Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (2025)

Table of Contents
Feel confident in your bladder in 12 weeks

4.7/5

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (1)

Trusted by 75,662+

Always anxious about reaching the toilet in time? Bathroom breaks robbing you of sleep?

Say goodbye to bladder worries. Discover our clinically tested botanical supplement today, rich in pumpkin seeds and soy phytoestrogen. Designed to support healthy bladder function.

Experience the transformation in just 12 weeks:

  • Relieve your need-to-go urgency

  • Sleep through the night

  • Get fewer leaks

Join 75,662+ women with reclaimed confidence by choosing the plan that’s right for you below.

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (2)90-day money back guarantee

“In a clinical study, 12 weeks of treatment with pumpkin seeds significantly reduced urination urgency, daytime and nighttime frequency.”Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk, PhD, MBA, Professor at Harvard Medical School

More about the product

Discover the freedom and confidence women feel after Jude

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (7)Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (8)Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (9)Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (10)Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (11)

How can two simple ingredients solve such a big problem?

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (12)

Strengthens, calms, and protects your bladder

Pumpkin Seed Extract (540mg)

  • Muscle Support:Pumpkin seeds are rich in protein, zinc and magnesium which support muscle growth and repair. Supporting pelvic floor muscles gives you better bladder control

  • Relaxation:When your bladder fills up, it needs to stay calm and not overreact. Studies have shown that pumpkin seeds help the bladder wall to relax

  • Reduces inflammation:Bladder inflammation can cause increased urge to go more often. Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation in the body

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (13)

Gentle hormonal tune-up for your urinary system

Soy Phytoestrogen (30.8mg)

  • Mimics healthy hormones:Oestrogen supports bladder health but as we get older, the levels drop. Soy phytoestrogens can mimic naturally occurring oestrogen to help out

  • Supports Tissue Health:Just like skin needs good care to stay healthy, the inside of your bladder does too. Soy phytoestrogens help keep the lining of your bladder healthy and strong

  • Helps with muscle tone:Besides the hormonal help, soy phytoestrogens also support the muscles around the bladder

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (14)

Support bladder health with clinically-studied plant extracts

Bladder confidence

Support your pelvic floor with two natural ingredients clinically proven to work

Feel less urgency

Break free of unpredictable need-to-go urgency and stop getting caught short

Worry less about leaks

Say goodbye to uncomfortable pads and go about your day with full confidence

Restore bladder signals

Reconnect with your bladder’s signals, so you can go with confidence

Sleep through the night

Wake up less for the toilet and feel more energetic during the day

And more...

Read stories from real people with weak bladders.

“In a clinical study, 12 weeks of treatment with pumpkin seeds significantly reduced urination urgency, daytime and night-time frequency.”

Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk, PhD, MBA, Professor at Harvard Medical School

Clinical results you can trust

Powerful results from a clinical trial* using Jude’s exact ingredients:

  • Independent, 3rd-party commissioned
  • Randomised controlled trial
  • Published in the Journal of Gynaecology and Women’s health

Read the science

*Maranon JA et al. examined the effect of supplementation with high genistein soybean isoflavones and pumpkin seed extract on urinary leaks

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (16)

66%

Less leaks

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (17)

69%

Less night wees

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (18)

92%

of participants reported improvements in their quality of life

Read the study

*Marañón JA et al, Clinical Study: Effect of Supplementation with High Genistein Soybean Isoflavones and Pumpkin Standardized Extract on Urinary Incontinence

When to expect results

(as experienced by 1,458 women)

Scientific studies are all very well. But to make sure our bladder-boosting ingredients work for women like you, we ran our own community trial.

Bladder concern:

Daily Wees

Nightly Wees

Rushing to the toilet

Leaks

How much Daily Wees ‘bothered’ Jude customers over 12 weeks

Average of responses of a scale from 1-10

Reviews

Result after taking Jude for 4 weeks

The improvement in my health since taking Jude for 4 weeks has been amazing, Less visits to the bathroom during thedayand night, hardly any urgency.

says Leah

This changed my life!

After about four month I was going to the toilet only 7 or 8 times aday(sometimes less!) and felt like a normal person! I had been going 14 or 15 times aday, & couldn’t go anywhere without wearing a pad!

says Margaret

Shared stories, shared strength.

Say Goodbye to harmful side effects

No harmful side effects

Drug-free without the side effects from prescription medication

Safe to take long-term

Maintain long term bladder health with no downsides

Good for you

High quality ingredients, Non-GMO, GMP certified

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (19)

Jude Supplements

Targets the root cause

Natural ingredients backed by science

no side effects

Gentle on the body

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (20)

Medication

Solves only the symptom

Short-term fix

Anticholinergic with high side effects

Harsh on the body

You are not alone. Feel the support from our community

More reviews by women like you

All your questions answered

And if they’re not, take a look at our FAQs.

How many supplements come in a pack?

Our Bladder Strength supplements come in a pack of 60 capsules and this is a 30-day supply.

How many supplements do you recommend taking per day?

2 pills daily — one in the morning and one in the evening. There is no best time to take them and you can consume the capsules on an empty stomach or with food.

If you get nocturia, then we recommend taking 2 capsules before bed instead.

Have your supplements been clinically tested?

Our unique formulation has been clinically researched in four different studies in people with bladder weakness or leaks.

What benefits should I see from taking the daily supplements?

Our unique supplement-based formula has been shown to improve bladder strength by up to 66% fewer daily leaks and 70% fewer night weeks.

Pumpkin seed extract and soy germ extract are effective for bladder leaks due to their natural properties. This includes vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients like isoflavones, which help alleviate urinary problems such as lower urinary tract symptoms, with pumpkin seeds also containing soluble fibre and essential nutrients.

How long before I should start to see improvements to my bladder from taking the supplements?

You might start to notice less urgency and fewer night time toilet visits in week 8-12. Beyond 12 weeks, you might start to regain more control in your pelvic floor. Every body is different, so it could take more or less time.

86% of participants in a clinical trial saw a difference after 12 weeks.Customers who see the best results combine our supplements with a balanced diet, cutting down bladder irritants like coffee, alcohol and spices. The key is to maintain a consistent habit.

Can I take Jude's supplements with other therapies?

Jude is a food supplement, and there are no known contraindications with other therapies. However, each body is different, and it's important to discuss your unique needs with your healthcare provider.

What ingredients are in Jude's Bladder Strength Supplements?

Our Bladder Strength Supplements are vegan and contain two very simple – yet highly effective – natural primary ingredients: pumpkin seed extract and soy germ extract. Both have been used for centuries to improve bladder strength.

The full list of ingredients used is: Pumpkin Seed Extract (Cucurbita pepo L.) 20:1, Capsule Shell (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Colour (Iron Oxide Red)), Maltodextrin,SoyGerm (Glycine max L.), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Anti-Caking Agents (Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide)

Not sure they will work for you?

Complete our online assessment and we'll tell you what you might be experiencing and recommend you a personalised plan.

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (21)

Bladder Supplements - Boost Your Bladder Strength & Relief From Incontinence (2025)

References

