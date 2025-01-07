Bridal Hair Pins and Clips - Boho Chic | Anna Bellagio (2025)

BRIDAL HAIR ACCESSORIES - PINS, CLIPS, JEWELS : There are several smaller touches to the big day that can add beauty. A staple for some time for brides, bridal hair pins and clips are jewelry for the hair that can act as a finishing touch for your bridal style. With our selection of bridal clips, jewels, and pins, find the perfect style to accommodate your dress and other accessories.

We offer a diverse collection of styles for adding a bridal hair pin to your look. For a soft romantic Bohemian style, scatter an array of delicate hair pins throughout your loose curls, or use hair clips to pin your up-do. With so many ways to wear and style to add that special detail to your bridal look, a bridal hair pin is a definite must-have for the big day. Choose clear crystals styles in a silver tone finish or choose from a variety of floral inspired looks embellished with pearls and handset crystals. Every option has been made with attention to detail for a striking visual appeal.

Whether looking for the soft femininity of pearls or the dramatic appeal of rhinestones and crystals sparkling with beauty, our selection of bridal hair clips, pins and jewels has a style for every bride. These accessories are beautiful, but they are also easy to add to your look. With a focus on being easy to place without tugging on strands, they are made with lightweight materials to ensure they won’t weigh down your look. Best of all, these hair accessories offer great hold so they will stay put from the time you walk down the aisle until you get in the getaway car at the end of the reception. When you need extra sparkle to make your big day even more beautiful, these accessories are an affordable and stylish option to top off your bridal style.

We are honored to play a role in your wedding day style. If you have any questions while shopping with us, we would be happy to assist you further.

Solana Rhinestone and Pearl Hair Jewels

Delicate pearls and shimmering crystals put a formal finishing touch on your bridal hair style.

  • Rhinestones and Glass Pearls
  • 1.0" Wide and 3.25" Long
  • Genuine Rhodium Silver Plating

These dainty hairpins can be worn in so many ways depending on the hairstyle you choose. They can be scattered in an updo or worn with your hair down, and accessorized on one side. They come packaged in a pair, but wearing multiples is another way to wear them. The long hairpin enables it to fit secure all day and all night.

Ivanka Hair Clip

You'll find a variety of Swarovski Crystal shapes in this elegant clip including baguette, marquis, pear and round. The clip can also be worn as a brooch. Stones are expertly set in a rhodium plated base to ensure the crystals sparkle brightly. Each clip is 3" long and 1.5" wide and can be grouped as a set of two for more impact.

  • Swarovski Crystals
  • 3" Long and 1.5" Wide
  • Alligator clip and Pin
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

You'll find a variety of Swarovski Crystal shapes in this elegant clip including baguette, marquis, pear and round. The clip can also be worn as a brooch. Stones are expertly set in a rhodium plated base to ensure the crystals sparkle brightly. Each clip is 3" long and 1.5" wide and can be grouped as a set of two for more impact.

Emma Pearl and Rhinestone Corkscrew Hair Jewels

Scatter these pretty jewels throughout your hair, or cluster them together for a more dramatic effect. They're easy to use, just place a jewel on top of your hairdo then turn it clockwise a few times to secure and the jewel stays put - in thin or thick hair. The corkscrew disappears into your hair and all you see is the pretty pearl and Swarovski crystal jewel. Each set includes 6 hair jewels.

  • Crystals and Glass Pearls
  • .25" Diameter
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Scatter these pretty jewels throughout your hair, or cluster them together for a more dramatic effect. They're easy to use, just place a jewel on top of your hairdo then turn it clockwise a few times to secure and the jewel stays put - in thin or thick hair. The corkscrew disappears into your hair and all you see is the pretty pearl and Swarovski crystal jewel. Each set includes 6 hair jewels.

Sabelle Feminine Floral Hair Pins

Porcelain tulip-like flowers and freshwater pearls that duplicate leaves are accented by Swarovski Crystals in a set of two that add the perfect romantic finish to your wedding day look.

  • Hand-wired Porcelain, Freshwater Pearls, Crystals
  • 3.75" Long and 2.5" Wide
  • Hair Pins
  • Available in either 14K Gold or Silver Plating

These beautiful pieces are poseable and the freshwater pearl branches are easily moved to the right placement in your hair.

Emily Pearl Corkscrew Hair Jewels

Whether you're wearing a dramatic up-do or a simple ponytail, these dainty white pearls are an easy way to dress up your hair for a special night. Just place the jewel on top of your hairdo and turn it clockwise a few times to secure. The corkscrew disappears into your hair so all you see is the pearl. Each set includes six jewels.

