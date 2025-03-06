Can Lash Extensions Be Applied Under the Lash Line? (2025)

If you’ve been applying false eyelashes regularly since circa 2005, you probably feel like your technique is perfect. Grab the lashes, grab the glue, apply a thin line, apply the strip of lashes, and pray they stay in place.

Lash enhancement has come a long way, and if this is how you’re still applying your lashes, it’s time to level up to a new type of at-home, DIY lash enhancement and a new application method that makes wearing false eyelashes weightless and more comfortable.

The lash experts at Lashify® are here to help. We’ll explain why you need to consider a different type of false lash and explain Underlash Technology™, which allows you to get long-lasting, natural-looking lashes that are super comfortable right at home.

Updating Your Lash Wardrobe

With Lashify, your stripping days are over. Strip lashes aren’t known for giving a natural look, but for at least a few decades, they were all we had. Now, we’ve got options.

Let’s take a peek at what’s available in the at-home lash market.

Strips

Okay, we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least cover strip lashes. Unlike strip lashes from long ago, today’s strip lashes are a lot better quality. The strip is usually very thin, and the lash material is made from higher-quality material (like silk).

The problem is the application. Strip lashes come in a one-size-fits-all package, so you’ll always need to measure and cut them before wearing them.

You’ll also need to apply glue to the strips and hope they stay in place. Lash glue isn’t known for being gentle and contains the same ingredients as super glue, which can be harsh on your delicate eyelid skin and natural lashes.

Lastly, strip lashes aren’t known for their staying power. They naturally curl at the ends, and it can be impossible to get them to stay put for more than a few hours.

Individual Extensions

Yes, the same individual extensions you have applied at a salon are available at home, but they’re just as tricky to apply, and keep in mind: you aren’t a professional. Individual lash extensions are applied on a one-to-one or several-to-one ratio. These are tedious and require lash glue applied directly to the eyelash.

Eyelash extensions aren’t inherently dangerous, but over time, these types of semi-permanent extensions can damage your natural lashes. The lash glue used to adhere them to your lashes can make your lashes brittle and cause them to break, taking the extension with them.

If you aren’t quite sure you’re ready for this level of eyelash enhancement, that’s okay. You’ve got options.

Cluster Lashes

Cluster lashes are a great option for people who want to enhance their natural lashes at home but don’t want to commit to individual lash extensions and are ready to leave strip lashes in the dust.

Cluster lashes are like miniature strips of lashes applied to your natural lashes. Cluster lashes can contain multiple lash fibers and can be mixed and matched to create different looks.

They are much easier to apply than individual lash extensions and have a much more natural look than uniform strip lashes.

What Is Lashify’s Underlash Technology?

The Lashify DIY Lash Extension™ System uses cluster lashes called Gossamers®, made from 100% Korean PBT Silk. Each Gossamer Lash is designed to give you the looks you love — the same looks you get at the salon in the convenience of your own home.

Underlash Tech

Yes, lash extensions can be applied under the lash line. In fact, that’s how the Lashify system works. Each Gossamer lash is applied beneath your natural lashes, just above your natural lash line, so that your lashes are comfortable, weightless, and long-lasting.

Applying lashes this way also helps reduce damage to your natural lashes, which can be weighed down by the heaviness of lash extensions.

See Also Do false lashes go on top or under real lashes?

Bonds

With Lashify, you’ll never have to use a lash glue again. Our Bonds are designed to nourish your natural lashes. They don’t contain any cyanoacrylates or formaldehyde. Instead, they are formulated with biotin and Lavandula (lavender), two ingredients that can help support your natural lashes while they grow.

Our Bonds never fully cure, so they won’t ever feel stiff or make your lashes feel brittle. Micro-Flex™ Technology allows your Gossamer lashes to move easily with your natural lashes, reducing breakage and helping you keep your natural lashes safe.

Options

When you go to the salon for lash extensions, you’re hooked into one type of lash for the next few months or until you decide to stop getting your lashes filled. If you want Russian volume lashes, you’ll be wearing them to work, play, and everywhere else.

Not so with Lashify. Because our Gossamer lashes are easy to remove and reapply, you can build a lash wardrobe that is multifaceted and uniquely yours. Want classic lashes for your 9-to-5 and volume lashes for the weekend?

Lashify gives you the ability to change your lashes like you change your clothes.

Staying Power

Never worry about a lash catastrophe again. Lashify Gossamer lashes are made to wear for up to 10 days with proper care. The application method of adhering the Gossamers to the underside of your natural lashes makes it possible for your Gossamers to stay in place for a long period of time.

The cluster-style shape of our Gossamer lashes also helps give them staying power. It’s easy to get started with Lashify, too. Our Control Kit™ contains everything you need to elevate your lashes and get your lash game “under” control.

Getting Started

Some at-home lash kits only supply you with the lashes and a cheap (toxic) glue. We changed the game by developing an entire system that's easy to use, and we wrapped up all the tools you’ll need in one super convenient kit.

Each Control Kit comes with:

Two sets of Gossamer lashes. We have dozens of Gossamer lashes to choose from, so you can create the look you want anytime. Each Control Kit comes with two sets of Gossamer lashes, but you can add to your order to build a solid lash wardrobe from the first day you start using Lashify.

Fuse Control® Wand. No more fingers, no more tweezers. Lashify developed the Fuse Control Wand and the Petit Curve Wand to help you apply your Gossamer lashes easily and successfully the very first time you try.

The Fuse Control Wand is ergonomically designed to hug the curves of your eyelids and cheeks and make it comfortable to apply your Gossamers. For smaller hands and faces, the Petit Curve Wand is the best option.

Whisper Light Bond™. We offer several different Bonds to adhere your Gossamer lashes. Whisper Light is our most popular and can be applied in thin coats to avoid clumping. Whisper Light is completely non-toxic, never fully cures, and keeps your Gossamer lashes in place until you’re ready to remove them.

Glass Finishing Coat. You don’t need to seal your lashes, but if you want to wear them for days on end (and overnight while you sleep), coating them with Glass Finishing Coat can help ensure they don’t budge, especially if you’re just learning how to apply them.

One pair of Wandom® Wand Covers. Protect your Fuse Control Wand with Wandoms, the tiny covers that keep your Gossamer application from getting sticky. Wandoms are perfect for ensuring your Gossamers don’t stick to your Wand, and they also help ensure that your Gossamers properly adhere to your lashes.

Samples. You want samples? We’ve got you. Each Control Kit comes with samples of Pre Cleanse and Melt Away. Pre Cleanse is the perfect solution for prepping your natural lashes and is gentle enough to use it as a skin cleanser.

Just so you know, we have a massive How-To section with video tutorials, instructional articles, and answers to frequently asked questions. If you have trouble, finding a solution is as easy as clicking a button.

We package it all in a hard case to keep your tools safe, with a magnifying mirror to help you with your Gossamer application. It’s the perfect way to update your lash game and get the benefits of underlash technology.

Go Down Under

Lash extensions, but adhere them underneath your natural lashes. That’s just one of the aspects of Lashify that makes us unique. With Lashify, you can quit strip lashes for good and break up with your lash pro.

Source:

Is Eyelash Glue Toxic? | Poison Control

Eyelash Extension Facts and Safety | American Academy of Ophthalmology

Biotin | Health Professional Fact Sheet

Eyelash Extensions Pros and Cons: What to Expect | Today.com