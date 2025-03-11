Buy 100% Natural & Organic Foot Care Products Online (2025)

' } else{ pdpTemplate += '

' } pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += '' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_label+' ' pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_label_description+' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' if(recurpay.settings.translations.premium_frequency_dropdown_label != "" && recurpay.settings.translations.premium_frequency_dropdown_label != null && recurpay.settings.translations.premium_frequency_dropdown_label != undefined){ pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_frequency_dropdown_label+' ' if(GetPlansLength == 1){ pdpTemplate += '' } else{ pdpTemplate += '' } } else{ if(GetPlansLength == 1){ pdpTemplate += '' } else{ pdpTemplate += '' } } pdpTemplate += ' '+getPlanDesc+' ' if(recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_offer_applied_label != "" || recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_view_offer_applied_label != ""){ pdpTemplate += ' ' if(recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_offer_applied_label != ""){ pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_offer_applied_label+'' } if(recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_view_offer_applied_label != ""){ pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_view_offer_applied_label+'' } pdpTemplate += ' ' } pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_one_time_saving_icon+'' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_one_time_saving_msg+'' pdpTemplate += '' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_one_time_discount_label+'' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_one_time_saving_label+'' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_saving_icon+'' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_saving_msg+'' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_discount_label+'' pdpTemplate += ''+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_subscription_saving_label+'' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += '' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += ' '+recurpay.settings.translations.premium_onetime_label+' ' pdpTemplate += ' ' pdpTemplate += '

' pdpTemplate += ''; pdpTemplate += ''; pdpTemplate += ''; if(recurpay.checkout == "shopify"){ pdpTemplate += ''; } pdpTemplate = pdpTemplate.replaceAll('[[SAVING_AMOUNT]]', ''); pdpTemplate = pdpTemplate.replaceAll('[[DISCOUNT_PERCENTAGE]]', ''); return pdpTemplate; } if($(pdpSelector).length <= 0){ if (window.location.href.indexOf("/products/") > -1){ if($(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').length){ if($(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().css('display') == 'flex' && $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().css('flex-direction') == 'row'){ $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().before('

'); } else if($(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().css('display') == 'grid' || $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().css('display') == 'inline-grid'){ $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().before('

'); } else{ $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().before('

'); } if($(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'fixed' || $(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'sticky' || $(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'absolute' ){ $(pdpSelector).parent().addClass("recurpay-z-index"); } } else if($(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).length){ if($(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).first().parent().css('display') == 'flex' && $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).filter(':visible').first().parent().css('flex-direction') == 'row'){ $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).first().parent().before('

'); } else{ $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).first().before('

'); } if($(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'fixed' || $(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'sticky' || $(pdpSelector).parent().css('position') == 'absolute' ){ $(pdpSelector).parent().addClass("recurpay-z-index"); } } else{ $(atcFormSelector).append('

