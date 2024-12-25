Buff and Shape Like a Pro With These Expert-Level Nail Drills (2024)

A nail drill is essential for taking your at-home nail care game to the next level. With the simple swap of a drill bit, these professional-level tools can remove old nail extensions, shape acrylics, buff natural nails, and even clean up cuticles—no manual filing required.
"The best nail drill is dependent on your expertise level," advises celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend. "Beginners should start with an electric nail file, also known as an e-file, that offers up to 15,000 rpm (or rotations per minute), while skilled users can go up to 35,000 rpm."
Shop the Best Nail Drills
Best Overall
Makartt Rechargeable Nail Drill
Read more
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Beurer Professional Manicure and Pedicure Nail Drill Kit
Read more
Best Professional Nail Drill
Kiara Sky Beyond Pro Portable Nail Drill
Read more
To help you narrow down the best nail drills, I've consulted experts and editors for their top picks, and compared product specs and customer reviews from dozens of buzzy drill models from across the internet. Whether you're a budding nail tech or looking to save time and money by removing your old gel polish before your next salon appointment, below, shop the best nail drills worth adding to your collection.
Best Overall
Makartt Rechargeable Nail Drill
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Reviewers say it's quiet compared to other nail drills
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 hours
Cons
- More experienced reviewers wanted more attachments
Legend recommends this Amazon-reviewer-loved rechargeable nail drill from Makartt for all skill levels. It offers six-bit options for smooth, even manicure prep and a battery that lasts for up to eight hours per two-and-a-half hour charge. Plus, it has a compact, cord-free design that makes it easy to take on the go.
Speed range: 0 to 30,000 rpm
Number of attachments: five
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "This is a high-quality nail drill for professionals. The vibration level is super low, and the nail drill is quiet. What I like most about it is that when the battery dies, I [can] still plug it in to charge and use it, which is huge when you have a busy schedule."
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Beurer Professional Manicure and Pedicure Nail Drill Kit
Now 17% Off
Pros
- Built-in LED light provides added visibility
- Comes with a versatile range of attachments
Cons
- Reviewers say it's not as powerful as professional devices
Tangled cords are a thing of the past with this cordless nail drill set from Beurer. It comes with ten versatile attachments that'll shape, file, and buff your nails without a trip to the salon. The user-friendly design makes it easy to switch between speed settings and rotation directions, too.
Speed range: 3,200 to 4,400 rpm
Number of attachments: 10
Power source: battery
Customer review: "It does a great job of cleaning cuticles and keeping my nails looking neat. While it does take a little practice to master, the results are definitely worth it... For someone just starting out with DIY manicures, it’s a solid choice. It’s user-friendly and provides good results for the price."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Professional Nail Drill
Kiara Sky Beyond Pro Portable Nail Drill
Pros
- Suitable for professional use
- Lightweight design and low vibration minimizes wrist pain
Cons
- Not the best for beginners
"This portable e-file from Kiara Sky is one of my favorites. I do a lot of mobile services, so not having to worry about additional plug-in cords is a huge plus," says Legend. He also loves the digital LCD screen, noting, "It's easier to see an actual number versus trying to gauge from a speed dial." All to say, if you're looking to invest in a professional nail drill, you can't go wrong with the power and control this lightweight, long-lasting option offers.
Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm
Number of attachments: two
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "Beautiful product, beautifully packaged, quiet, fast, and very little pressure needed when in use. My arthritic hands appreciate this drill."
Best for Pedicures
Medicool Pedinova Nail Drill Machine
Pros
- Comes with 12 different attachments
- Suitable for diabetic foot care
Cons
- Not cordless
Designed with toenails in mind, this Medicool Pedinova device will help you achieve a salon-level pedicure at home. It comes with twelve different attachments to trim and shape your nails, and buff away cuticles and callouses, making it easy to do at-home manicures with the same device.
Speed range: 0 to 20,000 rpm
Number of attachments: 14
Power source: electric
Customer review: "Thick toenails? [This takes] care of them in 5 minutes, thins them, and makes them look better—and shoes are more comfortable. Comes with many attachments and one that removes dead skin off heels and calluses. Wish I would have bought this a long time ago."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Beginners
Finishing Touch Flawless Salon Nails Kit
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Built-in LED light for improved visibility
- Compact design is easy to store and transport
- Two beginner-friendly speed settings
Cons
- Reviewers say it isn't as powerful as professional devices
This bestselling ergonomic device from Finishing Touch is one beauty shoppers swear by for at-home use. The compact device comes equipped with a built-in LED light and six attachments to remove cuticles, enhance nail shine, shape nail extensions, and more.
Speed range: dual settings
Number of attachments: six
Power source: battery
Customer review: "When I don’t feel like getting a full-blown manicure, I use it to file, buff or trace around the cuticle, and it feels and looks like I’ve had a professional manicure."
