Best Vitamins And Supplements For Hair Growth: An Expert Guide (2025)

Vitamins and supplements that promise hair growth almost sound too good to be true. Can taking a pill once or twice a day really make your hair longer, stronger and healthier?
Hair loss or thinning hair can be caused by a variety of culprits—including nutrition deficiencies. So while vitamins and supplements are not a miracle cure by any means, the right ones just might make a difference in the way your hair looks and feels.
Here’s a look at the best vitamins for hair growth, and a few supplements experts recommend.
What Are the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth?
Hair growth and healthiness are influenced by a number of factors, including nutrition, genetics, medical conditions, hormones and even stress. Research finds that a deficiency in vitamins and minerals important for normal cell growth and function may contribute to hair loss[1]Almohanna H. et al. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatol Ther. 2019;9(1):51-70. .
“Vitamins are essential for healthy hair growth and may help in preventing hair shedding and thinning,” says Michele Green, M.D., a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “The best vitamins for hair growth include B vitamins, vitamin D, vitamin E, zinc, biotin and iron.
Vitamin B
Complex B vitamins play a role in hair growth, and are “essential for metabolism and nervous system function,” says Dr. Green. “It is no wonder that B vitamins like vitamin B7 (biotin) and B12 are important to strengthen and condition the hair.”
Research shows you can easily reach the daily allowances of B vitamins by eating a balanced diet. B vitamins can be found in a variety of foods, including 100% whole grains, meat, fish, whole eggs, nuts and avocados.
Biotin
Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a complex B vitamin that is often touted for having hair growth benefits. And some of that hype may actually be worth it. Biotin has functions in “creating red blood cells, which carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles,” says Dr. Green. It also “plays a role in keratin production, which is a main component of hair.”
Most people receive enough biotin from the foods they eat, notes the National Institutes of Health. The best way to get more is to eat biotin-rich foods. Dr. Green recommends milk, eggs, bananas, salmon, sweet potatoes and almonds. If you do feel you need an extra boost, talk to your doctor—supplement labels reveal that many biotin supplements for hair, skin and nails far exceed the recommended daily amount.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C isn’t only good for maintaining immunity, it may also make hair stronger. Dr. Green notes that as a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C is essential for healthy hair growth. “Vitamin C helps increase blood circulation throughout your body, including your scalp,” she says. “When there is increased blood circulation to your scalp, there is greater stimulation of your hair follicles, which may help promote hair growth.”
Iron
Iron plays a surprisingly important role in hair growth, too, and research in the Journal of Korean Medical Science suggests a link between iron deficiencies and hair loss among women[2]Park SY, Na SY, Kim JH, Cho S, Lee JH. Iron plays a certain role in patterned hair loss. J Korean Med Sci. 2013;28(6):934-938. . This micronutrient boosts circulation and helps move oxygen to your cells more efficiently, explains Dr. Green, which may aid in hair growth. “If you do not get enough iron, your body cannot produce sufficient hemoglobin, which will falter oxygen delivery to your scalp and contribute to hair loss,” she says.
She recommends eating foods high in iron, such as clams, red meat, spinach and lentils. An iron supplement may also be worth adding to your routine if you are at risk of iron deficiency, but check with your doctor first.
Keratin
Keratin is a protein that makes up our hair, skin and nails, notes Dr. Green. It’s naturally produced by the body, and there are many keratin supplements out there that claim to help with hair growth. However, Dr. Green suggests “supplementing” with keratin in a more natural way—by eating protein-rich foods like eggs, beans, fish and meats—rather than taking a pill. “There are no reliable studies that show keratin helps with hair growth,” she says. “Additionally, over-supplementing keratin can be harmful due to excess protein buildup in the body.”
Keratin is a protein that makes up our hair, skin and nails, notes Dr. Green. It's naturally produced by the body, and there are many keratin supplements out there that claim to help with hair growth. However, Dr. Green suggests "supplementing" with keratin in a more natural way—by eating protein-rich foods like eggs, beans, fish and meats—rather than taking a pill. "There are no reliable studies that show keratin helps with hair growth," she says. "Additionally, over-supplementing keratin can be harmful due to excess protein buildup in the body."
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
We receive compensation from our partners for Featured Partner Offer placements. While this may influence where their products or services appear on our site, it in no way affects our ratings, which are based on thorough research, solid methodologies and expert advice. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable review of their products or services.
