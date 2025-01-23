Blys Mobile Nail Services | Book Nails Near Me (2025)

Beauty Delivered To You
From gel shellac nails for your next special event, luxury pedicures when me-time is calling, no polish manicure’s for a no fuss look or mani-pedi combos for a self-care Sunday sesh, whatever your nails need, we’ll have them looking schmick in no time.
Qualified and highly skilled providers, carefully vetted in advanced.
Book Now Buy as gift
Our customers love Blys
#1 Rated Mobile Nail Service In The United States
Excellent
4.6/5 from 1670 reviews
JS
Judy
San Francisco
No Polish Manicure & Pedicure
Amazing as always!! Trying to leave a tip and do not know how??
CC
Cristal
Austin
Classic Pedicure
Angela did an amazing job for the lady I caregive for. She was extremely pleased 🥰
FM
Frank
New York
Luxury Pedicure
This is the second time that I have had HuiI have to say the experience was transformative,It like I have a new pair of feet!!!
CC
Cristal
Austin
Gel Pedicure
Fancy was very accommodating regarding our specific needs. Highly informative and approachable. We hope to see her again.
JS
Judy
San Francisco
No Polish Manicure & Pedicure
Ravy is so kind and gentle. She took care of our mother. We are booking her again!! ♥️
KS
Keila
San Jose
Luxury Pedicure
Annie was so sweet and so good at her job! My mom had knee replacement surgery and she truly put her at ease. I would highly recommend her to anyone!!!
JR
Jessica
Denver
Gel Manicure
Vy was so nice she did a great job and it didn’t take that long ether
EH
Elizabeth
Burlington
Gel Mani & Pedi
Halloween nails incoming!!!!…. Book her!!!
EH
Elizabeth
Burlington
Gel Mani & Pedi
She’s my favorite. 10/10 everytime, she doesn’t miss!
EH
Elizabeth
Burlington
Acrylic Full Set Manicure
My favorite set so far!!!!😍😍
We make self-care easy
How It Works
Step 1: Book
Select your preferred treatment, location, date, and time.
Step 2: Connect
We’ll post your booking for free and confirm when an available provider accepts.
Step 3: Meet
Sit back and relax, your provider comes to you!
Book Now
You won’t be charged until your booking is confirmed. View our cancellation policy here.
Mobile Nail care on your schedule
At-home manicures and pedicures are the easiest way to add a dose of self-care to your routine.
With zero travel time, squeezing an appointment into your busy schedule is easier than ever. Plus, you’ll be able to fully unwind as you’ll be in the comfort of your home, hotel or office.
Choose from classic, luxury, gel shellac, acrylic or no polish manicures, pedicures or mani-pedi combos.
Not sure which nail treatment is right for you? Head to theBlys Editwhere we dive into how to pick the right type of manicure for your nails (and lifestyle), how often you need to book a manicure and what to expect from a mobile manicure.
Book Now Buy As Gift
Manicure & Pedicure Menu
Classic Manicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff and cuticle care finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $119 | Up to 45 min
Luxury Manicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub and a moisturising hand massage finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $129 | Up to 60 min
Gel Shellac Manicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub and a moisturising hand massage finished with your choice of gel shellac polish.
From $129 | Up to 75 min
Classic Pedicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff and cuticle care finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $119 | Up to 45 min
Luxury Pedicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, callus removal and a moisturising foot massage finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $129 | Up to 60 min
Gel Shellac Pedicures
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, callus removal and a moisturising foot massage finished with your choice of gel shellac polish.
From $129 | Up to 75 min
Classic Manicure & Pedicure
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, and cuticle care finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $209 | Up to 90 min
Luxury Manicure & Pedicure
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, callus removal, and a moisturising hand and foot massage finished with your choice of classic polish.
From $229 | Up to 2 hours
Gel Shellac Manicure & Pedicure
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, callus removal, and a moisturising hand and foot massage finished with your choice of gel shellac polish.
From $239 | Up to 2.5 hours
No Polish Manicure & Pedicure
Cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, callus removal and a moisturising hand and foot massage.
From $129 | Up to 90 min
Acrylic Full Set
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub and a moisturising hand massage finished with a full set of acrylic nails in your choice of colour.
From $129 | Up to 75 min
Acrylic Infills
File, shape and touch up of exisiting acrylic nails to fill regrowth.
From $99 | Up to 45 min
Hard Gel Infills
Fill, shape and touch up of existing hard gel nails or add extensions.