') } } } if($(pdpSelector).length){ recurpay.allProducts = []; for(i=0; i<$(pdpSelector).length; i++){ if($(pdpSelector).eq(i).attr("data-product-id") != undefined && $(pdpSelector).eq(i).attr("data-product-available") != undefined ){ recurpay.allProducts.push($(pdpSelector).eq(i).attr("data-product-id")); } } $.ajax({ url: recurpay.pdpAPI, type: 'POST', async:true, data: {"products": recurpay.allProducts,"settings": true}, success: function(response) { if(response != "ERROR") { if(response.plans.length > 0){ recurpay.productDatas = response.plans; if(response.settings.default_purchase_option !== undefined && response.settings.default_purchase_option !== null && response.settings.default_purchase_option == 'onetime'){ recurpay.subscriptionFirst = false; } if(response.settings.translations !== null && !$.isEmptyObject(response.settings.translations)){ recurpay.settings = response.settings; document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--recurpay_primary_color', recurpay.settings.snippet_color_codes.subscription_brand_color); document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--recurpay_secondary_color', recurpay.settings.snippet_color_codes.subscription_secondary_color); document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--recurpay_button_text_color', recurpay.settings.snippet_color_codes.subscription_button_text_color); document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--recurpay_button_bg_color', recurpay.settings.snippet_color_codes.subscription_button_color); document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--recurpay_savings_bg_color', hexToRgbA(recurpay.settings.snippet_color_codes.subscription_brand_color)); } $(response.plans).each(function(){ var pdpHTML = ''; var $this = $(this); if($this[0].product.plans.length >0){ pdpHTML = recurPDP($this[0].product); fetchVariants(); var getElem = $('.recurpay-pdp-widget[data-product-id="'+$this[0].product.id+'"]'); if($(getElem).length && $(getElem).attr("data-product-available") == "true"){ $(getElem).html(pdpHTML); if(response.settings.default_purchase_option !== undefined && response.settings.default_purchase_option !== null && response.settings.default_purchase_option == 'onetime'){ offerSavings($(getElem)); } if(response.store.created_at != undefined && response.store.created_at != null && response.store.created_at != ""){ const createdDate = new Date(response.store.created_at); const releaseDate = new Date('2024-07-16T00:00:00.000Z'); const createdDateString = createdDate.toISOString().split('T')[0]; const releaseDateString = releaseDate.toISOString().split('T')[0]; if(createdDateString < releaseDateString){ $(footerManageSubcriptionSelector).hide(); } } if($(getElem).attr("data-only-subscription") == "true"){ $(getElem).find(".recurpay__widget[data-recurpay-widget]").addClass("recurpay_only_subscription_widget"); } if((window.location.href.indexOf("/products/") > -1) && (window.location.href.indexOf("snippet_status=false") > -1)){ $(getElem).before("You are previewing subscriptions currently and the option below is not visible to customers on your live store. Click here if you are ready to show it your customers now.") } if($(getElem).is(":hidden") || $(getElem).width() < 220){ logEvent("product_widget","Product snippet added but needs a reverification", "warning"); } } var params = new Proxy(new URLSearchParams(window.location.search), { get: (searchParams, prop) => searchParams.get(prop), }); if(params.variant !== undefined && params.variant !== null){ var variant_id = parseInt(params.variant); let variant_data = []; variant_data.push(...$this[0].product.variants.filter(function(searchId) { return parseInt(searchId.id) == variant_id; })); if(variant_data.length >=1){ recurpay.product.selectedVariant = params.variant recurDiscountedPrice(recurpay.product.selectedVariant); } else{ recurpay.product.selectedVariant = $this[0].product.variants[0].id; recurDiscountedPrice($this[0].product.variants[0].id); } } else{ if(recurpay.product.availableVariant !== "" && recurpay.product.availableVariant !== undefined){ recurpay.product.selectedVariant = recurpay.product.availableVariant; recurDiscountedPrice(recurpay.product.availableVariant); } else{ recurpay.product.selectedVariant = $this[0].product.variants[0].id; recurDiscountedPrice($this[0].product.variants[0].id); } } } }); if(response.settings.sell_only_as_subscription !== undefined && response.settings.sell_only_as_subscription !== null){ if(response.settings.sell_only_as_subscription == true){ updateSelectors(true); } else{ updateSelectors(); } } } } } }); if(window.location.href.indexOf("/products/") > -1){ var offersModalHTML = ""; offersModalHTML += '

' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += '' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += ' ' offersModalHTML += '

' if($('body').length){ $('body').append(offersModalHTML); } else if($('html').length){ $('html').append(offersModalHTML); } } } else{ if((window.location.href.indexOf("/products/") > -1) && (window.location.href.indexOf("recurpay_preview=true") > -1)){ var domain_array = recurpay.shopDomainURL.split('.'); var domain_string = domain_array[0]; var recurpay_domain = 'https://' + domain_string + '.recurpay.com'; var modalHTML = ""; modalHTML += '

' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += 'Note: This is not visible to your customers' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' Looks like the subscription option is not visible on your store due to some conflict with theme. Talk to us on Live Chat to get it resolved instantly ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += ' ' modalHTML += '' modalHTML += '' modalHTML += '

' if($('[data-recurpay-visibility-modal]').length <= 0){ if($('body').length){ $('body').append(modalHTML); } else if($('html').length){ $('html').append(modalHTML); } } } if((window.location.href.indexOf("/products/") > -1)){ logEvent("product_widget","Failed to show product snippet", "critical"); } } function ordinalSuffix(n){return["st","nd","rd"][((n+90)%100-10)%10-1]||"th"} function promotionalOffer(promoSelector){ var getQty = 1, getVariant = "", offerParams = [], getProductId = parseInt($(promoSelector).attr("data-product-id")), getVariantSelector = $(promoSelector).parents(atcFormSelector).find('[name="id"]'), getQtySelector = $(promoSelector).parents(atcFormSelector).find('[name="quantity"]'), getPlanId = parseInt($(promoSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan')); getDeliveryInterval = $(promoSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-delivery-interval'), getDeliveryFrequency = parseInt($(promoSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-delivery-frequency')); if(recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_popup_heading_label != ""){ $('.recurpay-preview-preview-title').html(recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_popup_heading_label); } if(getQtySelector.length){ getQty = parseInt(getQtySelector.val()); } if(getVariantSelector.length){ getVariant = parseInt(getVariantSelector.val()) } else{ getVariant = $(promoSelector).attr("data-default-variant"); } offerParams.push({ 'variant_id': getVariant, 'product_id': getProductId, 'quantity': getQty, 'plan':{ 'id': getPlanId, 'delivery_policy': { 'interval': getDeliveryInterval, 'frequency': getDeliveryFrequency } } }) $.ajax({ url: recurpay.offersAPI, type: 'POST', data: { "product_set": offerParams }, async: true, success: function(response) { if(response.success == true) { $(document).find('.offer-applied-div').show(); if(response.data.applicable_offers.length > 0){ var multipleOffer = false; var listCount = 1; var botOfferListHtml = ""; var botOfferArray = []; for(index = 0; index < response.data.applicable_offers.length; index++){ var orders = response.data.applicable_offers[index].orders; $.each(orders, function(i, order){ var order_cycle = order.cycle; if(i == 0 && index == 0){ botOfferArray[0] = order; } else if(i != 0){ botOfferArray[order_cycle] != undefined && botOfferArray[order_cycle] != null ? botOfferArray[order_cycle+1] = order : botOfferArray[order_cycle] = order } }); } botOfferArray = botOfferArray.filter(function (el){ return el != undefined && el != null && el != ""; }); $.each(botOfferArray, function(i, order){ var order_cycle_suffix = ordinalSuffix(order.cycle); if(i == 0 && recurpay.settings.translations.promotion_first_order_label != "" && order.message != ""){ botOfferListHtml += '

'; botOfferListHtml += ''+order.cycle+''+ order_cycle_suffix+' order ' botOfferListHtml += ' ' botOfferListHtml += ' '; botOfferListHtml += ''+order.message+'' botOfferListHtml += '

'; } else if(i != 0 && order.message != ""){ botOfferListHtml += '

'; botOfferListHtml += ''+order.cycle+''+ order_cycle_suffix+' order ' botOfferListHtml += ' ' botOfferListHtml += ' '; botOfferListHtml += ''+order.message+'' botOfferListHtml += '

