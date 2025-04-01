Can hair masks help with hair growth? We asked dermatologists (2025)

If your hair needs a mega dose of hydration or a boost in shine, there's typically a hair mask that can help.

"[Hair masks] are intensive conditioning treatments," shares Dr. Debra Jaliman, a dermatologist in New York City. "They are designed to nourish, moisturize and strengthen hair."

But for those struggling with thinning hair, ideally, every product in your arsenal will have ingredients that can help you reach the long, thick locks of your dreams. So how do hair masks fit in? We spoke with top dermatologists to learn about the best hair masks for thinning hair — and whether they can actually help promote growth.

Do hair growth masks actually work?

While there are a number of hair masks on the market that claim to help with growth, the truth is, you're likely not going to get the anywhere close to the results that you would with something tried-and-true and science-backed, like Minoxidil.

Most won't help to boost growth directly, though Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a Boston-based dermatologist, says that many of the hair masks with those claims actually target underlying issues (which could be things like inflammation or dryness). "Then, hair is healthier and could theoretically be better able to grow," she says.

And while they may not directly influence growth, certain hair masks can help give you the appearance of having thicker, fuller hair. Hydrolyzed keratin, for example, can help decrease frizz and fill in gaps in the hair shaft, Jaliman says. Panthenol can swell the hair shaft and collagen coats each one — all making your hair look more full.

Additionally, masks can help prevent hair breakage by hydrating the hair, Jaliman adds. "Breakage occurs when strands become weak and snap before they can reach full growth potential." If you have a lot of breakage, your hair will appear thinner.

Below, we're sharing the expert- and editor-approved hair masks that are designed to make your hair look thicker and fuller.

The best hair masks for thinning hair, according to experts and editors

Size: 3.3 oz. | Best for: All hair types, damaged hair | Key ingredients: Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, aloe, jojoba seed oil | Recommended use: Weekly

Jaliman says a bond-building mask like this one from Olaplex can help repair broken bonds in hair to prevent future breakage. The treatment is designed to be used pre-wash on damp hair and the brand suggests allowing it to sit for 10 minutes before going through your normal wash routine.

Size: 1.7 oz. | Best for: All hair types, dry/damaged hair | Key ingredients: Alpha keratin 60ku protein, cystoseira compressa extract, baobab seed oil | Recommended use: Weekly or as needed

Jaliman recommends this mask from Virtue. It contains the brand's proprietary alpha keratin to 60ku protein, which she says will coat each hair strand to make your mane look thicker overall.

I have been using this mask for years on my dry and damaged hair. Whenever I use it consistently, I notice a big difference in the overall feel of my hair — it's significantly softer, more hydrated and easier to manage. My hair is prone to breakage due to years of bleaching, but after using it, I notice fewer strands breaking off.

Size: 5.1 oz. | Best for: All hair types, dry, chemically treated hair | Key ingredients: Keratin, amino acids, moringa seed oil | Recommended use: One to two times per week

This mask "contains keratin which helps to repair the hair by replacing the proteins in the strand," Jaliman says. "It also has moringa seed oil to hydrate the hair."

According to the brand, it's both color-safe and paraben-free and can help protect hair from future damage from heat and environmental factors.

Size: 5 oz. | Best for: Dry, damaged hair | Key ingredients: Rice protein complex, B vitamins, algae extract | Recommended use: Once a week

Rice water has grown in popularity as an ingredient, thanks to its purported benefits for hair growth. While the dermatologists we previously spoke with told us that it may not have a direct effect on growth, it can potentially help calm inflammation and create a healthier environment for hair to grow. Plus, the starches also can make your hair look fuller as they create separation between the hair shafts, dermatologist Dr. Robert Finney previously told us.

This intensive treatment is designed to moisturize and strengthen hair, and I notice that my hair is both softer and less prone to frizz after I use it. Not only that, but I always think that it looks thicker and more voluminous in the days after.

Size: 1.7 oz. | Best for: Damaged, color- and chemically-treated hair | Key ingredients: K18Peptide, hydrolyzed wheat protein | Recommended use: As needed

Not only is K18's leave-in mask a viral hit, but it's also dermatologist-approved. Hirsch says that it works on a molecular level, repairing the peptide bonds within the hair. Plus, she adds that it's easy to use — no washing out required.

As Dr. Snehal Amin, co-founder of MDCS Dermatology, previously told us, “peptides are basically small proteins that penetrate the hair follicle and support hair growth.” The specific K18Peptide in this formula is designed to mimic the structure of the hair’s natural keratin to help increase moisture and promote thicker hair, he shared.

Frequently asked questions While you should always check the label to determine how long to leave your mask on, dermatologist Dr. Dara Spearman previously told us that masks should typically stay on from five to 30 minutes to allow the ingredients to penetrate deeply into the hair shaft. Hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques previously told us that hair masks should be applied on gently dried hair — if it's too wet, it won't absorb nutrients. "And consider wrapping your hair in a warm towel fresh out of the dryer to help the formula penetrate more quickly and deeply,” he shared.

