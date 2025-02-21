Biomaser-Get Your Best Tattoo& Permanent makeup Machine (2025)

My first machine

this is my first machine, and I was apprehensive about starting my tattooing journey to begin with I didn't really know where to start even after doing lots of research because everybody has such differing opinions on what to do so I committed to this just to see because there are policies on returns and damage products seem to be the best and one email customer support has been very responsive and very helpful and clear in their communication.For the tattoo pen itself, it has a good weight without feeling too heavy. It is large and easy to grip without feeling overwhelmingly big.I personally like that you can feel the vibration and it has some sound without it necessarily being loud or uncontrollable.I like the overall texture of the inner changeable grips and of the tattoo pen itself, which has been incredibly easy to keep clean and maintained.It has good strong power, the stroke depth is perfect, and the battery life has lasted me forever. I can tattoo for hours and it still never dropped below 70% battery life.