From $99 | Up to 45 min
Hard Gel Full Set
Previous color removal, cut, file, shape, buff, cuticle care, exfoliating scrub, and a moisturizing hand massage, finished with a full set of hard gel nails in your choice of color, shape, and length.
From $129 | Up to 75 min
Dip Powder on Natural Nails
Previous colour removal, cut, file, shape, buff, and cuticle care finished with your choice of dip powder color.
From $129 | Up to 60 min
Dip Powder with Removal
Dip powder removal, cut, file, shape, buff, and cuticle care finished with your choice of dip powder color.
From $139 | Up to 75 min
Dip Powder Nail Extensions
Previous color removal, extension of natural nails with dip powder, cut, file, shape, buff, and cuticle care.
From $149 | Up to 90 min
Dip Powder Ombre
Includes previous color removal, cut, file, shape, buff, and cuticle care, finished with a gradient dip powder application.
From $159 | Up to 90 min
Dip Powder Removal Only
Standalone dip powder removal, file, and buff.
From $49 | Up to 30 min
Gel-X – Short
Previous color removal, nail prep, full Gel-X extensions application, shaping, and gel polish finish.
From $129 | Up to 75 min
Gel-X – Medium
Previous color removal, nail prep, full Gel-X extensions application, shaping, and gel polish finish.
From $139 | Up to 90 min
Gel-X – Long
Previous color removal, nail prep, full Gel-X extensions application, shaping, and gel polish finish.
From $149 | Up to 90 min
Gel-X Removal Only
Standalone Gel-X removal, file, and buff.
From $49 | Up to 30 min
Frequently Asked Questions
A manicure is a treatment for fingernails that usually involves trimming, shaping and painting. There are a variety of styles involved in a manicure depending on personal preference. Examples include standard nail polish, gel and shellac finishes, and acrylics. Oftentimes a manicure will involve treatment of the hands as well, such as a hand massage and moisturising creams. A pedicure is much the same process, but for the feet and toes. The pedicure process typically involves a foot bath, exfoliation and toenail maintenance, usually with polish as well. A foot massage is traditionally included in a pedicure. A mani & pedi is a complete treatment for the hands and feet, and is a wonderful way to relax and give back to yourself or someone else.
A manicure is a treatment for fingernails that usually involves trimming, shaping and painting. There are a variety of styles involved in a manicure depending on personal preference. Examples include standard nail polish, gel and shellac finishes, and acrylics. Oftentimes a manicure will involve treatment of the hands as well, such as a hand massage and moisturising creams.
A pedicure is much the same process, but for the feet and toes. The pedicure process typically involves a foot bath, exfoliation and toenail maintenance, usually with polish as well. A foot massage is traditionally included in a pedicure.
A mani & pedi is a complete treatment for the hands and feet, and is a wonderful way to relax and give back to yourself or someone else.
What should I look for in nail technician?
A good nail technician, such as beauty providers on the Blys platform, will be experienced and knowledgable. They will likely have worked for a salon or spa, or have a business of their own within the industry. Every provider on the Blys platform has been screened in advance and is fully insured and qualified. Your nail technician will have a thorough understanding of their craft and be able to operate all tools and equipment efficiently. They will always strive to achieve the most flattering outcome for you for within the parameters of your desired treatment and our service list.
A good nail technician, such as beauty providers on the Blys platform, will be experienced and knowledgable. They will likely have worked for a salon or spa, or have a business of their own within the industry. Every provider on the Blys platform has been screened in advance and is fully insured and qualified.
Your nail technician will have a thorough understanding of their craft and be able to operate all tools and equipment efficiently. They will always strive to achieve the most flattering outcome for you for within the parameters of your desired treatment and our service list.
How do I prepare for my nail appointment?
All you need to do beforehand is pick the room you’d like to have your treatment in and set up a chair for you to sit on, close to a table that your nail technician can use to lay out their products and tools.
All you need to do beforehand is pick the room you’d like to have your treatment in and set up a chair for you to sit on, close to a table that your nail technician can use to lay out their products and tools.
Can I choose my nail technician?
Yes! You can browse nail technicians in your area by heading to the provider directoryand inputting your location and preferred service type into the search field. From here you can click the individual provider listings to view their complete profile including their bio, reviews and rating. Once you’ve chosen your preferred nail technician you can book them directly by clicking the ‘book’ button on their profile page. If your selected nail technician isn’t available, we’ll prompt you to either reschedule to another time or select another nail technician in your area.
Yes! You can browse nail technicians in your area by heading to the provider directoryand inputting your location and preferred service type into the search field.
From here you can click the individual provider listings to view their complete profile including their bio, reviews and rating.
