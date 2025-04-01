Best Vitamins And Supplements For Hair Growth: An Expert Guide (2025)

Hair growth and healthiness are influenced by a number of factors, including nutrition, genetics, medical conditions, hormones and even stress. Research finds that a deficiency in vitamins and minerals important for normal cell growth and function may contribute to hair loss[1]Almohanna H. et al. The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review. Dermatol Ther. 2019;9(1):51-70. .

“Vitamins are essential for healthy hair growth and may help in preventing hair shedding and thinning,” says Michele Green, M.D., a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “The best vitamins for hair growth include B vitamins, vitamin D, vitamin E, zinc, biotin and iron.

Vitamin B

Complex B vitamins play a role in hair growth, and are “essential for metabolism and nervous system function,” says Dr. Green. “It is no wonder that B vitamins like vitamin B7 (biotin) and B12 are important to strengthen and condition the hair.”

Research shows you can easily reach the daily allowances of B vitamins by eating a balanced diet. B vitamins can be found in a variety of foods, including 100% whole grains, meat, fish, whole eggs, nuts and avocados.

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a complex B vitamin that is often touted for having hair growth benefits. And some of that hype may actually be worth it. Biotin has functions in “creating red blood cells, which carry oxygen and nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles,” says Dr. Green. It also “plays a role in keratin production, which is a main component of hair.”

Most people receive enough biotin from the foods they eat, notes the National Institutes of Health. The best way to get more is to eat biotin-rich foods. Dr. Green recommends milk, eggs, bananas, salmon, sweet potatoes and almonds. If you do feel you need an extra boost, talk to your doctor—supplement labels reveal that many biotin supplements for hair, skin and nails far exceed the recommended daily amount.

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Vitamin C

Vitamin C isn’t only good for maintaining immunity, it may also make hair stronger. Dr. Green notes that as a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C is essential for healthy hair growth. “Vitamin C helps increase blood circulation throughout your body, including your scalp,” she says. “When there is increased blood circulation to your scalp, there is greater stimulation of your hair follicles, which may help promote hair growth.”

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Iron

Iron plays a surprisingly important role in hair growth, too, and research in the Journal of Korean Medical Science suggests a link between iron deficiencies and hair loss among women[2]Park SY, Na SY, Kim JH, Cho S, Lee JH. Iron plays a certain role in patterned hair loss. J Korean Med Sci. 2013;28(6):934-938. . This micronutrient boosts circulation and helps move oxygen to your cells more efficiently, explains Dr. Green, which may aid in hair growth. “If you do not get enough iron, your body cannot produce sufficient hemoglobin, which will falter oxygen delivery to your scalp and contribute to hair loss,” she says.

She recommends eating foods high in iron, such as clams, red meat, spinach and lentils. An iron supplement may also be worth adding to your routine if you are at risk of iron deficiency, but check with your doctor first.

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Keratin

Keratin is a protein that makes up our hair, skin and nails, notes Dr. Green. It’s naturally produced by the body, and there are many keratin supplements out there that claim to help with hair growth. However, Dr. Green suggests “supplementing” with keratin in a more natural way—by eating protein-rich foods like eggs, beans, fish and meats—rather than taking a pill. “There are no reliable studies that show keratin helps with hair growth,” she says. “Additionally, over-supplementing keratin can be harmful due to excess protein buildup in the body.”

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

FEATURED PARTNER OFFER See Also The 8 Best Collagen Gummies 2025, for Healthy Hair, Skin & NailsDangerous Chemicals Were Detected in 100% of the Braiding Hair We Tested - Consumer ReportsFixes for Common Hair Problems as You Age - Consumer ReportsHow to Handle Hair Loss - Consumer Reports We receive compensation from our partners for Featured Partner Offer placements. While this may influence where their products or services appear on our site, it in no way affects our ratings, which are based on thorough research, solid methodologies and expert advice. Our partners cannot pay us to guarantee favorable review of their products or services. Hims Hair Loss Treatment Doctor-trusted ingredients to stop hair loss and regrow hair

Treatment options for every head of hair and budget

Available in spray, chew, or serum options to fit your routine

100% online process with unlimited access to care

Free discreet shipping Get Started On Hims's Website

Vitamin D

A deficiency in vitamin D may result in hair loss, according to Dr. Green. “Vitamin D is metabolized in the skin by keratinocytes, skin cells that produce keratin,” she says. “When the body does not have enough vitamin D, the keratinocytes in hair follicles have trouble facilitating hair growth, resulting in shedding and hair loss.”

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Zinc

Zinc is a trace mineral and only needed by the body in small amounts. It’s small but mighty, and plays a role in everything from the growth of cells to creating DNA. “Low levels of zinc have been associated with hair loss and poor wound healing,” says Dr. Green. She recommends eating zinc-rich foods, like meat, beans, nuts and seeds.

If you struggle with hair loss or hair thinning, it also might be worth talking to your doctor about whether a zinc supplement could be right for you. One small study found that zinc supplementation should be given to alopecia patients who have a low serum zinc level[3]Park H. et al. The Therapeutic Effect and the Changed Serum Zinc Level after Zinc Supplementation in Alopecia Areata Patients Who Had a Low Serum Zinc Level. Ann Dermatol. 2009;21(2):142-146. .

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Vitamin A

Vitamin A might help with hair growth, but there’s a catch: taking too much of it might actually result in hair loss. Vitamin A refers to a group of compounds that include retinol, retinal, retinoic acid and provitamin A carotenoids, explains Dr. Green. “There has been a study involving mice that showed dietary vitamin A activated hair follicle stem cells,” she says. “However, this is complex…on the contrary, there has been evidence that high levels of vitamin A through over-supplementation is linked to hair loss.”

She notes that while vitamin A deficiency can contribute to hair loss, it’s not common in the U.S, adding that unless you have proof of a vitamin A deficiency, there’s no reason to supplement.

Eating foods rich in vitamin A may be better, she says, including leafy greens like kale, spinach and broccoli, orange vegetables like carrots, pumpkin and sweet potatoes, and yellow vegetables like squash.

Buy Now: Available on Amazon

Other Natural Ways to Stimulate Hair Growth

The above vitamins and minerals aren’t the only way to improve your hair health; Dr. Green notes that some oils, like rosemary and coconut oil, may also help with hair growth. A study found that consistent use of rosemary oil over several months led to an increase in hair count[4]Panahi Y. et al. Rosemary Oil vs Minoxidil 2% for the Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia: A Randomized Comparative Trial. Skinmed. 2015;13(1)15-21. .

Meanwhile, another study that compared coconut oil to mineral oil and sunflower oil found that coconut oil was the only one that reduced the protein loss for both undamaged and damaged hair when it was used as a pre-wash and post-wash treatment[5]Rele A, Mohile R. et al. Effect of Mineral Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Coconut Oil on Prevention of Hair Damage. J Cosmet Sci. 2003;54(2):175-92. .