Hims Hair Loss Treatment
On Hims's Website
Vitamin D
A deficiency in vitamin D may result in hair loss, according to Dr. Green. “Vitamin D is metabolized in the skin by keratinocytes, skin cells that produce keratin,” she says. “When the body does not have enough vitamin D, the keratinocytes in hair follicles have trouble facilitating hair growth, resulting in shedding and hair loss.”
Zinc
Zinc is a trace mineral and only needed by the body in small amounts. It’s small but mighty, and plays a role in everything from the growth of cells to creating DNA. “Low levels of zinc have been associated with hair loss and poor wound healing,” says Dr. Green. She recommends eating zinc-rich foods, like meat, beans, nuts and seeds.
If you struggle with hair loss or hair thinning, it also might be worth talking to your doctor about whether a zinc supplement could be right for you. One small study found that zinc supplementation should be given to alopecia patients who have a low serum zinc level[3]Park H. et al. The Therapeutic Effect and the Changed Serum Zinc Level after Zinc Supplementation in Alopecia Areata Patients Who Had a Low Serum Zinc Level. Ann Dermatol. 2009;21(2):142-146. .
Vitamin A
Vitamin A might help with hair growth, but there’s a catch: taking too much of it might actually result in hair loss. Vitamin A refers to a group of compounds that include retinol, retinal, retinoic acid and provitamin A carotenoids, explains Dr. Green. “There has been a study involving mice that showed dietary vitamin A activated hair follicle stem cells,” she says. “However, this is complex…on the contrary, there has been evidence that high levels of vitamin A through over-supplementation is linked to hair loss.”
She notes that while vitamin A deficiency can contribute to hair loss, it’s not common in the U.S, adding that unless you have proof of a vitamin A deficiency, there’s no reason to supplement.
Eating foods rich in vitamin A may be better, she says, including leafy greens like kale, spinach and broccoli, orange vegetables like carrots, pumpkin and sweet potatoes, and yellow vegetables like squash.
Other Natural Ways to Stimulate Hair Growth
The above vitamins and minerals aren’t the only way to improve your hair health; Dr. Green notes that some oils, like rosemary and coconut oil, may also help with hair growth. A study found that consistent use of rosemary oil over several months led to an increase in hair count[4]Panahi Y. et al. Rosemary Oil vs Minoxidil 2% for the Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia: A Randomized Comparative Trial. Skinmed. 2015;13(1)15-21. .
Meanwhile, another study that compared coconut oil to mineral oil and sunflower oil found that coconut oil was the only one that reduced the protein loss for both undamaged and damaged hair when it was used as a pre-wash and post-wash treatment[5]Rele A, Mohile R. et al. Effect of Mineral Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Coconut Oil on Prevention of Hair Damage. J Cosmet Sci. 2003;54(2):175-92. .
Do Hair Growth Vitamins Work?
Certain vitamins and supplements may promote hair growth and healthiness in individuals who have nutritional deficiencies. This is because research suggests deficiencies in vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron and vitamin D are linked to hair loss. More research is needed to determine the efficacy for hair growth supplements in individuals without nutritional deficiencies.
Top Supplements for Hair Growth, According To Experts
In addition to a diet that’s rich in all the vitamins and minerals that can impact hair growth, there are an array of over-the-counter supplements specifically geared toward those struggling with hair thinning or hair loss. As with any supplement, though, be sure to speak with your doctor.
Here are a few hair growth supplements recommended by experts.
Nutrafol
Nutrafol is a line of supplements designed to encourage hair growth, make hair thicker and stronger and reduce shedding. The brand sells a few different types of supplements: one for women, one for postpartum, one for menopausal women and one for men.
FEATURED PARTNER OFFER
We receive compensation from our partners for Featured Partner Offer placements. While this may influence where their products or services appear on our site, it in no way affects our ratings, which are based on thorough research, solid methodologies and expert advice. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable review of their products or services.
Nutrafol Strengthening Hair Growth Duo
On Nutrafol's Website
Dr. Green—who is a part of Nutrafol’s physician network and offers the supplement through her practice—recommends Nutrafol if you’re looking for an effective supplement that will help with hair growth. “I like Nutrafol supplements because the company and products cater to different genders as well as ages,” she says. “It contains all natural ingredients that target the causes of hair thinning like stress, DHT, free radicals and nutrition.”
