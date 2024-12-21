“Between the Shadow and the Soul,” by Lauren Groff (2024)

They had lived together for twenty-five years in the old stone house on a bend in the river. They were young when they first saw the place, wildly in love, and so poor they could afford only one of two dwellings in the valley: a battered trailer huddled against the cold wind, and the antique house in foreclosure, a breath from letting the weeds muscle it back into the earth. Willie had wanted the trailer; when you flicked on the lights there, no shower of sparks fell from knob-and-tube wiring. But Eliza had vision. We’ll be happy in this house, she said, watching the green river slide through the willows. So they spent the first spring, summer, and fall living in a tent in the largest bedroom, cooking with a propane camper stove, and bathing in the river, and they taught themselves how to shingle the roof, to wire and plumb, to plaster and paint and scrape and refinish. Nearly every penny they made went straight into the house; nearly every spare hour was spent on house projects or finding antiques at yard sales and in thrift stores and bringing them back to life.

Time passed. Willie became a high-school history teacher, his students’ perennial favorite. And one day Eliza realized that she’d been at the village post office for twenty-five years, she was fifty years old, and eligible for early retirement. Willie had had too much wine the night she announced she wanted to retire, and he said, recklessly, hopefully, Maybe now we have a kid? This sent an electric zap through her because the question of a kid had not been posed since they had agreed decades ago that they didn’t want one. Besides, she was fifty, and did Willie, at forty-three, not understand how women’s bodies worked? He saw her face and hastened to say, Oh, obviously adopt, but she was speechless, and his question lingered and began to curdle between them until Willie laughed it off, and said that of course they, just by themselves, were more than enough.

Now he was in the great gnarled apple tree, stringing up fairy lights which were already plugged in and shining on his face and arms. It was the very end of summer, and across the river the maples were touched at the edges with gold.

Eliza pulled four cherry pies from the oven and set them to cool. She could hear friends coming up the gravel drive and went into the parlor and watched them through the wavy glass, their hands full of flowers, wine, presents. She had not wanted a party, but Willie had insisted. You only retire once, he said, and the house is finally finished—let’s show it off. Plus, the new school year would begin on Tuesday, and he wanted a little something festive to mark the end of the summer.

Willie sprang down lightly out of the tree. Thanks to his running and cycling, he was still as lithe as the teen-ager she’d first loved, even as she had undergone a bit of a midlife spread. Eliza toed the dog away from the screen door and came out with the cheese board in time to overhear her husband saying ruefully, running his hand over his freshly shaved head, Yeah, Eliza told me, oh so delicately, Your golden hair made a promise your scalp could not keep.

The friends laughed—that line always got a big laugh, though it was he, not Eliza, who had said it—then they saw her and cheered. She smiled, kissed them, accepted their praise for the house. It’s like cottagecore porn, her new yoga-instructor friend Nikki said. Jesus Christ, it’s straight out of a fairy tale. They placed their tributes in her arms. She accepted the homemade rhubarb butter, the hand-quilted pot holders, the voucher for a master gardening class, although all she really wanted was to crawl into the clean white expanse of her bed.

Music started and beat on into the twilight; the shadows stretched from the roots of the trees. She brought out the giant poached salmon and mayonnaise, the tender green salad from their garden, the barley salad, the focaccia she’d made that morning. People arrived and kept arriving. A rowdy game of badminton began, and the shuttlecocks got lost among the bats fleeting through the dark sky above. The pies were ravaged. Dancing began, oh, God, none of their friends had rhythm, it was astonishing, only Willie danced well, her sprite, her beam of sunshine. He moved her around, and if she danced well also it was simply because she danced with him. When she had to catch her breath, he grabbed any woman close at hand; they were all happy to be spun by him. Under the tables, the dog laid his broad blond head on people’s knees and gazed adoringly upward, the slut. Friends kept shouting in Eliza’s ear, asking what she was going to do with her days now, and she kept shouting back, Nothing, glorious nothing!

