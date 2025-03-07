Boiled Water vs Distilled Water - AquaNui Home Water Distillers (2025)

Can I Use Boiled Water Instead of Distilled Water?

The short answer is no, boiled water is not the same as distilled water, and using it in place of distilled water can sometimes cause damage or reduce the effectiveness of an appliance.

Distilled water is purified through distillation, a process where water is boiled into steam and then condensed back into liquid form. This removes bacteria and viruses, heavy metals, and many chemical contaminants.

Boiling water, on the other hand, only kills microorganisms. It does not remove dissolved solids, minerals, heavy metals, or many chemicals. This means that boiled water still contains impurities, which can lead to mineral buildup in appliances such as humidifiers, CPAP machines, and steam irons that require distilled water.

What Does Boiling Water Do To Contaminants?

Boiling water is a time-tested method for killing harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites. It works by heating the water to at least 212°F (100°C), which destroys most disease-causing organisms. While microorganisms may be killed, they are still left behind in the water.

Boiling effectively eliminates biological threats, it does not remove chemical pollutants, heavy metals, or dissolved minerals. In some cases, boiling may even concentrate certain contaminants as the water evaporates, leaving behind higher levels of dissolved solids.

Contaminants That Boiling Water Cannot Remove

While boiling water is useful in emergencies, it is not a foolproof purification method. Here are up to 20 contaminants that boiling does not remove:

Lead – Can cause neurological damage, especially in children. Mercury – Toxic metal that affects the nervous system. Arsenic – Naturally occurring poison linked to cancer. Fluoride – Common in municipal water, excessive amounts may cause health issues. Chlorine & Chloramine – Used for disinfection, but boiling doesn’t remove them. Nitrates – Common in agricultural runoff, harmful to infants. Pesticides & Herbicides – Boiling does not break down chemical residues. Pharmaceuticals – Residues of medications found in some water supplies. Radioactive Particles – Such as uranium or radon, requiring advanced filtration. PFAS (Forever Chemicals) – Resistant to heat and present in some drinking water. Industrial Chemicals (Benzene, Toluene, etc.) – Require specialized filtration. Heavy Metals (Cadmium, Copper, etc.) – Can accumulate in the body over time. Microplastics – Increasingly found in drinking water and not removed by boiling. Dissolved Solids – Minerals and salts remain after boiling. Iron & Manganese – Cause staining and affect taste. Sulfur Compounds – Responsible for a rotten egg smell in water. Sodium – Remains after boiling, problematic for people on low-sodium diets. Asbestos – Can be present in older water pipes. Bromates – A byproduct of water disinfection. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – Such as gasoline byproducts.

Contaminants That Boiling Water Can Remove

While boiling is not a perfect solution, it is still effective at eliminating many biological threats. Here are up to 20 contaminants that boiling does remove:

Bacteria (E. coli, Salmonella, etc.) – Common causes of waterborne diseases. Viruses (Norovirus, Hepatitis A, etc.) – Easily killed by high heat. Parasites (Giardia, Cryptosporidium, etc.) – Often found in untreated water sources. Worm Eggs & Larvae – Common in contaminated water supplies. Algae & Cyanobacteria – Found in lakes and stagnant water. Mold Spores – Can be present in unclean water sources. Protozoa – Microorganisms that cause digestive issues. Coliform Bacteria – An indicator of fecal contamination. Legionella – Bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease. Campylobacter – A bacteria responsible for food poisoning. Shigella – Causes severe intestinal distress. Vibrio – Found in coastal waters, linked to seafood poisoning. Rotavirus – A major cause of diarrhea in children. Hepatitis E Virus – Waterborne illness affecting the liver. Salmonella Typhi (Typhoid Fever) – A severe bacterial infection. Enteroviruses – Cause respiratory and gastrointestinal illness. Amoebas – Some types can cause brain infections. Cholera Bacteria – Causes severe dehydration and diarrhea. Polio Virus – Though rare, boiling kills it in contaminated water. Listeria – Dangerous for pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

The Importance of Following Manufacturer Directions on Appliances

Many household appliances, such as humidifiers, CPAP machines, steam irons, and coffee makers, specifically recommend using distilled water. This is because minerals in tap or boiled water can cause scaling and deposits, reducing the appliance’s efficiency and lifespan. Here are 10 devices that require distilled water instead of boiled water to function properly and avoid damage.

CPAP Machines – Prevents mineral buildup in the humidifier chamber, ensuring clean, moist air for users with sleep apnea.

Humidifiers – Reduces white dust (mineral deposits) and prevents bacterial growth in the mist.

Steam Irons – Prevents limescale buildup, which can clog the steam vents and stain clothes.

Medical Sterilizers & Autoclaves – Ensures proper sterilization by preventing mineral deposits that could interfere with steam generation.

Car Batteries – Avoids mineral contamination that can shorten battery life and reduce efficiency.

CPAP and BiPAP Humidifiers – Helps maintain clean, bacteria-free moisture delivery for respiratory therapy.

Laboratory Equipment – Many scientific instruments require distilled water to prevent contamination and maintain accuracy.

Aquariums (for Some Sensitive Fish) – Certain fish and aquatic species require purified water without dissolved minerals or chemicals.

Cooling Systems (e.g., Laser Cutters, Industrial Equipment) – Prevents scaling and mineral buildup in cooling circuits.

Essential Oil Diffusers – Prevents clogging and ensures a clean mist without mineral residues.

Using anything other than distilled water in these devices can cause mineral buildup, reduced efficiency, clogging, or damage over time. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations for proper water use.

Understanding Boil Water Advisories

A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) is issued when there is concern that water may be contaminated with pathogens. In these situations, boiling water for at least 1 minute (or 3 minutes at higher altitudes) is recommended to kill bacteria, viruses, and parasites.

However, a boil advisory does not mean the water is free of chemical contaminants, so in cases of industrial spills, chemical contamination, or high lead levels, other purification methods (such as reverse osmosis or distillation) may be needed.

Fact: Distillation starts with boiling the water, then the clean steam rises separating itself from the contaminants due to various boiling points. Once the steam rises, it is condensed and collected, much like the water cycle. It is a natural way to purify water and it is more effective than any other method of water purification. Moreover, Pure Water Distillers have a post carbon filter to remove VOC’s that might rise with steam. Distillation plus the carbon filter provides over 99% pure drinking water, or water to be used in appliances, cleaning or anywhere else water is required.

Boiled Water is Not the Same as Distilled Water

While boiled water is safer than untreated water for drinking, it is not a substitute for distilled water in many applications. Boiling removes biological contaminants but leaves behind minerals, heavy metals, and chemicals that can harm appliances and health. If your appliance or medical device requires distilled water, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent damage and ensure proper functionality.