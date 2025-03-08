Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil - Rose Otto - 100% Pure (2025)

Bulgarian Rose Oil
The Organic Bulgarian Rosa Damascena Oil (Rose Otto), obtained by steam distillation has one of the most valuable and distinct fragrances. Rose oil is widely used in the cosmetics and the perfume industry because of its complex molecular composition, healing, beautifying and therapeutic properties as well as its multilayered and deep fragrance.
ALTEYA’S ROSES.
Alteyais a well-established Bulgarian company specialized in the cultivation and harvesting of the highest quality certified organic Bulgarian Rose (Rosa damascena); steam distilling our own organic Bulgarian Rose Oil, and exporting it to customers all over the world. Our focus is the production of the highest quality organic Bulgarian Rose Oil available on the world markets. We employ well-known experts who monitor and manage the rose cultivation, harvesting, and rose-oil production. We meticulously select our rose plants; hand-pick the rose blossoms, and distill the precious rose essential oil. Our rose plantations are certified by the Bulgarian Government-appointed laboratory at the Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic, and Medicinal Plants to ensure that our organic essential rose oil meets and exceeds all International Organic Standards. Our direct involvement and strictly controlled process from cultivation and harvesting to distillation, ensure that our rose oil is one of the very finest on the market -100% pure, USDA, NOP certified organic, free of harmful pesticides, herbicides and insecticides.
WHY BULGARIAN ROSE?
For centuries, Bulgaria has been the country producing world’s highest quality rose oil. In Bulgaria, the first rose plantations appeared around the town of Kazanlak in 16th century. The climatic and soil conditions of the Kazanlak area proved to be more favorable than any other place. Gradually the number of rose plantations grew occupying a large area in central Bulgaria, known as the Valley of Roses. For more than 400 years, the Bulgarian Rose Valley has been considered the world center for rose oil production. Surrounded by two majestic mountains, the Balkan Mountain and Sredna Gora, the Valley of Roses is considered to have the best soil structure, air humidity, cloudiness and precipitation for obtaining the finest and most sought-after rose oil in the world. The mesmerizing Valley of Roses is also the home to all of Alteya’s rose plantations.
COMPOSITION OF ROSE OIL.
Rose oil issteam distilledby a special technology and has a pale yellow color. The primary base notes are deep, sweet and floral with spicy middle notes.
At 25 C the rose oil is a viscous liquid. Upon cooling, it becomes a crystallized mass, which can be liquified by warming. Rose oil is a complex blend of more than 300 different components. The major component in a rose blossom is phenyl-ethyl alcohol. However, phenyl-ethyl alcohol is highly soluble in water and is usually lost in the distillation process, unless collected as rose water.
Major components are also: geraniol, citronellol, and nerol. Many other components are present in very small amounts, but have a substantial effect on the overall rose oil quality. An example is a compound called damascenone, which is one of the most potent odor constituents.
ROSE OIL USES
Bulgarian Rose Otto is known for its aphrodisiac, antidepressant, antiseptic, antispasmodic and astringent actions. The rose oil creates a feeling of calm and well-being. It is also an antidepressant, antiseptic, antiviral, sedative, tonic and an appetite regulator. Rose oil is often used to treat skin problems, asthma, cough, depression, headache and insomnia. Alteya’s Organic Rose Oil is also considered very safe for topical use.
AROMATHERAPY.
For centuries, rose oil is known to uplift the heart. It drives away melancholy, promotes harmony and is one of the strongest natural aphrodisiacs. Goes well with almost any other oil and helps reach inner emotional balance. Add few drops to your massage oil, warm bath, favorite lotion and oil burner and experience the rejuvenating power of the Bulgarian Rose.
PERFUMERY.
The rose is a symbol of love and beauty and rose oil is one of the most valuable therapeutic perfumes. Rose Oil is heart (middle) note essential oil and brings out the best in other notes. Being one of the most expensive and rare oils, the rose oil is famous for its aphrodisiac and uplifting properties. It forms a perfect blend with, jasmine, sandalwood, neroli, ylang-ylang, chamomile and geranium. Blending rose oil and rose absolute brings out a true Rosa Damascena bliss. For making a quick rose perfume, mix few drops of rose oil with jojoba oil (1:6).
COSMETICS.
The rich molecular composition of rose oil makes it one of the most beneficial essential oils for skin and personal care products. Our Bulgarian Rose Oil has strong healing, restoring and anti-aging properties in very concentrated form; adds vitality and balance. Add it to any moisturizer (cream and lotion) to rejuvenate skin and improve texture.
Dear Customer,
Since its founding, our company Alteya has been working hard to provide employment and support to the local population in some of the poorest villages in the Rose Valley and the Balkan Mountain regions in Bulgaria. By purchasing our products, you give a chance for economic survival to more than 300 families who are otherwise struggling to provide for themselves and the ones they love. Our employees are our extended family. In addition, Alteya actively takes part in initiatives to reduce pesticides damage and strives to excel by practicing organic farming and building a sustainable agricultural model. Our primary objectives are protecting our fragile environment by keeping air, water and soil clean and making products that are pure, safe, and free of pesticide residues.
Michelle Wallis
Petite Rose Oil
Pure, elegant and simply the best rose oil! I so love this!!!!
Khalid Juma
Hi
I haven't received the product yet.
Crystal Pan
ALTEYA 的玫瑰精油带给我以外的惊喜！
感恩所有为ALTEYA公司，付出的爱心和劳动，生产出这世界上最珍惜，最神奇！超有效的大马士革有机玫瑰精油！！！
买回来第一晚上开始加入我的日常护肤系列用品中，哇，那是我人生中这几十年来，闻过最好闻的香气！很难用词语表达，就是一种幸福，开心的感觉！情不自禁脸上会自然出现笑的表情！
更神奇的感觉出现了，当我用完保养品准备休息时，我发现，长期困扰着我，左边腰疼的感觉也消失了，当时就觉得很奇怪，但又不敢肯定是不是闻了用了ALTEYA 的玫瑰精油的效果，只是闻到那芳香感觉好开心，好幸福！
第二天，发现我的腰疼没发作，当时就想，哇，没有腰疼的感觉，好舒服啊，希望永远不要再出现就好了！我当时有分享这感觉给我老公，我说，会不会我闻了用了这玫瑰精油，带给我的神奇效果？他说也许是吧！我当时也对这款精油寄予厚望，所以我发明了鼻贴，直接将玫瑰精油擦一点在鼻贴上，那真是太棒了！我可以24小时闻到这玫瑰精油的香气！感觉幸福，满足！开心！
连续用了，闻了，一个星期，包括睡觉也贴上，我的腰没有出现疼了！
这款神奇的宝贝精油，感恩您为我治愈了我的腰疼！也是我买你的时候，没有想过的意外惊讶和惊喜！只要你在，我都要一直把你放在我的身体里！因为你在我心中是神一样的神奇和解决我多年的痛苦！
祝福所有为这款玫瑰精油努力付出，工作的人民，感恩！！！🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Olena B.
Everything is perfect
I use 30 drops as an added ingredient to Darphin tangerine aromatic care (carrier oil elixir, tester size). It improves the scent for the better. My skin tolerates that mix very well. The heavenly smell is perfect for instant mood improvement and optimistic attitude. As for the special effects, my sensitive and very dry aging skin prefers manuka honey hydrating mask. But I love the combination of medihoney (gel), Attitude's night oil (evening primrose+grapeseed oil) mixed with 1 drop of Alteya Organics (organic Bulgarian Rose Otto). Without this precious product my skincare routine lacks of soul, so to speak. With it I feel like a princess or a fairy 🧚♀️, luxurious ingredient indeed.
lesley zhang
Very nice
Love it. I have bought the rose oil over 7 years
Tara M
Actual Heaven
Dreamy. I’m severely sensitive to fragrances and synthetics, even many essential oils irritate me. This is not like that at all. It’s bliss honestly. I just open the bottle and inhale and my whole nervous system shifts into relax mode, which is hard to come by. Really treasure this oil.
Yang Wei
Slow delivery
I haven't received any products even they was shipped almost two weeks.
Stephanie Malkin
LOVE THIS!
it smells so real, it's crazy. i've added this to my regular lotion, and am new to this, so looking forward to more loveliness as i continue use. my skin feels better, and is starting to look better.
Rizwan Bajwa
Wonderful mature rose scent
I love this Rose Otto - blends perfectly with other oils without dominating the profile . Great for making oud rose blends
Kristina Retzloff
Premium Quality
This is the best smelling rose essential oil and the quality is premium