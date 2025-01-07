Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (2025)

1 Review

2 Reviews

3 Reviews

Artificial Wildflower 4 Piece Hair Pin Set / New Zealand Hobbiton Inspired Design $18.00

Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (5)

I've now got them in a vase at home - love that we can keep them!

Laura S.Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (6)

2 Reviews

1 Review

New Zealand Wildflower Artificial Silk Wedding Hair Pin Set / Hobbiton Inspired Colorful Wedding Hair Pin From $16.00
3 Reviews

Pastel Flower Hair Pin Set $26.00
Rustic Flower Hair Pin Set 4 Piece, Eucalyptus Hair Pin Set, Boho Weddings, Beach Weddings $11.00
Eucalyptus Rose Hair Pin Set 5 Piece $25.00
Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (13)

I loved all the floral pieces so much and now months later they still smell amazing.

Ashley A.Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (14)

3 Reviews

Rainbow Flower Hair Pins Set, Boho Hair Pins, Wedding Hair Pins, Flower Pin Set From $22.00
17 Reviews

Autumn Terracota Hair Pin Set / Flower hair pins, Boho hair pins, Hidden Botanics Hair pins, Wedding Hair pins, Flower Pins Set From $13.00

Summer Eucalyptus Hair Pin Set, Peony Hair Pin Set, Silk Flowers Hair Pin Set, Wedding Hair Accessories $20.00
Flower hair pins, Boho hair pins, Hidden Botanics Hair pins, Wedding Hair pins, Flower Pins Set From $12.00
Silk Magnolia Bridal Hair Pin, Wedding, Bridesmaid, Cream, Wedding Hair Accessory, Bridal Hair Pins, Wedding Accessories, Bridal Accessories $4.00
5 Reviews

Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (21)

Received in good condition, just as pictured, and they smelled amazing too!!

ErinBridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (22)

8 Reviews

2 Reviews

Cream Straw Flowers and Lagurus Boho 4 Piece Hair Pin Set / Boho Bride Hair Pins $18.00
5 Reviews

Real Dried Flower Hair Pins, Rustic Wedding hair Pins From $6.00
8 Reviews

Pampas Grass Flower Pin / Boho Hair Pins / Bride Hair Pin Set / Hair Pin Set From $4.00
21 Reviews

Baby's Breath Bridal Hair Pin Set, Lavender Hair Pins, Dried flowers Hair pins, Dried Flowers Hair accessory, Boho weddings, Natural Bride From $12.00

Bridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (29)

Arrived quickly and perfectly packaged just needed a fluff up on the day 💐

OliviaBridal Hair Clips | Handmade Flower Hair Clips (30)

1 Review

Pink Hue Daisies, Ruscus 15piece Hair Pins Set, Boho Hair Pins, Wedding Hair Pins, Flower Pin Set $54.00
7 Reviews

Silk Eucalyptus Bridal Hair Pin SET , Bridesmaid accessories, bridal accessories, silk greenery, wedding accessories, flower girl, From $4.00

Our dried flower hair pins are perfect for a whimsical or rustic wedding. They come in a variety of colours and can be customised to match your wedding theme. Best of all, they can be purchased well in advance of the big day so you don't have to worry about last minute stressful details. Let us help make your special day even more beautiful with our dried flower hair pins.

Lovely quality, beautiful colours & smell nice! Even better than I was expecting, can't wait to use them next month for my wedding - thank you!! :)

Lauren - United Kingdom

