i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
i9000 Prestige Ultra
XP9402/31
- Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
- NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
- 360° Precision Flexing Head
- Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
- 7Years Warranty*****
£649.99
Root-level closeness, day-long result
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI
Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.
50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.
The ultimate experience, personalised to you with 5shaving mode
Our 5shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving and Custom for your personalised needs.
Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave
The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.
Real-time shaving efficiency tracking
Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.
Built to last longer: 7year warranty*****
Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. The self-sharpening blades are made with durable space-grade steel and last 2years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7years.
Deep cleaning in 1minute for a hygienic shave
Our cleaning pod is 10times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.
Trim your moustache and sideburns
Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.
Premium charging experience
Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you of the status of charging. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5minutes and get enough power for 1full shave.
Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.
One-touch open for easy cleaning
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Convenient charging
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Protects your shaver and accessories
The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or safe keeping when not in use.
Designed to last. Built for the future
All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.
Accessories
|Attachments
|Precision Trimmer
|Quick Clean Pod
| Yes
1 cartridge included
|Travel and storage
|Premium pouch
|Charging stand with light
|Yes
Software
|App
| GroomTribe
Connects via Bluetooth®
|Smartphone compatibility
|iPhone and Android™ devices
Power
|Run time
|60 minutes
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion
|Charging
| 1 hour full charge
5-min quick charge
Design
|Colour
|Dark Slate
|Finishing
|Timeless elegance
|Handle
|Ergonomic grip and handling
Service
|Replacement head
|Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
|7-year warranty
|Yes
Shaving Performance
|Contour following
|360° Precision Flexing Head
|Shaving system
| Triple-Action Lift & Cut System
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
|SkinIQ Pro Technology
| Pressure & Motion Guidance
Hydro SkinGlide Coating
Power Adapt sensor
5Shaving Modes
Ease of use
|Display
| % Battery Level Indicator
Travel lock
Connect to app
Colourful LCD display
13Languages Supported
|Cleaning
| One-touch open
Fully washable
Quick Clean Pod
|Wet & Dry
|Wet and dry use
CP1788/01£8.99
SH91/50£49.99
CP1607/01£17.99
CC16/50£34.99
CC13/50£19.99
CC12/50£14.99
i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
XP9402/31