Caesars Palace Poker Room (2025)

Caesars Palace Poker Room Details

Caesars Palace is an iconic luxury and casino located on the west side of the famous Las Vegas Strip, sandwiched between Bellagio and The Mirage. Caesars Palace is one of Vegas’ largest and best-known landmarks.

Jay Sarno and Stanley Mallin founded Caesars Palace in 1966. The duo wanted guests to feel what it was like to be ultra-rich during the times of the Roman Empire. The property contains many statues and columns, including a 20-foot statue of Augustus Caesar near the hotel’s entrance. Sarno hosted a lavish inauguration ceremony, which cost him $1 million, on August 5, 1966.

Caesars Palace poker is relocated at the heart of the gaming floor between The Colosseum and the Race & Sports Book. Step into their 4,500-square-foot, 16-table poker room and let the excitement spread.

Caesars Palace Poker Room Contact Information

Room manager James Tobiasz Phone (702)-785-6566 Social Media Facebook.com/CaesarsPalace Twitter: @CLVPoker

The casino has undergone several extensions over the years. The most recent was completed in January 2016, and cost $75 million. Almost $2 billion has been spent on the lavish hotel, taking the total maximum occupancy to 3,960.

Caesars Palace is almost as famous for hits Forum Shops as it is its hotel and casino. Many high-end boutiques have stores in the Forum Shops. Several shops do not list their prices: you cannot afford it if you have to ask the price!

Speaking of its casino: it is beautiful. The 24-hour poker room is located in the heart of the gaming floor, and is one of the nicest poker rooms you will ever have the pleasure of playing in.

Caesars Palace Poker Tournaments

Although Caesars Palace is best known for the cash games it offers across its 16 tables, there are four daily no-limit Hold'em tournaments to enjoy, with buy-ins ranging from $100 to $150. Check out the tables below to see when they run, how much they cost, and what the structures are.

Time Buy-in Add-On Starting chips Level Length Guarantee 10:00 a.m. $100 $50 15,000 20-minutes $1,000 2:00 p.m. $150 $50 15,000 20-minutes $2,000 6:00 p.m. $100 $50 15,000 20-minutes $1,000 9:00 p.m. $150 $50 15,000 20-minutes $2,000

Caesars Palace Daily Tournament's Blind Structures

Level Blinds Big Blind Ante 1 100/100 0 2 100/200 0 3 200/400 0 4 300/600 0 5 400/800 0 6 500/1,000 0 7 500/1,000 1,000 8 1,000/2,000 2,000 9 2,000/4,000 4,000 10 4,000/8,000 8,000 11 6,000/12,000 12,000 12 8,000/16,000 16,000 13 10,000/20,000 20,000 14 15,000/30,000 30,000 15 20,000/40,000 40,000 16 30,000/60,000 60,000 17 40,000/80,000 80,000

Caesars Palace Poker Room Promotions

Poker room promotions is the only area where Caesars Palace falls down. There are no poker-related promotions outside the room offering cash game players $2 per hours in comp points, and cash game players earning double tier points.

What Is It Like To Play Poker at Caesars Palace?

The poker room at Caesars Palace is spacious, in fact it is so spacious you wonder why the management team does not put more tables into play. Luxury is the name of the game at Caesars Palace, and this is no different at the poker room, which is arguably the most beautiful poker room anywhere in the world.

Caesars' sportsbook is located near to the poker room, which adds some energy during sporting events and games. The noise and hustle-and-bustle never gets to be too much, however.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas FAQs

Does the Caesars Palace have poker? Yes. You could say Caesars Palace lives and breathes poker. Some 18 tables adorn the spacious poker room, and cash games run 24/7 every day of the week. Can I play poker at Caesars Palace? Yes, choose from 24-hour cash games or buy into one of the four daily tournaments that have buy-ins of $100 and $150. What cash games are at Caesars Palace? Caesars Palace, like most of Las Vegas, is the home for $1/$2 and $1/$3 players, especially those enjoying no-limit hold’em. $2/$5 Hold’em games run most days, as do much higher stakes when players request them. Is there free parking at Caesars Palace Las Vegas? Yes and no. Caesars Palace has both self-parking and a valet service in a covered garage. Parking is free for Caesars Palace guests, Nevada residents with a valid Nevada driver’s license, and Caesars Rewards Platinum, Diamond, and Seven Stars members. Otherwise, your first hour is free, hours 1-4 costs $15, 4-12 hours costs $18, and additional days cost $18 per 24 hours. Valet parking costs $30 for 0-4 hours, and $36 for 2-24 hours. Valet costs increase to $35 and $40 respectively on weekends. Is the Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip? Yes. Caesars Palace is found in the very heart of the Las Vegas Strip and is impossible to miss due to its sheer size and presence on the skyline.