  • Glass Pearls
  • Hair Jewels
  • 6mm Size Pearl
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Whether you're wearing a dramatic up-do or a simple ponytail, these dainty white pearls are an easy way to dress up your hair for a special night. Just place the jewel on top of your hairdo and turn it clockwise a few times to secure. The corkscrew disappears into your hair so all you see is the pearl. Each set includes six jewels.

Ava Rhinestone Corkscrew Hair Jewels

Take your "everyday" hair style and elevate it to "special day" with these simple little rhinestone jewels. Just pull your hair into a ponytail, bun or twist it up with a clip, then place the jewel on top of your hairdo and turn it clockwise a few times to secure. The corkscrew disappears, and all you see is sparkling rhinestone. Our hair jewels come in a set of six and can be scattered throughout your hair, or clustered together for a little more drama. Consider buying more than one set for maximum sparkle.

Cherokee Rose Comb Set

The beautiful Cherokee Rose Comb Set features hand-painted flowers in White with very pale pink center petals with a Swarovski Crystal. Wire-wrapped crystals, glass pearls and Copper colored leaves makes the pieces stand-out.

  • Handpainted Flowers, Swarovski Crystals and Glass Pearls
  • Set of Two
  • Comb 4" Long and 3.0 Wide
  • Hair Pin 3" Long and 2.5" Wide
  • 14K Gold Plating

So many ways to wear these beautiful pieces. Cluster them together or place them on either side of your hairstyle.

Bree Porcelain Floral Hair Pins

Illuminating clusters of petite porcelain flowers lend feminine elegance to this set of three bridal hair pins.

  • Porcelain and Freshwater Pearls
  • 4.5" Long and 2.0" Wide
  • Hair Pins
  • 14K Gold or Silver Rhodium Plating

Three individual floral hair pins can be worn in different bridal hairstyles. Porcelain flowers with a Freshwater Pearl center with additional pearls as sprigs. Opaque white seed beads and light matte silver petals add to the interest of the design.

Blooming Petals Hair Pin Set

We love our upscale Blooming Petals Hair Pin Sets, choose either gold or silver finish. This feminine three-piece set features hand-wired Porcelain white flowers accented with 2mm white glass pearls.

  • Porcelain and White Glass Pearls
  • 4.25" Long and 2.0" Wide
  • Choose 14K Gold or Rhodium Siver Plating

These beautiful pieces can be worn in many ways in your bridal hair.

Calla Floral Porcelain and Freshwater Pearl Hair Pin Set

Beautiful botanicals and upscale glamour combine on this hand-wired set of hairpins adorned by dainty Porcelain flowers, Freshwater Pearls, and Swarovski Crystals.

  • Porcelain, Freshwater Pearls, Swarovski Crystals
  • 6" Long and 2.5" Wide
  • Silver Hair Pins
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Our Calla hair pins can be worn alone or clustered with another piece for a signature bridal look. This set has two different pins that coordinate with each other perfectly. You may also pair this set with our Calla Comb for a more dramatic bridal look.

Narcisa Porcelain and Opal Crystal Hair Pin Set

Our Narcisa Hair Pins feature white porcelain flowers accented with genuine Opal Swarovski Crystals flowers and leaves with a touch of Freshwater Pearls and silver leaves.

  • Porcelain, Opal Crystals, Freshwater Pearls
  • 3.5" Long and 2.5" Wide
  • Silver Hair Pins
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

These gorgeous handmade hair pins can be worn anywhere in your hair and in any wedding hairstyle you choose.

Lilly Rhinestone and Crystal Hair Jewels

A special hairstyle deserves dazzling decoration. Our rhinestone and clear crystal starbursts are set on a 3.25" long hairpin so they can easily be added to you updo. Group them together for a big impact, or order a couple of sets and scatter them throughout your 'do. Each starburst decoration measures approximately 1.25".

  • Crystals
  • 3.25" Long and 1.25" Wide
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Ivanka Hair Clip Set

You'll find a variety of Swarovski crystal shapes in this elegant clip including baguette, marquis, pear and round. The clip can also be worn as a brooch. Stones are expertly set in a rhodium plated base to ensure the crystals sparkle brightly. Each clip is 3" long and 1.5" wide and can be grouped as a set of two for more impact.

  • Swarovski Crystals
  • 3" Long and 1.5" Wide
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Ivana Freshwater Pearl Hair Jewels

There's something very natural and organic about these little jeweled pins. Set with real freshwater pearls and a swirly design, they're lovely tucked into tumbling curls or an updo. Each set includes two silver pins so for more sparkle order more than one!

  • Swarovski Crystals and Freshwater Pearls

  • 1" Diameter
  • Hair Pins
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

Gigi Rhinestone Hair Jewels

These delicate silver and rhinestone flowers bring fresh, trendy style to a special hairdo.

  • Porcelain and Rhinestones
  • Hair Pin
  • 1" in Diamenter
  • Rhodium Silver Plating

