Buy Omron HBF 222T Bluetooth Body Composition Monitor Online at Best Price (2025)

Digital Weighing Machines
The HBF 222 T digital weighing scale is designed to partner you in your diet and exercise regime. It gives you an insight into factors like BMI, skeletal mass, visceral fat, and subcutaneous fat percentage. Powered with bluetooth connectivity, this data can be transferred directly on to your smartphone device with the help of the Omron Connect Application. Subsequently, you can easily feed this data onto a weight/diet management platform to incentivize your regime. Country of Origin- China
The HBF 222 T digital weighing scale is designed to partner you in your diet and exercise regime. It gives you an insight into factors like BMI, skeletal mass, visceral fat, and subcutaneous fat percentage. Powered with bluetooth connectivity, this data can be transferred directly on to your smartphone device with the help of the Omron Connect Application. Subsequently, you can easily feed this data onto a weight/diet management platform to incentivize your regime.
Country of Origin- China
Get an insight of ideal body fat level based on your weight and height
Get an insight into the fat embedded deep around your abdominl organs
Skeletal muscle is the type of muscle that we can see and feel. This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle distribution across the body.
Get an insight into the rate at which your body burns energy while it is in a resting state.
Simple to Connect
Easy setup process for automatic data transfer.
Access Anytime
Your latest activity and personal history is always at your fingertips with your health data securely stored on your smartphone.
Clear and Insightful Results
Spot trends and monitor your health over time.
Intuitive Dashboard
View recent measurements on the dashboard and get visual reminders to measure frequently.
Keep Track of Your Health
See how your health has changed over time with clear graphs and charts.
Bluetooth Connectivity
This devices allow you to track your weight via OMRON connect by wirelessly syncing to your smartphone
Easy tracking on Omron connect App
Sync your BP readings to your smart phone device and easily manage your heart health by sharing the data with family and physicians.
4 User Profiles
This BCM allows weight tracking and full body composition analysis for upto 4 users.
Body Age
Calculate how old is your body biologically based on your health as well as fitness level.
BMI
Get an insight of ideal body fat level based on your weight and height.
RM (Resting Metabolism)
Get an insight into the rate at which your body burns energy while it is in a resting state.
Skeletal muscle % classification
This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle distribution across the body
Visceral fat level
Get an insight into the fat embedded deep around your abdominal organs.
Visceral fat analysis
With this body fat analyzer, you can read the rating of visceral fat in your body.
Body Weight
Measure your body weight accurately to incentivize your weight management program.
Body Fat %
Body fat % can be classified as the amount of fat distributed in your body with proportion to your weight.
Body fat % classification
The device give an insight into body fat % so that you can work effectively on losing it through diet and exercise.
Skeletal muscle %
Skeletal muscle is the type of muscle that we can see and feel. This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle distribution across the body
Measures Weight up to 150 kg
Measures body weight > or up to 150 kgs.
|Weight
|1.9 kg
|Dimensions
|32 × 32 × 4.5 cm
Ashok Kumar
It is a great product and a must-have one at home to regularly check and correct course. I have been using this for nearly two months, and now I can confidently say that my weight is in check daily. Bluetooth connectivity is great, we can check on the trend as well.
Usha Paul
I have been using it for a month now. It works like a charm. Once paired, Bluetooth is stable and easy to manage. Only thing keep in mind, you have to keep the machine in the same place to see accurate readings on the weighing machine.
Srishti Agarwal
(verified owner)
I am using it for a long time .. its amazing , it gives actual results, and they are so detailed, you can even get a detailed activity on your phone through omron app .. its eazy
Sudhir Pillai
(verified owner)
Great product that’s used by my entire family. The ios app allows each one of us to track not just our weight but other parameters like bmi, visceral fat, skeletal muscle, and biological body age etc using Bluetooth connectivity. How good is that! A monthly ritual for a healthy life.
Naveenan Periasamy
(verified owner)
Omron is a reliable brand when it comes to healthcare. I went for purchase of HBF222T with this trust and it’s been a boon to track my family health. Easy to sync on mobile app, to review health progress and automatically detects family member. Motivates us to stay healthy. Thanks Omron
