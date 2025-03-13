✨ BRIGHTFROM Twist Top Applicator Bottles, 8 OZ, Squeeze Empty Plastic Bottles, Black Nozzle, BPA-Free, PET, Refillable, Open/Close Nozzle - Multi Purpose (Blue) — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

SKU: RP0619864514In Stock
$16.49 $25.99
🏡 » Catalog » Business Supplies » BRIGHTFROM Twist Top Applicator Bottles, 8 OZ, Squeeze Empty Plastic Bottles, Black Nozzle, BPA-Free, PET, Refillable, Open/Close Nozzle – Multi Purpose (Blue)
Product Description
Brand: BRIGHTFROM
Color: Blue
Features:
- STRONG AND VERSATILE: Made from durable, clear PET plastic, these 8 oz twist top applicator bottles are not only BPA-free and safe for a variety of uses but also strong enough to handle anything from food condiments to hair coloring solutions. The easy-to-squeeze material ensures a smooth flow for precise application.
- LEAK-PROOF DESIGN: Each bottle features a twist open/close nozzle with a black cap that guarantees no messes or spills, keeping your contents secure whether at home or on the go. This design is perfect for those who need a reliable dispensing solution that keeps products contained.
- MULTI-PURPOSE USE: Ideal for a wide range of applications, these versatile bottles can hold body lotions, shampoos, conditioners, tattoo inks, paints, and more. The clear bottle body allows you to see the contents, helping to monitor levels and refill when necessary.
- ATTRACTIVE AND FUNCTIONAL: The bottles come in a vibrant blue color, adding a touch of style to their functionality. Whether used in a professional salon, craft studio, or kitchen, they bring an organized and colorful touch to any setting.
- ECO-FRIENDLY AND ECONOMICAL: Refillable and reusable, these bottles promote sustainability by reducing single-use plastic waste. They are a cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice for managing various liquids in your daily life.
Details: Applicator Bottles, 8 Ounce, Black Twist Top, Easy to use
Package Dimensions: 49x212x181
UPC: 619587425764
Department: Business Supplies
Tags: BISS Blue BRIGHTFROM
Customers who viewed this frequently purchased
QuantiFluo™ Urokinase Inhibitor Screening Assay Kit
BioAssay Systems
$59449$748.99
Industrial Test Systems 481027 WaterWorks Chloride Check Test Strips
Industrial Test Systems
$2949$41.99
Scientific Glucose Test Paper Strips 0-2% [Bag of 40 Paper Strips] for Food Science or Osmosis/Diffusion Experiments
Bartovation
$3649$50.99
Eisco Labs Regulated Dual Output Digital Display Power Supply, AC: 12V, 5 Amps, DC: 0-12V, 5Amps
EISCO
$40749$514.99
$3149$44.99
Eppendorf 4987000398 Repeater E3 Bundle with Char Gin g Stand, Char Gin g Cable and Combitips Advanced Assortment Pack, 100-240V, 50-60Hz
Eppendorf
$1,59449$1,998.99
0.1 M Copper (II) sulfate 500 mL/ Fast Ship
Dawn Scientific Inc.
$3549$49.99
100 Pack of Lab Microscope Slides, 1mm-1.2mm Thick Glass Slides for Microscope, Clear Glass Ground Edges 1″ x 3″, Microscope Accessories for Lab Consumables Research
GPJYYDS
$2749$39.99
Capsule Filling Machine Tools Kits Micro Tiny Spoon Spatula, Lab Scoop Filling Tray, Herb Powder Tamper Tool for Lab Capsule Filler Pill Maker, Fit Empty Capsules Sizes 000 00 0 1 2 3
