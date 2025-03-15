Can I Have Eyelash Extensions During Surgery? (2025)

When it comes to beauty treatments, you want to ensure you do everything possible to protect your body. This includes researching before booking a treatment like eyelash extensions.

Licensed technicians, sanitary conditions and use of high-quality products all play an important role in making the experience as painless as possible for you. However, there are still risks involved with this popular (and glam) beauty treatment.

1. Anesthesia

Eyelash extensions are an excellent way to extend, volumize and naturally curl your eyelashes. Not only that, but they can also improve the aesthetic of your eyes as well as boost confidence levels.

When you’re getting ready for surgery, it is essential to take some precautions so your experience is as comfortable and stress-free as possible. For instance, make-up and hair products can interfere with the monitoring equipment used during surgery, so it is best to remove them before entering the hospital.

Additionally, skipping a meal the day of your surgery is recommended to avoid feeling hungry and fatigued during the procedure. Also, wear loose-fitting clothing for the entire duration and bring someone along in case you require anything during the process.

After your surgery, you’ll remain in a recovery room until your anesthetic wears off and you become fully awake. Due to its effects, you may feel confused or disoriented at first; however, this is perfectly normal and will quickly pass once the anesthetic has worn off.

Another thing to be mindful of during the procedure is that your eyes will be taped shut. This prevents corneal abrasion, scratching and dry eyes from occurring. Furthermore, it’s a precautionary measure against debris entering your eyes while under anesthesia which could lead to infection.

Your general anesthesia for your procedure will be a mixture of sleep medication, pain killers, anti-sickness drugs and muscle relaxants that will take effect within minutes.

Before your anesthesia begins, you must complete a series of pre-surgery checks. These include taking blood pressure and heart rate. Doing this allows the anesthesiologist to monitor your vital signs throughout surgery.

Once you’re sedated, an anesthesiologist will insert a breathing tube into your mouth to keep you asleep and secure during surgery. After being wheeled into the operating room, they’ll start administering your procedure.

Eyelash transplant surgery is a surgical treatment that involves moving hair from one part of the body (usually the back of your head) to the eyelash area, creating longer and fuller-looking lashes. Although it’s an invasive process with a lengthy recovery period and potentially expensive price tag, experts say eyelash transplant surgery should be considered for those who have suffered lash loss due to factors like physical trauma, traction alopecia or genetic predisposition for sparse lashes.

2. Taping of the Eyes

During surgery, your eyes are taped shut to protect them from corneal abrasions and other eye injuries. Additionally, this shields the eyes from any chemicals or makeup that might get into the eye during the procedure.

Typically, medical-grade tape will be provided for you to wear during surgery. As there is no blink reflex in place, any object that gets in your eyes should be avoided – particularly if the procedure is cosmetic in nature.

The surgeon will need to make cuts in your skin, and eyelash extensions can obstruct this process. Furthermore, they could contaminate any surgical tools or equipment if they get on them.

See Also Can Nurses Wear Eyelash Extensions? Operational Policies and Dress Code

Before your false lashes are applied, the lash technician will tap down your lower lashes to avoid glue from getting on the lower part of your eye. They then apply a gel pad to keep your eyelid hydrated before applying false lashes.

When applying the extension, two tweezers are used. The first tweezer separates the natural lashes while the second dips the extension in glue before placing it atop of the natural lash.

To ensure your eyelashes are correctly placed, the lash technician will use tape along your upper lash line to divide them into an outer corner section, middle section and inner corner section. They then lift each section with a curved tweezer one at a time.

The lash technician will apply gel pad over your lower lashes and secure them with two pieces of tape. This helps spread out natural eyelashes, as well as allows for better vision at their base. This can also identify any issues with lashes so they can be addressed before surgery begins.

3. No Blink Reflex

To keep your eyes healthy and refreshed post-surgery, it is best to avoid wearing eye makeup. There are several reasons for this, but most importantly it could lead to infection due to bacterial contamination. To minimize this risk, take a well-formulated antibiotic or antihistamine regimen prior to your appointment; then follow it up with plenty of rest and relaxation. Additionally, caffeine and other stimulants should be avoided one week prior to surgery; doing so helps guarantee you are free from infection by the time of your scheduled procedure.

Remember, your appointment may only last an hour or so!

4. Removing the Extensions

Before any type of surgery, it’s wise to remove your eyelash extensions. They can easily get pulled on and cause damage to the cornea; additionally, they could contaminate surgical equipment so having them off prior to beginning any type of procedure is ideal.

For your safety, it is best to have them professionally removed. Lash technicians possess years of expertise and the necessary tools for quick and precise results.

They can also use an eyelash glue remover specifically designed for this purpose, which can be found at most drugstores. Before using it though, be sure to read all of its safety instructions so you feel confident using it.

Once you apply the glue remover, be sure to close your eyes in order to avoid getting it in your eyes. These adhesives can be quite strong and it’s best not to accidentally get them in your eyes.

Once the glue remover has been applied, use tweezers to loosen any lash bonds holding your extension in place. You will also require a cotton swab for cleaning any residue left behind.

Additionally, keeping your hands away from the eyes helps prevent glue from being pushed into or onto the eye or skin, which could cause serious eye problems. Therefore, having someone else accompany you when taking out your lashes is recommended to ensure a safe experience.

Steam baths can be especially helpful when removing eyelashes with heavy-duty glue. The steam will dry the glue, helping it loosen from your lashes.

Another method is using an oil-based cleanser. Although this takes more time, it’s the most efficient way to dissolve the glue that holds your lashes on.

To maximize this process, apply it gently and generously – this will cause the glue to break down quickly, making it simpler for you to take off all your lashes at once and safely dispose of them.