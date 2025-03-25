Burn More Fat in 10 Minutes With These 4 High-Intensity Movements (2025)

Struggling to find time for fitness in your busy schedule? You're not alone. As a personal trainer for over two decades, I've dedicated my career to helping people achieve their fitness goals, including tackling that persistent abdominal fat. Through years of experience analyzing client needs and developing personalized workout plans, I've discovered that you don't need hours in the gym to see real results. Check out this powerful 10-minute routine that can transform your fitness journey starting today.

What Makes a 10-Minute Workout Worth It?

While 10-minute workouts are great when you have a busy schedule with limited time, these workouts also provide a great deal of benefits. Physically, 10-minute workouts improve your cardiovascular fitness by developing better oxygen uptake endurance, and they assist in weight loss through calorie burning. These workouts can also help to reduce your risk of heart disease. On the mental side, a 10-minute workout can help you sleep better while also improving your mood and helping you feel more alert.

7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

4 High-Intensity Moves to Burn Fat in 10 Minutes

Jumping Jacks

How to do this safely: Start with your knees slightly bent and feet together with your arms at your side. Jump up and extend your legs out while raising your arms above your head. Bring your body back to the starting position.

Start with your knees slightly bent and feet together with your arms at your side. Jump up and extend your legs out while raising your arms above your head. Bring your body back to the starting position. How many: People should do three to five sets of jumping jacks for 45-60 seconds, aiming to hit 30-50 reps.

People should do three to five sets of jumping jacks for 45-60 seconds, aiming to hit 30-50 reps. Why it's effective for fat burning: Jumping jacks are a high-intensity cardio workout that significantly elevate your heart rate to produce substantial calorie burn and increased metabolic rate.

Jumping jacks are a high-intensity cardio workout that significantly elevate your heart rate to produce substantial calorie burn and increased metabolic rate. Easier options for beginners: An easier alternative is to do step jacks. This would include stepping to the side and raising a single arm at a time to eliminate the impact of jumping. If you want to do full jumping jacks as a beginner, start slow and gradually increase the tempo as you get more comfortable.

Burpees

How to do this safely: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down then kick your legs back to a plank position. Perform a push-up. Return to a plank position followed by the squat position. Jump up and raise your arms overhead.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down then kick your legs back to a plank position. Perform a push-up. Return to a plank position followed by the squat position. Jump up and raise your arms overhead. How many: Beginners should aim for 10 burpees, while more advanced should do 20-plus.

Beginners should aim for 10 burpees, while more advanced should do 20-plus. Why it's effective for fat burning: Burpees are a compound exercise that engage multiple muscle groups with high calorie expenditure in a quick timeframe. It also boosts your heart rate and metabolism to help burn fat during and after your workout.

Burpees are a compound exercise that engage multiple muscle groups with high calorie expenditure in a quick timeframe. It also boosts your heart rate and metabolism to help burn fat during and after your workout. Easier options for beginners: Easier alternatives include taking the steps slower through stepping instead of jumping back or omitting the push-up by breaking the workout down into smaller, more manageable movements.

Are Your Workouts Making You Store More Fat? 6 Exercises To Avoid

Mountain Climbers

How to do this safely: Start in a plank position. Keep your back straight. Bring one knee up to the same elbow then straight back. Repeat with the opposite leg. Continue switching legs with the same motion.

Start in a plank position. Keep your back straight. Bring one knee up to the same elbow then straight back. Repeat with the opposite leg. Continue switching legs with the same motion. How many: People should do 20-30 mountain climbers per side within a time limit of 45-60 seconds.

People should do 20-30 mountain climbers per side within a time limit of 45-60 seconds. Why it's effective for fat burning: Similarly to burpees, this exercise utilizes multiple muscle groups to deliver a high calorie burn, increased heart rate, and "afterburn" effect to continue shredding calories post workout.

Similarly to burpees, this exercise utilizes multiple muscle groups to deliver a high calorie burn, increased heart rate, and "afterburn" effect to continue shredding calories post workout. Easier options for beginners: A beginner can make this easier by slowing down the motion to replicate more of a walk movement rather than a run. Another alternative would be to elevate your hands to reduce the weight pressure or do it standing up as you lean against a wall.

Squat Jumps

How to do this safely: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands in front of you with bent arms. Lower yourself to where your hips are just below your knees. Explode up and land softly with your knees bent.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands in front of you with bent arms. Lower yourself to where your hips are just below your knees. Explode up and land softly with your knees bent. How many: Depending on your fitness level, aim for 12-25 reps in 60 seconds.

Depending on your fitness level, aim for 12-25 reps in 60 seconds. Why it's effective for fat burning: By firing off quick reps at a high-intensity, your heart rate rises significantly while engaging your leg muscles to promote fat loss. This workout also includes an "afterburn" effect to continue calorie expenditure following the exercise.

By firing off quick reps at a high-intensity, your heart rate rises significantly while engaging your leg muscles to promote fat loss. This workout also includes an "afterburn" effect to continue calorie expenditure following the exercise. Easier options for beginners: Two options to make this easier include doing a smaller jump or jumping with both feet together and landing with them split wide. Another option would be to decrease the squat depth until you feel more confident.

RELATED: The #1 Dumbbell Workout To Melt Hanging Belly Fat

How Often Should You Do This Routine?

In order to maximize the results of this routine, it should be completed three to five times per week – depending on fitness experience. Performing this routine at this cadence allows for both an impactful workout with proper rest time between each session.

What Results Can You Expect?

Sticking to this routine leads to multiple short-term results such as increased stamina, better muscle endurance, and improved coordination and agility. The long-term results of this routine include fat loss, muscle toning, sustainable energy levels, increased heart health, and increased explosiveness and power.

Common Mistakes to Avoid in Short Workouts

The two biggest mistakes that are most common with short workouts are improper form and doing too much too quickly. Most people tend to focus on reps over form with short workouts, which is less impactful. You will get better results by doing fewer reps with better form while also reducing injury risk. Similarly, pushing too hard in a short period of time leads to burnout and potential injuries. Remember to warm-up and cool down too when doing short workouts. Even though it is a shorter workout, these steps still matter to avoid injuries.