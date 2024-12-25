Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (2024)

A nail drill is essential for taking your at-home nail care game to the next level. With the simple swap of a drill bit, these professional-level tools can remove old nail extensions, shape acrylics, buff natural nails, and even clean up cuticles—no manual filing required.

"The best nail drill is dependent on your expertise level," advises celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend. "Beginners should start with an electric nail file, also known as an e-file, that offers up to 15,000 rpm (or rotations per minute), while skilled users can go up to 35,000 rpm."

Shop the Best Nail Drills

To help you narrow down the best nail drills, I've consulted experts and editors for their top picks, and compared product specs and customer reviews from dozens of buzzy drill models from across the internet. Whether you're a budding nail tech or looking to save time and money by removing your old gel polish before your next salon appointment, below, shop the best nail drills worth adding to your collection.

Best Overall

Makartt Rechargeable Nail Drill

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (7)

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (8)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (9)Reviewers say it's quiet compared to other nail drills
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (10)Rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 hours
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (11)More experienced reviewers wanted more attachments

Legend recommends this Amazon-reviewer-loved rechargeable nail drill from Makartt for all skill levels. It offers six-bit options for smooth, even manicure prep and a battery that lasts for up to eight hours per two-and-a-half hour charge. Plus, it has a compact, cord-free design that makes it easy to take on the go.

Speed range: 0 to 30,000 rpm

Number of attachments: five

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "This is a high-quality nail drill for professionals. The vibration level is super low, and the nail drill is quiet. What I like most about it is that when the battery dies, I [can] still plug it in to charge and use it, which is huge when you have a busy schedule."

Best Cordless Nail Drill

Beurer Professional Manicure and Pedicure Nail Drill Kit

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (12)

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (13)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (14)Built-in LED light provides added visibility
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (15)Comes with a versatile range of attachments
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (16)Reviewers say it's not as powerful as professional devices

Tangled cords are a thing of the past with this cordless nail drill set from Beurer. It comes with ten versatile attachments that'll shape, file, and buff your nails without a trip to the salon. The user-friendly design makes it easy to switch between speed settings and rotation directions, too.

Speed range: 3,200 to 4,400 rpm

Number of attachments: 10

Power source: battery

Customer review: "It does a great job of cleaning cuticles and keeping my nails looking neat. While it does take a little practice to master, the results are definitely worth it... For someone just starting out with DIY manicures, it’s a solid choice. It’s user-friendly and provides good results for the price."

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (18)Suitable for professional use
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (19)Lightweight design and low vibration minimizes wrist pain
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (20)Not the best for beginners

"This portable e-file from Kiara Sky is one of my favorites. I do a lot of mobile services, so not having to worry about additional plug-in cords is a huge plus," says Legend. He also loves the digital LCD screen, noting, "It's easier to see an actual number versus trying to gauge from a speed dial." All to say, if you're looking to invest in a professional nail drill, you can't go wrong with the power and control this lightweight, long-lasting option offers.

Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm

Number of attachments: two

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "Beautiful product, beautifully packaged, quiet, fast, and very little pressure needed when in use. My arthritic hands appreciate this drill."

Best for Pedicures

Medicool Pedinova Nail Drill Machine

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (21)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (22)Comes with 12 different attachments
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (23)Suitable for diabetic foot care
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (24)Not cordless

Designed with toenails in mind, this Medicool Pedinova device will help you achieve a salon-level pedicure at home. It comes with twelve different attachments to trim and shape your nails, and buff away cuticles and callouses, making it easy to do at-home manicures with the same device.

Speed range: 0 to 20,000 rpm

Number of attachments: 14

Power source: electric

Customer review: "Thick toenails? [This takes] care of them in 5 minutes, thins them, and makes them look better—and shoes are more comfortable. Comes with many attachments and one that removes dead skin off heels and calluses. Wish I would have bought this a long time ago."

Best for Beginners

Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails Kit

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (25)

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (26)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (27)Built-in LED light for improved visibility
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (28)Compact design is easy to store and transport
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (29)Two beginner-friendly speed settings
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (30)Reviewers say it isn't as powerful as professional devices

This bestselling ergonomic device from Finishing Touch is one beauty shoppers swear by for at-home use. The compact device comes equipped with a built-in LED light and six attachments to remove cuticles, enhance nail shine, shape nail extensions, and more.

Speed range: dual settings

Number of attachments: six

Power source: battery

Customer review: "When I don’t feel like getting a full-blown manicure, I use it to file, buff or trace around the cuticle, and it feels and looks like I’ve had a professional manicure."

