Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31

Table of Contents
i9000 Prestige Ultra Root-level closeness, day-long result Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI 50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort The ultimate experience, personalised to you with 5shaving mode Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave Real-time shaving efficiency tracking Built to last longer: 7year warranty***** Deep cleaning in 1minute for a hygienic shave Trim your moustache and sideburns Premium charging experience Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam One-touch open for easy cleaning Convenient charging Protects your shaver and accessories Designed to last. Built for the future
  i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
  • 360° Precision Flexing Head
  • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
  • 7Years Warranty*****

£649.99

In stock

Arrives within 3-4 working days

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (25)

Root-level closeness, day-long result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (26)

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (27)

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8million cutting motions per minute for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (28)

Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort powered by AI

Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (29)

50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophilic coating holding up to 500,000microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (30)

The ultimate experience, personalised to you with 5shaving mode

Our 5shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving and Custom for your personalised needs.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (31)

Adjusts to your beard density for an effortless shave

The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (32)

Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalised shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (33)

Built to last longer: 7year warranty*****

Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. The self-sharpening blades are made with durable space-grade steel and last 2years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7years.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (34)

Deep cleaning in 1minute for a hygienic shave

Our cleaning pod is 10times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (35)

Trim your moustache and sideburns

Skin-friendly and easy to use; give your moustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (36)

Premium charging experience

Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you of the status of charging. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5minutes and get enough power for 1full shave.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (37)

Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (38)

One-touch open for easy cleaning

Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (39)

Convenient charging

At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimise the number of USB adapters we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (40)

Protects your shaver and accessories

The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or safe keeping when not in use.

Buy Wet &amp; Dry Electric Shaver With SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31 Online | Philips Shop (41)

Designed to last. Built for the future

All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting components and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

Accessories

Attachments Precision Trimmer
Quick Clean Pod Yes
1 cartridge included
Travel and storage Premium pouch
Charging stand with light Yes

Software

App GroomTribe
Connects via Bluetooth®
Smartphone compatibility iPhone and Android™ devices

Power

Run time 60 minutes
Battery Type Li-Ion
Charging 1 hour full charge
5-min quick charge

Design

Colour Dark Slate
Finishing Timeless elegance
Handle Ergonomic grip and handling

Service

Replacement head Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
7-year warranty Yes

Shaving Performance

Contour following 360° Precision Flexing Head
Shaving system Triple-Action Lift & Cut System
NanoTech Dual Precision blades
SkinIQ Pro Technology Pressure & Motion Guidance
Hydro SkinGlide Coating
Power Adapt sensor
5Shaving Modes

Ease of use

Display % Battery Level Indicator
Travel lock
Connect to app
Colourful LCD display
13Languages Supported
Cleaning One-touch open
Fully washable
Quick Clean Pod
Wet & Dry Wet and dry use

  • CP1788/01

    £8.99

  • SH91/50

    £49.99

  • CP1607/01

    £17.99

  • CC16/50

    £34.99

  • CC13/50

    £19.99

  • CC12/50

    £14.99

Frequently asked questions

  • Frequently Asked Question

    How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?

    Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?

    How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?

    How do I clean my Philips Shaver?

    Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

    Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?

    When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?

    Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?

    Can I use my Philips Grooming/Beauty product abroad?

    Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips Shaver?

i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9402/31 | Find similar products

i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro XP9402/31

