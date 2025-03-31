Building a Scalescenes Large Overall Roof (2025)

N Gauge station on a curve for Chantley Junction

Chantley Junction track laying is slowing due to budgetary constraints, so I have taken the plunge and decided to build the Scalescenes Large Overall Roof as the fiddle-yard entry on Chantley station. I have read every word of Jon's build of this monster (), and hopefully I am fore-armed with some of the things he learned. Mine won't be as long, but if it looks half as good as John's, then I will be happy.



To make things more complicated, or at least more interesting, I plan on making this a curved build. I always loved York and Newcastle stations with their amazing curved roofs.



I have planned out the angles and lengths and have decided on a simple wedge-shaped design where each wedge is exactly the same. Each long edge is exactly the length of the Scalescenes arch. The inside has edges that are exactly half the length of the Scalescenes low relief arch so that when placed atop of one, there will be a pleasing symmetry.



Before getting ahead of myself, here's a full-size print out of the plans for the arches at the station end of Chantley Junction:







Look only at the dark grey. The light grey is a test to see if I could get away with a second, smaller roof, but I'm ignoring that for now.



So the first job is to construct ten arches for the roof. This is less cutting that John needed to do as in N Gauge, each arch fits on one piece of card. However, they are tiny. The inner arch supports are less than 5mm wide at some points, so they are very flimsy when first cut. I bent and tore this one with my clumsy hands.



Once stuck together it is sturdy, but getting it accurately together was a real challenge. It is so floppy that slipping them over each other while the glue is wet is difficult, and you can see places where I didn't get them matched up properly. This one will be an arch at the back, out of sight!







One thing that John recommended was a method to pin the arches down. To this end, I cut a notch in the 1mm inner support and glued a nail inside. This will serve two purposes. Firstly, I intend to use a bit of scrap plywood with the roof plan stuck on top. I will use small holes to keep each pillar in the right place while I glue on the separate layers of wall. This should give me something sturdy to attach the wall to, and will hopefully enable me to get a nice curve in the wall. Secondly, it will enable me to plant it reliably on the layout whilst keeping it removable. (I would have liked pointy-side-out, but the nail head is bigger than the 1mm inner layer…)







Another thing I learned from John's build is to use accurate card widths. On Pig Hill Yard (00 Gauge), I used proper 2mm and 1mm grey board. Scaling it to N Gauge, this needed to be 1mm and 0.5mm. I had no 0.5mm but I had some light card that when glued into pairs came to 0.5mm. I am so glad I did this. The inner wrapper that represents the girder of the arch is exactly the right width. Had I omitted that layer, it would have overhung and not looked good at all.



And just to test, it fits the full-size plan perfectly.







Nine more to go. That's at least 9 hours. Since I am still laying track and also travelling again with work, this one may be a slow build.