Nutrafol has products for men that include saw palmetto, which she says “prevents the conversion of testosterone to DHT [the hormone linked to male pattern baldness].” Meanwhile, Nutrafol for Women contains ashwagandha, which she says “addresses the negative effects of chronic stress by controlling cortisol, a stress hormone.” There are also products for women over 45 years of age, which are made with organic maca root to “promote healthy female hormone balance and contribute to better sleep, positive mood and reduced hot flashes.”
Nutrafol also contains vitamins A, D, and C, biotin and zinc.
Viviscal
Viviscal is another line of supplements for hair growth. The brand offers supplements for both women and men, and has a line of haircare products including shampoos and conditioners.
Dr. Green recommends Viviscal as a good option for hair growth, saying “it is 100% drug-free and contains ingredients like vitamin C, biotin and other essential amino acids.”
Hum Nutrition Hair Sweet Hair
Hum Nutrition’s Hair Sweet Hair is a line of vegan gummies designed to make hair stronger and healthier, which encourages growth. Dr. Green recommends these gummies since they contain biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 and zinc, as well as other ingredients that have been shown to promote the health of hair follicles and prevent hair loss.
“These are formulated with all-natural and clinically-proven ingredients that can make a difference in your hair with consistent usage,” she says.
Are Hair Growth Supplements Safe?
Many individuals are able to consume vital nutrients through a healthy diet. However, multivitamin and mineral supplements are generally safe in healthy individuals, given that the supplement provides nutrients in amounts that adhere to the recommended daily allowance (RDA). Taking certain vitamins in high doses, like vitamin C and some B vitamins, may lead to symptoms of toxicity, such as kidney stones or rosacea.
In addition, hair growth vitamins are dietary supplements regulated as foods by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), meaning manufacturers are not required to provide proof of safety, quality or efficacy prior to sale. Because of this, choosing a hair growth supplement that has been third-party tested can ensure that the product contains the ingredients listed on the label.
How to Choose the Best Hair Growth Supplements for You
The best hair growth supplement for you will depend on factors such as your diet, personal health history and whether you’re taking any other medications or supplements. Many hair growth supplements contain vitamins and minerals such as biotin and zinc, but different formulas may contain specific blends. Consult with your doctor before starting a hair growth supplement as some vitamins, like A and C, can be harmful in high doses.
When To See a Doctor About Hair Loss
It’s normal to shed anywhere from 50 to 100 hairs a day, even if that seems like a lot, Dr. Green points out. For many, hair loss is also part of getting older.
However, there are cases in which a trip to the doctor is warranted. Dr. Green recommends seeing a board-certified dermatologist to go over your options.
“Getting treatment for hair loss in its early stages can help minimize overall hair loss and increase treatment’s efficacy,” says Dr. Green. “During a hair loss consultation, a doctor can extensively note your family and medical history and perform a physical evaluation of the hair and scalp. Bloodwork may be taken and sent to the lab to determine if any abnormalities are contributing to the hair loss. Additionally, a hair sample or a scalp biopsy may be taken to further examine the underlying causes of the hair loss.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Do supplements and vitamins work to thicken hair?
Research suggests that some nutrients may play a role in hair thickness, including omega-3s and antioxidants.
Is it possible to speed up hair growth?
You may be able to promote hair growth by eating a diet rich in nutrients such as zinc and iron. Other ways to improve hair healthiness include only applying shampoo to the scalp, using conditioner after every shampoo and letting your hair air dry after getting it wet, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Which vitamin deficiency causes hair loss?
Deficiencies of the vitamins and minerals biotin, iron and zinc are associated with hair loss. Additionally, decreased protein intake is also linked to hair loss.
Does biotin work for hair growth?
Taking a biotin supplement may promote hair growth in individuals who have a biotin deficiency. However, more research is needed to determine the efficacy of biotin supplementation for hair growth in healthy individuals.
How do you use rosemary oil for hair growth?
Research indicates that rosemary oil may be as effective in reducing hair loss and promoting hair growth as 2% minoxidil (such as Rogaine). You can apply rosemary oil for hair growth by massaging it directly onto your scalp or by adding it to your shampoo.