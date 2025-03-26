Can I play Doom 3 first? - GB Times Gamepedia (2025)

Absolutely, you can play Doom 3 first! In fact, it’s a perfectly viable entry point into the Doom universe. Unlike many long-running franchises bogged down in convoluted lore, Doom offers a relatively accessible experience, and Doom 3 stands out as especially self-contained.

Why Doom 3 Makes a Good Starting Point

The core reason Doom 3 is so approachable is its story. While the original Doom and Doom II offer a minimalist narrative, focusing primarily on gameplay, Doom 3 provides a more fleshed-out and immersive experience. It’s essentially a reboot of the series, meaning it disregards the events of the prior games and establishes its own continuity.

This reboot status allows newcomers to jump in without feeling lost or required to catch up on previous installments. The game provides all the context you need, explaining the setting, characters, and central conflict within its own narrative framework. You don’t need to know about the Doom Slayer’s previous exploits to understand what’s happening in Doom 3.

Furthermore, Doom 3 focuses more on horror than its predecessors. It prioritizes creating a tense, atmospheric environment filled with jump scares and psychological dread. This emphasis on horror makes it distinct within the franchise, potentially appealing to players who are more drawn to suspenseful experiences than the fast-paced action of other Doom titles.

Think of it like this: playing the original Doom is like watching a classic, campy horror flick. Playing Doom 3 is like watching a modern, gritty horror movie. Both are enjoyable in their own right, but they offer different viewing experiences.

While the classic Doom games are light on story and gameplay-focused, Doom 3 provides a more narrative-driven and atmospheric experience. This makes it a great option for players who prefer a more immersive and cinematic game. It can even serve as a “gateway drug” to the Doom franchise, encouraging players to explore the older games after experiencing the unique take on the series offered by Doom 3.

Doom 3: A Different Kind of Doom Experience

It’s worth noting that Doom 3 is significantly different in terms of gameplay compared to other Doom games. It features a slower pace, more deliberate combat, and a greater emphasis on resource management. This can be a turn-off for some Doom fans who prefer the fast-paced, run-and-gun action of the classic titles or the more recent Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal.

However, this difference also makes it a refreshing experience. The slower pace allows for a greater sense of tension and atmosphere, as players must carefully navigate dark corridors and conserve their ammunition. The limited visibility, often requiring players to switch between their weapon and flashlight, adds to the sense of vulnerability and fear.

In essence, Doom 3 provides a unique perspective on the Doom universe. It’s a horror-infused reimagining of the original concept, offering a different gameplay style and narrative focus. This makes it a valuable addition to the series and a worthwhile entry point for players who are curious about the Doom franchise but are unsure where to start.

Diving Deeper: FAQs about Doom 3 and the Doom Series

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions to clarify the role of Doom 3 within the broader Doom universe, providing comprehensive answers to some of the most common player questions:

1. Is Doom 3 connected to the other Doom games?

While Doom 3 shares the same universe and some thematic elements with the other Doom games, it exists in its own continuity. It’s a reboot, meaning it ignores the events of the prior games and presents a self-contained story. While references exist in later games, the narrative doesn’t directly affect the others.

2. Is Doom 3 a remake of Doom 1?

No, Doom 3 is not a direct remake of Doom 1. Instead, it’s a reimagining of the original concept, sharing similar plot elements and characters but presenting them in a new and distinct way.

3. Do you play as Doomguy in Doom 3?

While the protagonist of Doom 3 is a marine fighting demons on Mars, he is not explicitly identified as the Doomguy from the classic games. In the Doom 3 novels, he is referred to as John Kane. It’s a separate character within the reimagined universe.

4. Is Doom 3 canon?

The canonicity of Doom 3 within the broader Doom timeline is somewhat ambiguous. The newer games (Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal) incorporate elements that seem to reference both the classic Doom games and Doom 3, blurring the lines of what is considered “canon.” Some consider the later games a continuation of the Doom 3 timeline.

5. Is Doom 3 scary?

Yes, Doom 3 is considered a horror game. It emphasizes a slower pace, limited visibility, and a tense atmosphere to create a scary and suspenseful experience. Many consider it the scariest game in the Doom franchise.

6. What is the difference between Doom 3 and Doom 3: BFG Edition?

The Doom 3: BFG Edition is a remastered version of Doom 3 that includes enhanced graphics, improved audio, a checkpoint save system, and support for 3D displays. It also includes the Resurrection of Evil expansion and a new single-player expansion called The Lost Mission.

7. Is Doom 3 better than Doom Eternal?

Whether Doom 3 is “better” than Doom Eternal is a matter of personal preference. Doom 3 offers a slower-paced, horror-focused experience, while Doom Eternal is a fast-paced, action-packed shooter. It depends on what you’re looking for in a Doom game.

8. Why is Doom 3 so different from other Doom games?

The differences in gameplay and atmosphere between Doom 3 and other Doom games are largely due to the shift in focus towards horror and the limitations of the technology available at the time of its development. The game engine design influenced the pacing, emphasizing atmosphere over speed.

9. Is Doom 3 hard?

Difficulty is subjective. Some find the slower pace and resource management of Doom 3 challenging, while others find it easier than the frantic action of other Doom games. On lower difficulty levels, it is very accessible.

10. Does Doom 3 BFG have Doom 1 and 2?

Yes, the Doom 3 BFG Edition includes copies of the original Doom (Ultimate Doom) and Doom II, along with additional episodes.

11. How long is Doom 3?

The average playthrough of Doom 3 takes around 11 hours if focusing on the main story. Completionists can expect to spend around 16.5 hours to achieve 100% completion.

The Verdict: Jump into the Breach!

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to play Doom 3 first comes down to personal preference. However, its self-contained story, emphasis on horror, and distinct gameplay style make it a perfectly acceptable, and even appealing, entry point into the Doom franchise. Don’t be afraid to dive in and experience the Doom universe through this unique lens. You might just find that Doom 3 is exactly the kind of Doom experience you’ve been looking for!