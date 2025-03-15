Buyer’s Guide: The 10 Best Massage Chairs for 2023 (2025)

Kyota M898 Yutaka

Bodyfriend LBF-750

Kyota M888 Kokoro

Daiwa Supreme Hybrid

Cozzia Qi XE Infinity Imperial Syner-D

Kyota Genki M380

Ogawa Master Drive AI

Infinity Genesis Max

Kyota Kansha M878

Kyota M898 Yutaka

View on Massage Chair Store

View on Amazon

Kyota’s new Yutaka model features three zero gravity and reclining positions, three rollers per foot, intelligent voice commands and Bluetooth speakers. Additional high-tech features include nature sounds to create the ultimate relaxation environment, an air ionizer and calf massage capabilities.

Price: $9,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

3 Zero Gravity/Reclining Positions

3 Foot Rollers

Air Ionizer

Back Scanning Technology

Bluetooth Speakers

Calf Rollers & Oscillation Chromotherapy

Footrest Extension

L-Track

Lumbar Heat Therapy

Space Saving Technology

Voice Control

Wireless & USB Device Charging



Warranty: Kyota massage chairs come with a 4-year residential limited warranty. This includes unlimited U.S.-based customer and technical support and structural framework coverage.

Color Options:

Black

Brown

Bodyfriend LBF-750

View on Manufacturer’s Site

As the world’s first Lamborghini massage chair, the Bodyfriend LBF-750 combines bold colors and high-tech features to replicate the look and feel of the luxury vehicle. Everything from the multi-interface controller to the sound system is what you’d expect from a Lamborghini — the massage chair even features Lamborghini bumpers!

This massage chair is one of the most high-tech models on the market and is able to customize a healing massage based on the user’s stress levels and vital signs. The Bodyfriend also offers a brain massage program, which is a concentration and meditation mode that produces differently frequency sounds for each ear.

Price: $29,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

76 Airbags

Bluetooth Speakers

Brain Massage Program

Fingerprint Lock & Sensor

Foot Rollers

Genuine Leather Material LED Mood Lighting

Multi-Channel Surround Sound

SL Track

Touchscreen Interface

Vital Signs Measurement

Wireless Controls

Warranty:

The Bodyfriend comes with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty, which includes all parts and labor.

Color Options:

Yellow

Blue

Red

White

View on Massage Chair Store

View on Amazon

The Kokoro’s unique J-track design combines L-track and S-track technology for the best spinal decompression and glute massage. Choose from low, medium or high roller intensity for regions including the neck and shoulder, upper and lower back, arms, legs and feet.

Price: $8,999

Features:

3 Zero Gravity Positions

4D Massage Technology

Air Ionizer

Auto-Size Leg Extension

Bluetooth Speakers

Body Scanning Technology

Chromotherapy Calf Rollers & Oscillation

Heat Therapy

J-Track

Reflexology

Space Saving Technology

Voice Control

Wireless Remote

Warranty: Kyota offers a 4-year residential limited warranty that includes unlimited U.S.-based customer and technical support and structural framework coverage.

Color Options:

Black

Brown

View on Manufacturer’s Site

Daiwa’s Supreme Hybrid massage chair combines inversion stretch capabilities with an L-track design, making it one of the leading models for deep stretching. In fact, the Supreme Hybrid provides the same quality stretch as a yoga class. Daiwa President Michael Kogure says the model “puts the chair in a whole new category — it’s more than a massage chair. It can actually improve your fitness.”

Kneading, tapping, knocking, shiatsu, sync and rhythm manual massage techniques are available with the Supreme Hybrid. Mood-based massage, time of day and targeted body part programs are also available.

Price: $13,500

Features:

3D Massage Technology

Bluetooth Speakers

Body Scanning Technology

Full Body Airbags

Foot Rollers

Heat Therapy L-Track

Mood-Based Massage Options

Reflexology

Space Saving Technology

Touchscreen Interface

Zero Gravity

Warranty: Daiwa offers a standard 3-year parts and labor warranty.

Color Options:

Chocolate

Gray

View on Manufacturer’s Site

The Qi SE, usually seen in brick-and-mortar stores, features 4D technology for a human-like massage. This model has heated air bags to massage the arms, seat, thighs, feet and calves, as well as an adjustable footrest for taller users. Massage techniques include kneading, shiatsu, tapping and ultra-kneading.

In addition to a user-friendly touchscreen controller, the Qi SE also has quick-access armrest buttons. But the most defining feature of this model is the chromotherapy lighting for a visually appealing, relaxing massage for both your body and mind.

Price: $7,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

15 Auto Programs

Bluetooth Technology

Body Scanning

Chromotherapy Lighting

Heat Therapy

Knee Massager L-Track

Quick Access Armrest Buttons

Reflexology

Space Saving Technology

Touchscreen Controller

Zero Gravity

Warranty:

The Qi SE is covered by a 3-year in-home service and parts warranty.

Color Options:

Black

Burgundy

Cappuccino

Pearl White

Infinity Imperial Snyer-D

View on Massage Chair Store

View on Amazon

The Infinity Imperial Syner-D features two individual massage mechanisms that work synergistically to provide therapeutic relief to the back and gluteal region. Our review team appreciated the coverage, “the massage is second to none with two sets of roller mechanisms massaging simultaneously. It’s like having two massage chairs in one.”

