body or what is left.
However, the most important indicator are the particles. In addition to the smallest particles in the nano and submicron range, it is the larger particles in the µm range that provide very good clues here. Are there a few large particles between 10 and 20 µm? Then the paste will not hold, because who combines cheap fillers with a very expensive matrix (siloxanes) that is needed to hold it all together? If you have the usual size of 1 to 5 µm, then you have to ask yourself how good the quality is. A few particles up to approx. 15 µm indicate a medium grinding quality, if everything remains below 10 µm, the whole thing is a little more expensive to produce and will also adhere well. Bleeding usually occurs when the particles generally vary between 1 and 15 (or 20) µm. There is no matrix that can hold such a cheap mixture together permanently.
I can't do the 3000 cycles of heating and cooling needed for the ageing simulation for every paste. But I run conspicuous pastes (see the indicators above) through ten cycles, which I even make a little more extreme (from 20 to 110 or 120 degrees) and then compare the peaks of the measurement curves to see if a trend emerges. A constantly decreasing min-BLT after cooling indicates the first signs of dissolution, outgassing during heating (max BLT) indicates inferior siloxanes.
Maybe I'll write an article about it one day :)
g
gaav
Neuling
7 Kommentare 5 Likes
#5Nov 10, 2024
And what does "only average durability" on for example savio glacier tg-04 ? Does this mean it will be "dry" as fast as TFX ?
savio glacier tg-04 seem like, a good cheap paste too me or am i reading the charts wrong ?
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#6Nov 10, 2024
#6Nov 10, 2024
It is a mediocre durability. Nothing for a GPU. But cheap? Where you bought it?
The issue: it doubles the BLT from 30 to 45 degrees Celsius and back, good chance for a pump out
g
gaav
Neuling
7 Kommentare 5 Likes
#7Nov 10, 2024
Savio glacier tg-04 is a Polish company very easy to buy in Poland Costs 25-27pln~6euro on allegro.pl cheaper then mx-6 and 2x cheaper then kold-1. I think I even saw it in Kaufland here
Well too bad i already ordered it maybe include that in your test and say its not suitable for GPU if its this bad. From the chart it looks like the best paste out of all. Top2 in thermals
Edit: but even if it doubles its blt its still around thermalright TFX BLT even when doubled so is TFX also bad for gpu ?
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#8Nov 10, 2024
#8Nov 10, 2024
Both pastes were very high filled but they use cheap siloxane. It is easy to build such pastes for benchmarks. Please read my article about the KOLD-01. 🙂
g
gaav
Neuling
7 Kommentare 5 Likes
#9Nov 10, 2024
Very nice read you put, a lot of time into this.
KOLD-01 has too big particles and is a cheap knockoff. But what about That savio TG-04 paste? What I noticed it has Carbon particles that separates it from all the other pastes also its particle size is 12µm (tc5888 is 10µm). From what i remember from tech uni carbon particles increase the viscosity. Just wondering maybe its actually, a hidden "diamond" ;-)
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#10Nov 11, 2024
The carbon is from the siloxane 😉
This Savio is also a China OEM import. Savio is only a brand of a Polish PC parts supplier. But they not doing pastes. I think, it is something like a Maxtor OEM product. It looks like a higher filled STG-10. The price in Germany is insane :D
F
Furmano
Neuling
1 Kommentare 0 Likes
#11Nov 14, 2024
Hello,
Is there any sense to change my old Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut to Thermalright TFX on Ryzen 9 9900X ?
Tesetilaro
1
578 Kommentare 253 Likes
#12Nov 14, 2024
not as long as your temps are in general fine - if i where you, i would check my CPU temp on a gaming session that lasted at least one hour and make a note - repeat every month - if temps start to rise, the point has come to replace your old paste...
i make a system check like every half year including the above - but my cooling is kinda overkill and my rig has not to work too hard ;)
g
gaav
Neuling
7 Kommentare 5 Likes
#13Nov 19, 2024
Anyway If anyone is interested the "Savio glacier tg-04" on 9700x unlocked to 170w and oced to the max is ~1.5C better then arctic mx-6 and around 2C better then super cheap Pactum pt-4.
Tested on LFIII 420 argb.
s
strumf666
Neuling
5 Kommentare 0 Likes
#14Dec 04, 2024
Where can DOWSIL TC-5550 be purchased?
Igor Wallossek
1
11,843 Kommentare 23,220 Likes
#15Dec 05, 2024
In Russia or Ukraine. Wait for the PastX 50, it is a improved TC-5888 directly from Dow (original) ;)
s
strumf666
Neuling
5 Kommentare 0 Likes
#16Dec 05, 2024
Well, I just ran out, so I need to order something. What do you recommend to get now?
Itihasa
Mitglied
27 Kommentare 12 Likes
#17Jan 22, 2025
SAVIO GLACIER TG 04
Itihasa
Mitglied
27 Kommentare 12 Likes
#18Jan 26, 2025
MAXTOR CTG10
