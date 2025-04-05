Broadband prices including BT, Virgin and EE set to rise in April (2025)

Brits are being warned as millions could see a household bill rise on April 1, even if you’re midway through a contract. Many may not realise that they could face a hike in their broadband costs come the new financial year.

Some providers will be raising their prices in line with inflation. Others may be increasing theirs by a set price.

Comparison site USwitch warned that this could apply to you even if you have a “fixed price” tariff. It explained: “Many broadband and mobile providers hike their monthly prices each year to combat the inflation rate and rising business costs.”

Importantly, the site noted: “They can even do this if you're in the middle of your contract.” Even if you're in the middle of your contract, your broadband bill will “likely” go up in March or April every year.

“This is because most broadband providers have annual price hikes set in their terms and conditions,” Uswitch said. In January this year, Ofcom banned providers from including inflation-linked price increases in their new contracts.

Uswitch said: “As a result, most have introduced a fixed annual price increase stated in pounds and pence when you sign up. Some customers won't be affected by mid-contract price rises because they're with a provider that fixes the price until the contract ends.

“But these are often smaller providers who aren't as widely available as the big brands.” To calculate how you will be effected you first need to know if you are on a fixed price increase.

If you signed up for a new broadband deal from January 17, 2025 you will be on a fixed annual price increase, which isn't tied to any inflation figures. But many providers started putting their new customers on this fixed increase in 2024.

Here are the dates some providers introduced this:

BT/EE/Plusnet: Contract started on or after 10 April 2024

Vodafone: Contract started on or after 2 July 2024

TalkTalk: Contract started on or after 12 August 2024

Three Broadband: Contract started on or after 1 September 2024

Virgin Media: Contract started on or after 9 January 2025

Uswitch said: “If you signed up to a new deal from one of these providers after the dates specified, you should be on a fixed annual price increase in March or April 2025 instead.”

How much will this cost?

Most broadband providers' fixed rate increases are £3 per month, except for Virgin Media whose increase is £3.50, according to Uswitch. In comparison, inflation-based price rises will increase at a rate of three to four per cent.

However, people on a broadband social tariff will be exempt from these price rises. So if you're on Government financial support like Universal Credit or PIP, you will likely be eligible for a discounted, no-price-rise deal. You can find out more about this on the Ofcom website.

Some broadband providers are not raising their prices mid-contract. These include:

Hyperoptic

Trooli

Quickline

Fiber Zone

Zen Internet

Utility Warehouse

Voneus

Wessex Internet

Brsk

Connect Fibre

Hull Fibre

Link Broadband

Truespeed

Open Fibre

Squirrell Internet

Infinics

Yayzi

BeFibre

Brawband

Brillband

Fibrus

G Network

Hey! Broadband

Zzoomm

Lightspeed Broadband

Earth Broadband

Lit Fibre