LabAider
$2249$33.99
Precision 0-30V,0-50A Adjustable Switch Power Supply Digital Regulated Lab Grade (Input 110V)
Star Power
$44149$556.99
$43649$550.99
BST-3006S 30V 6A DC Power Supply Adjustable Digit Display Mini Laboratory Power Supply Voltage Regulator for Phone Repair
GOLDEN BLUE
$21149$269.99
More from BRIGHTFROM
BRIGHTFROM Lotion Pump Bottles, Empty 8 OZ, BPA-Free Refillable Plastic Containers, Amber with Black Dispenser for – Soap, Shampoo, Lotions, Liquid Body Soap, Creams and Massage Oil (2 Pack)
BRIGHTFROM
$1849$28.99
BRIGHTFROM
$1749$26.99
BRIGHTFROM Twist Top Applicator Bottles, Squeeze 2 OZ Empty Plastic Bottles, Refillable, Open/Close Nozzle – Multi Purpose (Pack of 3)
BRIGHTFROM
$1749$26.99
BRIGHTFROM
$1649$25.99
BRIGHTFROM Fine Mist Spray Bottles 8 OZ, Empty Refillable Containers – Essential Oils, Disinfectant Spray, Water 2 PACK (Clear, White Mist)
BRIGHTFROM
$1849$28.99
BRIGHTFROM Condiment Squeeze Bottles, 16 OZ Empty Squirt Bottle with Twist Top Cap, Leak Proof – Great for Ketchup, Mustard, Syrup, Sauces, Dressing, Oil, Arts and Crafts, BPA FREE Plastic – 2 PACK
BRIGHTFROM
$1749$26.99
BRIGHTFROM Condiment Squeeze Bottles, 16 OZ Empty Squirt Bottle, Clear Twist Top Cap, Leak Proof – Great for Ketchup, Mustard, Syrup, Sauces, Dressing, Oil, Arts and Crafts, BPA FREE Plastic – 2 PACK
BRIGHTFROM
$1649$25.99
BRIGHTFROM Condiment Squeeze Bottles, 12 OZ Empty Squirt Bottle with Twist Top Cap, Leak Proof – Great for Ketchup, Mustard, Syrup, Sauces, Dressing, Oil, Arts and Crafts, BPA FREE Plastic – 4 PACK
BRIGHTFROM
$1849$27.99
BRIGHTFROM Twist Top Applicator Bottles, Squeeze 4 OZ Empty Plastic Bottles, Refillable, Black Open/Close Nozzle – Multi Purpose (Pack of 2)
BRIGHTFROM
$1749$26.99
BRIGHTFROM Empty Lotion Pump Bottles, 8 Oz BPA-Free Refillable Plastic Containers, PETE1 Cobalt-Blue, Great for – Soap, Shampoo, Lotions, Liquid Body Soap, Creams and Massage Oil’s (Pack of 3)
BRIGHTFROM
$1849$28.99
BRIGHTFROM Condiment Squeeze Bottles, 12 OZ Empty Squirt Bottle with Red Top Cap, Leak Proof – Great for Ketchup, Mustard, Syrup, Sauces, Dressing, Oil, Arts and Crafts, BPA FREE Plastic – SET of 2
BRIGHTFROM
$1649$25.99
BRIGHTFROM Twist Top Applicator Bottles, 8 OZ Crystal Clear, Squeeze Empty Plastic Bottles, BPA-Free, PET, Refillable, Open/Close Nozzle – Multi Purpose (Pack of 3)
BRIGHTFROM
$1849$28.99
Customers who viewed this frequently purchased
Scientific Glucose Test Paper Strips 0-2% [Bag of 40 Paper Strips] for Food Science or Osmosis/Diffusion Experiments
Bartovation
$3649$50.99
100 Pack of Lab Microscope Slides, 1mm-1.2mm Thick Glass Slides for Microscope, Clear Glass Ground Edges 1″ x 3″, Microscope Accessories for Lab Consumables Research
GPJYYDS
$2749$39.99
Scientific Glucose Test Strips for Food Science or Osmosis/Diffusion Experiments [Bag of 50 Plastic Strips]
Bartovation
$4149$57.99
Test Strips
Precision Laboratories
$1649$25.99
BST-3006S 30V 6A DC Power Supply Adjustable Digit Display Mini Laboratory Power Supply Voltage Regulator for Phone Repair
GOLDEN BLUE
$21149$269.99
LANDNEOO
$1849$28.99
0.1 M Copper (II) sulfate 500 mL/ Fast Ship
Dawn Scientific Inc.
