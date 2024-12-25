Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (2024)

A nail drill is essential for taking your at-home nail care game to the next level. With the simple swap of a drill bit, these professional-level tools can remove old nail extensions, shape acrylics, buff natural nails, and even clean up cuticles—no manual filing required.

"The best nail drill is dependent on your expertise level," advises celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend. "Beginners should start with an electric nail file, also known as an e-file, that offers up to 15,000 rpm (or rotations per minute), while skilled users can go up to 35,000 rpm."



To help you narrow down the best nail drills, I've consulted experts and editors for their top picks, and compared product specs and customer reviews from dozens of buzzy drill models from across the internet. Whether you're a budding nail tech or looking to save time and money by removing your old gel polish before your next salon appointment, below, shop the best nail drills worth adding to your collection.

