Brain Fog and Soy: Possible Connections and Other Causes (2025)

Soy milk doesn’t cause brain fog on its own. But if you have an allergy or sensitivity, consuming soy may cause symptoms that include brain fog. You can also develop brain fog for other reasons. Brain fog can have various causes. But drinking soy milk isn’t likely to cause brain fog unless you have an allergy or sensitivity to it. Brain fog isn’t a medical diagnosis but rather a colloquial term that typically describes symptoms that can include: difficulty concentrating

difficulty thinking

forgetfulness

confusion It can result from certain health conditions and allergies. Keep reading to learn about the effect of soy allergies or sensitivities on brain fog, whether phytoestrogens in soy may play a role, and other causes of brain fog.

While there isn't much research on soy sensitivities and intolerances and resulting brain fog, some research suggests that sensitivities to other foods, including gluten, may cause brain fog. A 2020 proof-of-concept pilot study surveyed people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity and found that many of them experienced headaches and brain fog after consuming gluten. It's possible that sensitivity to another food, such as soy, may cause similar symptoms. However, research on this topic is still needed. If you think eating soy is causing brain fog, it may help to keep a food journal in which you note all of your symptoms and how long after consuming soy you experienced them. You may also decide to avoid soy for a while to determine if that stops your symptoms. Learn about the differences between food sensitivities, intolerances, and allergies.

Can soy phytoestrogens affect the brain? Soy has a high concentration of isoflavones, a type of phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogens are plant compounds with chemical structures similar to estrogen, though with a much weaker effect. They’re also antioxidants and can provide some health benefits. They may also support improved brain health. A 2022 study of phytoestrogen intake among older adults in Sicily suggested that a higher intake of phytoestrogens, especially isoflavones, which are common in soy, lentils, and legumes, was associated with better cognitive status. The researchers noted that the intake of two specific phytoestrogens, daidzein, and genistein (the main isoflavones in soy), was significantly associated with better cognitive status.

Other causes of brain fog You can develop brain fog in response to many different health conditions. Brain fog can result from: seasonal allergies

infections, including COVID-19 and long COVID Lyme disease meningitis , encephalitis , and cholangitis urinary tract infection (UTI) pneumonia

lack of sleep

stress and anxiety

depression

overworking

certain medications

nutritional deficiencies

hormonal changes , such as during menopause

, such as during chronic pain

substance use

stopping substance use

brain tumor If you aren’t sure what’s causing your symptoms, it’s worth noting when they appear and talking with a doctor to rule out potential causes. Sometimes, identifying the cause can help prevent future episodes and open up opportunities for treatment. Read about remedies for brain fog.