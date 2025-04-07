Brooklyn Beckham shares latest recipe as he reveals new collaboration (2025)

By LAURA PARKIN FOR MAILONLINE

Published: 11:59 EDT, 28 March 2025 | Updated: 12:35 EDT, 28 March 2025

Brooklyn Beckham shared his latest recipe on Friday and revealed an exciting new collaboration.

David and Victoria's son, 26, announced the launch of his new hot sauce brand Cloud23, available exclusively at Whole Foods shops in the UK back in October.

Cloud 23, named after the No.23 jersey his father wore at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, comes in two variants – Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero.

Brooklyn has now announced he will be teaming up with NYC dumpling restaurant Mimi Cheng's to launch the 'ultimate dumpling collab.'

In a video shared to Instagram, he joinedMarian Cheng in the kitchen to make their dumplings.

He captioned the post: 'Teamed up withMimi Cheng's to drop the ultimate dumpling collab for April. And of course, I had to top it off with some Cloud 23.'

Brooklyn added: 'Meet the Cubano Dumpling: Berkshire pork, smoked ham, pickles, melty Swiss cheese, and toasted garlic breadcrumbs—pan-fried to crispy perfection and served with C23 Sweet Jalapeño crema.

'Available starting 4/1, all month long at Mimi Cheng’s in NYC. You can also find their frozen dumplings and my hot sauce at Whole Foods — one of my favourite pairings, no question — ready to enjoy anytime.'

Priced at a steep £15 a bottle, the oldest of the Beckham children has created two flavours as well as a range of clothing merchandise.

Taking to his Instagram account in October, Brooklyn shared video of a truck, emblazoned with the Cloud23 logo and a small crowd gathered at his pop up shop, keen for a taste.

After launching the hot sauce, he told Delish magazine: 'I did my research and I just felt like there was this hole in the market with luxury condiments, especially for a really good price.'

Last month, Brooklyn and his wifeNicola Peltz looked in good spirits as they filmed an ad for his hot sauce brand Cloud 23.

Thehappily married couple were joined by a production crew as they filmed in a large, modern kitchen.

Nicola looked incredible in a black Chanelshirt as she shared a playful snap holding a Clapperboard alongside her husband.

Brooklyn has now announced he will be teaming up with NYC dumpling restaurant Mimi Cheng's to launch the 'ultimate dumpling collab'

In a video shared to Instagram, he joined Marian Cheng in the kitchen to make their dumplings

Last month, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz looked in good spirits as they filmed an ad for his hot sauce brand Cloud 23

Brooklyn later shared a video of himself enjoying a beer with a friend at Applebee's where he tried to 'split the A' by drinking until halfway down the A on the glass and 'almost' made it.

His plans for the Cloud 23 range of food and drinks were first revealed by MailOnline in January last year..

Beckham junior confirmed plans to launch a product 'in the food space' in an interview in June, saying it would launch in September in Whole Foods.

Brooklyn told InStyle magazine in June: 'It's nice, because it's so broad. You can use it in spicy margaritas, you can use it on chicken, you can use it on sushi.'

He added: 'I can't say what, exactly, it is, but it's in the food space. It's been a passion project of mine for the last two-and-a-half years, something I've literally put everything into. I've never worked so hard on anything in my life.'

Brooklyn put his own funds into the project, too. 'I had to find a distributor... finding a CEO is very difficult, especially for a start-up. The first year was just me — I put a lot of money in to start it on my own — and then maybe under a year ago, I got investors.'