Best Nail Drill for Acrylic Nails
Luraco Pro-35K Nail Drill
Pros
- Suitable for professional nail techs
- Auto shut-off feature helps conserve battery
Cons
- Nail drill bits must be purchased separately
This manicurist-approved Luraco Pro-35K nail drill is just as powerful as the devices you'd find at a salon, which can't be said about many at-home nail drills. Whether you're filing your own nails or those of a client, you'll be glad you splurged on the added power and control. The compact, portable nail tool features multiple speed settings as well as forward and reverse control and a long-lasting battery that won't die mid-session.
Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm
Number of attachments: zero
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "Perfect for professional manicurists and pedicurists. This drill delivers smooth and consistent performance under long use. The motor is quiet and vibration-free, very comfortable for both the user and the client when operating."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Portable Nail Drill
MelodySusie PC120I Multifunctional Nail Drill Kit
Pros
- Amazon reviewer favorite
- A great choice for beginners
Cons
- Gets hot after continuous use
Thousands of Amazon reviewers agree this MelodySusie nail drill is one of the best portable options on the market. It's more powerful than most cordless options and can be plugged into any USB port–including a laptop or portable phone charger–for easy filing, shaping, and buffing on the go. The speed can be adjusted up to 20,000 rpms and switched easily between forward and reverse rotation for total control at every skill level.
Speed range: 0 to 20,000 rpm
Number of attachments: six
Power source: electric
Customer review: "So beginner friendly! It's not too fast and very easy to use... This made prepping my nails so much easier, and I love it, especially for the price. If you do your own nails at home, I recommend getting this nail drill."
Best for Gel Nails
TouchBeauty Electric Nail File Drill Set
Pros
- Stand features a built-in LED light and nail drill bit storage
- Beginner-friendly
Cons
- Only has one speed setting
- No batteries included
If you're partial to gel nails, grab this popular rechargeable drill from TouchBeauty. Flip over the stand, and you'll find a handy UV light that dries gel polishes and gel nail extensions in a flash. The multifunctional stand also serves as a storage spot for the ten attachments that come with the handheld device.
Speed: 9,500 rpm
Number of attachments: 10
Power source: two AAA batteries
Customer review: "There is only one speed, but it's not too fast that it burns and is not too slow that it does not do anything. You could say it's in the Goldilocks zone."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best for Natural Nails
Kiss Power File x Nail Dryer
Pros
- Nail dryer doubles as a storage case for drill components
- Wide variety of polishing attachments
Cons
- Does not have UV light for gel polish
- Single speed setting
Even those who prefer a natural look can benefit from a nail drill. This multifunction device from KISS features an electric nail file with polishing and shaping attachments, as well as a built-in dryer for your polish and top coat. Though not as powerful as a professional nail drill, it's still highly effective for at-home manicures.
Number of attachments: 12
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "Great bang for your buck. I think it would be absolutely perfect for someone just getting into doing their nails."
Best for Gel Removal
MelodySusie SC320H Portable Nail Drill
Pros
- Comes with extra sanding bands
- Lightweight design features belt clip for on-the-go use
Cons
- Some reviewers had issues with battery life
A nail drill can be a useful tool for removing old gel polish and overgrown nail extensions without adding to your salon bill. Once you get the hang of buffing and shaping your nails with this top-rated MelodySusie nail drill, you may start skipping your manicure appointments altogether. The cordless, battery-powered device clips right to your waistband, so there's no need to locate the nearest outlet until it's time for a charge.
Speed range: 0 to 30,000 rpm
Number of attachments: six
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "My salon charges $20 to remove gel nails and then another $40 to get a new gel manicure, so I wanted to take control of gel removal to save some money. This is a very powerful but beginner-friendly drill, and after [a few] uses, this will pay for itself!"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most User-Friendly
M Mase Cordless Electric Nail Drill
Now 17% Off
Pros
- LCD screen for easy monitoring
- Storage stand works well for at-home use
Cons
- Some reviewers wanted more versatile attachments
The digital display of this popular cordless nail drill makes it easy to monitor and adjust rotation speed and battery life. With six attachments and a convenient storage stand, it's a user-friendly option suitable for gel polish removal, nail extension shaping, and natural nail upkeep.
Speed range: 0 to 35,000 rpm
Number of attachments: six
Power source: rechargeable battery
Customer review: "A powerful yet quiet motor compared to other drills... but also very light to hold, making it even easier to work with all day long. No shaking, even when I turn it to the strongest power setting."
Can drill tools damage my nails?
"If used incorrectly yes, nail drills can cause damage," says Legend. "However, with proper education and training, nail drills should not damage your nails. Start at a comfortable speed and use side-to-side motion to prevent heat sensation and over-filing."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet the experts
- Chaun Legend is a celebrity nail artist and founder of the nail brand, Chaun Legend Professional Nails. His clients include stars like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Rihanna, Doja Cat, Jennie Kim, Christina Aguilera, and more.
Looking for more nail inspiration?
- The Spring 2025 Nail Trends You Can Wear Now
- 25 Simple Nail Designs for Minimalist Mani Lovers
- The Best Nail Polish Top Coats For a Shiny, Strong Manicure
- The Best Nail Polish Brands to Always Keep in Rotation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.