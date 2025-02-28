Can I Take Crutches on a Plane? Guide to Flying with Crutches (2025)

Travelling with crutches might seem daunting, especially if you're navigating airports and boarding planes for the first time with mobility aids. The good news is that airlines and airport staff are generally very accommodating when it comes to passengers with disabilities. Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about flying with crutches, from security screenings to in-flight logistics.

Are Crutches Allowed on a Plane?

Yes, crutches are allowed on planes. Mobility aids, including crutches and walking sticks, are considered essential medical devices and are permitted both in carry-on luggage and as personal items. Airlines and airport security staff are trained to accommodate passengers who require assistance.

Key Points to Remember:

No Extra Fees: Airlines typically allow flying with mobility aids, such as crutches, without charging additional fees.

Carry-On or Checked: You can bring your crutches on board or have them checked in, depending on what you prefer.

Special Assistance: Most airlines offer help for passengers with reduced mobility—from check-in to boarding and disembarking. This involves the use of a wheelchair and also an assigned airport staff member to help (including fast tracking any queues).

Preparing for Your Flight with Crutches

You can make your travel experience smoother with a bit of pre-flight planning. Here are a few steps to consider:

1. Notify the Airline in Advance

Let the airline know about your mobility needs when booking your ticket or at least 48 hours before your flight. This means they have time to make the necessary arrangements, such as wheelchair assistance or priority boarding. If for any reason you can't do this, head straight to Special Assistance when you arrive and they will accommodate your needs as much as possible.

2. Check the Airline’s Policy

While crutches are generally allowed, each airline may have specific policies regarding mobility aids. Visit their website or contact customer service to confirm so you aren't caught out!

3. Pack Light

If possible, reduce the weight of your carry-on luggage to make moving around easier. Many airlines allow an extra bag for medical equipment, so check if this applies to your ticket.

4. Use Protective Covers

If you are checking your crutches in to the hold, carefully consider the protective cover used as they will likely be thrown around. Sports equipment bags such as hockey bags are often a good starting point but worth knowing you can take them on the plane with you if you wish to avoid risk of damage!

What to Expect at the Airport

Navigating an airport with crutches may seem overwhelming, but staff are there to help, so use them! Here’s some information on what to expect:

Security Screening

Most airports have a separate security track for special assistance so you won't need to stand or queue for as long. If there isn't an obvious place or you are worried about standing it is worth asking at 'fast track' if there is an option for you to use.

See Also Crutch Tips | Vitality Medical

When passing through security, you may be asked to place your crutches on the conveyor belt for X-ray screening. If this is not possible, security staff can inspect your crutches manually so if you don't feel comfortable walking without them, make sure you speak to one of the staff. There should be a chair available for you to sit on if you're required to remove your shoes, be sure to request if there isn't an obvious place to sit. Be prepared you are more likely to need a pat down if you can't walk without your crutches, if you have any concerns or requirements for this speak to someone!

Boarding the Plane

Airlines often allow passengers with mobility challenges to board first, when you arrive at the boarding gate speak to one of the staff members who will be able to advise where to wait and when to board. It is highly advisable to take advantage of the early boarding as it allows you to relax and get to your seat and sort your hand luggage without the rush or pressure of other passengers.

On the Plane

Flight attendants can help store your crutches in an overhead locker or a designated space for mobility aids. If you prefer to keep them nearby, let the crew know.

Top Tips for a Comfortable Flight on Crutches

Choose Your Seat Wisely: If you can, go for an aisle seat, as it provides easier access to the bathrooms and extra legroom. Similarly choosing a seat near the toilets will minimise walking to and from the loo but also the chances of being locked into your seat by the drinks trolley!

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and consider electrolytes (we lovePhizz). This will maximise hydration which will not only help with comfort and stiffness during the flight but minimise cramp, pain and dehydration on landing.

Wait to Store Crutches: Waiting to put your crutches into the overhead locker until all bags have been placed will ensure they sit on top of the bags and are less likely to get damaged during the flight, and you can access them first when you've landed.

Carry a Folding Walking Stick: Taking a folding walking stick in your hand luggage can really help moving around during a flight without needing to hunt for your crutches every time you need a wee!

Use a Rucksack: Using a rucksack as hand luggage can ease the use of crutches so your bag is out of the way, and the weight is evenly distributed across your body. This allows for crutches to be used without banging into a bag or your balance being thrown off!

Upon Arrival

Once you reach your destination, airport staff can assist you in retrieving your crutches or provide a wheelchair if needed. Make sure to confirm this in advance to avoid being stuck waiting around for help.

Flying with crutches may require some extra planning, but with the right preparation, it can be a hassle-free experience. Airlines and airports are committed to ensuring all passengers have a safe and comfortable journey. By following these tips, you’ll be well-prepared to travel with confidence and ease.

Different airlines may have different policies, so whether you are wondering if you can take crutches on a Ryanair flight, an Easyjet flight or another airline, it is worth checking out their terms and conditions too.

If you found this guide helpful, please share it with someone else who might benefit, and head over to our Instagram for more useful content. Plus check out the following mobility aid blogs for more tip and tricks:

Guide to Booking Holidays & Trips with Walking Aids