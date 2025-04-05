Caesars Palace Poker Room In 2025 (2025)

The Caesars Palace Poker Room is one of the busiest poker rooms on the Las Vegas Strip and is arguably the best part about the Caesars Palace Casino. I f Caesars Entertainment Properties knows how to do one thing well, it’s how to spread excitement equally among serious players and tourists looking for casual fun. Appealing to both crowds isn’t easy, but the Caesars Palace poker room proves it’s possible. This Caesars Palace Poker Room review will dig into what makes this poker room so fun, what types of games to expect, and the daily poker tournaments. Table Of Contents Poker Room at Caesars Palace Poker Games Daily Caesars Palace Poker Tournaments Location Poker Room Etiquette FAQs Key Takeaways

Poker Room at Caesars Palace

The Caesars Palace Poker Room has been a longtime staple at the resort, but it was updated and relocated to the heart of the gaming floor in 2014. The poker room is 4,500 square feet with at least 14 regular tables and 2 high roller tables.

We say at least because some sources note 18 tables total in the room while others only note 16 tables. Even on the lower end of the spectrum, 16 tables make for a pretty large poker room!

The poker room is noticeably quieter than the casino gaming floor, but there’s still a vibrant energy filling the space.

The room is open 24/7, with cash games and daily tournaments to play. In true Caesars Palace fashion, the room captures that classic Las Vegas poker feeling that tourists and locals both love.

Daily tournaments attract more experienced poker players, but low-value cash games are an excellent way to learn the art of poker without breaking the bank.

Poker Games

Pai Gow Poker

Pai Gow Poker is a unique game that combines poker strategy with the basic structure of Pai Gow tiles. The original Pai Gow game was played using Chinese dominos, but this modern, westernized version of the game has been around since 1985.

Texas Hold Em

Texas Hold Em is a classic form of poker that most Americans are familiar with. Even if you haven’t played, you’ve surely heard of it.

The game is exciting and requires a thoughtful betting strategy, so don’t get discouraged if you aren’t very good in the beginning.

Let It Ride

Let It Ride is a high-stakes variation of one of the oldest poker games, Five Card Stud. Five Card Stud was created during the American Civil War and was due for an upgrade! Let It Ride is a thrilling table game; when you get a good hand, all you have to do is Let It Ride.

The jackpot can be as high as $25,000, so there’s an opportunity to win some serious cash!

Three Card Poker, Six Card Bonus

This poker game is only played in Las Vegas and is not for the faint of heart. The three-card poker game has a $100,000 super royal bonus too!

It’s played similarly to classic poker, but the slight variations make it much more fun. It will make your heart race knowing you can win up to $100,000 with a single hand of cards.

Gamblit Poker

Gamblit Poker is the ideal game to play in the Poker Room if you want to have fun with a group. The game allows 2-4 players and was designed to be very social.

The table experience is interactive and requires head-to-head competition, which is always interesting! You could walk away with as much as 240 times your original bet.

Daily Caesars Palace Poker Tournaments

There are 4 daily poker tournaments at the Caesars Poker Room each day. There’s a $100 buy-in tournament at 10 AM and 6 PM. There’s a $150 buy-in tournament at 2 PM and 9 PM.

All tournaments begin with 15,000 starting chips. All level times are 20 minutes. There’s an optional $50 add-on for an additional 10,000 tournament chips. This add-on can only be taken at the first break during the tournament.

All tournaments have a 10-minute break every 6 levels, and registration closes at the start of level 7.

$100 buy-in games have a guarantee of $1,000, and $150 buy-in games have a guarantee of $2,000. Poker tournament sign-ups start an hour before the event, so knowing the daily tournament times is essential if you want to participate in a specific tournament.

Location

The Caesars Palace Poker Room is located in the center of the gaming floor between The Colosseum and the Race & Sports Book. The main entrance from S Las Vegas Blvd brings you right into the casino floor, as does the rear entrance from the Forum Shops.

Poker Room Etiquette

Las Vegas poker rooms have some specific etiquette every guest should know before sitting at the table. Similar to the Caesars Palace Casino, all players must be at least 21 years old to be in accordance with Nevada law. Smoking is not typically permitted in the poker room, but it is allowed on the rest of the gaming floor.

The first basic rule is protecting your cards but not hiding them. Cards must be kept above the table at all times so the back of the cards is visible to the dealer and the other players.

Never reveal your cards during a game; this includes asking someone for advice. You must play your own hand, and asking others, even spectators, to look at your cards will get you kicked out.

English is the only language that should be spoken in the poker room unless it’s a special circumstance where all players and the dealer agree upon a different language that everyone is fluent in.

This prevents possible cheating and keeps things fair. Never use your phone or another electronic device while you’re playing a hand. That goes for smart watches too!

Don’t come to the poker room if you’re heavily intoxicated. Arguing, shouting, excessive profanity, and damaging cards are strictly prohibited in the poker room. The experience should be fun and respectful for all players.

FAQs

Is the Caesars Palace poker room open? Yes, the Caesars Palace Poker Room is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Does Caesars Palace have a poker room? Caesars Palace has a 4,500-square-foot poker room with cash games and daily poker tournaments. What is a poker room fee? A poker room fee is a set percentage that the poker room takes from cash game players and tournament buy-ins.u003cbru003eu003cbru003eThis is sometimes called a maintenance fee or rake, but it all means the same. That fee is how the poker room makes a profit and pays its employees.

