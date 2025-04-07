Blaze scorching western North Carolina is now 'highest priority fire in the US' (2025)

The wildfire burning Thursday in western North Carolina is now the "highest priority fire in the U.S," the state Forest Service said as millions of residents across the parched region remained under alert for wildfires.

Hundreds of Polk County residents have been forced from their homes for several days as the Black Cove Complex fire grew and spread into neighboring Henderson County. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of both counties, indicating the potential for severe fire behavior and the possibility of rapid fire spread.

The Black Cove Fire, ignited March 19 by a downed power line, is one of three major fires burning in the county. It has scorched almost 5 square miles and is 17% contained.

"For a second day, fire behavior has been intense, with rapid fire spread and extreme burning conditions due to high winds and dry weather," the Forest Service said in a fire update late Wednesday.

Also in North Carolina, the Deep Woods Fire is 3,231 acres in size and 11% contained, and the Fish Hook Fire is 199 acres in size and 86% contained.

Firefighters continue preparing firebreaks and protecting homes and businesses in anticipation of higher temperatures, stronger winds and low humidity, the Forest Service said.

"We are still under a statewide burn ban," Gov. Josh Stein said in a social media post. "I continue to urge residents to pay close attention to local emergency alerts and evacuation notifications."

Fires in South Carolina saw "rapid expansion" Wednesday, and parts of Georgia, West Virginia and Tennessee were also threatened.

Developments:

∎ In Tennessee, a fire in the Beech Grove-Rocky Top community had burned more than 100 acres and was 40% contained. The Tennessee Division of Forestry said it was working to contain the fire while crews patrolled the area to "ensure the safety of the communities."

∎ In Georgia, the Big Ridge fire near Clayton had burned over 800 acres and was 0% contained as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. The weather service issued a "fire danger statement" for northern and central parts of the state, citing low humidity and dry conditions.

South Carolina on alert after new evacuations

In South Carolina, National Guard helicopters have been conducting fire suppression missions. The state Forestry Commission said the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge blazes saw "extreme fire behavior" Wednesday, prompting a new round of evacuations.

The Table Rock Fire nearly doubled in size Wednesday, to more than 7 square miles; the Persimmon Ridge Fire grew to about 2.5 square miles. More than 1,400 homes, businesses and other structures have been evacuated. Wildfire smoke was sweeping across Pickens, Oconee, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

"ALERT: There is an elevated fire danger across Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia away from the immediate coast again this afternoon," the Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina, warned in a social media post Thursday. "A Burn Ban remains in effect for all of South Carolina."

A moment of joy amid the flames: A horse is saved

Greenville County firefighters, in addition to battling to protect homes, also saved a horse.

"During his owner's emergency evacuation, Duke ran free," the city of Greenville said in a social media post. "He stayed close to home and returned when the fire was defeated. Firefighters, including Ian Anderson, treated him to apples and head rubs."

Crews notified the family that Duke and their home were safe, the post said, adding: "We continue to extend gratitude to GCFD crews and hundreds of other responders from across the state who are bravely battling more than 6,000 acres of wildfire in Greenville and Pickens Counties."

− Jose Franco, Greenville News

What is a Red Flag Warning?

The National Weather Service issuesRed Flag Warnings andFire Weather Watchesto alert land management agencies about the possibility of weather and fuel moisture conditions that could lead to rapid or dramatic increases in wildfire activity. The weather service is pretty specific:

− Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less, describing how much water is held by small vegetation such as grass, leaves and mulch that take only about 10 hours to respond to changes in dry versus wet conditions.

− Relative humidity less than 25% for several hours.

− Winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph for several hours.

"When warnings are issued, officials know to curtail planned burns and to be on the lookout for wildfires," the weather service says.

Did Helene leave NC susceptible to wildfires?

Helene's deluge across western North Carolina in September resulted in widespread, deadly flooding and landslides −followed by a severe droughtduring a warm winter and early spring, drying out vegetation.

Brett Anderson, a senior meteorologist and climate change expert at AccuWeather, said the hurricane also left behind lots of dead trees and fallen branches, debris that became kindling. In addition, he said, the chances of a damaging blaze have been enhanced by stronger winds than usual and a large number of insects surviving the mild winter and harming trees.

“You add all those factors together, it set us up for high fire risk in areas where you don’t usually think of big fires,’’ Anderson said. “You usually think about the West. But the table was certainly set for fires, at least for this particular year.’’Read more here.

− Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wildfire in western North Carolina 'highest priority' blaze in the US