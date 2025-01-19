Buy Omron HBF 375 Body Composition Monitor Online at Best Price (2025)

HBF 375 body composition monitor works really well.

I’m happy with the product. I have been using products from omoron such as HBF 375 and blood pressure monitoring machine both are accurate and give pretty good results.

The only issue I have with the products is the non availability of parts for the service of this products. Once any of the machine stops working you can only get replacement if you have warranty. As informed by the Mangalore service center they don’t repair their products but only replace it with the new ones provided you have your warranty.

Happy with the product but pretty much disappointed from the response of service center team from Mangalore.

I would like to give 4.5 star rating for the products and zero rating for customer service

Thank you