'; } }); $(document).find('.bot-offer-wrapper').html(botOfferListHtml); } else{ $(document).find('.offer-applied-div').hide(); $(document).find('.recurpay-preview-modal-container').fadeOut(); } } else{ $(document).find('.offer-applied-div').hide(); $(document).find('.recurpay-preview-modal-container').fadeOut(); } }, error: function(error){ $(document).find('.offer-applied-div').hide(); $(document).find('.recurpay-preview-modal-container').fadeOut(); } }); } function recurProperties(elem){ var getParent = $(elem).parents(pdpSelector); if( $(getParent).find("[name='recurpay__group_main'][value='subscription']").is(":checked")){ var planName = $(getParent).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan-name'), planId = $(getParent).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan'); $(getParent).find('.recurpay_plan_name').attr("name","properties[Plan]").val(planName); $(getParent).find('.recurpay_plan_id').attr("name","properties[_PlanId]").val(planId); if(parseInt(recurpay.subscriptionInfluence && recurpay.subscriptionInfluenceCount) >=1){ $(getParent).find('.recurpay_purchase_data').attr("name","properties[_PurchaseData]").val(recurpay.subscriptionInfluenceCount); } $(getParent).find('.recurpay__description[data-description-id]').hide(); $(getParent).find('.recurpay__description[data-description-id="'+planId+'"]').show(); if(recurpay.checkout == "shopify"){ var sellingPlanId = $(getParent).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-selling-plan'); $(getParent).find('.recurpay_selling_plan_id').attr("name","selling_plan").val(sellingPlanId); } } else{ $(getParent).find('.recurpay_plan_name').attr("name",""); $(getParent).find('.recurpay_plan_id').attr("name",""); $(getParent).find('.recurpay_purchase_data').attr("name",""); if(recurpay.checkout == "shopify"){ $(getParent).find('.recurpay_selling_plan_id').attr("name",""); } } offerSavings(getParent); } function addSubscription(btn){ var variantSelector = $(btn).parents(atcFormSelector).find('[name="id"]'), quantitySelector = $(btn).parents(atcFormSelector).find('[name="quantity"]'), subscriptionPlanId = $(btn).parents(pdpSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan'), subscriptionPlanName = $(btn).parents(pdpSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan-name'), subscriptionPlanType = $(btn).parents(pdpSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-plan-type'), planVariant = parseInt(variantSelector.val()), planQuantity = 1, planParams = {}; if(quantitySelector.length) { planQuantity = parseInt(quantitySelector.val()); } if(variantSelector.length <=0){ planVariant = ""; } if(recurpay.checkout == "shopify"){ var sellingPlanId = $(btn).parents(pdpSelector).find('[name="recurpay-input"] option:selected').attr('data-selling-plan'); planParams = { id: planVariant, quantity: planQuantity, selling_plan: sellingPlanId, properties: { 'Plan': subscriptionPlanName, '_PlanId': subscriptionPlanId } } } else{ planParams = { id: planVariant, quantity: planQuantity, properties: { 'Plan': subscriptionPlanName, '_PlanId': subscriptionPlanId } } } if(recurpay.checkout == "recurpay" && !recurpay.prepaidMixedCart && subscriptionPlanType == "prepaid"){ $.getJSON('/cart', function(response) { response.items = []; response.items.push(planParams); recurCart(response); }); } else{ if (recurpay.action == "default" && $(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).length){ $(btn).parents(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).click(); if($(btn).parents(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).find('span').length > 0){ $(btn).parents(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).first().find('span').click(); } } else{ $.ajax({ type: 'POST', url: '/cart/add.js', dataType: 'json', data: planParams, success: function() { if (recurpay.checkout == "recurpay" && recurpay.action == "checkout"){ $.getJSON('/cart', function(response) { recurCart(response); }); } else if(recurpay.action == "cart"){ document.location.href = '/cart'; } else{ document.location.href = '/checkout'; } }, error: function(xhr, status, error) { var err = eval("(" + xhr.responseText + ")"); $('[data-recurpay-error]') .html(err.description) .show().delay(3000).fadeOut(); } }); } } } $(document).on('change',"[name='recurpay__group_main']", function(e){ var $this = $(this); $this.parents(pdpSelector).find('.recurpay__widget_container').removeClass("recurpay__widget_container--selected"); var checkVal = $this.val(); if($this.is(":checked")){ $this.parents('.recurpay__widget_container').addClass("recurpay__widget_container--selected"); } if(checkVal == "subscription"){ recurpay.subscriptionInfluence = true; recurpay.subscriptionInfluenceCount = recurpay.subscriptionInfluenceCount + 1; $this.parents(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).addClass("recurpay-hide"); $this.parents(atcFormSelector).find(buynowSelector).addClass("recurpay-hide"); $this.parents(pdpSelector).find('.recurpay__plans').show(); $this.parents(pdpSelector).find('.recurpay__group_content_wrapper').slideDown(); } else{ $this.parents(atcFormSelector).find(atcSelector).removeClass("recurpay-hide"); $this.parents(atcFormSelector).find(buynowSelector).removeClass("recurpay-hide"); $this.parents(pdpSelector).find('.recurpay__plans').hide(); $this.parents(pdpSelector).find('.recurpay__group_content_wrapper').slideUp(); } recurProperties($this); }); $(document).on('change',"[name='recurpay-input']", function(e){ var getId = $(this).parents(atcFormSelector).find('input[name="id"], select[name="id"], input#SelectedId').val(); recurDiscountedPrice(getId); recurProperties($(this)); }); $(document).on('click',".recurpay__group_label", function(e){ $(this).parents('.recurpay__widget_container').find('[name="recurpay__group_main"]').prop("checked",true).change(); }); $(document).on('click',".recurpay-modal-cancel-btn", function(e){ $('[data-recurpay-visibility-modal]').hide(); }); function updateSelectors(only_subscription){ for(let r=0; r<$(pdpSelector).length; r++){ if($(pdpSelector).eq(r).attr("data-only-subscription") == "true" || only_subscription == true){ $(pdpSelector).eq(r).attr("data-only-subscription",true); $(pdpSelector).eq(r).find(".recurpay__widget[data-recurpay-widget]").addClass("recurpay_only_subscription_widget"); $(pdpSelector).eq(r).find("[name='recurpay__group_main'][value='subscription']").prop("checked",true).change(); } else{ if(recurpay.subscriptionFirst == true){ $(pdpSelector).eq(r).find("[name='recurpay__group_main'][value='subscription']").prop("checked",true).change(); } } } } $(document).on('click',"[data-recurpay-action]", function(e) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); addSubscription($(this)); }); $(document).on('click',"[data-applicable-offers]", function(e) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); $('.recurpay-preview-modal-container').fadeIn(); }); $(document).on('click',".recurpay-preview-modal-close", function(e) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); $('.recurpay-preview-modal-container').fadeOut(); }); $(document).on("change", '[name="quantity"]', function () { let getSearchParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search); let variantId = getSearchParams.get("variant") || $(this).parents(atcFormSelector)?.find('[name="id"]').val() || ""; if(variantId) { recurDiscountedPrice(variantId); } }); if(recurpay.checkout == "recurpay"){ $(document).on('click', checkoutSelector, function(e) { e.preventDefault(); e.stopPropagation(); $.getJSON('/cart', function(response) { recurCart(response); }) }); if($(recurpay.checkout_btn_override_class).length){ document.addEventListener("click", handler, true); function handler(e) { if($(e.target).is(recurpay.checkout_btn_override_class)){ e.stopPropagation(); e.preventDefault(); $.getJSON('/cart', function(response) { recurCart(response); }); } } } } document.dispatchEvent(new CustomEvent('recurpay:init')); } //Append jQuery if it is not there, then call to recurpaySubscription //Otherwise directly call to recurpaySubscription if ((typeof(jQuery) == 'undefined')) { initScript('//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.0/jquery.min.js', function() { window.recurpayScript = jQuery.noConflict(true); recurpaySubscription(recurpayScript); }) } else { window.recurpayScript = jQuery; recurpaySubscription(jQuery); } recurpay.init = recurpaySubscription; })();