Once you’ve chosen your preferred nail technician you can book them directly by clicking the ‘book’ button on their profile page.
If your selected nail technician isn’t available, we’ll prompt you to either reschedule to another time or select another nail technician in your area.
Of course you can! No nail emergency needs to go unsolved – book a qualified nail technician to visit you at home, your hotel or office space through Blys.
Of course you can! No nail emergency needs to go unsolved – book a qualified nail technician to visit you at home, your hotel or office space through Blys.
What products will my nail technician use?
Each nail technician has their own professional kit, unique to them. To find out what products and tools your nail technician will use, view their bio by heading to your upcoming bookings page and clicking on their profile picture. If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain products, let your nail technician know by adding a message for them in the ‘notes for therapist’ section at the time of booking.
Each nail technician has their own professional kit, unique to them. To find out what products and tools your nail technician will use, view their bio by heading to your upcoming bookings page and clicking on their profile picture.
If you have allergies or sensitivities to certain products, let your nail technician know by adding a message for them in the ‘notes for therapist’ section at the time of booking.
Where can I find photo’s of my nail technician’s work?
You can view photo’s of your nail technicians work on their profile page. You can access their profile page by heading to your upcoming booking page and clicking on your nail technicians profile picture.
You can view photo’s of your nail technicians work on their profile page. You can access their profile page by heading to your upcoming booking page and clicking on your nail technicians profile picture.
Do I need to supply any products or tools for my nail technician to use?
Nope! Your nail technician will arrive with everything they need. But if you’d like them to use your own products that’s totally fine too. You can let them know by making a note in your booking request form.
Nope! Your nail technician will arrive with everything they need. But if you’d like them to use your own products that’s totally fine too. You can let them know by making a note in your booking request form.
Can I share inspiration photo’s with my nail technician prior to my appointment?
Absolutely! You can upload inspiration photo’s at the time of placing your booking so that your nail technician knows what type of look you’re after. You can also show them inspiration photo’s once they arrive.
Absolutely! You can upload inspiration photo’s at the time of placing your booking so that your nail technician knows what type of look you’re after. You can also show them inspiration photo’s once they arrive.
Can I contact my nail technician prior to my appointment?
Yes! 48 hours prior to your booking start time, you will be able to message your nail technician using the chat function in the app. To access the chat function, open your app and head to the upcoming bookings page, select your booking and then click ‘message nail technician’. Your nail technician will also have the ability to message you prior to your appointment to ask any questions they may have to ensure they can best prepare to achieve your desired results.
Yes! 48 hours prior to your booking start time, you will be able to message your nail technician using the chat function in the app. To access the chat function, open your app and head to the upcoming bookings page, select your booking and then click ‘message nail technician’.
Your nail technician will also have the ability to message you prior to your appointment to ask any questions they may have to ensure they can best prepare to achieve your desired results.
Browse Our Mobile Beauty Services
Choose from classic polish, gel shellac or acrylics.
Book Now
Unlock glowing, radiant skin.
Book Now
Get glammed up for your next event.
Book Now
Expert hairdressers, delivered to you.
Book Now
Shape and define your brows.
Book Now
Lengthen and lift your lashes.
Book Now
Treat yourself or a group of friends with a pamper session at home.
Book Now
Achieve a flawless and sunless tan without leaving the house.
Book Now
All your waxing needs in the comfort of your own home or hotel.
Book Now
Enhance your beauty effortlessly with cosmetic tattooing, all in the comfort of your home or hotel.
Book Now
Browse All Services
Nail your self-care routine
The best nail technicians in your area, delivered right to your door.
Book Now
Are You A Mobile Massage Or Beauty Provider?
Join Blys today, the go-to platform for mobile massage and beauty professionals. Enjoy working when and where you want and earning up to 75% of the booking fee which is 2 to 3 x more than spas, salons, and clinics.
Sign Up Now
Our Recent Posts
Best Type of Massage for Migraines
What Are Migraines? Symptoms, Triggers, and Management Challenges A migraine is more than just a headache—it’s intense, throbbing pain, often on one side of the head, accompanied by nausea, vomiting,…
Best Type of Massage for Cancer Patients
What Are the Unique Needs of Cancer Patients in Massage Therapy? Cancer patients have some special therapeutic needs, which are very crucial to address in the contemplation of massage therapy:…
What Is a Deep Tissue Massage? Benefits, Techniques, and What To Expect
Is Deep Tissue Massage Right for You? You know that feeling when your body is one big knot? Whether it’s from hunching over your laptop for hours, “just one more…