$3549$49.99
Precision 0-30V,0-50A Adjustable Switch Power Supply Digital Regulated Lab Grade (Input 110V)
Star Power
$44149$556.99
LabExact 045SG-047 Mixed Cellulose Esters (MCE) Filter Membrane, Hydrophilic, Sterile, Gridded, 0.45µm Pore Size, 47mm Diameter (Case of 1000)
LabExact
Currently Unavailable
AmScope BS-50P-100S-22 Pre-Cleaned Blank Ground Edge Glass Microscope Slides and 100pc Pre-Cleaned Square Glass Cover Slips Coverslips
AmScope
$2049$30.99
Eisco Labs Ripple Tank Controller
EISCO
$13049$168.99
QuantiFluo™ Urokinase Assay Kit
BioAssay Systems
$59449$748.99
Deals from across the Business Supplies department
Brass Acorn Nut Kit Dome Brass Acorn Nuts, Silicone Caulking Tool Head Cap Hex Nuts Set Vehicle Fasteners (M3(20PCS))
LiebeWH
$1749$26.99
GEA6304-08 – OEM Upgraded Replacement for GE Refrigerator Control Board
ClimaTek
$40949$516.99
American Metalcraft Ensemble Rectangular Chafer Lid Only
American Metalcraft
$5749$77.99
3D Printer Resin, Fast Speed Curing Rigid Resin 1000ml Low Shrinkage Easy to High Accuracy with Less Odor for Desktop Models(White)
Gaeirt
$13249$170.99
OdontoMed2011 (Huge Jumbo Aquarium Aqua Tweezers) Thumb Dressing Forceps Curved Serrated 24″ Long Stainless Steel Tweezers
OdontoMed2011
$3349$46.99
Fields Bosal Poly-Therm Fleece 36 inch x 62 inch Heat Reflective Fleece – Pattern Not Included – Stabilizer Only M421.14
Fields
$2749$39.99
Ackers Conical Centrifuge Tubes 15mL, 100Pcs Sterile Plastic Test Tubes with Screw Caps, Polypropylene Container with Graduated and Write-on Spot, Non-Pyrogenic, DN/RNase Free | 2 Test Tube Racks
Ackers BORO3.3
$3849$53.99
Buchner Funnel 50 mm
Avogadro's
$2049$30.99
Newport Fasteners 5/16 inch x 1 inch Hex Cap Screw Grade 5 Zinc Yellow Plated Steel (Quantity: 1400 pcs) 5/16-24 x 1 Hex Bolt/Fine Thread/Fully Threaded
Newport Fasteners
$25649$325.99
Upgraded Life Size Human Head Skull Anatomical Model with Newest Laser-Etched Fonts Not Hand Write Number, Not Smudged for Medical Student Human Anatomy Study Course
Medarchitect
$6649$87.99
Camillus ROVAX 7.6-Inch Folding Knife, Pocket Knife with CUDA-Lock and GFN Handle, Black
Camillus
$3849$52.99
Haaga 497 Profi-line Deluxe Manual Triple Brush Sweeper, 38″ Width
Haaga
$1,76149$2,207.99
Picks from theBRIGHTFROM,Blue and BISScollections
100pcs CBB 105 250V 105J CL21 1uF 1000nF P15 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor
DIYElectronic
$3849$53.99
3pcs Pen Base Plastic 3D Pen Holder Printing Brush Base Printing Pen Storage Stand Printing Brush Stand 3D Printing Pen Support Printing Pen Storage Holder Printing Pen Stand
Healeved
$1949$28.99
VTSYIQI Portable Color Meter Color Contrast Analyzer Instrument Equipment with Touch Screenn Function for Coating Ceramic Plastic Paint Color Measurement Comparison
VTSYIQI
$45149$568.99
The Retail Market
$7749$102.99
“I Vomited” Sticker (Pack of 5)
Tandem Felix
$2949$41.99
Bluetooth Long Selfie Stick- Super Length Lightweight Extendable Pole from 20” to 118” Built-in Wireless Remote Shutter Grip Holder Mount Compatible iPhone Samsung Android Cell Phone(Blue)
BMZX
$6849$90.99
Miller 100′ QuickPick Standard Rescue Kit.
Honeywell
$4,01049$5,018.99
Teal Purple Pink Tinsel Foil Fringe Curtains – Under The Sea Birthday Baby Shower Photo Backdrops Wedding Summer Beach Pool Ocean Party Decor Photo Booth Backdrops Decorations, 3.2 ft x 9.8 ft, 2PC
JUICY MOOM
$3049$43.99
MaxTronic Amphibious Remote Control Car，Direct Charging Amphibious RC Cars with 2.4Ghz 4WD All Terrain Waterproof RC Shark Monster Truck Toys for Boys Girls 3-12 Years
MaxTronic
$6449$85.99
Welch Allyn 52432U KleenSpec 524 Series Disposable Ear Specula, 2.75 mm (Pack of 850)
Welch Allyn
$5449$73.99
Secura 60-Minute Visual Countdown Timer, 7.5-Inch Oversize Classroom Visual Timer for Kids and Adults, Durable Mechanical Kitchen Timer Clock with Magnetic Backing (Blue)
Secura
$3349$47.99
Rustic Dark Blue Whitewashed Cast Iron Octopus Hook 11 Inch – Decorative Hook – Sealife Metal Wall Hook
Handcrafted Nautical Decor
$3449$48.99
Product Inquiry
Have a question about this product? Fill out the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.