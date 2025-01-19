Buy Omron HBF 375 Body Composition Monitor Online at Best Price (2025)

-32%
The Omron HBF 375 electronic weighing machine is your comprehensive health partner as it helps you in weight management beside just weight gain or loss. It gives you an extensive insight into your body composition which includes information about visceral fat, skeletal muscle, subcutaneous fat, BMI, resting metabolism, etc. Equipped with 8 sensors each for all four limbs it is ideal for complete body measurement. It is ideal for use by your family as it comes with 4 user profile memories.
Max. Weight Capacity – 135kg
Country of Origin- China
4-point sensing technology allows a more accurate body weight measurement & wholistic analysis of body composition.
Get an insight of ideal body fat level based on your weight and height.
Skeletal muscle is the type of muscle that we can see and feel. This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle.
Get an insight into the rate at which your body burns energy.
4 Point Full Body Sensing Technology
4-point sensing technology allows a more accurate body weight measurement and wholistic analysis of body composition
Segmental subcutaneous fat & skeletal muscle %
Get an accurate analysis of subcutaneous and skeletal muscle distribution across your body.
Progress chart uoto 90 Days
Track your weight management progress by getting a complete body composition insight of 90 days.
4 User Profiles
This BCM allows weight tracking and full body composition analysis for upto 4 users.
Subcutaneous fat %
Get an insight into subcutaneous fat distribution in proportion to your body weight and effectively plan your diet and exercise regime.
Body Age
Calculate how old is your body biologically based on your health as well as fitness level.
BMI
Get an insight of ideal body fat level based on your weight and height.
RM (Resting Metabolism)
Get an insight into the rate at which your body burns energy while it is in a resting state.
Skeletal muscle % classification
This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle distribution across the body
Visceral fat level
Get an insight into the fat embedded deep around your abdominal organs.
Visceral fat analysis
With this body fat analyzer, you can read the rating of visceral fat in your body.
Body Weight
Measure your body weight accurately to incentivize your weight management program.
Body Fat %
Body fat % can be classified as the amount of fat distributed in your body with proportion to your weight.
Body fat % classification
The device give an insight into body fat % so that you can work effectively on losing it through diet and exercise.
Skeletal muscle %
Skeletal muscle is the type of muscle that we can see and feel. This device give an insight into the skeletal muscle distribution across the body
Measures Weight up to 135 kg
Measures body weight > or up to 135 kgs.
|Weight
|3 kg
|Dimensions
|33 × 35 × 8.5 cm
Amarendra Kumar
(verified owner)
I am Amarendra Kumar from Ranchi. I brought HBF-375 body composition monitor before one month ago from omron site. I am an associate in Herbalife. I am fully satisfied with the product. I have done body check up of more than 200 people till now. I haven’t had any problems so far.I have some suggestions in this it would have been better to tighten some feather add like water label and protein label. Thanks and regards.
Alka Singh
(verified owner)
I got super omron body fat analyzer. It work perfectly. Before placing order I very nervous and worried about shipping, quality and reliability but after getting this I am very happy, I got a profitable deal. Thank you omron healthcare.
Joel Nithin Castelino
(verified owner)
HBF 375 body composition monitor works really well.
I’m happy with the product. I have been using products from omoron such as HBF 375 and blood pressure monitoring machine both are accurate and give pretty good results.
The only issue I have with the products is the non availability of parts for the service of this products. Once any of the machine stops working you can only get replacement if you have warranty. As informed by the Mangalore service center they don’t repair their products but only replace it with the new ones provided you have your warranty.
Happy with the product but pretty much disappointed from the response of service center team from Mangalore.
I would like to give 4.5 star rating for the products and zero rating for customer service
Thank you
avdhesh
Pain Management at home
Naveen Choudhary
Extremely satisfied with the product, look no further this weighing machine is the best in its class.