Yes, she coveted it—letting the tea go cold on the kitchen table, the stacks of books, the lazy expanse of days. She had worked every single day since she was small: the flower farm her parents owned had run on the muscle of their three children; away at college, in California, she’d worked in a cafeteria dish room; when she dropped out only a month before graduation it was to take care of her mother who’d had a debilitating stroke; after her mother died, she worked at the post office; she’d worked on the house weekends and evenings, and she had never in her life had a day of rest.

And as she watched her husband, flushed, so beautiful, so shiny-bald, she understood with a stroke of clarity that she had worked so hard in her adult life in part because that was the way she burned off her shame. When she fell in love with Willie, he was sixteen and she was twenty-three, despondent to be back in rural New York changing her mother’s diapers, working part time as a receptionist at the real-estate agent’s on the corner of Main and Chestnut. She had been so pretty then that they had placed her desk in the window, as if to lure people in. Willie hadn’t even got his driver’s license yet; he was riding his bike to school when he saw her. He dropped the bike and stood staring at her until she shook her head severely at him, mouthing, Go away. Of course she knew who he was. The village was tiny, and there was only one family with a giant Victorian up on the hill and four blond boys in stiff polo shirts; she had gone to high school with his eldest brother, who was now a stockbroker down in the city, like their father. For the next two months, she found little nosegays, chocolates, notes on her desk until she capitulated and drove him an hour away to a diner for a date. Oh, she hated herself for starting things up with him, he was only a child, but, in her defense, who wouldn’t fall in love with Willie? So bright, so funny, so kind, so handsome. Two years later, he refused to apply to any of the élite schools he could have been accepted to, and went to the state school half an hour away, so that he could move into her mother’s house to help her. It caused a great scandal in the village. Some people still had not forgiven her; they would come into the post office, and, if she was the only one working, they’d leave without sending their mail.

Someone put on a slow song, and Willie took her hand. His shirt was soaked, and his skin was hot. He kissed her neck. Happy retirement, love, he said. She closed her eyes, pressed her body against his, and her clothes were soon wet with his sweat. Then the music shifted back to Motown, and he shimmied away from her.

Later, when the moon had risen and some of the friends were so drunk that they were resting their heads on the table or lying heaped together in the hammock, she couldn’t find Willie. She wandered to the vegetable garden, then down the path brushed by thick dark ferns, to the riverbank. The river always seemed to be speaking in many different voices in a pitch just under her hearing. She stood listening, near the small boathouse she and Willie had built together, until she heard, over the sound of the river, the rhythm, the small grunts, the gasping breaths.

Of course, she thought with a strange calm. She’d known he was too good for her for almost thirty years. And now she was lumpy, spent. It made sense that he would look elsewhere. She stood under the tent of willow branches and listened to the fucking, and her body warmed to it, she became overwhelmed with heat, until the rhythm accelerated and all at once the noises stopped. The sound of hushed laughter. The boathouse door opened. In the shadow of the tree, Eliza pressed her cheek to the bark. She saw svelte, flexible Nikki hurry up the path, flinging her cashmere shawl around her shoulders. After a minute or so, in the door, there loomed a dark shape, a man, but, wait, wait, no, he was too tall, too broad, and as he came by her, passing only a foot away, she saw in the moonlight that it was their friend Richard, who owned the hardware store in the village. Happily married, father of three small children. A complicated situation. But not Willie.

She let a few minutes dissolve in the dark, then went slowly up the path and into the house. She immediately heard her husband in the dining room, telling a story about the stone house’s ghost, which had not been happy when the dog had come to them as a puppy. Willie saw her across the room, and she raised her eyes toward their bedroom and went upstairs. He had hired some of their friends’ older children to drive any drunk guests home, and car headlights pulsed on the walls in the beautiful pale solitude of their room. She stripped her clothes off and went into the shower. A minute later, Willie slid in with her. Did you like your party? he said. Oh, yes, she said, and reached for him, but he’d had too much to drink and he was not able. Still, he sank to his knees on the tile; she shielded his face from the downpour of hot water with her hand. She bit a washcloth to keep from crying out. They went to bed and held each other even as the music played outside, and the voices shouted and then the music stopped, and their friends either went home or crashed on the couches and floors throughout the house.

Willie fell asleep instantly, but Eliza stayed awake into the silent hours, watching the shimmer of moonbright river on the wall and the ceiling.