Best Nail Drill for Acrylic Nails

Luraco Pro-35K Nail Drill

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (31)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (32)Suitable for professional nail techs
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (33)Auto shut-off feature helps conserve battery
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (34)Nail drill bits must be purchased separately

This manicurist-approved Luraco Pro-35K nail drill is just as powerful as the devices you'd find at a salon, which can't be said about many at-home nail drills. Whether you're filing your own nails or those of a client, you'll be glad you splurged on the added power and control. The compact, portable nail tool features multiple speed settings as well as forward and reverse control and a long-lasting battery that won't die mid-session.

Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm

Number of attachments: zero

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "Perfect for professional manicurists and pedicurists. This drill delivers smooth and consistent performance under long use. The motor is quiet and vibration-free, very comfortable for both the user and the client when operating."

Best Portable Nail Drill

MelodySusie PC120I Multifunctional Nail Drill Kit

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (35)

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (36)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (37)Amazon reviewer favorite
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (38)A great choice for beginners
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (39)Gets hot after continuous use

Thousands of Amazon reviewers agree this MelodySusie nail drill is one of the best portable options on the market. It's more powerful than most cordless options and can be plugged into any USB port–including a laptop or portable phone charger–for easy filing, shaping, and buffing on the go. The speed can be adjusted up to 20,000 rpms and switched easily between forward and reverse rotation for total control at every skill level.

Speed range: 0 to 20,000 rpm

Number of attachments: six

Power source: electric

Customer review: "So beginner friendly! It's not too fast and very easy to use... This made prepping my nails so much easier, and I love it, especially for the price. If you do your own nails at home, I recommend getting this nail drill."

Best for Gel Nails

TouchBeauty Electric Nail File Drill Set

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (40)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (41)Stand features a built-in LED light and nail drill bit storage
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (42)Beginner-friendly
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (43)Only has one speed setting
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (44)No batteries included

If you're partial to gel nails, grab this popular rechargeable drill from TouchBeauty. Flip over the stand, and you'll find a handy UV light that dries gel polishes and gel nail extensions in a flash. The multifunctional stand also serves as a storage spot for the ten attachments that come with the handheld device.

Speed: 9,500 rpm

Number of attachments: 10

Power source: two AAA batteries

Customer review: "There is only one speed, but it's not too fast that it burns and is not too slow that it does not do anything. You could say it's in the Goldilocks zone."

Best for Natural Nails

Kiss Power File x Nail Dryer

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (45)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (46)Nail dryer doubles as a storage case for drill components
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (47)Wide variety of polishing attachments
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (48)Does not have UV light for gel polish
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (49)Single speed setting

Even those who prefer a natural look can benefit from a nail drill. This multifunction device from KISS features an electric nail file with polishing and shaping attachments, as well as a built-in dryer for your polish and top coat. Though not as powerful as a professional nail drill, it's still highly effective for at-home manicures.

Number of attachments: 12

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "Great bang for your buck. I think it would be absolutely perfect for someone just getting into doing their nails."

Best for Gel Removal

MelodySusie SC320H Portable Nail Drill

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (50)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (51)Comes with extra sanding bands
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (52)Lightweight design features belt clip for on-the-go use
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (53)Some reviewers had issues with battery life

A nail drill can be a useful tool for removing old gel polish and overgrown nail extensions without adding to your salon bill. Once you get the hang of buffing and shaping your nails with this top-rated MelodySusie nail drill, you may start skipping your manicure appointments altogether. The cordless, battery-powered device clips right to your waistband, so there's no need to locate the nearest outlet until it's time for a charge.

Speed range: 0 to 30,000 rpm

Number of attachments: six

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "My salon charges $20 to remove gel nails and then another $40 to get a new gel manicure, so I wanted to take control of gel removal to save some money. This is a very powerful but beginner-friendly drill, and after [a few] uses, this will pay for itself!"

Most User-Friendly

M Mase Cordless Electric Nail Drill

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (54)

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (55)

Pros
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (56)LCD screen for easy monitoring
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (57)Storage stand works well for at-home use
Cons
  • Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (58)Some reviewers wanted more versatile attachments

The digital display of this popular cordless nail drill makes it easy to monitor and adjust rotation speed and battery life. With six attachments and a convenient storage stand, it's a user-friendly option suitable for gel polish removal, nail extension shaping, and natural nail upkeep.

Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm

Number of attachments: six

Power source: rechargeable battery

Customer review: "A powerful yet quiet motor compared to other drills... but also very light to hold, making it even easier to work with all day long. No shaking, even when I turn it to the strongest power setting."

Can drill tools damage my nails?

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (59)

"If used incorrectly yes, nail drills can cause damage," says Legend. "However, with proper education and training, nail drills should not damage your nails. Start at a comfortable speed and use side-to-side motion to prevent heat sensation and over-filing."

Meet the experts

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (60)

  • Chaun Legend is a celebrity nail artist and founder of the nail brand, Chaun Legend Professional Nails. His clients include stars like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Rihanna, Doja Cat, Jennie Kim, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (62)

For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.

Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (2024)

