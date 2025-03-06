Calling All Millennials: Side Parts Are Officially Back in Style (2025)

I remember the exact moment I realized middle parts were no longer in style. I was in middle school, putting my hair in a bun before dance class. As I parted my hair the way I always did, in a stark line directly down the center of my head, I glanced around at my friends and noticed something: all their parts sat neatly toward the middle of their left eyebrows, about two inches to the side of where mine was. When you’re 13, even something as small as your part not being the same as those around you is unimaginable. I immediately voiced my concern about my part to my friends and was met with the kind of authoritative consensus only a group of middle school girls can provide: middle parts were officially out.

Thankfully, my peers shared their infinite hair wisdom and taught me how to change my part (wash your hair every night and part it while it’s wet to “train” it), and soon enough, I was rocking my own side part. Of course, like all trends, middle parts eventually came back in style, and for years I couldn’t imagine ever parting my hair on the side again. But in a case of trend whiplash, experts are saying the side part is officially back. Here’s why side parts are returning, and how to style yours in a way that doesn’t give you early-2000s flashbacks.

MEET THE EXPERT Jennifer Korab Jennifer Korab is the creator and founder of Renaissance Salon & Spa in New Jersey. Her approach to hair is mastering the “Why” behind what you are doing, unlocking endless creativity, and empowering consistency. She is a certified colorist, specializing in all coloring techniques. She also holds many certifications in hair coloring, hair cutting, hand-tied extensions, and hair design. READ MORE ABOUT JENNIFER HERE

Why side parts are making a comeback for 2025

It’s no surprise that the side part is becoming mainstream again. Trend cycles naturally repeat every 15–20 years, so the side-part renaissance is perfectly in sync with the resurgence of early-2000s styles. As a whole, we’re moving away from the polished, “clean girl” aesthetic (which famously adored the middle part) in favor of more natural, effortless styles.

“The side part, with its ability to add volume and movement to the hair, offers a fresh alternative to the rigid, polished middle part that was once ubiquitous,” explains professional hairstylist Jennifer Korab.

The side part is likely popping up on your TikTok FYP, but it’s more than just a viral trend. Korab noted that its appearance on runways for brands like Chanel and Balmain, along with endorsements from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Zendaya, signals a broader return to relaxed styles. Following these trend cycles, she predicts the side part will stick around for at least 2-3 years, evolving into more dramatic or subtle variations depending on emerging styles.

Still hesitant to embrace the side part? Don’t worry—there are plenty of ways to modernize the look.

How to style your side part for 2025

Korab recommends skipping overly sharp or angular styles to avoid being transported back to the early 2000s. Instead, opt to style your side part with texture. You can add waves or curls for a laid-back, beachy vibe, or volume at the roots to prevent your hair from looking too flat. Layers are another great way to elevate the look. Face-framing pieces can also add dimension. If you’re a fan of slicked-back styles, you can still keep it polished by shifting the part slightly to the side or going for a more undefined, relaxed part.

Korab suggests starting with damp hair and using a fine-toothed comb to create a clean, defined part. For a more dramatic look, you can take the part closer to your ear; for something more subtle, keep it shallow. Before applying heat, prep your hair with heat protectant to avoid damage and add thickening mousse for extra volume. Once styled, you can enhance movement with a texture spray, finish with a lightweight shine serum, and lock everything in place with a flexible hairspray.

The key to modernizing the side part for 2025 is embracing softness, texture, and volume. You can make this trend work seamlessly with your style with the right products and techniques.

Side-part hairstyles to try

Ready to switch up your part? Here are some hairstyles to try:

1. Natural Curls

A side part can work wonders for adding volume to natural curls. Style your hair using your usual curl routine, but part it on the opposite side while drying. Then, when it’s still slightly damp, switch the part back to maximize the volume.

2. Half Up, Half Down

The half-up, half-down hairstyle is perfect for anyone who doesn’t love wearing their hair fully up but always ends up tucking it behind their ears when it’s down. Start by blow-drying or styling your hair. Then, divide your hair into two sections and secure just the top half. Leave a few face-framing pieces down for a more undone finish.

3. Sleek Bob

Hailey Bieber always looks fabulous, but I can’t stop obsessing over her sleek, side-part bob. Use a curling iron to add the slightest bend at the ends for subtle movement, then create a deep side part to replicate her style.

4. Elegant Updo

This updo is perfect for a special occasion or an elevated, everyday look. Start by parting your hair slightly off-center (about where your eyebrow begins). Pull out a few face-framing pieces and curl them away from your face. Then, twist the remaining hair into a loose bun—don’t stress about perfection—and secure it with a French pin or bobby pins for a relaxed vibe

5. Curled Ends

This blowout takes a playful twist by curling the ends outward instead of under, giving the hair lots of movement. Use a blow dryer and a round brush to flip the ends up and out. For extra bounce, secure the ends with rollers while they cool.

6. Side-Part Curtain Bangs

Sabrina Carpenter is the poster child for incredible hair, and even she is jumping on the side-part bandwagon. If you aren’t sure how to style your curtain bangs with a side part, take a page from her book by sweeping them to one side so they blend with the rest of your curls.

7. Low Ponytail

Slick-back, girlies—this one’s for you. Instead of styling your slick-back ponytails with a middle part, part your hair to the side and secure it in a sleek, low ponytail.

8. Natural Waves

Enhance your natural waves with this laid-back style. Scrunch a lightweight curl cream or mousse into damp hair to define your waves, or add soft curls with a curling iron. The result is a relaxed look that’s perfect for any occasion.

9. Smooth and Straight

Simple yet sophisticated, this style is effortlessly chic. With just a straightener and some smoothing oil, you have an elegant, versatile hairstyle.

10. Voluminous Blowout

This is the voluminous blowout of my dreams, and it’s the perfect look to replicate if you’re experimenting with a side part. Blow-dry your hair and set it in rollers while it cools for extra volume. Once the rollers are out, create a subtle, side-swept part for a glamorous finish.

11. Old Hollywood Waves

Everyone may have been freaking out over the engagement ring Zendaya wore at the Golden Globes, but I was focused on her on her stunning hair. To recreate it, curl your hair in one direction, then use pomade or oil to shape the waves into that iconic vintage pattern.

12. Slicked-Back High Ponytail

If you prefer your ponytail at the middle of your head or higher, it’ll look amazing with a side part. Part your hair, then your usual routine for getting a smooth ponytail. It might take a little more time to ensure there are no bumps when putting the ponytail higher on your head, but the result is worth it.

13. Braided Ponytail

Side parts and braids are a perfect match, especially when combined into a low ponytail. This look is as practical as it is stylish.

14. Crimped Waves

Channel a beachy, natural vibe with this crimped hairstyle. Use a large crimper for loose waves, spritz on some texturizing spray, and you’re good to go.

15. Loose Blowout Curls

This hairstyle gives the volume and texture of a blowout but with a more effortless vibe. When blow-drying, focus on creating soft curls just at the ends to achieve this laid-back look.

16. Ponytail with Face-Framing Pieces

This elegant ponytail may look intricate, but it’s straightforward to achieve. Part your hair to one side and pull out a face-framing piece to curl. Slick the rest back with lightweight hairspray, gel, or a wax stick, and you’re done.