Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil - Rose Otto - 100% Pure (2025)

ALTEYA’S ROSES.

Alteyais a well-established Bulgarian company specialized in the cultivation and harvesting of the highest quality certified organic Bulgarian Rose (Rosa damascena); steam distilling our own organic Bulgarian Rose Oil, and exporting it to customers all over the world. Our focus is the production of the highest quality organic Bulgarian Rose Oil available on the world markets. We employ well-known experts who monitor and manage the rose cultivation, harvesting, and rose-oil production. We meticulously select our rose plants; hand-pick the rose blossoms, and distill the precious rose essential oil. Our rose plantations are certified by the Bulgarian Government-appointed laboratory at the Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic, and Medicinal Plants to ensure that our organic essential rose oil meets and exceeds all International Organic Standards. Our direct involvement and strictly controlled process from cultivation and harvesting to distillation, ensure that our rose oil is one of the very finest on the market -100% pure, USDA, NOP certified organic, free of harmful pesticides, herbicides and insecticides.

WHY BULGARIAN ROSE?

For centuries, Bulgaria has been the country producing world’s highest quality rose oil. In Bulgaria, the first rose plantations appeared around the town of Kazanlak in 16th century. The climatic and soil conditions of the Kazanlak area proved to be more favorable than any other place. Gradually the number of rose plantations grew occupying a large area in central Bulgaria, known as the Valley of Roses. For more than 400 years, the Bulgarian Rose Valley has been considered the world center for rose oil production. Surrounded by two majestic mountains, the Balkan Mountain and Sredna Gora, the Valley of Roses is considered to have the best soil structure, air humidity, cloudiness and precipitation for obtaining the finest and most sought-after rose oil in the world. The mesmerizing Valley of Roses is also the home to all of Alteya’s rose plantations.