The Imperial Syner-D’s Flex-Track combines the full-body coverage of an L-Track with the stretching capabilities of an S-Track. Lower body massage, 66 air cells, calf kneading and reflexology foot rollers make this massage chair the full package.

The summary from our review team was “This chair is a feature-loaded massage chair. It’s hard to find other massage chairs that provide all the features this chair has.”

Cost: $14,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

Dual Back Massage

Body Scanning Technology

Calf Kneading + Oscillation

Triple Foot Rollers

Heat Therapy

Chromotherapy Lights J/Flex-Track

Bluetooth Speakers

USB Charging Ports

Space Saving Technology

Wireless Charging Pad

Zero Gravity

Intelligent Voice Command

Warranty:

Infinity offers a 5-year residential limited warranty. This includes unlimited U.S.-based technical and customer support, structural framework coverage and no-cost replacements on covered parts for 3 years.

Color Options:

Dark Brown

Gray/Tan

Black

Kyota Genki M380

View on Massage Chair Store

View on Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable massage chair that also offers high-end features, it’s hard to find a better option than the Kyota Genki M380. Featuring a special 360° sweeping 4-node back massage mechanism with five different massage techniques, the Genki has features and functions usually found on chairs twice the price.

Here’s what our review team had to say: “This chair has a lot of features that most 2D chairs don’t have, like 3 memory programs, chromotherapy lights, wall space saving technology, sleep mode, intelligent voice command control and Bluetooth speakers. The price point is entry level, but you still receive a lot of high-end features.”

Price: $3,999

Features:

3 Memory Programs

Body Scanning Technology

Calf Kneading + Oscillation

Reflexology

Heat Therapy

Chromotherapy Lights Bluetooth Speakers

USB Charging Station

Space Saving Technology

12 Auto Programs

Zero Gravity

Intelligent Voice Command

Warranty: Kyota offers a 4-year residential limited warranty that includes unlimited U.S.-based customer and technical support and structural framework coverage.

Color Options:

Brown

Black

View on Manufacturer’s Site

The Ogawa’s smart sensing technology focuses on areas most in need of relief. The Smart Acupunctural Point Detection targets 36 muscle groups along the spine, while AI technology is able to learn and adapt massage pressure, speed and motions to best suit the contours of each unique body. Available massage techniques include kneading, tapping, Swedish, shiatsu, clapping and rolling.

Price: $8,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

60 Airbags

Alexa Integration

Bluetooth Sound

Body Scanning Technology

Calf and Knee Massage Chromotherapy

Foot Rollers

Heat Therapy

SL-Track

Zero Gravity

Warranty: Ogawa’s 5-year limited warranty includes framework coverage and 3-year coverage for parts and in-home service.

Color Options:

Blue and Sand

Burgundy and Black

Graphite and Espresso

View on Massage Chair Store

As the next step up from the Genesis SE, the Infinity Genesis Max includes upgrades to its predecessor’s most notable features. The foot massager now includes kneading and oscillation, and nature sounds are available for maximum relaxation. This model also features upgrades to the rollers — the Genesis SE is 3D, but the Genesis Max includes 4D massage capabilities.

Price: $9,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

Airbag Compression Therapy

Automatic Footrest Extension

Bluetooth Technology

Body Scanning Technology

Calf Rollers and Oscillation

Decompression Stretch L-Track

Lumbar Heat Therapy

Mobile App Controls (Apple and Android)

Reflexology

Space Saving Technology

Zero Gravity

Warranty: Infinity offers a 5-year residential limited warranty. This includes unlimited U.S.-based technical and customer support, structural framework coverage and no-cost replacements on covered parts for 3years.

Color Options:

Gray and Black

Gray and Dark Brown

Brown and Tan

Kyota Kansha M878

View on Massage Chair Store

Interested in a 4D massage chair? The Kyota Kansha M878 is a great choice, as it provides an impressive balance of power, comfort and added features. According to our testers, the Kansha “is more spacious than most massage chairs, so it can fit a wider range of body sizes. The material is very comfortable, soft, and has a luxurious feel.”

The Kansha’s state-of-the-art 4D back mechanism will deliver a professional massage experience. Intelligent voice command means you can easily and instantly control and activate different programs and features. Speaking of which, its combination of heat therapy, reflexology, calf kneading and oscillation, air ionizers and Bluetooth speakers provide the full benefits of a therapeutic massage at home whenever you need it.

As our review team put it, “This is a very reliable massage chair, not only in residential settings, but commercial settings. It also has a multitude of different features putting the Kansha at premium massage chair level.”

Price: $12,999

Features:

4D Massage Technology

2 Memory Programs

Body Scanning Technology

Calf Kneading + Oscillation

Triple Foot Rollers

Heat Therapy

Integrated Air Ionizer 49” L-Track

Bluetooth Speakers

USB Charging Station

Space Saving

TechnologyFootrest Extension

Zero Gravity

Intelligent Voice Command

Warranty: Kyota offers a 4-year residential limited warranty that includes unlimited U.S.-based customer and technical support and structural framework coverage.

Color Options: